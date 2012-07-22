Scott's collapse hands British Open crown to South Africa's Els

Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos British Open 2012: The best photos – Ernie Els of South Africa celebrates with the Claret Jug after his victory during the final round of play at the British Open at the Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club in England on Sunday, July 22. See all the action as it unfolds here. Hide Caption 1 of 153

Ernie Els tosses his golf ball to the gallery after a birdie putt on the 18th green on Sunday.

Ernie Els reacts to a birdie putt on the 18th green Sunday.

Adam Scott of Australia reacts to a missed par putt on the 18th green Sunday.

Adam Scott reacts to a bogey on the 17th green Sunday.

Adam Scott plays a bunker shot on the 15th hole Sunday.

Adam Scott gestures on the 9th green during his final round on Sunday.

Adam Scott looks at his putting line on a green Sunday.

Ernie Els reacts to a birdie putt on the 18th green Sunday.

Ernie Els reacts to a birdie putt on the 18th green Sunday.

Adam Scott plays out of a bunker on Sunday.

Ernie Els hits his second shot on the 15th hole Sunday.

Ernie Els tees off on the 14th hole Sunday.

Tiger Woods of the United States tries to works his way out of a bunker on the sixth hole Sunday.

Tiger Woods stumbles and watches the path of his bunker shot on the sixth hole Sunday.

Overall leader Adam Scott of Australia hits his tee shot on the fifth hole Sunday.

Scott and caddie Steve Williams watch the action on the first hole Sunday.

Ernie Els of South Africa, who began the day at -5, waves to spectators from the the on the first hole as he begins the final round Sunday.

Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland watches his tee shot on the second hole as Scott looks on.

Woods, who had several bogies on the day, hits his approach shot on the second hole during the final round Sunday.

Woods tips his cap to the crowd on Sunday.

Overall leader Scott, left, waits with McDowell on the first tee during the final round of play.

McDowell tees off on the first hole Sunday.

Woods acknowledges the crowd as he prepares to begin his final round of play Sunday.

Scott, who started the day at -11, tees off on the first hole of the final round Sunday.

Andres Romero of Argentina, right, and his guest caddie, soccer player Carlos Tevez of Manchester City, watch the action from the tee on the 12th hole Sunday.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays out of a bunker on the 10th hole Sunday.

K.J. Choi of Korea plays a shot in front of the gallery.

Brandt Snedeker of the United States, who started the day in second place at -7, hits his tee shot on the first hole Sunday.

Nicolas Colsaerts of Belgium, who finished with a 279 at one under par, plays a shot from the rough on the 18th hole Sunday.

Adam Scott of Australia hits an approach shot on Saturday, July 21, at Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club in England during the third round of the British Open on Saturday. Scott finished with a four-shot lead going into the final round of golf's oldest major championship

Tiger Woods hits his second shot on the 17th hole on Saturday. Woods finished the third round alone in fourth place, five shots behind Adam Scott.

Brandt Snedeker of the United States wears a ribbon in sympathy for the Aurora, Colorado, shootings during the third round of the British Open on Saturday.

Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland celebrates making a putt for birdie on Saturday. McDowell and Brandt Snedeker are tied for second, four shots behind leader Adam Scott.

Tiger Woods putts on the 18th green as Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark looks on Saturday. Woods is seeking his first major championship since the 2008 U.S. Open.

Adam Scott of Australia reacts to his putt on the sixth hole on Saturday.

Adam Scott celebrates making a putt for birdie on the eighth hole.

Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark putts on he 18th green. Olesen is in seventh place heading into the final round at Royal Lytham & St. Annes, which is hosting the Open Championship for the 11th time.

Adam Scott of Australia walks to the 16th tee on Saturday.

Jason Dufner of the United States reacts to a missed putt on the 17th green. Dufner struggled to shoot 73 on Saturday and is 10 shots out of the lead.

Tiger Woods hits his tee shot on the 17th hole on Saturday.

Spectators watch Olesen extract himself from one of Royal Lytham & St. Annes' many bunkers on Saturday.

Tiger Woods makes some calculations before teeing off at No. 5.

Ernie Els of South Africa hits an approach shot. Els, a three-time major champion, is tied for fifth place with American Zach Johnson, six shots out of the lead.

Woods follows through on his drive at the fifth.

Woods waits to play on the 18th green.

Adam Scott tees off on the fifth hole.

Woods scrambles out of a greenside bunker after hitting the ball close on fifth hole.

Wind whips the flag on the first green at Royal Lytham and St. Annes.

Scott pulls a club as caddie Steve Williams looks on.

Woods recently eclipsed Jack Nicklaus in career wins and is currently No.1 on the PGA Tour money list.

Graeme McDowell tees off on the fifth hole.

Ernie Els follows through on his swing at the first hole.

McDowell squats to line up a putt on the second green.

Olesen blasts out of a bunker at the third hole.

The crowd watches American golfer Bubba Watson, this year's Masters champion.

Snedeker reacts to a poor shot on the 11th hole.

Olesen hits a shot from a bunker on the seventh hole.

Woods celebrates a birdie at No. 6.

Scott rears back for a drive on No.5

Snedeker hits his tee shot on the first hole Saturday.

Olesen watches his tee shot on the first hole as Woods prepares to play.

Spectators at the Open Championship enjoy Saturday's play in ideal golf weather.

Scott follows through on a tee shot.

Mark Calcavecchia of the United States laughs with wife (and caddie) Brenda in the third round.

Lee Westwood of England hits his approach to the 18th green.

Golfers must dress appropriately to play in the Open. Rules for fans are more relaxed.

American John Daly swings at the fifth hole. Daly, who won the Open in 1995, struggled to a 77 Saturday and is in next-to-last place.

Woods follows through.

Bubba Watson tees off at No.5

Fans of young American star Rickie Fowler fans pose in the bleachers at No. 18, dressed in their hero's customary bright, monochrome colors.

Sweden's Alexander Noren fires a fairway wood shot over the long grass at the 11th hole Saturday.

Ireland's Padraig Harrington blasts from a bunker on the 18th hole Saturday.

Rory McIlroy sits as he waits to tee off on the 16th hole.

India's Keev Milkha Singh tries to escape from deep rough.

Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa searches for a lost ball on the third hole. Oosthuizen, the 2010 Open champion, was tied with several players in 10th place after Saturday's play.

Golfer Thongchai Jaidee of Thailand waves to the gallery after making a putt on Saturday.

Luke Donald of England talks with caddie John McLaren.

Els prepares to play on the first tee Saturday.

Spectators follow the flight of Snedeker's ball after a shot from the rough during the second round of the British Open on Friday, July 20

Woods celebrates after holing out from a bunker for birdie on the 18th hole, finishing Friday's second round with a three-under-par 67.

Woods takes practice swings at No. 15 under gray wisps of clouds during Friday's round.

England's Ian Poulter walks off the 18th green during the second round on Friday.

Woods intently watches his chip shot on the 14th hole during the second round.

Australia's Aaron Baddeley follows the flight of a shot during Friday's second round.

A view of leaderboard during the second round on July 20.

Kevin Na plays a shot left-handed during the second round on July 20.

Tiger Woods of the United States tees off on the 11th hole Friday, July 20.

Zach Johnson of the United States watches his tee shot on the 14th hole during the second round Friday.

Ian Poulter of England reacts after missing a birdie putt on the 13th green Friday.

Aaron Baddeley of Australia plays a bunker shot on the fourth hole during the second round Friday.

Vijay Singh of Fiji plays out of the rough on the 13th hole on Friday.

TV towers loom over the course during the second round Friday.

Tiger Woods of the United States reacts to a shot on the seventh hole during the second round Friday.

Matt Kuchar of the United States acknowledges the crowd on the 16th green during the second round Friday.

John Daly of the United States hits a shot from the rough on the 18th hole during the second round Friday.

A marshal gestures during the second round on Friday.

Aerial view of the seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th holes during the second round Friday.

Tiger Woods of the United States hits his second shot on the second hole during the second round Friday.

Brandt Snedeker of the United States tees off on the fifth hole during the second round Friday.

Angel Cabrera of Argentina walks with his group off the fourth tee during the second round of the 141st Open Championship

Zach Johnson of the United States watches his tee shot on the first hole during the second round Friday.

Adam Scott of Australia waits on the fifth hole during the second round Friday.

Keegan Bradley of the United States hits his tee shot on the 11th hole during the second round Friday.

Padraig Harrington of Ireland hits a shot during the second round Friday.

Rory Mcllroy of Northern Ireland reacts to a missed putt on the 17th green during the second round Friday.

Robert Allenby of Australia and his caddy, Darren May, walk alongside a pheasant on the sixth fairway during the second round of the 141st Open Championship on Friday.

Luke Donald of England tees off on the fifth hole during the second round on Friday.

Luke Donald of England hits his tee shot on the 11th hole during the second round on Friday.

John Daly of the United States speaks with his caddy, Peter Van Der Riet, on the second fairway during Friday's second round.

Richard Sterne of South Africa hits from a greenside bunker on the 11th hole during the second round Friday.

Rickie Fowler of the United States reacts after a putt on the 12th green during the second round Friday.

Members of the grounds crew clear water on the course Friday during the second round.

Sergio Garcia of Spain and Tiger Woods of the United States look on at the first tee during the second round Friday.

Harris English of the United States plays a shot from the rough on the sixth hole during the second round on Friday.

Spectators enjoy the action during the second round on Friday.

Tiger Woods makes a tough shot from the rough during the first round of the British Open on Thursday, July 19. Woods finished the Round 3 under par at 67.

Phil Mickelson of the United States hits his tee shot on the 11th hole on Thursday.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland lines up a putt on the ninth green on Thursday.

Jason Blue of Bristol gets medical attention after he was struck by Rory McIlroy

Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos British Open 2012: The best photos – Jason Blue of Bristol poses with a golf glove given to him by Rory McIlroy after he was struck by his golf ball on Thursday. Hide Caption 121 of 153

Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos British Open 2012: The best photos – Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits his second shot on the 14th hole on Thursday. Hide Caption 122 of 153

Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos British Open 2012: The best photos – Brandt Snedeker of the United States reacts to his putt on the 18th hole during the first round on Thursday. Hide Caption 123 of 153

Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos British Open 2012: The best photos – Nicolas Colsaerts of Belgium hits his tee shot on the first hole Thursday. Hide Caption 124 of 153

Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos British Open 2012: The best photos – Charles Howell III of the United States plays a shot from the rough on the 14th hole during the first round Thursday. Hide Caption 125 of 153

Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos British Open 2012: The best photos – Spectators watch the action as Sergio Garcia of Spain hits a tee shot during the first round Thursday. Hide Caption 126 of 153

Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos British Open 2012: The best photos – Luke Donald of England hits his third shot on the seventh hole during the first round Thursday. Hide Caption 127 of 153

Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos British Open 2012: The best photos – Phil Mickelson of the United States searches for his golf ball on the eighth hole Thursday. Hide Caption 128 of 153

Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos British Open 2012: The best photos – Padraig Harrington of Ireland hits a shot from the rough on the sixth hole Thursday. Hide Caption 129 of 153

Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos British Open 2012: The best photos – Jbe Kruger of South Africa makes some moves Thursday. Hide Caption 130 of 153

Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos British Open 2012: The best photos – Scottish golfer Paul Lawrie plays a shot from the rough on the eighth hole Thursday. Hide Caption 131 of 153

Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos British Open 2012: The best photos – A fan keeps an eye on first-round action Thursday. Hide Caption 132 of 153

Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos British Open 2012: The best photos – With caddie Michael Waite at his side, Lee Westwood of England removes his jacket during the first round Thursday. Hide Caption 133 of 153

Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos British Open 2012: The best photos – Bubba Watson of the United States hits a tee shot on the fifth hole Thursday. Hide Caption 134 of 153

Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos British Open 2012: The best photos – Fans receive the signal to remain silent during the first round Thursday. Hide Caption 135 of 153

Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos British Open 2012: The best photos – Junior spectators take in the action during the first round Thursday. Hide Caption 136 of 153

Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos British Open 2012: The best photos – Rickie Fowler of the United States walks off the first tee Thursday. Hide Caption 137 of 153

Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos British Open 2012: The best photos – American Zach Johnson watches his iron shot from the second fairway Thursday. Hide Caption 138 of 153

Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos British Open 2012: The best photos – South African Ernie Els waves to the gallery on the 18th hole during the first round Thursday. Hide Caption 139 of 153

Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos British Open 2012: The best photos – Woods reacts to missing a putt on the 13th green Thursday. Hide Caption 140 of 153

Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos British Open 2012: The best photos – Amid a sea of spectators, Woods plays a shot to the green on the 14th hole Thursday. Hide Caption 141 of 153

Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos British Open 2012: The best photos – Adam Scott of Australia plays out of the rough on the second hole Thursday under the watchful eyes of spectators. Hide Caption 142 of 153

Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos British Open 2012: The best photos – Scott, who leads the tournament after the first round with a 64, reacts to a shot Thursday. Hide Caption 143 of 153

Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos British Open 2012: The best photos – Scott looks at the lie of his ball in the deep rough on the 18th hole Thursday. Hide Caption 144 of 153

Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos British Open 2012: The best photos – Golf fans don matching Union Jack suits for early action Thursday, the first day of the British Open. Hide Caption 145 of 153

Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos British Open 2012: The best photos – John Daly of the United States attempts a shot from well off the fairway on the second hole Thursday. Hide Caption 146 of 153

Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos British Open 2012: The best photos – Watson tries to escape a bunker on the seventh hole Thursday. Hide Caption 147 of 153

Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos British Open 2012: The best photos – Ryo Ishikawa of Japan tees off on the fifth hole Thursday. Hide Caption 148 of 153

Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos British Open 2012: The best photos – Spectators lean in to follow a shot out of the rough from Garcia on Thursday. Hide Caption 149 of 153

Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos British Open 2012: The best photos – Garcia, left, lines up a putt Thursday with the help of his caddie Gary Matthews on the second green. Hide Caption 150 of 153

Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos British Open 2012: The best photos – Amateur golfer Alan Dunbar of Northern Ireland leaps up to get a better view on the second hole during the first round of play Thursday. Hide Caption 151 of 153

Photos: British Open 2012: The best photos British Open 2012: The best photos – Bill Haas of the United States plays a shot from a bunker Thursday. Hide Caption 152 of 153