Maria de Villota discharged from hospital

Story highlights F1 test driver leaves UK hospital and returns to Spain to continue rehabilitation

The 32-year-old lost sight in right eye following crash at UK's Duxford Airfield

Marussia team praise Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge for "remarkable care and attention"

Maria de Villota, the Formula One test driver who lost the sight in her right eye in a crash earlier this month , has left hospital and returned home to Spain.

The Marussia test driver was discharged from Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, UK on Friday, the F1 team said.

The 32-year-old suffered severe facial and neck injuries which required two operations after her car plowed into a stationary truck at the Duxford Airfield on July 3.

"Over the course of the past two weeks Maria has made significant progress. More comfortable and familiar surroundings, plus the support of her wider family and friends, will undoubtedly provide a more conducive environment in which Maria can commence the next phase of her recovery," Marussia said in a statement.

JUST WATCHED Female F1 driver De Villota in profile Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Female F1 driver De Villota in profile 02:42

"Marussia have remained in close contact with the medical team at Addenbrooke's Hospital since Maria's admittance and would like to express their gratitude for the remarkable care and attention she has received there.

"Marussia - the staff, race drivers Timo Glock and Charles Pic, and all those associated with the team - wish Maria well with the next stage of her recovery.

"The management team will continue to liaise closely with Maria and her family and provide any assistance possible during the coming months."

De Villota joined Britain-based Marussia in July after a career which has included spells in Spanish Formula Three, the Euroseries 3000 and the Daytona 24 Hours.

The Madrid-born racer is the daughter of former March team Formula One driver Emilio de Villota.