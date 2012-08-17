Venus Williams reveals No. 1 goal

Story highlights Venus Williams sets sights on No. 1 ranking for the first time in 10 years

When Venus Williams was knocked off the top of the women's tennis world rankings by younger sister Serena in July 2002, she couldn't have imagined that over a decade later she would still be waiting for a return to the summit.

Despite winning three further Wimbledon singles titles since last being No. 1, the American has endured a 10-year spell blighted by losses of form and fitness -- culminating in being diagnosed with Sjogren's Syndrome at last year's U.S. Open.

But the 32-year-old is on the comeback trail, setting her sights on a return to the top of the world -- plus singles and doubles glory at Flushing Meadows -- after Thursday's third-round win over French Open runner-up Sara Errani at the Cincinnati Masters.

"Before all my injuries and illnesses I was No. 2 in the world and Serena was No. 1, and we were No. 1 in doubles," the seven-time grand slam winner, now ranked 64th, told reporters.

"We were literally on top of the world until a lot of things came crashing down on us. I'd like to work my way back. Of course that's a dream for me.

Photos: Venus Williams' career Photos: Venus Williams' career Garbine Muguruza, left, celebrates her Wimbledon victory after beating Venus Williams 7-5, 6-0 in the final on Saturday, July 15. This was the second Grand Slam final of the season for Williams, who was beaten by her sister, Serena, in the Australian Open final in January. Hide Caption 1 of 20 Photos: Venus Williams' career Williams celebrates her semifinal win at Wimbledon on Thursday, July 13. The 37-year-old American, who has won seven Grand Slam singles titles, was the oldest player to make the Wimbledon final since Martina Navratilova in 1994. Hide Caption 2 of 20 Photos: Venus Williams' career Williams is 10 years old in this photo from August 1990. She and her sister, Serena, were trained by their father in the tough Los Angeles suburb of Compton before moving to West Palm Beach, Florida, to attend a tennis academy. Hide Caption 3 of 20 Photos: Venus Williams' career Venus, left, is seen with her father, Richard, and her sister in 1991. Both of the girls would go on to become legends in their sport. Hide Caption 4 of 20 Photos: Venus Williams' career Venus signs autographs after winning her professional debut in October 1994. She was 14 years old when she defeated Shaun Stafford at the Bank of the West Classic in Oakland, California. Hide Caption 5 of 20 Photos: Venus Williams' career Venus hits an overhead during her first pro tournament in 1994. Hide Caption 6 of 20 Photos: Venus Williams' career In 1997, Venus became the first woman since Pam Shriver in 1978 to reach the final of her first US Open. She lost the showpiece match 6-0, 6-4 to Martina Hingis, seen at left. Hide Caption 7 of 20 Photos: Venus Williams' career Venus hits a forehand during the Australian Open in January 1999. She advanced to the quarterfinals that year, but her breakthrough would come soon. Hide Caption 8 of 20 Photos: Venus Williams' career The Williams sisters pose for a photo with their mother, Oracene Price, in March 1999. Hide Caption 9 of 20 Photos: Venus Williams' career Venus won her first Grand Slam title at the 1999 French Open, winning the doubles tournament with her sister, Serena. From left are Venus, Serena, Anna Kournikova and Hingis. The Williams sisters have had wildly successful singles careers, but they've also been a force as a team, winning 14 Grand Slam titles and three Olympic gold medals. Venus has also won two Grand Slams in mixed doubles. Hide Caption 10 of 20 Photos: Venus Williams' career Venus and Serena hold their dogs after winning the US Open doubles title in September 1999. Hide Caption 11 of 20 Photos: Venus Williams' career Venus got her first Grand Slam singles title in 2000, when she defeated Hingis in the Wimbledon final. She has won Wimbledon five times in her career, with her last title coming in 2008. Hide Caption 12 of 20 Photos: Venus Williams' career Just a few months after her Wimbledon breakthrough, Venus won the US Open and an Olympic gold medal in Sydney. In 2002, she became No. 1 in the world for the first time in her career. Hide Caption 13 of 20 Photos: Venus Williams' career Venus and Serena celebrate winning a gold medal together at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Hide Caption 14 of 20 Photos: Venus Williams' career Venus watches Serena embrace their father after Serena won Wimbledon in 2012. A year earlier, Venus had been diagnosed with Sjogren's Syndrome, an autoimmune disorder that causes joint pain and can deplete energy levels. She took some time off but eventually returned. Hide Caption 15 of 20 Photos: Venus Williams' career The sisters participate in a photo shoot together in 2012. Off the court, Williams has a fashion degree and her own line of active wear, EleVen. Hide Caption 16 of 20 Photos: Venus Williams' career Venus is all smiles after winning her 700th career singles match in September 2015. She got the milestone victory at the Wuhan Open in China. Hide Caption 17 of 20 Photos: Venus Williams' career Venus and Serena pose with Australian Open ball kids in January 2017. Hide Caption 18 of 20 Photos: Venus Williams' career The sisters played against each other in the final of this year's Australian Open, with Serena coming out on top to break the Open-era record for most Grand Slam singles titles (23). Over the years, the sisters have faced off in nine Grand Slam finals, with Serena winning seven of them. Hide Caption 19 of 20 Photos: Venus Williams' career During a Wimbledon news conference this year, Venus broke down in tears when reporters questioned her about a fatal crash in June involving her SUV. A family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the tennis star, citing negligence in a Florida crash that claimed the life of 78-year-old Jerome Barson. No criminal charges have been filed in the crash, and police are still investigating. Hide Caption 20 of 20

Photos: Serena Williams battles 'crazy hair' Photos: Serena Williams battles 'crazy hair' Letting her hair down – Serena Williams displays her "super crazy" hairstyle before her Cincinnati opener against Elena Daniilidou. Hide Caption 1 of 6 Photos: Serena Williams battles 'crazy hair' In control – The American had her tresses in control for the start of the second-round match against the Greek qualifier. Hide Caption 2 of 6 Photos: Serena Williams battles 'crazy hair' '80s style – But despite using what she called "an '80s scrunchie," Williams' hair soon fought its way free in the windy conditions. Hide Caption 3 of 6 Photos: Serena Williams battles 'crazy hair' Unprofessional styling – It didn't stop her winning, but the in-form American was frustrated after making 44 unforced errors -- which she said was "unprofessional." Hide Caption 4 of 6 Photos: Serena Williams battles 'crazy hair' Olympic champion – Williams has now won 35 of her last 36 singles matches, having claimed the Olympic women's title for the first time as well as defending her doubles crown with older sister Venus. Hide Caption 5 of 6 Photos: Serena Williams battles 'crazy hair' Sister act – Venus also won her opening match in Cincinnati, beating Olympic semifinalist Maria Kirilenko of Russia as she kept her trademark long braids safely tied up. Hide Caption 6 of 6

Photos: Team USA's top female Olympians Photos: Team USA's top female Olympians Robinson's rocket – Betty Robinson made history in 1928 by becoming the first woman to clinch Olympic track and field gold. Her achievement has paved the way for her fellow U.S. female athletes to etch their names into Games folklore. Hide Caption 1 of 10 Photos: Team USA's top female Olympians The Babe – Robinson was lucky to survive a plane crash in 1931, and the following year Mildred "Babe" Didrikson took over her mantle as the top U.S. woman athlete, winning gold in hurdles and javelin at the Los Angeles Olympics and silver in the high jump. Hide Caption 2 of 10 Photos: Team USA's top female Olympians History maker – Wyomia Tyus became the first sprinter, male or female, to retain the 100m title at the Olympics when she triumphed in 1968, also winning gold in the 4x100m relay in Mexico. She is seen here winning the women's 100m final at Tokyo '64. Hide Caption 3 of 10 Photos: Team USA's top female Olympians Flo-Jo stars in Seoul – Florence Griffith-Joyner still holds the women's world records for 100m and 200m, winning three gold medals and a silver at the 1988 Seoul Olympics. She died aged just 38, from a heart seizure while sleeping. Hide Caption 4 of 10 Photos: Team USA's top female Olympians Sister Act – American tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams have won two gold medals together in women's doubles. Their first came at Sydney 2000, where Venus also won the singles competition. Hide Caption 5 of 10 Photos: Team USA's top female Olympians Breathless success – U.S. swimmer Amy Van Dyken overcame problems with asthma to win six gold medals during her Olympic career, with four of those coming at the 1996 Atlanta Games. Hide Caption 6 of 10 Photos: Team USA's top female Olympians What did you say? – U.S. soccer star Mia Hamm inspired her side to gold in the women's football in Atlanta in 1996 and at Athens 2004. The Americans also triumphed at Beijing 2008. Hide Caption 7 of 10 Photos: Team USA's top female Olympians Gail Force – Sprinter Gail Devers overcame Graves' disease to win three Olympic gold medals, including the women's 100m in 1996 and 2000 as she emulated Tyus. Hide Caption 8 of 10 Photos: Team USA's top female Olympians Making the breakthrough – Mary Lou Retton became the first American woman to win gold in the individual all-around event in 1984, breaking eastern Europe's stranglehold on the competition. She also won two silvers and two bronzes, becoming a national hero. Hide Caption 9 of 10 Photos: Team USA's top female Olympians Iron Woman – Jackie Joyner-Kersee won gold in both heptathlon and the long jump at Seoul in 1988. She then successfully defended her heptathlon title at Barcelona 1992. Hide Caption 10 of 10

"I dream of those things. That's why I'm here, because I feel like I still have it. It's one match at a time, pretty much."

Williams' reward is a quarterfinal match against third seed Sam Stosur, the Australian who beat Serena in an ill-tempered 2011 U.S. Open final to claim her first grand slam title.

While Venus is trying to recapture her best form, younger sister Serena is the dominant force in women's tennis.

The world No. 4 won a fifth Wimbledon title last month before returning to Centre Court to destroy Maria Sharapova in the Olympic women's singles final at London 2012.

The 14-time major winner continued her imperious run of form by battling past a stubborn Urszula Radwanska 6-4 6-3.

After the match, Serena spoke of fondness for the Pole, whose older sister Agnieszka is top seed for the hard-court tournament and reached the last eight with a three-set win over American teenager Sloane Stephens.

"I think they're both great players, and great sisters," the 30-year-old said as she continued her quest for a first Cincinnati title. "I absolutely love seeing another pair of sisters doing so well on the tour.

"Urszula has worked really hard, and me being a younger sister and Urszula being a younger sister too, I'm always looking for her to do well and I hope she does really well.

"Her game is great. What's best about her game is she's like her sister -- she doesn't do anything badly. Those are always tough opponents to play."

Serena's next opponent is German fifth seed Angelique Kerber, who advanced courtesy of a 6-4 7-6 (7-5) defeat of Czech qualifier Andrea Hlavackova.

Also safely through is 2011 Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova. After picking up her first title of 2012 in Montreal on Monday, the world No. 5 continued her winning run by beating China's Peng Shuai 6-2 6-2.