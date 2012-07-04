Champion Djokovic faces Federer in Wimbledon semis

Breaking News

    Novak Djokovic celebrates his quarterfinal victory over Florian Mayer at Wimbledon.
    Story highlights

    • Novak Djokovic to play Roger Federer in the Wimbledon semifinals
    • Djokovic beats Florian Mayer of Germany 6-4 6-1 6-4
    • Federer brushes aside Mikhail Youzhny for just five games
    • Andy Murray to play Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in other semifinal
    Defending Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic and six-time winner Roger Federer will meet in the last four after both came through quarterfinal matches with comfortable straight sets victories Wednesday.
    Federer was at his imperious best as he crushed Russian Mikhail Youzhny 6-1 6-2 6-2 with Djokovic later joining him in the semifinals after dispatching Germany's Florian Mayer 6-4 6-1 6-4.
    "Roger has been on the top of the men's game for so long. This is where he won six titles. He definitely wants to prove himself and to everybody else that he can win it once again," said Djokovic, who will lose the top ranking if Federer can win a record-extending 17th grand slam title on Sunday.
    "Today he won incredibly fast, in straight sets, so we'll see. I'm playing well, I believe. We both have to play at our best in order to get a win. I really have nothing to lose. I'm going to try to win."
    Britain's home hope Andy Murray will play Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France in the other semifinal after both later won four-set matches.
    Djokovic is bidding to become the first man since Federer in 2007 to retain the Wimbledon title, and also add to his Australian Open success earlier this year.
    World No. 4 Murray kept fans on Centre Court on tenterhooks for nearly four hours before he got past Spanish seventh seed David Ferrer.
    Ferrer took a set lead and was a break up in the second before his Scottish opponent established a toehold in the match.
    He trailed 5-2 in the second set tiebreaker before hitting back to level and moved ahead when he took the third set.
    A brief rain delay halted play at 5-5 in the fourth set before fourth seed Murray returned to win the match 6-7 7-6 6-4 7-6.
    It will be his fourth Wimbledon straight semifinal, bidding to become the first British player to win a grand slam since Fred Perry in 1936.
    Tsonga will provide stiff opposition but he was extended by German Philipp Kohlschreiber in their clash on Court One.
    After dropping the second set, Tsonga, who beat Federer in the quarterfinals last year, emerged a 7-6 4-6 7-6 6-2 winner.