Djokovic and Federer to meet in Cincinnati final

Story highlights Novak Djokovic topples Juan Martin Del Potro in first semi final

World number one Roger Federer overcomes Stanislas Wawrinka

Del Potro struggles with wrist injury

Djokovic looking to overturn losing final record at Cincinnati

Novak Djokovic has beaten Juan Martin Del Potro 6-3 6-2 in Saturday's Cincinnati Masters semi final to continue his fine run of form in the build up to the U.S. Open.

The semi final in Ohio represented a rematch of the bronze medal match at the London Olympics, which Del Potro won.

The Serbian will face world number one Roger Federer in the final after he ran out 7-6 6-3 over his fellow Swiss Stanislas Wawrinka.

Djokovic, who has lost in the final at Cincinnati three times before, always looked comfortable against Del Potro, with the Serbian showing the form that helped him win the U.S. Open in 2011.

"I mean, the last two matches have been really, really good, maybe the best two hard court matches I've played in last two weeks," Djokovic told the tournament website.

JUST WATCHED Jim Courier's U.S. Open tips Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Jim Courier's U.S. Open tips 04:05

JUST WATCHED Venus Williams' passion for fashion Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Venus Williams' passion for fashion 02:28

JUST WATCHED Rafael Nadal's injury heartache Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Rafael Nadal's injury heartache 06:48

JUST WATCHED Sloane Stevens: America's rising star Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Sloane Stevens: America's rising star 03:12

"It's a great stage I am in at this moment, playing another final of Cincinnati, too. So I'm very much looking forward to trying to get the title."

The Cincinnati crown is one of only three Masters crown the former world number one has yet to win.

Del Potro had several opportunities to take the lead, but struggled to make the most of his chances.

"I had I think six break point in the match and I didn't take one. Against Novak, or the top players, if you don't take your opportunities, you will lose for sure," the Argentine star told the official website.

The 2009 U.S. Open winner, Del Potro was struggling with a wrist injury throughout the match, having to take pain killers at the end of the first set.

"I have experience in wrist problems, and I would like to take time to fix this little problem," he said.

Federer goes into Sunday's final after a solid week in Cincinnati.

He was pushed all the way by Wawrinka in the first set, but managed to show some of the form that took him back to the top of the rankings in the second and record a comfortable win.