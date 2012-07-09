Mancini signs new Manchester City deal

Story highlights Roberto Mancini signs a new five-year contract with Manchester City

Roberto Mancini has signed a new five-year contract with Manchester City after guiding the club to their first English title for 44 years.

The Italian oversaw a gripping finale to the Premier League season when two injury time goals in City's last match of the campaign saw them pip rivals Manchester United to the championship.

The former Inter Milan manager has now committed his future to the club until 2017.

"I am delighted to be able to give all of my efforts to Manchester City for a further five years," Mancini told the club's official website.

"The opportunity which exists to build on our recent success is enormous. Manchester City is a fantastic football club, from the owner, chairman, board and the executive team, through to the players, staff and fans.

"I am very much looking forward to the challenges and excitement ahead."

Mancini was appointed in December 2009 after the club sacked Mark Hughes, and has been afforded millions to spend in the transfer market by the club's oil-rich owners.

Players like Yaya Toure, David Silva, Mario Balotelli and Sergio Aguero have all arrived for multi-million dollar fees and helped the club to their first major trophy in 2011, when they won the English FA Cup.

It was a goal from Argentina striker Aguero that confirmed their dramatic Premier League victory in the final game of last season against Queens Park Rangers, now managed by Hughes.

It marked a shift in power in the Premier League as Mancini and his team finally toppled Manchester United, who have a record 20 English titles to their name.

City's interim chief executive officer, John MacBeath, said of the deal: "Roberto's managerial credentials have been well proven in Europe for many years.

"In leading a team which has won the FA Cup and an unforgettable Premier League title in successive seasons, his ability to manage in the English domestic game is also undisputed.

"This new agreement allows Roberto to focus on the challenge of guiding a team which is capable not only of defending the Premier League title, but one which can compete for European honors."

City begin the defense of their Premier League title with a home game against newly-promoted Southampton on August 19.