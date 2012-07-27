Why Federer's friend is flying the Swiss flag at London 2012

Story highlights Stanislas Wawrinka will carry Switzerland's Olympic flag for London 2012

Fellow gold medalist Roger Federer declined role for opening ceremony

They won gold together as a doubles pairing at Beijing Games in 2008

Wawrinka has spent most of his tennis career in shadow of his friend Federer

Some of the world's top tennis stars will have the honor of carrying their countries' flags at Friday's opening ceremony for the London 2012 Olympics , but one of the sport's biggest names is taking a back seat.

Not due to injury, like Beijing 2008 singles champion Rafael Nadal -- who has had to relinquish his role as Spain's flag bearer -- but because one of the game's renowned gentlemen thinks it's time to share the prestigious job.

While former world No. 1s Novak Djokovic and Maria Sharapova will lead the way for Serbia and Russia, Switzerland's team will be led into the Olympic stadium by a gold medalist, and one of the European nation's finest tennis players -- though he's not the one that you'd expect to see in the limelight.

Stanislas Wawrinka has spent his career in the shadow of Roger Federer, but on Friday the eyes of the world will be on the man known as "Stan" -- and not his great friend.

World No. 1 Federer, the most successful men's tennis player of any era, declined the chance to carry the Swiss flag for the third time.

"I just felt it was important to give someone else a chance. In Switzerland we believe that," the 30-year-old said.

JUST WATCHED Defending Olympic gold Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Defending Olympic gold 03:27

JUST WATCHED Federer: London best chance for gold Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Federer: London best chance for gold 01:00

JUST WATCHED Federer reflects on Wimbledon win Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Federer reflects on Wimbledon win 04:11

"I told the Swiss Olympic Committee that they should choose someone else and they chose my partner, Stan Wawrinka. It's a great, great honor for him. I couldn't have won the gold without him, everybody knows that. I think they chose the right guy."

A tale of two careers

Wawrinka has won three tournament titles to Federer's 75, and $5.5 million in prize money to the 16-time grand slam champion's $73 million, but they have one thing in common: an Olympic gold medal.

Four years ago in Beijing, seeded only fourth, the Swiss duo overcame the odds to win the men's doubles competition -- cementing a partnership that began when they started practicing together in the late 1990s.

Wawrinka, nearly four years Federer's junior, was just 16 at the time.

"He was already number six in the world -- after 10 minutes I was completely red!" Wawrinka told CNN's Open Court of his first session with Federer. "I was dead tired, and so nervous to play with him.

"He's the best, it's good for any player. We'll be practicing one week and then playing each other the next, but it's not the fact that we share nationalities that makes playing him hard, it's that he's the best in the world."

American idol

Wawrinka, like Federer, idolized seven-time Wimbledon winner Pete Sampras when he was growing up.

"I wasn't good until I was 17 -- I never even won the Swiss Championship," the 2003 French Open boys' champion said. "Sampras was a great athlete and I was a big fan. That's why I focus on being an allrounder."

Federer matched Sampras' record tally at the All England Club when he beat Andy Murray in this month's final, and Wawrinka will face Britain's world No. 4 in the opening round of the Olympic singles competition.

Despite slipping down the world rankings from a career high of ninth in 2009 to 25th ahead of London 2012, Wawrinka still holds hopes of success.

JUST WATCHED Agassi and Graf's Olympic moments Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Agassi and Graf's Olympic moments 07:45

JUST WATCHED Nadal reveals heartache at Games Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Nadal reveals heartache at Games 02:17

JUST WATCHED Venus Williams excited by London 2012 Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Venus Williams excited by London 2012 00:39

"I feel I'm playing the best tennis of my career right now -- the top 40 is just so strong, the strongest it's ever been, maybe. With this top 40 you have to fight for every match. To break back into it is more mental than physical, for sure. It's about confidence," he said

"Sometimes I put too much pressure on myself. It's not good. I'm too tight, because I want to win. That's why I need to focus on what's going on on the court, not off of it."

Family ties

His drop in form coincided with the birth of his first child, daughter Alexia, in 2010, while last year he separated from his wife Ilham Vuilloud.

"Having a daughter and being a tennis pro changes everything. It's hard to train so much, but it's great to see she's interested in what I'm doing -- if I'm playing tennis, she wants to play tennis," he said.

Wawrinka fondly recalls Beijing, where he and Federer beat top-ranked doubles duo Mike and Bob Bryan in the semifinals before winning gold.

"We played our best tennis against the Bryan brothers -- it was the toughest and most important win. Whilst we talked strategy for the finals afterwards, it was made easier knowing we were playing great tennis," he said.

"In the first game I wasn't playing well, but Roger really helped me to be comfortable. We've known each other for so long, but even we were surprised at how easy we found it on the court. It was so natural, and talking helped a lot -- we're very honest around the court."

Their close relationship translated well off the court too, particularly in the Olympic Village.

Photos: Federer: No. 1 of the No. 1s Photos: Federer: No. 1 of the No. 1s No. 1: Roger Federer – Roger Federer has surpassed Pete Sampras' record of 286 weeks at the top of the world rankings, after a two-year absence from the No. 1 spot. Federer will be hoping to cement his status as the best in the world with a gold medal at the Olympic Games in London later this month. Hide Caption 1 of 6 Photos: Federer: No. 1 of the No. 1s No. 2: Pete Sampras – Sampras' record had looked to be safe, but Federer's Wimbledon win -- his first grand slam title since 2010 -- equaled the American's mark of seven crowns at the All England Club and ended Novak Djokovic's 12-month reign. Hide Caption 2 of 6 Photos: Federer: No. 1 of the No. 1s No. 3: Ivan Lendl – In this month's final, Federer defeated Britain's world No. 4 Andy Murray -- who is coached by Ivan Lendl. The Czech never won Wimbledon in his collection of eight grand slam titles, but spent the third-highest number of weeks at No. 1, achieving a total of 270. Hide Caption 3 of 6 Photos: Federer: No. 1 of the No. 1s No. 4: Jimmy Connors – Jimmy Connors is fourth on the list with 268 weeks. The American is the only male to have won more than 100 singles titles, while he has also reached more grand slam quarterfinals (41) than any other player. The eight-time major champion was also the first man to spend a total of five years in the No. 1 spot. Hide Caption 4 of 6 Photos: Federer: No. 1 of the No. 1s No. 5: John McEnroe – Perhaps more famous now for his commercial ubiquity, John McEnroe was one of the best players of his era. Renowned for his fiery temperament and on-court rivalries with the likes of Lendl, Connors and Sweden's Bjorn Borg, the American has spent the fifth longest amount of time in the top spot with 170 weeks. Hide Caption 5 of 6 Photos: Federer: No. 1 of the No. 1s Leading women – By defending her Stanford title on Sunday, Serena Williams (left) equaled her older sister Venus' record of 43 WTA tournament victories, the most by any player still active on the Tour. Former world No. 1 Serena retained her ranking of fourth, achieved by winning her fifth Wimbledon title this month. She also won the doubles with Venus. Hide Caption 6 of 6

Photos: Federer's rise to greatness Photos: Federer's rise to greatness Seventh heaven – Roger Federer celebrates a record-equaling seventh Wimbledon triumph, a 17th grand slam title and a return to the top of the world rankings. Hide Caption 1 of 7 Photos: Federer's rise to greatness Boy wonder – Federer enjoyed his first success at the All England Tennis Club in 1998, beating Georgia's Irakli Labadze in the boys' final. The Swiss turned pro later the same year. Hide Caption 2 of 7 Photos: Federer's rise to greatness The first of many – Five years later Federer picked up his first men's singles title at SW19, defeating Australian Mark Philippoussis in straight sets. Hide Caption 3 of 7 Photos: Federer's rise to greatness Roger vs. Rafa – Federer dominated men's tennis following his 2003 triumph, winning Wimbledon in each of the following four years. His run was brought to an end in 2008, when rival Rafael Nadal edged a five-set thriller which is widely regarded as one of the greatest matches of all time. Hide Caption 4 of 7 Photos: Federer's rise to greatness High five – Federer bounced back from his defeat to Nadal in typical fashion by winning the U.S. Open for a fifth consecutive year. Hide Caption 5 of 7 Photos: Federer's rise to greatness Career grand slam – By 2009, despite all of his success, Federer was still to claim the French Open title. But after Robin Soderling eliminated Nadal in the fourth round, Federer beat the Swede in the final to complete a career grand slam. Hide Caption 6 of 7 Photos: Federer's rise to greatness Sweet 16 – When Federer beat Andy Murray in the final of the 2010 Australian Open, it put him two past Pete Sampras' next-best 14 grand slam titles. He would have to wait until July 8, 2012 before lifting another, beating Murray again in the Wimbledon final. Hide Caption 7 of 7

Photos: Men's singles Wimbledon Championship Photos: Men's singles Wimbledon Championship Men's singles Wimbledon Championship – Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates after defeating Andy Murray of Great Britain to win his 7th Wimbledon championship in London on Sunday, July 8. Visit CNN.com/tennis for complete coverage. Hide Caption 1 of 18 Photos: Men's singles Wimbledon Championship Men's singles Wimbledon Championship – Federer lies on the grass court at the All England Tennis Club upon winning match point during the men's singles final against Murray on Sunday. Hide Caption 2 of 18 Photos: Men's singles Wimbledon Championship Men's singles Wimbledon Championship – Murray, the first Briton to reach a men's singles final at Wimbledon in 74 years, returns a shot to Federer during the match Sunday. Hide Caption 3 of 18 Photos: Men's singles Wimbledon Championship Men's singles Wimbledon Championship – Murray returns a double-handed backhand to Federer during the men's singles Wimbledon championship on Sunday. Hide Caption 4 of 18 Photos: Men's singles Wimbledon Championship Men's singles Wimbledon Championship – Murray leaves the court during a rain delay in the second set Sunday. Murray was trying to become the first British man to win the title since Fred Perry in 1936. Hide Caption 5 of 18 Photos: Men's singles Wimbledon Championship Men's singles Wimbledon Championship – Ground staff pull a cover onto center court during a rain delay in the championship match. Hide Caption 6 of 18 Photos: Men's singles Wimbledon Championship Men's singles Wimbledon Championship – Tennis fans shelter from a heavy downpour that developed during the match Sunday. Hide Caption 7 of 18 Photos: Men's singles Wimbledon Championship Men's singles Wimbledon Championship – Federer, left, returns a shot from Murray during the men's singles Wimbledon championship in London on Sunday. Hide Caption 8 of 18 Photos: Men's singles Wimbledon Championship Men's singles Wimbledon Championship – Federer returns a forehand to Murray during the first set. Hide Caption 9 of 18 Photos: Men's singles Wimbledon Championship Men's singles Wimbledon Championship – Murray reaches for a short shot by Federer on Sunday. Hide Caption 10 of 18 Photos: Men's singles Wimbledon Championship Men's singles Wimbledon Championship – Fans cheer during the first set of the championship match Sunday. Hide Caption 11 of 18 Photos: Men's singles Wimbledon Championship Men's singles Wimbledon Championship – Federer jumps and returns a shot to Murray on Sunday. Hide Caption 12 of 18 Photos: Men's singles Wimbledon Championship Men's singles Wimbledon Championship – Murray and Federer enter the court prior to the men's singles final match on the final day of Wimbledon on Sunday. Hide Caption 13 of 18 Photos: Men's singles Wimbledon Championship Men's singles Wimbledon Championship – London's Mayor Boris Johnson, top left, and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron, right, attend the match Sunday. Hide Caption 14 of 18 Photos: Men's singles Wimbledon Championship Men's singles Wimbledon Championship – Pippa Middleton, left, and her sister, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, sit in the royal box during the match between Federer and Murray on Sunday. Hide Caption 15 of 18 Photos: Men's singles Wimbledon Championship Men's singles Wimbledon Championship – An official changes the order of play board at the All England Lawn Tennis Club ahead of the championship match Sunday. Hide Caption 16 of 18 Photos: Men's singles Wimbledon Championship Men's singles Wimbledon Championship – Tennis fans gather on Murray Mount to watch the final match Sunday. Hide Caption 17 of 18 Photos: Men's singles Wimbledon Championship Men's singles Wimbledon Championship – Spectators race to claim a vantage point on Murray Mount after the gates opened at the venue on Sunday. Hide Caption 18 of 18

"At night all of the Swiss athletes would play cards. We played a lot against the soccer team -- we were the best though, you can ask them!"

Togther for life

If Federer's inclusion for China was a foregone conclusion, Wawrinka's presence was anything but guaranteed.

"Roger had a lot of great players to choose from (as a partner). It was a tough choice but in the end he chose me. We were having a great time and I think that's part of the reason we won -- I was happy for him and he was happy for me," he said.

"I was almost crying at the medal ceremony. We had to joke around to stop the tears and start laughing instead. We used our friendship to stop from crying in front of everybody!

"It was the best moment of my career because it wasn't just about tennis. It was about sport, it was about Switzerland, it's a dream for everyone and to share it with someone added to the enjoyment."

Federer will go into London 2012 seeking the one major title that eludes him -- Olympic gold in the singles. He begins his campaign against Colombia's Alejandro Falla, the man who took him to five sets at Wimbledon in 2010.

Federer reached the semifinals as a teenager at Sydney 2000 but lost in the playoff for the bronze, then crashed out in the second round in Athens and the last eight in Beijing.

"The day before the (doubles) quarterfinals Roger lost to James Blake in the singles and I had to prove to him that he could trust me," Wawrinka said.

"Once we started playing well I could tell he got over the loss and said to himself, 'Okay, let's do something in the doubles now.' That was the moment, and now we have a gold medal -- together, for life."