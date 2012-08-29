World War II bomb closes part of Amsterdam airport

Story highlights The airport was bombed during WWII

A worker discovers the bomb

"The air traffic will be affected, but we don't know how much yet," spokeswoman says

A bomb disposal team is at the scene

A bomb disposal team rushed to Schiphol airport in the Netherlands on Wednesday after the discovery of a World War II bomb, an airport spokeswoman said.

A worker doing maintenance found the bomb at the bustling airport in the morning, said Antoinette Spaans, a spokeswoman for the Amsterdam airport.

The airport was partially closed as authorities determine how to deal with it.

"There will be consequences, the air traffic will be affected but we don't know how much yet. Passengers should check with their airline before coming to the airport," Spaans said.

The airport was used during WWII and suffered bombings then, Spaans said.