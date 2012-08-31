Woods starts strong at Deutsche Bank Championship

Story highlights Tiger Woods early leader at Deutsche Bank Championship after first round 64

Jeff Overton shoots same seven-under par score to claim two-shot lead over early finishers

England's Luke Donald and Ian Poulter both on four-under par after opening round

Tiger Woods opened with a seven-under par round of 64 at the Deutsche Bank Championship in Norton, Massachusetts on Friday.

The former world No.1 collected a total of eight birdies -- including a run of six midway through his round -- before a bogey at the final hole took some of the shine off a polished performance.

"I played really well today. Hit a lot of good shots. On top of that, I putted well. It was a nice combination," Woods said, PGATour.com reported.

Woods was joined at the top of the leaderboard by compatriot Jeff Overton who also fired eight birdies and a bogey during his round.

The pair are currently two shots ahead of nearest rivals, Australia's John Senden and Louis Oosthuizen who both finished with rounds of 66.

Other leading early finishers included England's Ian Poulter and Luke Donald who will both start their second round on four-under par.

America's Dustin Johnson, Charley Hoffman and Swede Jonas Blixt also finished on the same score.

A clutch of players are currently one shot further back on three-under par, including England's Lee Westwood and Aaron Baddeley of Australia.

Baddeley's compatriot Adam Scott opened with a two-under par 69.