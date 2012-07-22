Breaking News

    Scott's collapse hands British Open crown to South Africa's Els

    By

    Updated 0832 GMT (1632 HKT) July 23, 2012

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    Ernie Els of South Africa celebrates with the Claret Jug after his victory during the final round of play at the British Open at the Royal Lytham &amp;amp; St. Annes Golf Club in England on Sunday, July 22. See all the action as it unfolds here.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosErnie Els of South Africa celebrates with the Claret Jug after his victory during the final round of play at the British Open at the Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club in England on Sunday, July 22. See all the action as it unfolds here.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 153
    Ernie Els tosses his golf ball to the gallery after a birdie putt on the 18th green on Sunday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosErnie Els tosses his golf ball to the gallery after a birdie putt on the 18th green on Sunday.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 153
    Ernie Els reacts to a birdie putt on the 18th green Sunday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosErnie Els reacts to a birdie putt on the 18th green Sunday.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 153
    Adam Scott of Australia reacts to a missed par putt on the 18th green Sunday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosAdam Scott of Australia reacts to a missed par putt on the 18th green Sunday.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 153
    Adam Scott reacts to a bogey on the 17th green Sunday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosAdam Scott reacts to a bogey on the 17th green Sunday.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 153
    Adam Scott plays a bunker shot on the 15th hole Sunday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    british open 19Adam Scott plays a bunker shot on the 15th hole Sunday.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 153
    Adam Scott gestures on the 9th green during his final round on Sunday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosAdam Scott gestures on the 9th green during his final round on Sunday.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 153
    Adam Scott looks at his putting line on a green Sunday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosAdam Scott looks at his putting line on a green Sunday.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 153
    Ernie Els reacts to a birdie putt on the 18th green Sunday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosErnie Els reacts to a birdie putt on the 18th green Sunday.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 153
    Ernie Els reacts to a birdie putt on the 18th green Sunday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosErnie Els reacts to a birdie putt on the 18th green Sunday.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 153
    Adam Scott plays out of a bunker on Sunday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosAdam Scott plays out of a bunker on Sunday.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 153
    Ernie Els hits his second shot on the 15th hole Sunday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosErnie Els hits his second shot on the 15th hole Sunday.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 153
    Ernie Els tees off on the 14th hole Sunday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosErnie Els tees off on the 14th hole Sunday.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 153
    Tiger Woods of the United States tries to works his way out of a bunker on the sixth hole Sunday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosTiger Woods of the United States tries to works his way out of a bunker on the sixth hole Sunday.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 153
    Tiger Woods stumbles and watches the path of his bunker shot on the sixth hole Sunday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosTiger Woods stumbles and watches the path of his bunker shot on the sixth hole Sunday.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 153
    Overall leader Adam Scott of Australia hits his tee shot on the fifth hole Sunday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosOverall leader Adam Scott of Australia hits his tee shot on the fifth hole Sunday.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 153
    Scott and caddie Steve Williams watch the action on the first hole Sunday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosScott and caddie Steve Williams watch the action on the first hole Sunday.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 153
    Ernie Els of South Africa, who began the day at -5, waves to spectators from the the on the first hole as he begins the final round Sunday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosErnie Els of South Africa, who began the day at -5, waves to spectators from the the on the first hole as he begins the final round Sunday.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 153
    Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland watches his tee shot on the second hole as Scott looks on.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosGraeme McDowell of Northern Ireland watches his tee shot on the second hole as Scott looks on.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 153
    Woods, who had several bogies on the day, hits his approach shot on the second hole during the final round Sunday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosWoods, who had several bogies on the day, hits his approach shot on the second hole during the final round Sunday.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 153
    Woods tips his cap to the crowd on Sunday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosWoods tips his cap to the crowd on Sunday.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 153
    Overall leader Scott, left, waits with McDowell on the first tee during the final round of play.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosOverall leader Scott, left, waits with McDowell on the first tee during the final round of play.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 153
    McDowell tees off on the first hole Sunday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosMcDowell tees off on the first hole Sunday.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 153
    Woods acknowledges the crowd as he prepares to begin his final round of play Sunday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosWoods acknowledges the crowd as he prepares to begin his final round of play Sunday.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 153
    Scott, who started the day at -11, tees off on the first hole of the final round Sunday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosScott, who started the day at -11, tees off on the first hole of the final round Sunday.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 153
    Andres Romero of Argentina, right, and his guest caddie, soccer player Carlos Tevez of Manchester City, watch the action from the tee on the 12th hole Sunday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosAndres Romero of Argentina, right, and his guest caddie, soccer player Carlos Tevez of Manchester City, watch the action from the tee on the 12th hole Sunday.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 153
    Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays out of a bunker on the 10th hole Sunday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosRory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays out of a bunker on the 10th hole Sunday.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 153
    K.J. Choi of Korea plays a shot in front of the gallery.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosK.J. Choi of Korea plays a shot in front of the gallery.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 153
    Brandt Snedeker of the United States, who started the day in second place at -7, hits his tee shot on the first hole Sunday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosBrandt Snedeker of the United States, who started the day in second place at -7, hits his tee shot on the first hole Sunday.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 153
    Nicolas Colsaerts of Belgium, who finished with a 279 at one under par, plays a shot from the rough on the 18th hole Sunday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosNicolas Colsaerts of Belgium, who finished with a 279 at one under par, plays a shot from the rough on the 18th hole Sunday.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 153
    Adam Scott of Australia hits an approach shot on Saturday, July 21, at Royal Lytham &amp;amp; St. Annes Golf Club in England during the third round of the British Open on Saturday. Scott finished with a four-shot lead going into the final round of golf&#39;s oldest major championship
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosAdam Scott of Australia hits an approach shot on Saturday, July 21, at Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club in England during the third round of the British Open on Saturday. Scott finished with a four-shot lead going into the final round of golf's oldest major championship
    Hide Caption
    31 of 153
    Tiger Woods hits his second shot on the 17th hole on Saturday. Woods finished the third round alone in fourth place, five shots behind Adam Scott.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosTiger Woods hits his second shot on the 17th hole on Saturday. Woods finished the third round alone in fourth place, five shots behind Adam Scott.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 153
    Brandt Snedeker of the United States wears a ribbon in sympathy for the Aurora, Colorado, shootings during the third round of the British Open on Saturday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosBrandt Snedeker of the United States wears a ribbon in sympathy for the Aurora, Colorado, shootings during the third round of the British Open on Saturday.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 153
    Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland celebrates making a putt for birdie on Saturday. McDowell and Brandt Snedeker are tied for second, four shots behind leader Adam Scott.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosGraeme McDowell of Northern Ireland celebrates making a putt for birdie on Saturday. McDowell and Brandt Snedeker are tied for second, four shots behind leader Adam Scott.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 153
    Tiger Woods putts on the 18th green as Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark looks on Saturday. Woods is seeking his first major championship since the 2008 U.S. Open.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosTiger Woods putts on the 18th green as Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark looks on Saturday. Woods is seeking his first major championship since the 2008 U.S. Open.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 153
    Adam Scott of Australia reacts to his putt on the sixth hole on Saturday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosAdam Scott of Australia reacts to his putt on the sixth hole on Saturday.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 153
    Adam Scott celebrates making a putt for birdie on the eighth hole.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosAdam Scott celebrates making a putt for birdie on the eighth hole.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 153
    Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark putts on he 18th green. Olesen is in seventh place heading into the final round at Royal Lytham &amp;amp; St. Annes, which is hosting the Open Championship for the 11th time.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosThorbjorn Olesen of Denmark putts on he 18th green. Olesen is in seventh place heading into the final round at Royal Lytham & St. Annes, which is hosting the Open Championship for the 11th time.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 153
    Adam Scott of Australia walks to the 16th tee on Saturday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosAdam Scott of Australia walks to the 16th tee on Saturday.
    Hide Caption
    39 of 153
    Jason Dufner of the United States reacts to a missed putt on the 17th green. Dufner struggled to shoot 73 on Saturday and is 10 shots out of the lead.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosJason Dufner of the United States reacts to a missed putt on the 17th green. Dufner struggled to shoot 73 on Saturday and is 10 shots out of the lead.
    Hide Caption
    40 of 153
    Tiger Woods hits his tee shot on the 17th hole on Saturday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosTiger Woods hits his tee shot on the 17th hole on Saturday.
    Hide Caption
    41 of 153
    Spectators watch Olesen extract himself from one of Royal Lytham &amp;amp; St. Annes&#39; many bunkers on Saturday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosSpectators watch Olesen extract himself from one of Royal Lytham & St. Annes' many bunkers on Saturday.
    Hide Caption
    42 of 153
    Tiger Woods makes some calculations before teeing off at No. 5.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosTiger Woods makes some calculations before teeing off at No. 5.
    Hide Caption
    43 of 153
    Ernie Els of South Africa hits an approach shot. Els, a three-time major champion, is tied for fifth place with American Zach Johnson, six shots out of the lead.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosErnie Els of South Africa hits an approach shot. Els, a three-time major champion, is tied for fifth place with American Zach Johnson, six shots out of the lead.
    Hide Caption
    44 of 153
    Woods follows through on his drive at the fifth.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosWoods follows through on his drive at the fifth.
    Hide Caption
    45 of 153
    Woods waits to play on the 18th green.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosWoods waits to play on the 18th green.
    Hide Caption
    46 of 153
    Adam Scott tees off on the fifth hole.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosAdam Scott tees off on the fifth hole.
    Hide Caption
    47 of 153
    Woods scrambles out of a greenside bunker after hitting the ball close on fifth hole.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosWoods scrambles out of a greenside bunker after hitting the ball close on fifth hole.
    Hide Caption
    48 of 153
    Wind whips the flag on the first green at Royal Lytham and St. Annes.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosWind whips the flag on the first green at Royal Lytham and St. Annes.
    Hide Caption
    49 of 153
    Scott pulls a club as caddie Steve Williams looks on.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosScott pulls a club as caddie Steve Williams looks on.
    Hide Caption
    50 of 153
    Woods recently eclipsed Jack Nicklaus in career wins and is currently No.1 on the PGA Tour money list.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosWoods recently eclipsed Jack Nicklaus in career wins and is currently No.1 on the PGA Tour money list.
    Hide Caption
    51 of 153
    Graeme McDowell tees off on the fifth hole.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosGraeme McDowell tees off on the fifth hole.
    Hide Caption
    52 of 153
    Ernie Els follows through on his swing at the first hole.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosErnie Els follows through on his swing at the first hole.
    Hide Caption
    53 of 153
    McDowell squats to line up a putt on the second green.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosMcDowell squats to line up a putt on the second green.
    Hide Caption
    54 of 153
    Olesen blasts out of a bunker at the third hole.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosOlesen blasts out of a bunker at the third hole.
    Hide Caption
    55 of 153
    The crowd watches American golfer Bubba Watson, this year&#39;s Masters champion.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosThe crowd watches American golfer Bubba Watson, this year's Masters champion.
    Hide Caption
    56 of 153
    Snedeker reacts to a poor shot on the 11th hole.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosSnedeker reacts to a poor shot on the 11th hole.
    Hide Caption
    57 of 153
    Olesen hits a shot from a bunker on the seventh hole.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosOlesen hits a shot from a bunker on the seventh hole.
    Hide Caption
    58 of 153
    Woods celebrates a birdie at No. 6.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosWoods celebrates a birdie at No. 6.
    Hide Caption
    59 of 153
    Scott rears back for a drive on No.5
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosScott rears back for a drive on No.5
    Hide Caption
    60 of 153
    Snedeker hits his tee shot on the first hole Saturday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosSnedeker hits his tee shot on the first hole Saturday.
    Hide Caption
    61 of 153
    Olesen watches his tee shot on the first hole as Woods prepares to play.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosOlesen watches his tee shot on the first hole as Woods prepares to play.
    Hide Caption
    62 of 153
    Spectators at the Open Championship enjoy Saturday&#39;s play in ideal golf weather.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosSpectators at the Open Championship enjoy Saturday's play in ideal golf weather.
    Hide Caption
    63 of 153
    Scott follows through on a tee shot.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosScott follows through on a tee shot.
    Hide Caption
    64 of 153
    Mark Calcavecchia of the United States laughs with wife (and caddie) Brenda in the third round.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosMark Calcavecchia of the United States laughs with wife (and caddie) Brenda in the third round.
    Hide Caption
    65 of 153
    Lee Westwood of England hits his approach to the 18th green.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosLee Westwood of England hits his approach to the 18th green.
    Hide Caption
    66 of 153
    Golfers must dress appropriately to play in the Open. Rules for fans are more relaxed.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosGolfers must dress appropriately to play in the Open. Rules for fans are more relaxed.
    Hide Caption
    67 of 153
    American John Daly swings at the fifth hole. Daly, who won the Open in 1995, struggled to a 77 Saturday and is in next-to-last place.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosAmerican John Daly swings at the fifth hole. Daly, who won the Open in 1995, struggled to a 77 Saturday and is in next-to-last place.
    Hide Caption
    68 of 153
    Woods follows through.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosWoods follows through.
    Hide Caption
    69 of 153
    Bubba Watson tees off at No.5
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosBubba Watson tees off at No.5
    Hide Caption
    70 of 153
    Fans of young American star Rickie Fowler fans pose in the bleachers at No. 18, dressed in their hero&#39;s customary bright, monochrome colors.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosFans of young American star Rickie Fowler fans pose in the bleachers at No. 18, dressed in their hero's customary bright, monochrome colors.
    Hide Caption
    71 of 153
    Sweden&#39;s Alexander Noren fires a fairway wood shot over the long grass at the 11th hole Saturday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosSweden's Alexander Noren fires a fairway wood shot over the long grass at the 11th hole Saturday.
    Hide Caption
    72 of 153
    Ireland&#39;s Padraig Harrington blasts from a bunker on the 18th hole Saturday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosIreland's Padraig Harrington blasts from a bunker on the 18th hole Saturday.
    Hide Caption
    73 of 153
    Rory McIlroy sits as he waits to tee off on the 16th hole.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosRory McIlroy sits as he waits to tee off on the 16th hole.
    Hide Caption
    74 of 153
    India&#39;s Keev Milkha Singh tries to escape from deep rough.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosIndia's Keev Milkha Singh tries to escape from deep rough.
    Hide Caption
    75 of 153
    Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa searches for a lost ball on the third hole. Oosthuizen, the 2010 Open champion, was tied with several players in 10th place after Saturday&#39;s play.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosLouis Oosthuizen of South Africa searches for a lost ball on the third hole. Oosthuizen, the 2010 Open champion, was tied with several players in 10th place after Saturday's play.
    Hide Caption
    76 of 153
    Golfer Thongchai Jaidee of Thailand waves to the gallery after making a putt on Saturday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosGolfer Thongchai Jaidee of Thailand waves to the gallery after making a putt on Saturday.
    Hide Caption
    77 of 153
    Luke Donald of England talks with caddie John McLaren.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosLuke Donald of England talks with caddie John McLaren.
    Hide Caption
    78 of 153
    Els prepares to play on the first tee Saturday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosEls prepares to play on the first tee Saturday.
    Hide Caption
    79 of 153
    Spectators follow the flight of Snedeker&#39;s ball after a shot from the rough during the second round of the British Open on Friday, July 20
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosSpectators follow the flight of Snedeker's ball after a shot from the rough during the second round of the British Open on Friday, July 20
    Hide Caption
    80 of 153
    Woods celebrates after holing out from a bunker for birdie on the 18th hole, finishing Friday&#39;s second round with a three-under-par 67.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosWoods celebrates after holing out from a bunker for birdie on the 18th hole, finishing Friday's second round with a three-under-par 67.
    Hide Caption
    81 of 153
    Woods takes practice swings at No. 15 under gray wisps of clouds during Friday&#39;s round.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosWoods takes practice swings at No. 15 under gray wisps of clouds during Friday's round.
    Hide Caption
    82 of 153
    England&#39;s Ian Poulter walks off the 18th green during the second round on Friday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosEngland's Ian Poulter walks off the 18th green during the second round on Friday.
    Hide Caption
    83 of 153
    Woods intently watches his chip shot on the 14th hole during the second round.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosWoods intently watches his chip shot on the 14th hole during the second round.
    Hide Caption
    84 of 153
    Australia&#39;s Aaron Baddeley follows the flight of a shot during Friday&#39;s second round.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosAustralia's Aaron Baddeley follows the flight of a shot during Friday's second round.
    Hide Caption
    85 of 153
    A view of leaderboard during the second round on July 20.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosA view of leaderboard during the second round on July 20.
    Hide Caption
    86 of 153
    Kevin Na plays a shot left-handed during the second round on July 20.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photos Kevin Na plays a shot left-handed during the second round on July 20.
    Hide Caption
    87 of 153
    Tiger Woods of the United States tees off on the 11th hole Friday, July 20.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosTiger Woods of the United States tees off on the 11th hole Friday, July 20.
    Hide Caption
    88 of 153
    Zach Johnson of the United States watches his tee shot on the 14th hole during the second round Friday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosZach Johnson of the United States watches his tee shot on the 14th hole during the second round Friday.
    Hide Caption
    89 of 153
    Ian Poulter of England reacts after missing a birdie putt on the 13th green Friday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosIan Poulter of England reacts after missing a birdie putt on the 13th green Friday.
    Hide Caption
    90 of 153
    Aaron Baddeley of Australia plays a bunker shot on the fourth hole during the second round Friday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosAaron Baddeley of Australia plays a bunker shot on the fourth hole during the second round Friday.
    Hide Caption
    91 of 153
    Vijay Singh of Fiji plays out of the rough on the 13th hole on Friday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosVijay Singh of Fiji plays out of the rough on the 13th hole on Friday.
    Hide Caption
    92 of 153
    TV towers loom over the course during the second round Friday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosTV towers loom over the course during the second round Friday.
    Hide Caption
    93 of 153
    Tiger Woods of the United States reacts to a shot on the seventh hole during the second round Friday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosTiger Woods of the United States reacts to a shot on the seventh hole during the second round Friday.
    Hide Caption
    94 of 153
    Matt Kuchar of the United States acknowledges the crowd on the 16th green during the second round Friday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosMatt Kuchar of the United States acknowledges the crowd on the 16th green during the second round Friday.
    Hide Caption
    95 of 153
    John Daly of the United States hits a shot from the rough on the 18th hole during the second round Friday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosJohn Daly of the United States hits a shot from the rough on the 18th hole during the second round Friday.
    Hide Caption
    96 of 153
    A marshal gestures during the second round on Friday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosA marshal gestures during the second round on Friday.
    Hide Caption
    97 of 153
    Aerial view of the seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th holes during the second round Friday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosAerial view of the seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th holes during the second round Friday.
    Hide Caption
    98 of 153
    Tiger Woods of the United States hits his second shot on the second hole during the second round Friday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosTiger Woods of the United States hits his second shot on the second hole during the second round Friday.
    Hide Caption
    99 of 153
    Brandt Snedeker of the United States tees off on the fifth hole during the second round Friday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosBrandt Snedeker of the United States tees off on the fifth hole during the second round Friday.
    Hide Caption
    100 of 153
    Angel Cabrera of Argentina walks with his group off the fourth tee during the second round of the 141st Open Championship
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosAngel Cabrera of Argentina walks with his group off the fourth tee during the second round of the 141st Open Championship
    Hide Caption
    101 of 153
    Zach Johnson of the United States watches his tee shot on the first hole during the second round Friday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosZach Johnson of the United States watches his tee shot on the first hole during the second round Friday.
    Hide Caption
    102 of 153
    Adam Scott of Australia waits on the fifth hole during the second round Friday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosAdam Scott of Australia waits on the fifth hole during the second round Friday.
    Hide Caption
    103 of 153
    Keegan Bradley of the United States hits his tee shot on the 11th hole during the second round Friday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosKeegan Bradley of the United States hits his tee shot on the 11th hole during the second round Friday.
    Hide Caption
    104 of 153
    Padraig Harrington of Ireland hits a shot during the second round Friday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosPadraig Harrington of Ireland hits a shot during the second round Friday.
    Hide Caption
    105 of 153
    Rory Mcllroy of Northern Ireland reacts to a missed putt on the 17th green during the second round Friday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosRory Mcllroy of Northern Ireland reacts to a missed putt on the 17th green during the second round Friday.
    Hide Caption
    106 of 153
    Robert Allenby of Australia and his caddy, Darren May, walk alongside a pheasant on the sixth fairway during the second round of the 141st Open Championship on Friday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosRobert Allenby of Australia and his caddy, Darren May, walk alongside a pheasant on the sixth fairway during the second round of the 141st Open Championship on Friday.
    Hide Caption
    107 of 153
    Luke Donald of England tees off on the fifth hole during the second round on Friday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosLuke Donald of England tees off on the fifth hole during the second round on Friday.
    Hide Caption
    108 of 153
    Luke Donald of England hits his tee shot on the 11th hole during the second round on Friday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosLuke Donald of England hits his tee shot on the 11th hole during the second round on Friday.
    Hide Caption
    109 of 153
    John Daly of the United States speaks with his caddy, Peter Van Der Riet, on the second fairway during Friday&#39;s second round.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosJohn Daly of the United States speaks with his caddy, Peter Van Der Riet, on the second fairway during Friday's second round.
    Hide Caption
    110 of 153
    Richard Sterne of South Africa hits from a greenside bunker on the 11th hole during the second round Friday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosRichard Sterne of South Africa hits from a greenside bunker on the 11th hole during the second round Friday.
    Hide Caption
    111 of 153
    Rickie Fowler of the United States reacts after a putt on the 12th green during the second round Friday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosRickie Fowler of the United States reacts after a putt on the 12th green during the second round Friday.
    Hide Caption
    112 of 153
    Members of the grounds crew clear water on the course Friday during the second round.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosMembers of the grounds crew clear water on the course Friday during the second round.
    Hide Caption
    113 of 153
    Sergio Garcia of Spain and Tiger Woods of the United States look on at the first tee during the second round Friday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosSergio Garcia of Spain and Tiger Woods of the United States look on at the first tee during the second round Friday.
    Hide Caption
    114 of 153
    Harris English of the United States plays a shot from the rough on the sixth hole during the second round on Friday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosHarris English of the United States plays a shot from the rough on the sixth hole during the second round on Friday.
    Hide Caption
    115 of 153
    Spectators enjoy the action during the second round on Friday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosSpectators enjoy the action during the second round on Friday.
    Hide Caption
    116 of 153
    Tiger Woods makes a tough shot from the rough during the first round of the British Open on Thursday, July 19. Woods finished the Round 3 under par at 67.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosTiger Woods makes a tough shot from the rough during the first round of the British Open on Thursday, July 19. Woods finished the Round 3 under par at 67.
    Hide Caption
    117 of 153
    Phil Mickelson of the United States hits his tee shot on the 11th hole on Thursday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosPhil Mickelson of the United States hits his tee shot on the 11th hole on Thursday.
    Hide Caption
    118 of 153
    Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland lines up a putt on the ninth green on Thursday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosRory McIlroy of Northern Ireland lines up a putt on the ninth green on Thursday.
    Hide Caption
    119 of 153
    Jason Blue of Bristol gets medical attention after he was struck by Rory McIlroy&#39;s golf ball on the 15th hole on Thursday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosJason Blue of Bristol gets medical attention after he was struck by Rory McIlroy's golf ball on the 15th hole on Thursday.
    Hide Caption
    120 of 153
    Jason Blue of Bristol poses with a golf glove given to him by Rory McIlroy after he was struck by his golf ball on Thursday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosJason Blue of Bristol poses with a golf glove given to him by Rory McIlroy after he was struck by his golf ball on Thursday.
    Hide Caption
    121 of 153
    Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits his second shot on the 14th hole on Thursday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosRory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits his second shot on the 14th hole on Thursday.
    Hide Caption
    122 of 153
    Brandt Snedeker of the United States reacts to his putt on the 18th hole during the first round on Thursday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosBrandt Snedeker of the United States reacts to his putt on the 18th hole during the first round on Thursday.
    Hide Caption
    123 of 153
    Nicolas Colsaerts of Belgium hits his tee shot on the first hole Thursday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosNicolas Colsaerts of Belgium hits his tee shot on the first hole Thursday.
    Hide Caption
    124 of 153
    Charles Howell III of the United States plays a shot from the rough on the 14th hole during the first round Thursday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosCharles Howell III of the United States plays a shot from the rough on the 14th hole during the first round Thursday.
    Hide Caption
    125 of 153
    Spectators watch the action as Sergio Garcia of Spain hits a tee shot during the first round Thursday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosSpectators watch the action as Sergio Garcia of Spain hits a tee shot during the first round Thursday.
    Hide Caption
    126 of 153
    Luke Donald of England hits his third shot on the seventh hole during the first round Thursday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosLuke Donald of England hits his third shot on the seventh hole during the first round Thursday.
    Hide Caption
    127 of 153
    Phil Mickelson of the United States searches for his golf ball on the eighth hole Thursday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosPhil Mickelson of the United States searches for his golf ball on the eighth hole Thursday.
    Hide Caption
    128 of 153
    Padraig Harrington of Ireland hits a shot from the rough on the sixth hole Thursday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosPadraig Harrington of Ireland hits a shot from the rough on the sixth hole Thursday.
    Hide Caption
    129 of 153
    Jbe Kruger of South Africa makes some moves Thursday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosJbe Kruger of South Africa makes some moves Thursday.
    Hide Caption
    130 of 153
    Scottish golfer Paul Lawrie plays a shot from the rough on the eighth hole Thursday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosScottish golfer Paul Lawrie plays a shot from the rough on the eighth hole Thursday.
    Hide Caption
    131 of 153
    A fan keeps an eye on first-round action Thursday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photos A fan keeps an eye on first-round action Thursday.
    Hide Caption
    132 of 153
    With caddie Michael Waite at his side, Lee Westwood of England removes his jacket during the first round Thursday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosWith caddie Michael Waite at his side, Lee Westwood of England removes his jacket during the first round Thursday.
    Hide Caption
    133 of 153
    Bubba Watson of the United States hits a tee shot on the fifth hole Thursday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosBubba Watson of the United States hits a tee shot on the fifth hole Thursday.
    Hide Caption
    134 of 153
    Fans receive the signal to remain silent during the first round Thursday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosFans receive the signal to remain silent during the first round Thursday.
    Hide Caption
    135 of 153
    Junior spectators take in the action during the first round Thursday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosJunior spectators take in the action during the first round Thursday.
    Hide Caption
    136 of 153
    Rickie Fowler of the United States walks off the first tee Thursday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosRickie Fowler of the United States walks off the first tee Thursday.
    Hide Caption
    137 of 153
    American Zach Johnson watches his iron shot from the second fairway Thursday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosAmerican Zach Johnson watches his iron shot from the second fairway Thursday.
    Hide Caption
    138 of 153
    South African Ernie Els waves to the gallery on the 18th hole during the first round Thursday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosSouth African Ernie Els waves to the gallery on the 18th hole during the first round Thursday.
    Hide Caption
    139 of 153
    Woods reacts to missing a putt on the 13th green Thursday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosWoods reacts to missing a putt on the 13th green Thursday.
    Hide Caption
    140 of 153
    Amid a sea of spectators, Woods plays a shot to the green on the 14th hole Thursday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosAmid a sea of spectators, Woods plays a shot to the green on the 14th hole Thursday.
    Hide Caption
    141 of 153
    Adam Scott of Australia plays out of the rough on the second hole Thursday under the watchful eyes of spectators.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosAdam Scott of Australia plays out of the rough on the second hole Thursday under the watchful eyes of spectators.
    Hide Caption
    142 of 153
    Scott, who leads the tournament after the first round with a 64, reacts to a shot Thursday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosScott, who leads the tournament after the first round with a 64, reacts to a shot Thursday.
    Hide Caption
    143 of 153
    Scott looks at the lie of his ball in the deep rough on the 18th hole Thursday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosScott looks at the lie of his ball in the deep rough on the 18th hole Thursday.
    Hide Caption
    144 of 153
    Golf fans don matching Union Jack suits for early action Thursday, the first day of the British Open.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosGolf fans don matching Union Jack suits for early action Thursday, the first day of the British Open.
    Hide Caption
    145 of 153
    John Daly of the United States attempts a shot from well off the fairway on the second hole Thursday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosJohn Daly of the United States attempts a shot from well off the fairway on the second hole Thursday.
    Hide Caption
    146 of 153
    Watson tries to escape a bunker on the seventh hole Thursday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosWatson tries to escape a bunker on the seventh hole Thursday.
    Hide Caption
    147 of 153
    Ryo Ishikawa of Japan tees off on the fifth hole Thursday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosRyo Ishikawa of Japan tees off on the fifth hole Thursday.
    Hide Caption
    148 of 153
    Spectators lean in to follow a shot out of the rough from Garcia on Thursday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosSpectators lean in to follow a shot out of the rough from Garcia on Thursday.
    Hide Caption
    149 of 153
    Garcia, left, lines up a putt Thursday with the help of his caddie Gary Matthews on the second green.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosGarcia, left, lines up a putt Thursday with the help of his caddie Gary Matthews on the second green.
    Hide Caption
    150 of 153
    Amateur golfer Alan Dunbar of Northern Ireland leaps up to get a better view on the second hole during the first round of play Thursday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosAmateur golfer Alan Dunbar of Northern Ireland leaps up to get a better view on the second hole during the first round of play Thursday.
    Hide Caption
    151 of 153
    Bill Haas of the United States plays a shot from a bunker Thursday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosBill Haas of the United States plays a shot from a bunker Thursday.
    Hide Caption
    152 of 153
    Vijay Singh of Fiji reacts after playing a shot on the third hole Thursday.
    Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos
    British Open 2012: The best photosVijay Singh of Fiji reacts after playing a shot on the third hole Thursday.
    Hide Caption
    153 of 153

    Story highlights

    • Ernie Els wins British Open at Royal Lytham and St Annes
    • Adam Scott bogeys last four holes to hand one-shot win to Els
    • Second British Open triumph for the 'Big Easy'
    • Triple bogey derails Tiger Woods who finishes tied third
    Veteran golfer Ernie Els took advantage of a remarkable collapse by long-time leader Adam Scott to win the British Open for the second time at Royal Lytham and St. Annes Sunday.
    The 42-year-old South African posted a two-under 68 in testing conditions on the links course in North West England to go into the clubhouse on seven-under 273, but Australia's Scott still looked set to claim his first major title.
    However, a disastrous run of four straight bogeys from the 15th saw the 32-year-old finish one shot adrift of former world No. 1 Els, who won his fourth major title and his first since claiming the British Open in a playoff in 2002.
    Son's autism gives veteran star Els added spur
    Scott, who had led by four shots going into the final round, pulled his tee shot on the 18th into a bunker, but a fine third left him with an eight-foot putt to force a playoff.
    It went agonizingly wide of the hole to leave him with a final-round 75 and his hopes of glory cruelly dashed.
    Fourth major victory for the &#39;Big Easy&#39;
    Fourth major victory for the 'Big Easy'

      JUST WATCHED

      Fourth major victory for the 'Big Easy'

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Fourth major victory for the 'Big Easy' 02:34
    By contrast, Els finished with a birdie on his final hole and had been on the practice putting green preparing for a possible playoff.
    He had immediate words of sympathy for the beaten Scott.
    "First of all I feel for Adam. He is a great friend of mine," he said. "We both wanted to win very badly but it's the nature of the beast."
    A stunned Scott, who had started the day four shots ahead of American Brandt Snedeker and Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland, admitted he had blown it.
    "I'm pretty disappointed. I had it in my hands and managed to hit a poor shot on each of the closing four holes," he said.
    "But I played so beautifully for most of the week I certainly should not let this get me down."
    The expected challenge from Tiger Woods petered out after he made a triple bogey on the par-four sixth.
    He eventually carded a three-over 73 to end three under alongside playing partner Snedeker in a tie for third.
    McDowell, the 2010 US Open champion, also disappointed and fell away with a 75 to tie for fifth at two under with England's world number one Luke Donald, who raced up the leaderboard with a 69.
    Els is the 16th different winner of a golf major in a row, but it looked an unlikely scenario when he was six behind Scott after dropping two shots to the turn.
    But he picked up birdies at the 10th, 12th and 14th before his last-hole flourish to put the pressure on the Australian, which eventually paid dividends.
    Els has slipped down the world rankings in recent years and did not qualify to play in this year's U.S. Masters at Augusta.
    He had gone without a win in 36 major starts since his 2002 British Open triumph at Muirfield, but had never lost faith.
    "It was my time for some reason," Els said. "A lot of people never thought I would win another one. I started believing this year."
    He is the same age as last year's surprise British Open winner Darren Clarke, who missed the cut in his title defense.