Flypasts and spaceships: Farnborough 2012 takes off

By Barry Neild, CNN and Lauren Said-Moorhouse, for CNN

Updated 1648 GMT (0048 HKT) July 11, 2012

Virgin Boss Richard Branson announces on Wednesday that SpaceShipTwo will blast off with its first space tourists in 2013.
Flag dance ceremony to celebrate the unveiling of Qatar Airways&#39; new Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
ATR, the world&#39;s leading manufacturer of regional aircraft below 90 seats, displays their updated version of the ATR 72-600. Proving to be a success at this year&#39;s show, the manufacturer has announced 23 firm orders from customers.
Embraer showcase their private jets including the 2012 edition of the Legacy 650 which is making its debut at Farnborough. The Legacy 650 is a large three-cabin jet with a transatlantic range of 3,950 miles and primarily aimed at the executive aviation market.
The Black Eagles (modified T-50Bs), formally known as the Republic of Korea Air Force Aerobatic Team, show off their skills at Farnborough this week. They are the only Asian-developed aircraft present at the aviation event.
A U.S. Marines Bell Boeing MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor flies across the sky at Farnborough 2012.
Boeing returns to the Farnborough Airshow after a 28-year aerial absence as it presents the 787 Dreamliner in Qatar colors.
The 787 Dreamliner in Qatar colors comes in for a landing after a rare seven-minute display.
Virgin Galactic&#39;s SpaceShipTwo is featured in a static display at Farnborough this week. The aircraft is making its European debut with a few modifications.
Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson announced an expansion for the business&#39; space tourism research and development on Wednesday.
The Airbus 380 in Malaysia Airlines colors lands after a spectacular aerial performance of sweeping maneuvers at the Farnborough Airshow on Monday.
Breitling is at the airshow in Farnborough this week with aerobatic display troupes -- the Breitling Jet Team and the Breitling Wingwalkers -- who will conduct flying displays over the heads of crowds below.
Multi-million dollar military contracts are already being announced from Farnborough despite it only being the first day. On display, both as in a static and flying display, the Eurofighter Typhoon wowed the crowds.
The RAF Red Arrows take to the skies with the last remaining flying Vulcan for a flypast to open the week&#39;s aviation festivities.
Story highlights

  • Farnborough airshow is one of the biggest aviation industry gatherings
  • Multi-million dollar deals are made for aviation's top names like Airbus, Boeing and Embrarer
  • CNN brings you pictures of all the goings on at this spectacular flying festival
Every second year, the small town of Farnborough in South East England plays host to the biggest names of the aviation world. Exhibitors and vistors mingle with the latest technology to hit the skies.
While the economy remains bleak, a smaller number of orders from plane constructors like Airbus and Boeing than previous years is expected. But huge advances have been made in aerospace technology with Virgin Galactic (showing the SpaceShipTwo for the first time in Europe) and SpaceX looking to steal the show from other exhibitors.
Not to be outdone, plane manufacturer Boeing returned to Farnborough with its first aerial display in 28 years staging a rare UK flypast of its new 787 Dreamliner.
The Qatar Airlines-liveried Dreamliner roared into the skies over the Farnborough Airshow for an aerial demonstration lasting a brief seven minutes, before touching back down on the tarmac.
The Qatar Airways version of the 787 will soon be entering service on Middle Eastern routes before operating on a Doha-London service -- although the schedule has yet to be confirmed.
Read more: A step forward on Dreamliner flight
The Qatar aircraft features a total of 254 seats. Passengers using the 22 business class seats will be able to recline into a fully-flat, 32-inch wide bed.
"The first of our 60 Boeing 787s on order will set new standards in service and excellence as we continue to grow aggressively, bringing a heightened level of luxury and state-of-the-art engineering to the skies with these new-generation aircraft," Qatar Airlines CEO Akbar Al Baker said in a statement.