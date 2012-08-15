Breaking News

    'Devastated' Muamba retires from soccer

    By

    Updated 1435 GMT (2235 HKT) August 15, 2012

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    Muamba talks to CNN about life after his collapse
    Muamba talks to CNN about life after his collapse

      JUST WATCHED

      Muamba talks to CNN about life after his collapse

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Muamba talks to CNN about life after his collapse 01:20

    Story highlights

    • Fabrice Muamba announces his retirement from professional football
    • The midfielder suffered an on-field cardiac arrest during a match in March
    • The 24-year-old spent one month in hospital after his heart stopped for 78 minutes
    • Messages of support and goodwill for Muamba flooded in from across the football world
    Devastated, but grateful to be alive -- soccer player Fabrice Muamba announced his retirement on Wednesday, five months after suffering a cardiac arrest on the playing field.
    The 24-year-old, who played for English Premier League club Bolton Wanderers, collapsed during an FA Cup match at Tottenham Hotspur in March.
    Medics battled to resuscitate the midfielder in front of the White Hart Lane crowd and it was later revealed the Zaire-born player's heart had stopped beating for 78 minutes.
    Muamba spent one month in a London hospital and had hoped to make a playing return, telling CNN this month that he had been back on the pitch in an informal kickaround, but medical experts have advised him against attempting a comeback.
    "As part of my ongoing recovery, last week I traveled to Belgium to seek further medical advice from a leading cardiologist," the former Arsenal trainee, who represented England at under-21 level, said in a statement released by Bolton.
    "But the news I received was obviously not what I had hoped it would be and it means I am now announcing my retirement from professional football.
    Fabrice Muamba on playing soccer again
    Fabrice Muamba on playing soccer again

      JUST WATCHED

      Fabrice Muamba on playing soccer again

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Fabrice Muamba on playing soccer again 00:56
    Fabrice Muamba shaking hands with Dr Andrew Deaner (left) and Dr Sam Mohiddin (right) from Barts Health NHS Trust. The 24-year-old Bolton Wanderers midfielder suffered a cardiac arrest during a match against Tottenham Hotspur on March 17.
    Photos: Fabrice Muamba leaves hospital
    Fabrice Muamba shaking hands with Dr Andrew Deaner (left) and Dr Sam Mohiddin (right) from Barts Health NHS Trust. The 24-year-old Bolton Wanderers midfielder suffered a cardiac arrest during a match against Tottenham Hotspur on March 17.
    Photos: Fabrice Muamba leaves hospital
    Fabrice Muamba shaking hands with Dr Andrew Deaner (left) and Dr Sam Mohiddin (right) from Barts Health NHS Trust. The 24-year-old Bolton Wanderers midfielder suffered a cardiac arrest during a match against Tottenham Hotspur on March 17.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 2
    Consultant Cardiologist Dr Andrew Deaner helped treat Fabrice Muamba on the pitch at White Hart Lane, London.
    Photos: Fabrice Muamba leaves hospital
    Consultant Cardiologist Dr Andrew Deaner helped treat Fabrice Muamba on the pitch at White Hart Lane, London.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 2
    Fans of Bolton Wanderers and a host of other football clubs lay shirts outside of the Reebok Stadium in a show of support for Fabrice Muamba.
    Photos: Fabrice Muamba tributes
    Fans of Bolton Wanderers and a host of other football clubs lay shirts outside of the Reebok Stadium in a show of support for Fabrice Muamba.
    Photos: Fabrice Muamba tributes
    Fans pay tributeFans of Bolton Wanderers and a host of other football clubs lay shirts outside of the Reebok Stadium in a show of support for Fabrice Muamba.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 6
    Before kick-off in Saturday&#39;&#39;s match against Blackburn Rovers, the Bolton team wore shirts with Muamba&#39;s name and number on the back.
    Photos: Fabrice Muamba tributes
    Support from teammatesBefore kick-off in Saturday''s match against Blackburn Rovers, the Bolton team wore shirts with Muamba's name and number on the back.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 6
    Fans inside the ground held up cards spelling out &quot;Muamba 6&quot; -- his shirt number -- before the game started.
    Photos: Fabrice Muamba tributes
    Muamba mosaicFans inside the ground held up cards spelling out "Muamba 6" -- his shirt number -- before the game started.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 6
    At Muamba&#39;s former club Arsenal, a banner showing an image of the midfielder was passed around before Saturday&#39;s match with Aston Villa.
    Photos: Fabrice Muamba tributes
    Former friendsAt Muamba's former club Arsenal, a banner showing an image of the midfielder was passed around before Saturday's match with Aston Villa.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 6
    Newcastle United&#39;s players wore t-shirts supporting Muamba in the build-up to Sunday&#39;s win at West Bromwich Albion.
    Photos: Fabrice Muamba tributes
    Get well soonNewcastle United's players wore t-shirts supporting Muamba in the build-up to Sunday's win at West Bromwich Albion.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 6
    Muamba collapsed on the pitch just before halftime during the English FA Cup quarterfinal at Tottenham Hotspur on March 17, suffering a cardiac arrest before being brought back to life.
    Photos: Fabrice Muamba tributes
    On-pitch collapseMuamba collapsed on the pitch just before halftime during the English FA Cup quarterfinal at Tottenham Hotspur on March 17, suffering a cardiac arrest before being brought back to life.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 6
    Doctors have described Fabrice Muamba&#39;s progress since his cardiac arrest during a match on Saturday as &quot;miraculous.&quot; The Bolton star&#39;s heart stopped beating for 78 minutes after his collapse but now he is talking and joking with visitors.
    Photos: Tributes to Fabrice Muamba
    Doctors have described Fabrice Muamba&#39;s progress since his cardiac arrest during a match on Saturday as &quot;miraculous.&quot; The Bolton star&#39;s heart stopped beating for 78 minutes after his collapse but now he is talking and joking with visitors.
    Photos: Tributes to Fabrice Muamba
    'Miraculous' MuambaDoctors have described Fabrice Muamba's progress since his cardiac arrest during a match on Saturday as "miraculous." The Bolton star's heart stopped beating for 78 minutes after his collapse but now he is talking and joking with visitors.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 8
    Barcelona&#39;s Lionel Messi wore a t-shirt with a message of support for Muamba before Wednesday&#39;s game with Granada, in which the Argentina striker scored a hat-trick and became the club&#39;s leading goalscorer of all time.
    Photos: Tributes to Fabrice Muamba
    Messi wishes Muamba wellBarcelona's Lionel Messi wore a t-shirt with a message of support for Muamba before Wednesday's game with Granada, in which the Argentina striker scored a hat-trick and became the club's leading goalscorer of all time.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 8
    Bolton announced Thursday they will fulfill their Premier League fixture with local rivals Blackburn on Saturday after postponing the midweek clash with Aston Villa. Before Blackburn&#39;s win over Sunderland on Wednesday their players offered messages of support for Muamba.
    Photos: Tributes to Fabrice Muamba
    Bolton to face BlackburnBolton announced Thursday they will fulfill their Premier League fixture with local rivals Blackburn on Saturday after postponing the midweek clash with Aston Villa. Before Blackburn's win over Sunderland on Wednesday their players offered messages of support for Muamba.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 8
    Bolton Wanderers fans have left flowers and scarves outside the English club&#39;s Reebok Stadium in support of Muamba, while most of the playing squad have been to visit him in the London Chest Hospital.
    Photos: Tributes to Fabrice Muamba
    Fans pay tributeBolton Wanderers fans have left flowers and scarves outside the English club's Reebok Stadium in support of Muamba, while most of the playing squad have been to visit him in the London Chest Hospital.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 8
    Muamba&#39;s former teammate Gary Cahill, who left Bolton to join Chelsea in January, revealed a t-shirt honoring his ex-colleague after scoring against Leicester City on Sunday.
    Photos: Tributes to Fabrice Muamba
    Ex-teammate honors MuambaMuamba's former teammate Gary Cahill, who left Bolton to join Chelsea in January, revealed a t-shirt honoring his ex-colleague after scoring against Leicester City on Sunday.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 8
    Tributes were paid to Muamba from across the footballing world. Real Madrid&#39;s players took to the pitch before last Sunday&#39;s Spanish league match with Malaga wearing shirts displaying a message of support for the midfielder.
    Photos: Tributes to Fabrice Muamba
    International supportTributes were paid to Muamba from across the footballing world. Real Madrid's players took to the pitch before last Sunday's Spanish league match with Malaga wearing shirts displaying a message of support for the midfielder.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 8
    Fans at Liverpool&#39;s FA Cup quarterfinal against Stoke City send their best wishes to Muamba. Supporters also chanted his name at various points during Sunday&#39;s Anfield match.
    Photos: Tributes to Fabrice Muamba
    Best wishesFans at Liverpool's FA Cup quarterfinal against Stoke City send their best wishes to Muamba. Supporters also chanted his name at various points during Sunday's Anfield match.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 8
    Bolton manager Owen Coyle (left) and chairman Phil Gartside outside the London Chest Hospital where Muamba is being treated.
    Photos: Tributes to Fabrice Muamba
    Bolton's concernBolton manager Owen Coyle (left) and chairman Phil Gartside outside the London Chest Hospital where Muamba is being treated.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 8
    Muamba makes emotional appearance at Bolton's match against Tottenham
    "Football has been my life since I was a teenage boy and it has given me so many opportunities. Above all else, I love the game and count myself very lucky to have been able to play at the highest level.
    "While the news is devastating, I have much to be thankful for. I thank God that I am alive and I pay tribute once again to the members of the medical team who never gave up on me.
    "I would also like to thank everyone who has supported me throughout my career, and the Bolton fans who have been incredible. I am blessed to have the support of my family and friends at this time."
    Following the incident, which was broadcast live around the world, Muamba received widespread support and goodwill -- including Real Madrid players wearing t-shirts with his name on.
    Bolton Wanderers' Muamba discharged from hospital
    Bolton chairman Phil Gartside was saddened by the news, but insisted Muamba must now focus on his life outside of soccer.
    "To have Fabrice here and with us is truly amazing and we are all very thankful for that," he said.
    "We are all hugely disappointed that Fabrice will be unable to return to his playing career but we have to be guided by the medical recommendations and the best interests of Fabrice.
    "The most important thing is that Fabrice and his family have the rest of their lives ahead of them."
    Is Muamba collapse a wake-up call for football?
    Bolton manager Owen Coyle, who was at Muamba's bedside in the early part of his ordeal, echoed Gartside's sentiments.
    "We have spoken with Fab and he knows we will always support him in whatever he wants to do and that we will always be here for him," said Coyle, whose team begin life in the second division on Saturday after being relegated last season.
    "He is obviously massively disappointed that he won't be able to carry on his career, but everyone has seen what a fighter and strong person he is in mind and body.
    "We know that he will go on to achieve great things and within all this disappointment, the most important thing is that he is here, alive, today."