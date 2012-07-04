Champion Djokovic faces Federer in Wimbledon semis

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Great detail is taken as grounds crews prepare Centre Court for Sunday's historic match between Roger Federer and Andy Murray in the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. Federer is seeking to tie the record for most men's singles titles at Wimbledon, and Murray is shooting to become the first British male to win his nation's major singles championship in 76 years. See the action as it unfolds here, and visit CNN.com/tennis for complete coverage. Hide Caption 1 of 241

Sisters Serena and Venus Williams of the United States celebrate following their win against Czech Republic's Andrea Hlavackova and Lucie Hradecka in the women's doubles final on Saturday.

Czech Republic's Lucie Hradecka crouches as Andrea Hlavackova serves during their women's doubles final match against Venus and Serena Williams.

Serena Williams hits a volley during women's doubles final.

Britain's Jonathan Marray and Denmark's Frederik Nielsen celebrate championship point during the men's doubles final. Marray is the first Briton since 1936 to win a men's doubles title at Wimbledon since 1936.

Jonathan Marray of Great Britain reaches for a shot during his men's doubles final victory.

Britain's Jonathan Marray celebrates a point during the men's doubles final match at Wimbledon on Saturday, July 7. Marray was teamed with Denmark's Frederik Nielsen against Romania's Horia Tecau and Sweden's Robert Lindstedt.

U.S. player Serena Williams rushes through the stands to celebrate with her family after winning the women's singles final , her fifth Wimbledon championship, on Saturday.

Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska reacts during her finals match against Serena Williams on Saturday.

U.S. player Serena Williams swings the racket during her match against Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska on Saturday.

The crowd looks on Saturday at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Canada's Eugenie Bouchard hits the ball in the girls' singles final against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina on Saturday.

Britain's Andy Murray celebrates his victory over Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France in the men's singles final.

A groundskeeper prepares the grass on Centre Court on Friday.

France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga serves the ball during his Gentlemen's Singles semifinal match against Andy Murray of Great Britain.

Umpire James Keothavong looks on as Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Roger Federer of Switzerland take a break during their Gentlemen's Singles semifinal match on Friday, July 6, in London, day 11 of the tournament.

Novak Djokovic reacts during his men's singles semifinal match Friday against Roger Federer.

A crowd tries to shelter itself from the rain Friday on day 11 of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships.

Roger Federer hits a forehand return during his Gentlemen's Singles semifinal match against Novak Djokovic on Friday.

Novak Djokovic buries his head in his towel during a break between games against Roger Federer on Friday.

A crowd endures the rain Friday on Murray Mount.

Roger Federer plays a shot during his men's singles semifinal match against Novak Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic serves the ball during his Gentlemen's Singles semifinal match against Roger Federer.

Serena Williams takes a forehand shot during her women's singles semifinal match against Belarus' Victoria Azarenka on day 10 of Wimbledon.

Belarus' Victoria Azarenka takes a hard shot during her women's singles semi-final defeat by U.S. player Serena Williams on Thursday.

Spectators relax in the afternoon sun on Henman Hill (aka Murray Mound) on Thursday.

Serena Williams of the United States returns a shot during her women's singles semi-final match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus on Thursday.

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus plays hard during her women's singles semi-final match against Serena Williams of the United States on Thursday.

Spectators follow the day's matches on the big screen in the afternoon sun on Murray Mound on Thursday.

Colin Fleming of Great Britain runs to keep the ball in bounds while playig with Su-Wei Hsieh of Taipei during their mixed doubles third-round match against Laura Robson and Dominic Inglot of Great Britain on Thursday.

Serena Williams, top, and Venus Williams of the United States team up in their women's doubles quarter-final match against Raquel Kops-Jones and Abigail Spears of the United States on Thursday.

A security guard waits on center court on Thursday.

Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska embraces Germany's Angelique Kerber, left, after her women's singles semi-final victory on Thursday.

Angelique Kerber of Germany serves during her Ladies' Singles semifinal match against Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland on Thursday.

Kerber buries her head in her towel during a break between games in her Ladies' Singles semifinal defeat to Radwanska.

Radwanska celebrates after winning her Ladies' Singles semifinal match against Kerber on Thursday.

Kerber plays a backhand shot during her Ladies' Singles semifinal defeat to Radwanska.

Radwanska returns a shot during her Ladies' Singles semifinal match against Kerber.

Radwanska celebrates match point during her Ladies' Singles semifinal match against Kerber.

Kerber returns a shot during her Ladies' Singles semifinal match against Radwanska.

U.S. player Serena Williams plays a shot Thursday during her women's singles semifinal match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus.

Britain's Andy Murray celebrates his men's singles quarter-final victory over Spain's David Ferrer on Day Nine of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Wednesday in London, England.

Britain's Andy Murray waits on his chair as spectators seek shelter from the rain during his men's singles quarter-final match against Spain's David Ferrer on Wednesday.

Murray hits during his quarter final match against Ferrer.

Ferrer plays a forehand shot during his men's singles quarter-final match against Murray on Wednesday.

Murray ponders between games during his men's singles quarter-final match against Ferrer.

Cedric Pioline of France plays a Gentlemen's Invitation Doubles match alongside team-mate Goran Ivanisevic of Croatia against Jacco Eltingh and Paul Haarhuis of the Netherlands on Wednesday.

American Venus Williams confers with sister Serena, right, during their third round women's doubles match against American Bethanie Mattek-Sands and India's Sania Mirza on Wednesday.

Goran Ivanisevic of Croatia and team-mate Cedric Pioline of France play against Jacco Eltingh and Paul Haarhuis of the Netherlands on Wednesday.

Roger Federer of Switzerland plays a Gentlemen's Singles quarter final match against Mikhail Youzhny of Russia on Wednesday.

Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber reacts during his men's singles quarter-final match against France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga bites his racket during his men's singles quarter-final match against Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber on Wednesday.

Tsonga of France serves against Kohlschreiber of Germany in this quarter final match.

Tsonga in action during his Gentlemen's Singles quarter final match against Kohlschreiber.

A general view of the crowd on Murray Mount on Day Nine of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships.

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife, Catherine, sit in the royal box Wednesday.

The crowd on Murray Mount watches the action or finds other entertainment on Day Nine of Wimbledon.

Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a forehand return during his men's singles quarterfinal match against Mikhail Youzhny of Russia on Wednesday.

Russia's Mikhail Youzhny reacts during his men's singles quarterfinal match against Switzerland's Roger Federer on Wednesday.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a double-handed backhand shot during his men's singles quarterfinal match against Germany's Florian Mayer.

Mikhail Youzhny of Russia hits a backhand return during his men's singles quarterfinal match against Roger Federer of Switzerland.

Mayer plays a double-handed backhand shot during his men's singles quarterfinal match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic reacts during his men's singles quarterfinal match against Germany's Mayer.

Florian Mayer of Germany celebrates match point during his men's singles fourth round match against Richard Gasquet of France on Day Eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships in London on Tuesday. The grand slam event runs through July 8.

Britain's Andy Murray waves to the crowd after his fourth round men's singles victory over Croatia's Marin Cilic on Day Eight of the 2012 Wimbledon Championships tennis tournament.

U.S. player Brian Baker plays a forehand shot during his fourth round men's singles defeat to Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber on Day Eight of Wimbledon.

Spain's David Ferrer celebrates after his fourth round men's singles victory over Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro on Day Eight of Wimbledon.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France returns a shot during his Gentlemen's Singles fourth round match against American Mardy Fish.

Tsonga celebrates after winning his fourth round match against Fish.

Fish falls to the ground during his fourth round match against Tsonga.

American Serena Williams returns a shot during her Ladies' Singles quarterfinal match against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic.

Kvitova serves during her women's singles quarter-final match against Williams.

Williams serves during her Ladies' Singles quarterfinal match against Kvitova.

Williams celebrates after beating Kvitova in the Ladies' Singles quarterfinal match.

Tsonga of France plays American Mardy Fish on Day Eight of Wimbledon.

A spectator checks for rain, as rain delays halt play at the Wimbledon championships in London on Tuesday.

Fans at center court take shelter from the rain under umbrellas during Day Eight of the tournament on Tuesday.

Ground staff workers remove covers from the grass before the start of the fourth round men's singles match between France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Mardy Fish of the United States on Tuesday.

Leander Paes of India plays a forehand as he and Radek Stepanek of the Czech Republic play a doubles match against Ivan Dodig of Croatia and Marcelo Melo of Brazil on Tuesday.

Mardy Fish of the United States serves to France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on Tuesday.

Spain's David Ferrer plays a double-handed backhand shot during his fourth round men's singles match against Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro on Tuesday.

Boxes of tennis balls used for play during the Wimbledon championships are kept in a room at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London.

Workers re-string rackets for players at Wimbledon on Tuesday.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a forehand shot during his fourth round men's singles victory over Serbia's Viktor Troicki on Day Seven of the Wimbledon championships on Monday, July 2.

A spectator walks between the outside courts during rain delays on Monday.

Spectators take shelter under umbrellas on "Murray Mount" for the match between Britain's Andy Murray and Croatia's Marin Cilic.

Viktor Troicki of Serbia slips while hitting a return shot against Novak Djokovic of Serbia on Monday.

Tennis fans shield themselves from rain at Wimbledon on Monday.

Donna Vekic of Croatia takes on Christina Makarova of the United States on Monday.

Andy Murray of Great Britain returns a shot to Marin Cilic of Croatia on Monday.

Croatia's Marin Cilic reaches for a shot during his match against Britain's Andy Murray.

Sabine Lisicki of Germany reacts after beating Maria Sharapova of Russia to advance in the tournament Monday.

Top-seeded Maria Sharapova of Russia loses to Sabine Lisicki of Germany.

Rain and low temperatures set in again Monday at Wimbledon, delaying some matches and sending fans scurrying for cover.

Roger Federer of Switzerland returns the ball to Xavier Malisse of Belgium during the fourth-round match at the Wimbledon championships in London on Monday.

France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga attends to a line judge who was hit in the face Monday by a ball during his fourth-round men's singles match against Mardy Fish of the U.S.

Mardy Fish of USA plays a forehand shot against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on Monday.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia runs for a forehand return against Viktor Troicki of Serbia on Monday.

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Russia's Maria Kirilenko keeps warm during a break in her match against China's Peng Shuai on Monday. Hide Caption 99 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Spectators find shelter under an umbrella as they watch a match Monday. Hide Caption 100 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Serena Williams of the USA hits a backhand return to Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan during their fourth-round match Monday. Hide Caption 101 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Belarus' Victoria Azarenka celebrates a break point during her fourth-round match against Serbia's Ana Ivanovic on Monday. Hide Caption 102 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Britain's Andy Murray celebrates taking the third set of his third-round men's singles match against Cyprus' Marcos Baghdatis on day six of Wimbledon on Saturday, June 30. Hide Caption 103 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Cyprus's Marcos Baghdatis gets up after slipping during the fourth set of his third-round men's singles match against Britain's Andy Murray on Saturday. Hide Caption 104 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – American Andy Roddick shows his frustration during his third-round men's singles match against Spain's David Ferrer on Saturday. Hide Caption 105 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Ferrer, who is ranked fifth in the world, serves to Roddick, ranked 25th. Hide Caption 106 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Andy Roddick of the United States argues a call with the line judge during his third round match against David Ferrer of Spain on Saturday. Hide Caption 107 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Andy Roddick of the United States blows a kiss to the crowd after being defeated by David Ferrer of Spain in a third-round match Saturday. Hide Caption 108 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Serena Williams of the USA in action while playing with Venus Williams of the USA during their ladies' doubles second-round match against Maria Kirilenko and Nadia Petrova of Russia on Saturday. Hide Caption 109 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Williams in action Saturday during her third round match against Jie Zheng of China. Hide Caption 110 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Williams, who hit a Wimbledon record 23 aces, celebrates match point and victory over Zheng on Saturday. Hide Caption 111 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – A line judge watches the action under a canopy of blue sky and puffy clouds on Saturday. Hide Caption 112 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Spectators wait for the beginning of day six of Wimbledon on Saturday. Hide Caption 113 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Laura Robson of Great Britain serves during a mixed doubles second-round match on Saturday. She and Dominic Inglot were paired against Jurgen Melzer of Austria and Iveta Benesova of the Czech Republic. Hide Caption 114 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France serves during his match against Lukas Lacko of Slovakia on Saturday. Hide Caption 115 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France take a break during his third-round singles match against Lukas Lacko of Slovakia on Saturday. Hide Caption 116 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Andre Sa serves over teammate Bruno Soares in the Brazilians' third-round doubles match against Juan Ignacio Chela and Eduardo Schwank of Argentina on Saturday. Hide Caption 117 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Sachia Vickery of the United States serves during her tirst-round girls' singles match against Ilka Csoregi of Romania on Saturday. Hide Caption 118 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Laura Pigossi of Brazil makes a backhand return during her first-round match against Lana Rush of Great Britain in girls' singles on Saturday. Hide Caption 119 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – A spectator, Matt Griggs, right, has a Union Jack painted on his face by Kelsey Bennett, left, on 'Murray Mount' during the third-round men's singles match between Britain's Andy Murray and Cyprus' Marcos Baghdatis on Saturday. Hide Caption 120 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – American Sachia Vickery makes a return in her girls' singles match against Ilka Csoregi of Romania on Saturday. Hide Caption 121 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – A Union Jack flaps in the breeze outside the All-England Club with the spire of St. Mary's Church in the background. Hide Caption 122 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Ana Ivanovic of Serbia and Julia Goerges of Germany face off on Saturday. Hide Caption 123 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Racket stringers restring players rackets on day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 3, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) Hide Caption 124 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Julia Goerges of Germany celebrates a point Saturday during the third round women's singles match against Ana Ivanovic of Serbia. Hide Caption 125 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic prepares to serve Saturday during her third round women's singles victory over Varvara Lepchenko of the United States. Hide Caption 126 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – David Goffin of Belgium reacts Saturday to losing a point during his third round men's singles match against Mardy Fish of the United States. Hide Caption 127 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Fish celebrates after defeating Goffin and moving on in the Wimbledon championships. Hide Caption 128 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium questions a call Saturday during her match against Tamira Paszek of Austria. Hide Caption 129 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Marin Cilic of Croatia falls to the ground Saturday during play in his match against Sam Querrey of the United States. Hide Caption 130 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Clay Crawford of Great Britain glides through the air Saturday and returns a backhand to Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan. Hide Caption 131 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Francesca Schiavone of Italy plays a forehand shot to Klara Zakopalova of the Czech Republic on Saturday. Hide Caption 132 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Klara Zakopalova of the Czech Republic returns a shot to Francesca Schiavone of Italy during her third round women's singles victory on Saturday. Hide Caption 133 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates set point during his third-round singles match against Julien Benneteau of France in the Wimbledon Championships in London on Friday, June 29. Hide Caption 134 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Russia's Maria Sharapova serves against Taiwan's Su-Wei Hsieh in a third-round women's singles match Friday. Hide Caption 135 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Julien Benneteau serves during his third-round men's singles match against Roger Federer on Friday. Hide Caption 136 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – People in the Royal Box at the All-England Club take part in a "wave" on Friday. Hide Caption 137 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Maria Kirilenko of Russia serves the ball during her third-round match against Sorana Cirstea of Romania on Friday. Hide Caption 138 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – A umpire measures the height of the net on No. 2 Court on Friday. Hide Caption 139 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Maria Kirilenko celebrates her third-round singles victory over Sorana Cristea on Friday. Hide Caption 140 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Florian Mayer of Germany hits a backhand return during his third-round match against Jerzy Janowicz of Poland on Friday. Hide Caption 141 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays Czech Republic's Radek Stepanek on Friday. Hide Caption 142 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Stepanek reaches out to make a forehand return against Djokovic on Friday. Hide Caption 143 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – American Bethanie Mattek-Sands ties her hair up Friday during her match with India's Sania Mirza against France's Stephanie Foretz Gacon and Kristina Mladenovic. Hide Caption 144 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – American Sam Querrey celebrates his victory Friday over Canada's Milos Raonic. Hide Caption 145 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Fans watch the action Friday on Court 14 as Eric Butorac of the United States and Jamie Murray of Great Britain play Michael Llodra and Arnaud Clement of France. Hide Caption 146 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Argentina's Juan Monaco falls in a match Friday against Serbia's Viktor Troicki. Hide Caption 147 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Serbia's Novak Djokovic stretches to make a backhand return during Friday's match against Radek Stepanek of the Czech Republic. Hide Caption 148 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Umbrellas are on hand Friday during the Wimbledon Championships. Hide Caption 149 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Serbia's Viktor Troicki serves to Argentina's Juan Monaco on Friday. Hide Caption 150 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – U.S. player Bethanie Mattek-Sands warms up before her second-round women's doubles match Friday. She and India's Sania Mirza defeated France's Stephanie Foretz Gacon and Kristina Mladenovic 6-3, 6-2. Hide Caption 151 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – A Wimbledon tournament clock is visible through leaves Friday at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. Hide Caption 152 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – The crowd gathers and watches from behind a fence Friday. Hide Caption 153 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves against the Czech Republic's Radek Stepanek on Friday. Hide Caption 154 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – A ball person is ready to provide a ball to the players if needed Friday. Hide Caption 155 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – The Czech Republic's Lukas Rosol, the 100th-ranked player, speaks to reporters Friday, a day after he upset Rafael Nadal. Hide Caption 156 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Arriving early, tennis fans walk around the venue Friday. Hide Caption 157 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Action is under way Friday on the fifth day of Wimbledon. Hide Caption 158 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus wipes his face during a match Thursday, June 28. Hide Caption 159 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Rafael Nadal of Spain during his men's singles second-round match against Lukas Rosolon of the Czech Republic on day four of the Wimbledon championships June 28. Hide Caption 160 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Germany's Bjorn Phau dives to reach the ball during his second-round men's singles match against U.S. player Andy Roddick June 28. Hide Caption 161 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Tennis spectators cheer in colorful wigs June 28. Hide Caption 162 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – U.S. player Andy Roddick plays a backhand shot during his second-round men's singles victory over Germany's Bjorn Phau on June 28. Hide Caption 163 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Belarus's Victoria Azarenka plays a double-handed backhand shot during her second-round women's singles victory over Switzerland's Romina Oprandi June 28. Hide Caption 164 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – A general view of a line judge on day four of Wimbledon June 28. Hide Caption 165 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France celebrates winnign his men's singles second-round match against Guillermo Garcia-Lopez of Spain June 28. Hide Caption 166 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Canada's Milos Raonic plays a forehand shot during his second round men's singles match against U.S. player Sam Querrey June 28. Hide Caption 167 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – A general view of tennis spectators on day four of Wimbledon June 28. Hide Caption 168 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Spain's Rafael Nadal plays a forehand shot during his second-round men's singles match against Czech Republic's Lukas Rosol June 28. Hide Caption 169 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – U.S. players Serena Williams, left, and Venus WIlliams in their first-round women's doubles match against Ukraine's Olga Savchuk and Serbia's Vesna Dolonc on June 28. Hide Caption 170 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Jonathan Marray and Anne Keothavong of Great Britain during the mixed doubles first-round match against Paul Hanley of Australia and Alla Kudryavtseva of Russia June 28. Hide Caption 171 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic during her women's singles second-round match against Elena Baltacha of Great Britain June 28. Hide Caption 172 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Alla Kudryavtseva of Russia and Paul Hanley of Australia during thier mixed doubles first-round match against Jonathan Marray and Anne Keothavong of Great Britain June 28. Hide Caption 173 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Jesse Levine of the United States serves against Belgium's David Goffin on day four of the Wimbledon championships on June 28. Hide Caption 174 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Andy Roddick of the United States plays a forehand shot during his second-round match against Bjorn Phau of Germany on June 28. Hide Caption 175 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Russia's Maria Sharapova returns a shot to Tsvetana Pironkova of Bulgaria on June 28. Hide Caption 176 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – A fan studies the scoreboard at the Wimbledon championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London June 28 Hide Caption 177 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Fans watch the men's singles second-round match between Andy Murray of Great Britain and Ivo Karlovic of Croatia on a large projection screen from the lawn June 28. Hide Caption 178 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Andy Murray of Great Britain serves to Ivo Karlovic of Croatia on June 28. Hide Caption 179 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Serena Williams of the United States reacts during a match June 28 against Melinda Czink of Hungary. Hide Caption 180 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Mardy Fish of the United States reacts June 28 during his second-round match against James Ward of Great Britain. Hide Caption 181 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Fans gather to enter the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London for the Wimbledon championships on June 28. Hide Caption 182 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos wimbledon 0628 2 – Fresh lines are painted on one of the courts at Wimbledon before the beginning of the match June 28. Hide Caption 183 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Fans watch the action on June 28 in the men's doubles first-round match between Flavio Cipolla and Fabio Fognini of Italy and Bobby Reynolds of the United States and Izak Van der Merwe of South Africa. Hide Caption 184 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Fans peek through a fence to catch the action June 28 at Wimbledon. Hide Caption 185 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Italy's Sara Errani returns a forehand shot to Anne Keothavong of Britain on June28. Errani defeated Keothavong 6-1, 6-1. Hide Caption 186 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Jamie Baker of Great Britain dives for a backhand return during his first-round match against Andy Roddick of the United States on Wednesday, June 27, at Wimbledon. Hide Caption 187 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts to a service break in the third set during his second-round men's singles victory over U.S. player Ryan Harrison on June 27. Hide Caption 188 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – France's Nicolas Mahut towels off June 27 during his match against Colombia's Alejandro Falla. Hide Caption 189 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Andy Roddick plays a forehand shot during his match against Britain's Jamie Baker on June 27. Hide Caption 190 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – The crowd watches day three of the Wimbledon championships June 27. Hide Caption 191 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark reacts during her first-round match against Tamira Paszek of Austria on Wednesday. Hide Caption 192 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Prince Charles chats with Lady Winnie Forsyth on Wednesday as Roger Federer of Switzerland plays Fabio Fognini of Italy. Hide Caption 193 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Belgium's Kim Clijsters returns the ball Wednesday during her match against Czech Republic's Andrea Hlavackova. Hide Caption 194 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Tamira Paszek of Austria celebrates after beating Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark on Wednesday. Hide Caption 195 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – The crowd takes shelter from showers on day three of Wimbledon. Hide Caption 196 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Tournament-goers relax in the grass Wednesday. Hide Caption 197 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands serves during her ladies' singles second-round match against Samantha Stosur of Australia. Hide Caption 198 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – U.S. Open champion Samantha Stosur of Australia suffers an early exit on Wednesday after being defeated by Dutch player Arantxa Rus. Hide Caption 199 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon 6/27 03 – Nina Bratchikova of Russia returns with a forehand during her match against Alize Cornet of France on Wednesday. Hide Caption 200 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Switzerland's Roger Federer returns Fabio Fognini's serve during the gentlemen's singles second-round match on Wednesday. Hide Caption 201 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Frances Alize Cornet returns the ball during her ladies' singles first-round match against Nina Bratchikova of Russia on Wednesday. Hide Caption 202 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – France's Jeremy Chardy serves against Juan Monaco of Argentina during a second-round match on Wednesday. Hide Caption 203 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Great Britain's Heather Watson celebrates match point during her second-round match against American Jamie Lee Hampton on Wednesday. Hide Caption 204 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Ana Ivanovic of Serbia, right, is congratulated by Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez of Spain on Wednesday. Hide Caption 205 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Italy's Fabio Fognini entertains a line judge by bouncing two balls during his second-round match against Roger Federer of Switzerland on June 27. Hide Caption 206 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Wimbledon staff enjoy the match from indoors on June 27. Hide Caption 207 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – A wide view of courts 9, 10 and 11 on on Tuesday, June 26. Hide Caption 208 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Britain's Andy Murray serves during his first-round singles victory over Russia's Nikolay Davydenko on June 26. Hide Caption 209 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Court 5 umpire sitting in his chair on the second day of the 2012 Wimbledon Championships tennis tournament June 26. Hide Caption 210 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Austria's Tamira Paszek serves during her first round women's singles match against Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki on June 26. Hide Caption 211 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – A general view of atmosphere on day two of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 26. Hide Caption 212 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Andy Roddick of the USA reacts to a play during his first round match against Jamie Baker of Great Britain on June 26. Hide Caption 213 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Lleyton Hewitt square off on the second day of play at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London on June 26. Hide Caption 214 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Rafael Nadal of Spain serves to Brazil's Thomaz Bellucci during his men's singles first-round match on June 26. Hide Caption 215 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic is caught in midair after serving to Uzbekistan's Akgul Amanmuradova on June 26. Hide Caption 216 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Tennis fans pass the time as they wait in line for tickets outside the stadium June 26. Hide Caption 217 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Serena Williams of the U.S. beat Barbora Zahlavova Strycova of the Czech Republic on June 26. Hide Caption 218 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Spectators wait for play to resume after Tuesday's matches were halted due to rain June 26. Hide Caption 219 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Crowds stream into the All England Lawn Tennis Club for the second day of play June 26. Hide Caption 220 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Dutch player Kiki Bertens returns during her ladies' singles first-round match against the Czech Lucie Safarova on June 26. Hide Caption 221 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – A view of court 15 during men's doubles play on day two of Wimbledon on June 26. Hide Caption 222 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Tsonga, of France, celebrates after beating Australia's Hewitt during their men's first-round match June 26. Hide Caption 223 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Players compete across multiple outside courts during the first day of play on Monday, June 25. Hide Caption 224 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – A tennis fan camps out to get a ticket to the first day of matches at Wimbledon June 25. Hide Caption 225 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Venus Williams plays a shot during her first-round match against Russia's Elena Vesnina on June 25. Williams lost the match, her earliest exit from the tournament in 15 years. Hide Caption 226 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – A dejected Williams waves to the crowd after her first-round loss on June 25. Hide Caption 227 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Serbia's Novak Djokovic fires a backhand return against Juan Carlos Ferrero of Spain on June 25. Hide Caption 228 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Djokovic celebrates his straight-sets victory over Ferrero June 25. Hide Caption 229 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – France's Michael Llodra plays a forehand shot during his first-round men's singles match against Italy's Fabio Fognini on June 25. Hide Caption 230 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Russia's Maria Sharapova plays a forehand shot during her match against Australia's Anastasia Rodionova on June 25. Hide Caption 231 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Rodionova chases down a shot during the match on June 25. Hide Caption 232 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Sharapova celebrates her win over Rodionova June 25. Hide Caption 233 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – China's Li Na plays a shot during her first-round women's singles match against Kazakhstan's Ksenia Pervak on June 25. Li went on to win the match. Hide Caption 234 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Fognini plays a shot against Llodra on June 25. Hide Caption 235 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – America's John Isner returns a shot during his men's singles first-round match against Alejandro Falla of Colombia June 25. Hide Caption 236 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Russia's Maria Kirilenko plays a double-handed backhand shot during her first-round women's singles match against Romania's Alexandra Cadantu June 25. Kirilenko won the match. Hide Caption 237 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Latvia's Ernests Gulbis serves to the Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych on June 25. Hide Caption 238 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Gulbis beat Berdych in straight sets on June 25. Hide Caption 239 of 241

Photos: Wimbledon: The best photos Wimbledon: The best photos – Oliver Golding of Great Britain serves against Igor Andreev of Russia on June 25 on court 2. Hide Caption 240 of 241