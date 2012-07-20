Breaking News

Olympic torch to make dramatic entry to London

By Laura Smith-Spark, CNN

Updated 1703 GMT (0103 HKT) July 20, 2012

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Once the torch reached its final destination inside the Olympic Stadium, it was used to ignite the cauldron during the opening ceremony on July 27. The flame traveled 2,875 kilometers (1,786 miles) through the United Kingdom over 70 days.
Photos: Photos: The Olympic flame's journey
The Olympic flame lands in LondonOnce the torch reached its final destination inside the Olympic Stadium, it was used to ignite the cauldron during the opening ceremony on July 27. The flame traveled 2,875 kilometers (1,786 miles) through the United Kingdom over 70 days.
Hide Caption
1 of 49
Five-time Olympic rowing gold medalist Steve Redgrave of Britain carries the torch during the opening ceremony and then hands it off to a group of young athletes.
Photos: Photos: The Olympic flame's journey
The Olympic flame lands in LondonFive-time Olympic rowing gold medalist Steve Redgrave of Britain carries the torch during the opening ceremony and then hands it off to a group of young athletes.
Hide Caption
2 of 49
Young athletes carry the Olympic torch toward the cauldron during the opening ceremony.
Photos: Photos: The Olympic flame's journey
The Olympic flame lands in LondonYoung athletes carry the Olympic torch toward the cauldron during the opening ceremony.
Hide Caption
3 of 49
The Olympic flame is lit inside the stadium.
Photos: Photos: The Olympic flame's journey
The Olympic flame lands in LondonThe Olympic flame is lit inside the stadium.
Hide Caption
4 of 49
The athletes ignited an outer rim of torches, setting off a chain reaction, spreading fire to other pieces until the cauldron was engulfed.
Photos: Photos: The Olympic flame's journey
The Olympic flame lands in LondonThe athletes ignited an outer rim of torches, setting off a chain reaction, spreading fire to other pieces until the cauldron was engulfed.
Hide Caption
5 of 49
The individual torches rise up to form and engulf the cauldron in fire.
Photos: Photos: The Olympic flame's journey
The Olympic flame lands in LondonThe individual torches rise up to form and engulf the cauldron in fire.
Hide Caption
6 of 49
A wide view of the cauldron lighting inside the Olympic Stadium.
Photos: Photos: The Olympic flame's journey
The Olympic flame lands in LondonA wide view of the cauldron lighting inside the Olympic Stadium.
Hide Caption
7 of 49
As the pieces rise, the cauldron is formed.
Photos: Photos: The Olympic flame's journey
The Olympic flame lands in LondonAs the pieces rise, the cauldron is formed.
Hide Caption
8 of 49
The lit cauldron inside the Olympic Stadium.
Photos: Photos: The Olympic flame's journey
The Olympic flame lands in LondonThe lit cauldron inside the Olympic Stadium.
Hide Caption
9 of 49
The Queen&#39;s royal row barge Gloriana carries the Olympic flame along the River Thames past the Parliament on Friday, July 27, the final day of the torch relay in London.
Photos: Photos: The Olympic flame's journey
The Olympic flame lands in LondonThe Queen's royal row barge Gloriana carries the Olympic flame along the River Thames past the Parliament on Friday, July 27, the final day of the torch relay in London.
Hide Caption
10 of 49
Musician Tyler Rix lights the Olympic cauldron during the torch relay finale concert in London&#39;s Hyde Park on Thursday, July 26.
Photos: Photos: The Olympic flame's journey
The Olympic flame lands in LondonMusician Tyler Rix lights the Olympic cauldron during the torch relay finale concert in London's Hyde Park on Thursday, July 26.
Hide Caption
11 of 49
Torchbearers Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley, known for their &quot;Absolutely Fabulous&quot; characters Edina and Patsy, carry the Olympic flame through Lambeth, Kensington and Chelsea on Thursday, July 26, in London.
Photos: Photos: The Olympic flame's journey
The Olympic flame lands in LondonTorchbearers Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley, known for their "Absolutely Fabulous" characters Edina and Patsy, carry the Olympic flame through Lambeth, Kensington and Chelsea on Thursday, July 26, in London.
Hide Caption
12 of 49
Torchbearer Ifeyinwa Egesi holds the Olympic flame inside the Globe Theatre in London on Thursday.
Photos: Photos: The Olympic flame's journey
The Olympic flame lands in LondonTorchbearer Ifeyinwa Egesi holds the Olympic flame inside the Globe Theatre in London on Thursday.
Hide Caption
13 of 49
Torchbearer Rhyania Blackett-codrington, right, passes on the Olympic flame to comedian David Walliams, left, before setting off from Islington Town Hall July 26.
Photos: Photos: The Olympic flame's journey
The Olympic flame lands in LondonTorchbearer Rhyania Blackett-codrington, right, passes on the Olympic flame to comedian David Walliams, left, before setting off from Islington Town Hall July 26.
Hide Caption
14 of 49
The Olympic torch is carried Thursday on top of an open top bus down Oxford Street in London.
Photos: Photos: The Olympic flame's journey
The Olympic flame lands in LondonThe Olympic torch is carried Thursday on top of an open top bus down Oxford Street in London.
Hide Caption
15 of 49
Indian Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, center, carries the Olympic flame through the streets of London on Thursday, July 26, the day before the opening ceremony.
Photos: Photos: The Olympic flame's journey
The Olympic flame lands in LondonIndian Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, center, carries the Olympic flame through the streets of London on Thursday, July 26, the day before the opening ceremony.
Hide Caption
16 of 49
Wheelchair basketball player Adedoyin Adepitan of Great Britain carries the Olympic flame Thursday over Millennium Bridge in front of St. Paul&#39;s Cathedral in London.
Photos: Photos: The Olympic flame's journey
The Olympic flame lands in LondonWheelchair basketball player Adedoyin Adepitan of Great Britain carries the Olympic flame Thursday over Millennium Bridge in front of St. Paul's Cathedral in London.
Hide Caption
17 of 49
Torchbearer Paris Walker holds the Olympic flame Thursday as it travels on a barge at Camden Lock in London.
Photos: Photos: The Olympic flame's journey
The Olympic flame lands in LondonTorchbearer Paris Walker holds the Olympic flame Thursday as it travels on a barge at Camden Lock in London.
Hide Caption
18 of 49
Torchbearer Daniel Mccubbin holds the Olympic flame inside St. Pancras International Railway Station on Thursday, July 26.
Photos: Photos: The Olympic flame's journey
The Olympic flame lands in LondonTorchbearer Daniel Mccubbin holds the Olympic flame inside St. Pancras International Railway Station on Thursday, July 26.
Hide Caption
19 of 49
Torchbearer Scott Moorhouse, a Paralympic javelin thrower, runs with the Olympic flame along Tottenham High Road in London on Wednesday, July 25.
Photos: Photos: The Olympic flame's journey
The Olympic flame lands in LondonTorchbearer Scott Moorhouse, a Paralympic javelin thrower, runs with the Olympic flame along Tottenham High Road in London on Wednesday, July 25.
Hide Caption
20 of 49
Spectators watch as the flame makes its way up Tottenham High Road on Wednesday, July 25.
Photos: Photos: The Olympic flame's journey
The Olympic flame lands in LondonSpectators watch as the flame makes its way up Tottenham High Road on Wednesday, July 25.
Hide Caption
21 of 49
James Cracknell carries the Olympic flame on the torch relay leg through Kingston Upon Thames on Tuesday, July 24. The flame is traveling 2,875 kilometers (1,786 miles) through the United Kingdom over 70 days. Its journey ends Friday at the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games.
Photos: Photos: The Olympic flame's journey
The Olympic flame lands in LondonJames Cracknell carries the Olympic flame on the torch relay leg through Kingston Upon Thames on Tuesday, July 24. The flame is traveling 2,875 kilometers (1,786 miles) through the United Kingdom over 70 days. Its journey ends Friday at the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games.
Hide Caption
22 of 49
Explorer Amelia Hempleman-Adams carries the Olympic torch as she stands on the roof of a pod on the London Eye in central London on Sunday, July 22.
Photos: Photos: The Olympic flame's journey
The Olympic flame lands in LondonExplorer Amelia Hempleman-Adams carries the Olympic torch as she stands on the roof of a pod on the London Eye in central London on Sunday, July 22.
Hide Caption
23 of 49
A spectator sits atop a phone booth as people gather to watch the Olympic torch pass through Greenwich in London on Saturday, July 21.
Photos: Photos: The Olympic flame's journey
The Olympic flame lands in LondonA spectator sits atop a phone booth as people gather to watch the Olympic torch pass through Greenwich in London on Saturday, July 21.
Hide Caption
24 of 49
Torchbearers &quot;kiss&quot; their torches to pass the Olympic flame during the London 2012 torch relay through the Borough of Tower Hamlets in London on Saturday, July 21.
Photos: Photos: The Olympic flame's journey
The Olympic flame lands in LondonTorchbearers "kiss" their torches to pass the Olympic flame during the London 2012 torch relay through the Borough of Tower Hamlets in London on Saturday, July 21.
Hide Caption
25 of 49
British Royal Marine Martyn Williams abseils from a helicopter with the Olympic flame into the grounds of the Tower of London on day 63 of the 70-day relay, which has involved 8,000 torchbearers.
Photos: Photos: The Olympic flame's journey
The Olympic flame lands in LondonBritish Royal Marine Martyn Williams abseils from a helicopter with the Olympic flame into the grounds of the Tower of London on day 63 of the 70-day relay, which has involved 8,000 torchbearers.
Hide Caption
26 of 49
British sailor Sir Robin Knox-Johnston runs around the restored Cutty Sark ship with the London 2012 Olympic Torch in Greenwich, south London, on Saturday July 21.
Photos: Photos: The Olympic flame's journey
The Olympic flame's journeyBritish sailor Sir Robin Knox-Johnston runs around the restored Cutty Sark ship with the London 2012 Olympic Torch in Greenwich, south London, on Saturday July 21.
Hide Caption
27 of 49
David Boyle carries the flame on a boat rowed by the Maidstone Rowing Club during his leg through Maidstone, England, on July 20.
Photos: Photos: The Olympic flame's journey
The Olympic flame's journeyDavid Boyle carries the flame on a boat rowed by the Maidstone Rowing Club during his leg through Maidstone, England, on July 20.
Hide Caption
28 of 49
Christopher Bury carries the flame through Mote Park in Maidstone, England, on July 20.
Photos: Photos: The Olympic flame's journey
The Olympic flame's journeyChristopher Bury carries the flame through Mote Park in Maidstone, England, on July 20.
Hide Caption
29 of 49
British artist Tracey Emin holds the Olympic flame inside the Turner Contemporary Gallery in Margate alongside &quot;The Kiss&quot; sculpture by Rodin on Thursday, July 19.
Photos: Photos: The Olympic flame's journey
The Olympic flame's journeyBritish artist Tracey Emin holds the Olympic flame inside the Turner Contemporary Gallery in Margate alongside "The Kiss" sculpture by Rodin on Thursday, July 19.
Hide Caption
30 of 49
Torchbearer Daisy Shepherd of East Sussex carries the Olympic flame through Hastings on the southern coast of England on Wednesday, July 18.
Photos: Photos: The Olympic flame's journey
The Olympic flame's journeyTorchbearer Daisy Shepherd of East Sussex carries the Olympic flame through Hastings on the southern coast of England on Wednesday, July 18.
Hide Caption
31 of 49
Torchbearer Kathy Gore of Uckfield runs with the Olympic flame at Seaford Head in front of the Seven Sisters cliffs in East Sussex on Tuesday, July 17.
Photos: Photos: The Olympic flame's journey
The Olympic flame's journeyTorchbearer Kathy Gore of Uckfield runs with the Olympic flame at Seaford Head in front of the Seven Sisters cliffs in East Sussex on Tuesday, July 17.
Hide Caption
32 of 49
Keith Leech of Hastings uses the Olympic flame to light the cauldron in Hastings on Tuesday, July 17.
Photos: Photos: The Olympic flame's journey
The Olympic flame's journeyKeith Leech of Hastings uses the Olympic flame to light the cauldron in Hastings on Tuesday, July 17.
Hide Caption
33 of 49
Thomas Mules carries the Olympic flame on Pulpit Rock, Portland Bill, on Friday, July 13.
Photos: Photos: The Olympic flame's journey
The Olympic flame's journeyThomas Mules carries the Olympic flame on Pulpit Rock, Portland Bill, on Friday, July 13.
Hide Caption
34 of 49
Relay fans watch Andrew Clutton from the top of a ship&#39;s mast as he carries the Olympic flame between Hamworthy and Poole on Friday, July 13.
Photos: Photos: The Olympic flame's journey
The Olympic flame's journeyRelay fans watch Andrew Clutton from the top of a ship's mast as he carries the Olympic flame between Hamworthy and Poole on Friday, July 13.
Hide Caption
35 of 49
Ryan Hope carries the torch Thursday, July 12, on the row boat Penny off the waters of Weymouth.
Photos: Photos: The Olympic flame's journey
The Olympic flame's journeyRyan Hope carries the torch Thursday, July 12, on the row boat Penny off the waters of Weymouth.
Hide Caption
36 of 49
Schoolgirls outside Salisbury Cathedral on Thursday hold the torch carried by retired sprinter and four-time gold medal winner Michael Johnson.
Photos: Photos: The Olympic flame's journey
The Olympic flame's journeySchoolgirls outside Salisbury Cathedral on Thursday hold the torch carried by retired sprinter and four-time gold medal winner Michael Johnson.
Hide Caption
37 of 49
Olympic gold medalist and former sprinter Michael Johnson carries the flame at Stonehenge onThursday.
Photos: Photos: The Olympic flame's journey
The Olympic flame's journeyOlympic gold medalist and former sprinter Michael Johnson carries the flame at Stonehenge onThursday.
Hide Caption
38 of 49
Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II and Lord Sebastian Coe watch as Olympic torchbearer Gina Macgregor passes the flame to Phil Wells at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, on July 10.
Photos: Photos: The Olympic flame's journey
Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II and Lord Sebastian Coe watch as Olympic torchbearer Gina Macgregor passes the flame to Phil Wells at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, on July 10.
Hide Caption
39 of 49
Competitive canoeist Zachary Franklin carries the flame at the Lee Valley White Water Centre in Waltham Cross, England, on July 7.
Photos: Photos: The Olympic flame's journey
The Olympic flame's journeyCompetitive canoeist Zachary Franklin carries the flame at the Lee Valley White Water Centre in Waltham Cross, England, on July 7.
Hide Caption
40 of 49
Lauren Reeder, a teaching assistant, is surrounded by local children while carrying the torch in King&#39;s Lynn, England, on July 4.
Photos: Photos: The Olympic flame's journey
The Olympic flame's journeyLauren Reeder, a teaching assistant, is surrounded by local children while carrying the torch in King's Lynn, England, on July 4.
Hide Caption
41 of 49
Retired police officer Glenn Chambers carries the flame through heavy rain in Lincoln, England, on June 28.
Photos: Photos: The Olympic flame's journey
The Olympic flame's journeyRetired police officer Glenn Chambers carries the flame through heavy rain in Lincoln, England, on June 28.
Hide Caption
42 of 49
Torchbearer Eugene Perry carries the Olympic flame at Sutton Bank in the North Yorkshire Moors National Park in York, England, on June 20.
Photos: Photos: The Olympic flame's journey
The Olympic flame's journeyTorchbearer Eugene Perry carries the Olympic flame at Sutton Bank in the North Yorkshire Moors National Park in York, England, on June 20.
Hide Caption
43 of 49
Joseph Forrester, 12, and children from Madras College run along West Sands in St. Andrews, Scotland, on June 13.
Photos: Photos: The Olympic flame's journey
The Olympic flame's journeyJoseph Forrester, 12, and children from Madras College run along West Sands in St. Andrews, Scotland, on June 13.
Hide Caption
44 of 49
Andrea Strachan, a competitive swimmer, carries the Olympic flame along the shore in Lerwick, Scotland, on June 10.
Photos: Photos: The Olympic flame's journey
The Olympic flame's journeyAndrea Strachan, a competitive swimmer, carries the Olympic flame along the shore in Lerwick, Scotland, on June 10.
Hide Caption
45 of 49
Actor James McAvoy carries the torch down Buchanan Street in Glasgow, Scotland, on June 8.
Photos: Photos: The Olympic flame's journey
The Olympic flame's journeyActor James McAvoy carries the torch down Buchanan Street in Glasgow, Scotland, on June 8.
Hide Caption
46 of 49
Triathlete Peter Jack holds the Olympic flame while on the Giant&#39;s Causeway in Northern Ireland on June 4.
Photos: Photos: The Olympic flame's journey
The Olympic flame's journeyTriathlete Peter Jack holds the Olympic flame while on the Giant's Causeway in Northern Ireland on June 4.
Hide Caption
47 of 49
Comedian John Bishop carries the Olympic flame on top of the Jodrell Bank Observatory in Jodrell Bank, England, on May 31.
Photos: Photos: The Olympic flame's journey
The Olympic flame's journeyComedian John Bishop carries the Olympic flame on top of the Jodrell Bank Observatory in Jodrell Bank, England, on May 31.
Hide Caption
48 of 49
Television presenter, adventurer and writer Ben Fogle carries the Olympic flame in a hot air balloon on May 19, the first day of the relay.
Photos: Photos: The Olympic flame's journey
The Olympic flame's journeyTelevision presenter, adventurer and writer Ben Fogle carries the Olympic flame in a hot air balloon on May 19, the first day of the relay.
Hide Caption
49 of 49

Story highlights

  • A Royal Marine commando will bring the flame from a helicopter into the Tower of London
  • Torchbearers will carry the flame along 200 miles of London streets this week
  • The Olympic Games open in the city on July 27
  • The buildup to the Games has been overshadowed by a fiasco over security guards
The Olympic torch is set to make a dramatic entry to London Friday, descending via a 180-foot line from a helicopter to the historic Tower of London.
The torch's arrival in the capital begins the final week before the Games open and the final stage in its long journey.
More than 10 million people have already lined the streets of more than 1,000 communities around Britain to see the torch, which has been carried by more than 7,000 torchbearers, Olympic organizers said.
Nearly 1,000 more will carry the torch along nearly 200 miles of London streets over the coming week, before it takes a starring role at the opening ceremony at the Olympic Park on July 27.
Read about Greece passing the Olympic flame to Britain
Queen welcomes Olympic torch
Queen welcomes Olympic torch

    JUST WATCHED

    Queen welcomes Olympic torch

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Queen welcomes Olympic torch 01:02
Olympic torch extinguished while rafting
Olympic torch extinguished while rafting

    JUST WATCHED

    Olympic torch extinguished while rafting

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Olympic torch extinguished while rafting 00:43
Watch kids try to steal Olympic torch
Watch kids try to steal Olympic torch

    JUST WATCHED

    Watch kids try to steal Olympic torch

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Watch kids try to steal Olympic torch 01:11
Olympic size marriage proposal
Olympic size marriage proposal

    JUST WATCHED

    Olympic size marriage proposal

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Olympic size marriage proposal 00:47
Eighteen torchbearers will carry the flame on the final day of the relay, with seven of them traveling with it down the River Thames on the royal barge Gloriana, which played a central role in the Diamond Jubilee river pageant for Queen Elizabeth II.
The torch's arrival at the Tower of London on Friday evening promises to be eye-catching.
A Royal Marine commando, carrying the flame in a lantern, will abseil -- the technique known as "rappel" in the United States -- 180 feet from a Royal Navy Sea King helicopter into the grounds, where London Mayor Boris Johnson will be waiting to greet it.
The torch will be carried around the Tower, which dates back to the 11th century, before spending the night in the safekeeping of the Jewel House, home of the Crown Jewels.
The buildup to the Olympics has been overshadowed by a security fiasco caused by the failure of contractor G4S to supply enough guards for the Games.
2012 Olympic flame lit in ancient stadium
But Johnson told CNN's Becky Anderson that while London authorities are not complacent, he is confident in their ability to keep visitors safe.
"We do everything in our power to maximize security at the venues and that's working well now -- the army, the military as well as G4S are providing very safe conditions on the site, plus there is a huge amount of work that nobody has seen involving the intelligence service," the mayor said
"That's something about an event like this -- you listen out for what may or may not be happening on the Internet, you try as hard as you possibly can to monitor the potential suspects."
Johnson said it is impossible to guard against all "unknown unknowns" and that's why strong security is needed at venues.
"At no stage can you guarantee that someone won't do something moronic, stupid, violent and tragic, not just in London but the whole of the UK is a potential target in this period," he said.
But at the same time, he said, "the intelligence is as reassuring as it could be under the circumstances. The threat level as far as we are aware has slightly come down in the last 12 months, but you can never be certain."
Olympic cyclist comes full circle
Olympic cyclist comes full circle

    JUST WATCHED

    Olympic cyclist comes full circle

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Olympic cyclist comes full circle 02:20
London&#39;s Olympic torch lit in Greece
London's Olympic torch lit in Greece

    JUST WATCHED

    London's Olympic torch lit in Greece

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

London's Olympic torch lit in Greece 01:16
Olympic torch relay begins in Greece
Olympic torch relay begins in Greece

    JUST WATCHED

    Olympic torch relay begins in Greece

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Olympic torch relay begins in Greece 01:44
Look at photos of the journey of the Olympic flame
Authorities said Thursday that an additional 1,200 British troops were being placed on standby for the Olympic Games.
The company's recruitment shortfall had already forced the government to call in 3,500 extra military personnel to help.
Culture Secretary Jeremy Hunt, the minister in charge of overseeing the Games, said that there was no need to deploy extra troops but that putting 1,200 on standby means they can be moved within 48 hours rather than seven days if required.
G4S has a £284 million ($444 million) government contract to provide 10,400 security staff for the Olympic Games, but only about 4,000 guards are trained and ready.
It expects to provide at least 7,000 by the time the Games start, chief executive Nick Buckles told lawmakers earlier this week.
Home Secretary Theresa May gave more details on how the fiasco unfolded in a letter sent to the head of Parliament's Home Affairs Committee on Thursday.
Although the Home Office did not become aware of the full extent of the shortfall until July 11, G4S had alerted the government to "scheduling problems" affecting staff numbers on June 28, she said.
Once it became clear how large the shortfall would be, the government put its contingency plans into operation, she wrote.
"G4S will still be making a substantial contribution to venue security," she wrote.
"All G4S personnel working on venue security duties will have had training for the role they are undertaking," May added.
The G4S recruits are supposed to perform tasks including venue perimeter security, such as manning X-ray machines, searching people, searching vehicles and operating closed-circuit television systems, the company said.