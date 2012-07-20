Olympic torch to make dramatic entry to London

Photos: The Olympic flame's journey
The Olympic flame lands in London – Once the torch reached its final destination inside the Olympic Stadium, it was used to ignite the cauldron during the opening ceremony on July 27. The flame traveled 2,875 kilometers (1,786 miles) through the United Kingdom over 70 days.
The Olympic flame lands in London – Five-time Olympic rowing gold medalist Steve Redgrave of Britain carries the torch during the opening ceremony and then hands it off to a group of young athletes.
The Olympic flame lands in London – Young athletes carry the Olympic torch toward the cauldron during the opening ceremony.
The Olympic flame lands in London – The Olympic flame is lit inside the stadium.
The Olympic flame lands in London – The athletes ignited an outer rim of torches, setting off a chain reaction, spreading fire to other pieces until the cauldron was engulfed.
The Olympic flame lands in London – The individual torches rise up to form and engulf the cauldron in fire.
The Olympic flame lands in London – A wide view of the cauldron lighting inside the Olympic Stadium.
The Olympic flame lands in London – As the pieces rise, the cauldron is formed.
The Olympic flame lands in London – The lit cauldron inside the Olympic Stadium.
The Olympic flame lands in London – The Queen's royal row barge Gloriana carries the Olympic flame along the River Thames past the Parliament on Friday, July 27, the final day of the torch relay in London.
The Olympic flame lands in London – Musician Tyler Rix lights the Olympic cauldron during the torch relay finale concert in London's Hyde Park on Thursday, July 26.
The Olympic flame lands in London – Torchbearers Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley, known for their "Absolutely Fabulous" characters Edina and Patsy, carry the Olympic flame through Lambeth, Kensington and Chelsea on Thursday, July 26, in London.
The Olympic flame lands in London – Torchbearer Ifeyinwa Egesi holds the Olympic flame inside the Globe Theatre in London on Thursday.
The Olympic flame lands in London – Torchbearer Rhyania Blackett-codrington, right, passes on the Olympic flame to comedian David Walliams, left, before setting off from Islington Town Hall July 26.
The Olympic flame lands in London – The Olympic torch is carried Thursday on top of an open top bus down Oxford Street in London.
The Olympic flame lands in London – Indian Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, center, carries the Olympic flame through the streets of London on Thursday, July 26, the day before the opening ceremony.
The Olympic flame lands in London – Wheelchair basketball player Adedoyin Adepitan of Great Britain carries the Olympic flame Thursday over Millennium Bridge in front of St. Paul's Cathedral in London.
The Olympic flame lands in London – Torchbearer Paris Walker holds the Olympic flame Thursday as it travels on a barge at Camden Lock in London.
The Olympic flame lands in London – Torchbearer Daniel Mccubbin holds the Olympic flame inside St. Pancras International Railway Station on Thursday, July 26.
The Olympic flame lands in London – Torchbearer Scott Moorhouse, a Paralympic javelin thrower, runs with the Olympic flame along Tottenham High Road in London on Wednesday, July 25.
The Olympic flame lands in London – Spectators watch as the flame makes its way up Tottenham High Road on Wednesday, July 25.
The Olympic flame lands in London – James Cracknell carries the Olympic flame on the torch relay leg through Kingston Upon Thames on Tuesday, July 24. The flame is traveling 2,875 kilometers (1,786 miles) through the United Kingdom over 70 days. Its journey ends Friday at the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games.
The Olympic flame lands in London – Explorer Amelia Hempleman-Adams carries the Olympic torch as she stands on the roof of a pod on the London Eye in central London on Sunday, July 22.
The Olympic flame lands in London – A spectator sits atop a phone booth as people gather to watch the Olympic torch pass through Greenwich in London on Saturday, July 21.
The Olympic flame lands in London – Torchbearers "kiss" their torches to pass the Olympic flame during the London 2012 torch relay through the Borough of Tower Hamlets in London on Saturday, July 21.
The Olympic flame lands in London – British Royal Marine Martyn Williams abseils from a helicopter with the Olympic flame into the grounds of the Tower of London on day 63 of the 70-day relay, which has involved 8,000 torchbearers.
The Olympic flame's journey – British sailor Sir Robin Knox-Johnston runs around the restored Cutty Sark ship with the London 2012 Olympic Torch in Greenwich, south London, on Saturday July 21.
The Olympic flame's journey – David Boyle carries the flame on a boat rowed by the Maidstone Rowing Club during his leg through Maidstone, England, on July 20.
The Olympic flame's journey – Christopher Bury carries the flame through Mote Park in Maidstone, England, on July 20.
The Olympic flame's journey – British artist Tracey Emin holds the Olympic flame inside the Turner Contemporary Gallery in Margate alongside "The Kiss" sculpture by Rodin on Thursday, July 19.
The Olympic flame's journey – Torchbearer Daisy Shepherd of East Sussex carries the Olympic flame through Hastings on the southern coast of England on Wednesday, July 18.
The Olympic flame's journey – Torchbearer Kathy Gore of Uckfield runs with the Olympic flame at Seaford Head in front of the Seven Sisters cliffs in East Sussex on Tuesday, July 17.
The Olympic flame's journey – Keith Leech of Hastings uses the Olympic flame to light the cauldron in Hastings on Tuesday, July 17.
The Olympic flame's journey – Thomas Mules carries the Olympic flame on Pulpit Rock, Portland Bill, on Friday, July 13.
The Olympic flame's journey – Relay fans watch Andrew Clutton from the top of a ship's mast as he carries the Olympic flame between Hamworthy and Poole on Friday, July 13.
The Olympic flame's journey – Ryan Hope carries the torch Thursday, July 12, on the row boat Penny off the waters of Weymouth.
The Olympic flame's journey – Schoolgirls outside Salisbury Cathedral on Thursday hold the torch carried by retired sprinter and four-time gold medal winner Michael Johnson.
The Olympic flame's journey – Olympic gold medalist and former sprinter Michael Johnson carries the flame at Stonehenge onThursday.
Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II and Lord Sebastian Coe watch as Olympic torchbearer Gina Macgregor passes the flame to Phil Wells at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, on July 10.
The Olympic flame's journey – Competitive canoeist Zachary Franklin carries the flame at the Lee Valley White Water Centre in Waltham Cross, England, on July 7.
The Olympic flame's journey – Lauren Reeder, a teaching assistant, is surrounded by local children while carrying the torch in King's Lynn, England, on July 4.
The Olympic flame's journey – Retired police officer Glenn Chambers carries the flame through heavy rain in Lincoln, England, on June 28.
The Olympic flame's journey – Torchbearer Eugene Perry carries the Olympic flame at Sutton Bank in the North Yorkshire Moors National Park in York, England, on June 20.
The Olympic flame's journey – Joseph Forrester, 12, and children from Madras College run along West Sands in St. Andrews, Scotland, on June 13.
The Olympic flame's journey – Andrea Strachan, a competitive swimmer, carries the Olympic flame along the shore in Lerwick, Scotland, on June 10.
The Olympic flame's journey – Actor James McAvoy carries the torch down Buchanan Street in Glasgow, Scotland, on June 8.
The Olympic flame's journey – Triathlete Peter Jack holds the Olympic flame while on the Giant's Causeway in Northern Ireland on June 4.
The Olympic flame's journey – Comedian John Bishop carries the Olympic flame on top of the Jodrell Bank Observatory in Jodrell Bank, England, on May 31.
The Olympic flame's journey – Television presenter, adventurer and writer Ben Fogle carries the Olympic flame in a hot air balloon on May 19, the first day of the relay.