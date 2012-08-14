Ronaldo, Messi and Iniesta make UEFA best player shortlist

Story highlights Lionel Messi looking to claim second consecutive best player prize

Cristiano Ronaldo led Real Madrid to the La Liga title

Andres Iniesta was named player of the tournament at Euro 2012

The winner will be announced on August 30th

Lionel Messia, Andres Iniesta and Cristiano Ronaldo have been shortlisted by UEFA for the 2011/12 best player in Europe award.

The three Spain-based players came top of a poll of 53 journalists from UEFA's member associations. Andrea Pirlo of Juventus finished fourth, while Barcelona's Xavi came in fifth.

Lionel Messi won Uefa's inaugural best player in Europe award in 2011. The European award has replaced the Ballon d'Or which merged with Fifa's world player of the year award in 2010.

Last season, Ronaldo led his Real Madrid side to their first La Liga title since 2008, beating Messi and Iniesta's Barcelona side into second. Messi, however, enjoyed some revenge as he claimed the European Golden Shoe award ahead of the Portuguese forward.

JUST WATCHED Manchester United goes public Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Manchester United goes public 05:06

JUST WATCHED Muamba: I've played football again Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Muamba: I've played football again 01:20

Messi's 50 goal haul was the highest ever total, while Ronaldo narrowly missed out on becoming the first person to win the Golden Shoe award three times, finishing second with 46 goals.

Andres Iniesta was recently crowned player of the tournament at Euro 2012, as Spain became the first side to defend the European Championship crown.

The winner will be decided with a live vote during the Champions League draw on August 30th.