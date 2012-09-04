Top seed Azarenka puts out defending champion Stosur in U.S. Open

2012 U.S. Open: The best photos
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates his 2-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 win over David Ferrer of Spain in the men's singles semifinal match at the 2012 U.S. Open on Sunday, September 9. The tournament, the last grand slam event of the year, continues through Monday in Queens, New York.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Djokovic serves to Ferrer as their match resumes Sunday after being delayed Saturday because of inclement weather.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Ferrer returns a shot to Djokovic on Sunday.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Djokovic reacts to winning a point against Ferrer during the match Sunday.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Ferrer, the No. 4 seed, serves to Djokovic, the No. 2 seed, Sunday.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Djokovic returns a shot against against Ferrer during their men's singles semifinal match of the 2012 US Open on Saturday, September 8. The match was stopped in the middle of the first set due to approaching severe weather and resumed on Sunday.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Ferrer follows through his shot against Djokovic on Saturday.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Djokovic comes down on the ball while playing Ferrer on Saturday.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Spectators evacuate the Arthur Ashe Stadium during Ferrer and Djokovic's match as severe weather approached on Saturday.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – British Andy Murray returns a shot against Czech Tomas Berdych during his men's singles semifinal match in the 2012 U.S. Open on Saturday, September 8.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Murray of Great Britain argues with the chair umpire Pascal Maria and Berdych on Saturday after the wind blew his hat off during their match.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Berdych slams the ball onto Murray's side of the court on Saturday.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Murray celebrates after winning a point against Berdych on Saturday.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Rain falls on center court in Arthur Ashe stadium, causing officials to suspend play on day 13 of the 2012 U.S. Open on Saturday, September 8.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Grounds crew workers clear water during a rain delay on Saturday.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Belarus' Victoria Azarenka stares down the ball during her women's singles semifinals match against Russia's Maria Sharapova during the U.S. Open on Friday, September 7.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Sharapova returns a shot against Azarenka on Friday.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Stefan 'Redfoo' Gordy of the American electro duo LMFAO attends the women's singles semifinal match between Azarenka and Sharapova on Friday.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Victoria Azarenka of Belarus celebrates match point against Sharapova on Friday.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Sarah Errani of Italy serves in her match against Serena Williams of the United States during a women's singles semifinal match Friday.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Williams makes a return in her match against Errani.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan of the United States pose with their trophy after their men's doubles final match against Leander Paes of India and Radek Stepanek of the Czech Republic on Friday.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates match point during his men's singles quarterfinal match against Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina on Thursday, September 6.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Juan Martin del Potro returns a shot against Novak Djokovic on Thursday.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Djokovic returns a shot.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Juan Martin del Potro reacts at the net on Thursday.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Djokovic lunges to make a return.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Spain's David Ferrer celebrates his men's singles quarterfinal victory over Serbia's Janko Tipsarevic on Thursday.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Ferrer returns a shot against Tipsarevic during their quarterfinal match.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Tipsarevic makes a backhand return to Ferrer.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Tipsarevic slips on the court while attempting a return shot.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Ekaterina Makarova of Russia and Bruno Soares of Brazil celebrate after defeating Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic and Marcin Matkowski of Poland to win their mixed doubles final match on Thursday.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Eugenie Bouchard of Canada returns a shot against Victoria Duval of the U.S. on Thursday.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Ipek Soylu of Turkey wipes her face during a break against American Chalena Scholl during their girl's juniors singles match on Thursday.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Andy Roddick of the United States salutes the crowd after losing his final career match to Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina in their men's singles fourth-round match at the 2012 U.S. Open on Wednesday, September 5.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Coach Larry Stefanki, left trainer Doug Spreen, wife Brooklyn Decker and agent Graham Cross watch Roddick in his final match on Wednesday.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Del Potro plays returns a backhand to Roddick on Wednesday.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Roddick chases down the ball during his match against del Potro on Wednesday. Roddick announced he would retire after this Grand Slam.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Russian Maria Sharapova serves to France's Marion Bartoli during their women's singles quarterfinal match on Wednesday.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Bartoli returns a shot against Sharapova on Wednesday.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – NBA basketball player Tyson Chandler and his daughter Sacha-Marie attend the U.S. Open on Wednesday.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Serbia's Novak Djokovic pulls back to return a shot to Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland during his men's singles fourth-round match on Wednesday.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Wawrinka carries his broken racquet off the court during his match on Wednesday against Djokovic.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Italian Sara Errani returns a shot against countrywoman Roberta Vinci during Wednesday's women's singles quarterfinal match.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Vinci serves to fellow Italian Errani on Wednesday.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Serbian Janko Tipsarevic clenches his fist after a play against German Philipp Kohlschreiber on Wednesday.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – France's Marion Bartoli reacts to a point against Maria Sharapova of Russia on Wednesday.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Attendants get the court ready for Wednesday's match between Bartoli and Sharapova.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Victoria Azarenka of Belarus celebrates after defeating Samantha Stosur of Australia to win their women's singles quarterfinals match on Tuesday, September 4.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – David Ferrer of Spain returns a shot against Richard Gasquet of France during their men's singles fourth-round match on Tuesday.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Samantha Stosur of Australia returns a shot against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus on Tuesday.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Victoria Azarenka of Belarus reacts against Samantha Stosur of Australia on Tuesday.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Spectators shelter under umbrellas as rain delays play during the women's singles quarterfinal match between Maria Sharapova of Russia and Marion Bartoli of France on Tuesday.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Samantha Stosur of Australia makes a return shot in her women's singles match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Roberta Vinci serves as she and Italian teammate Sara Errani play a women's doubles quarterfinals match on Tuesday.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – The braids of Victoria Azarenka of Belarus swing with her follow-through during her match on Tuesday.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – A grounds crew dries the court Tuesday after rain suspended play.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Julia Goerges, left, of Germany and Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic react after a point against Sara Errani and Roberta Vinci of Italy on Tuesday.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – American Serena Williams returns a shot Monday.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Mike Bryan, right, and Bob Bryan of the United States bump chests in celebration during their doubles match against Santiago Gonzalez of Mexico and Scott Lipsky of the United States on Monday.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Sara Errani of Italy hits a return to Angelique Kerber of Germany during their women's singles match on Monday.
us open day nine 05 – Marion Bartoli of France serves against Maria Sharapova of Russia on Tuesday.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Martin Klizan of Slovakia takes a tumble Monday.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Taylor Townsend of the United States serves during her doubles match on Monday.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Canadian player Milos Raonic of Canada prepares to serve on Monday.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Andy Roddick of the United States celebrates after defeating Fabio Fognini of Italy on Sunday, September 2.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Fognini wipes his face with a towel during his men's singles third-round match against Roddick.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Roddick returns a shot to Fognini.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Russia's Maria Sharapova returns a shot to Nadia Petrova of Russia and wins Sunday's match to move on to the quarterfinals.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Leonardo Mayer of Argentina hits a return to Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina during their men's singles third-round match Sunday.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Anna Tatishvili of Georgia celebrates a point during her women's singles fourth-round match Sunday against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany returns a shot to John Isner of the United States on Sunday.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Novak Djokovic of Serbia waves to the crowd Sunday after winning his men's singles third-round match against Julien Benneteau of France.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Benneteau returns a shot to Djokovic.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Djokovic serves to Benneteau.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Lleyton Hewitt of Australia hits a return to David Ferrer of Spain during their men's singles match Sunday.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Fernando Verdasco of Spain returns a shot to top-ranked Roger Federer of Switzerland during their men's singles match at the U.S. Open on Saturday, September 1.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Switzerland's Roger Federer returns a shot to Spain's Fernando Verdasco.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Maria Kirilenko of Russia tapes her racquet handle during a break in her match against Czech Andrea Hlavackova.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Hlavackova returns a shot against Kirilenko.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Frenchman Jeremy Chardy stretches to make a return against Slovakia's Martin Klizan.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Serbian Jelena Jankovic serves against Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Ana Ivanovic of Serbia plays a shot against American Sloane Stephens.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Spain's Nicolas Almagro returns a shot to Jack Sock of the United States.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Venus Williams of the United States watches a match.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Serena Williams of the United States returns a shot against Russia's Ekaterina Makarova in their third-round singles match.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Spain's Feliciano Lopez of Spain hits a return to Andy Murray of Great Britain.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Murray reacts after defeating Lopez.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Milos Raonic of Canada serves in his match against James Blake of the United States.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Roberta Vinci of Italy serves against Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia during a women's singles third-round match.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Kei Nishikori of Japan serves the ball to Marin Cilic of Croatia during a men's singles match.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Australia's Lleyton Hewitt returns a shot to Luxembourg 's Gilles Muller in a men's singles second-round match.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Spectators inside a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium watch the second-round match between American Andy Roddick and Australia's Bernard Tomic.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Roddick celebrates a point during his men's singles second round match Tomic. Roddick, 30, who has announced he will retire after the U.S. Open, won in three sets.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Maria Sharapova of Russia returns a shot against Mallory Burdette of the United States during their women's singles third-round match.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Ryan Harrison of the United States reacts after a point against Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina in a second- round singles match. Del Potro won in four sets.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Czech Lucie Safarova serves to Russian Nadia Petrova of Russia during their third round match.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Jarkko Nieminen of Finland serves against John Isner of the United States.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – American Steve Johnson returns a shot against Latvian Ernests Gulbis.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Samantha Stosur of Australia serves the ball against Varvara Lepchenko of the United States during their third-round match.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – David Ferrer of Spain serves against Igor Sijsling of the Netherlands.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Varvara Lepchenko of the United States returns against Samantha Stosur of Australia.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Samantha Stosur of Australia serves against Varvara Lepchenko of the United States during a women's singles third round match.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Angelique Kerber of Germany celebrates match point after her women's second round match against Venus Williams of the United States on Day Four of the 2012 US Open on Thursday, August 30.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Venus Williams of the United States reacts during her women's second round match against Angelique Kerber of Germany.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Ana Ivanovic of Serbia returns a shot against Sofia Arvidsson of Sweden during their women's singles second-round match.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – A ball boy stands by during the match between Kei Nishikori of Japan and Tim Smyczek of the United States.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Maria Kirilenko of Russia serves against Greta Arn of Hungary.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Pablo Andujar of Spain serves against Feliciano Lopez of Spain during their men's singles second-round match.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France jumps over the net while trying to return a shot against Martin Klizan of Slovakia.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Andy Murray of Great Britain plays a backhand during a practice session.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Nicolas Almagro of Spain lies on the court as he celebrates match point after his men's singles second-round match against Philipp Petzschner of Germany.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Philipp Petzschner of Germany reacts during his men's singles second round-match against Nicolas Almagro of Spain.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Philipp Petzschner of Germany slides during his men's singles second-round match against Nicolas Almagro of Spain.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Mardy Fish of the United States celebrates after defeating Nikolay Davydenko of Russia.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Tatjana Malek of Germany returns a shot during her women's singles second-round match against Sloane Stephens of the United States.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Sloane Stephens of the United States returns a shot during her women's singles second-round match against Tatjana Malek of Germany.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Sloane Stephens of the United States reacts during her women's singles second-round match against Tatjana Malek of Germany.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Kim Clijsters of Belgium reacts during her second round match loss to Laura Robson of Great Britain.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Italian Andreas Seppi hits a backhand during his men's singles first-round match against Spaniard Tommy Robredo.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Serbian Janko Tipsarevic serves against Guillaume Rufin of France.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Sisters and doubles partners Venus Williams, left, and Serena Williams of the U.S. take on U.S. players Mallory Burdette and Nicole Gibbs during their women's doubles first-round match.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – France's Alize Cornet returns a shot during her women's singles second-round match against Czech Petra Kvitova.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Mikhail Youzhny of Russia reacts during his match against Gilles Muller of Luxembourg.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – U.S. players Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan chest bump after winning match point in their men's doubles first-round match against Belgian players David Goffin and Steve Darcis.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina serves against Florent Serra of France.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Spain's Tommy Robredo poaches the ball during his men's singles first-round match against Italian Andreas Seppi.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – The water fountain under the iconic unisphere produces a rainbow at the grounds of the National Tennis Center.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov serves to France's Benoit Paire.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Australian Samantha Stosur returns a shot during her women's singles second-round match against Romanian Edina Gallovits-Hall.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Benoit Paire of France wipes his face during his men's singles first-round match against Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Luxembourg fans cheer on Mandy Minella during her women's singles second-round match against Czech Kristyna Pliskova.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Australian Lleyton Hewitt tosses his racquet during his men's singles first-round match against German Tobias Kamke.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Spain's David Ferrer returns a shot against South African Kevin Anderson.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Belgian Kim Clijsters, left, congratulates Britain's Laura Robson after their match.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Latvian Ernests Gulbis stretches for the fall during his men's singles first-round match against German Tommy Haas.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Venus Williams, left, and Serena Williams tap hands during their women's doubles first-round match.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Australian Casey Dellacqua serves against China's Na Li during their second-round match.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Britain's Johanna Konta serves to Hungarian Timea Babos during their women's singles first-round match on Day Two of the 2012 U.S. Open.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Serbia's Ana Ivanovic serves to Ukraine's Elina Svitolina during their women's singles first-round match.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Serbian Novak Djokovic looks on against Italian Paolo Lorenzi during their men's single first-round match.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – France's Edouard Roger-Vasselin serves the ball against Italian Fabio Fognini of Italy.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Anne Keothavong of Great Britain returns a shot during her first-round match against Angelique Kerber of Germany.
us open 0828 update 05 – France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga serves the ball against Karol Beck of Slovakia.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – American Venus Williams returns to Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Andrea Hlavackova of the Czech Republic celebrates after defeating Klara Zakopalova, also of the Czech Republic, in the first round.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Italy's Roberta Vinci returns a shot against Poland's Urszula Radwanska.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – A worker climbs a ladder to adjust the board displaying the women's draw.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Slovakia's Karol Beck stretches to return a backhanded shot against France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Fans wait for an autograph from U.S. player Andy Roddick after he defeated U.S. player Rhyne Williams.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – American Andy Roddick hits the ball against countryman Rhyne Williams during their first-round 2012 U.S. Open match in New York on Tuesday, August 28.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Roddick wears patriotic shoes for his match against Williams.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Golfer Sergio Garcia of Spain signs an autograph for a fan as James Blake of the United States and Lukas Lacko of Slovakia compete.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France serves against Karol Beck of Slovakia during their first-round match on day two.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland selects tennis balls during a match against Nina Bratchikova of Russia.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic hits against David Goffin of Belguim during their men's first-round match.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Roberta Vinci of Italy celebrates a shot against Urszula Radwanska of Poland.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Agnieszka Radwanska returns to Bratchikova.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Angelique Kerber of Germany returns a shot during her women's singles first-round match against Anne Keothavong of Great Britain.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Fireworks expload over Arthur Ashe Stadium during the opening ceremonies of the 2012 U.S. Open on Monday, August 27.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Fans watch fireworks as actress/singer Jordin Sparks performs the national anthem during the opening ceremonies.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Switzerland's Roger Federer serves to American Donald Young during their men's singles first-round match.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Donald Young reacts during his match against Roger Federer.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Roger Federer returns a shot to Donald Young.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Alec Baldwin, center, and his wife, Hilaria Thomas, right, watch the first day of action Monday at the U.S. Open.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – A downpour interrupts play Monday at Flushing Meadows.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – France's Marion Bartoli serves during her women's singles first-round match against American Jamie Hampton.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – American James Blake celebrates a point during his men's singles first-round match against Lukas Lacko of Slovakia.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Russian Alex Bogomolov Jr. stretches to play a backhand against Andy Murray of Great Britain during their men's singles first-round match.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Andy Murray shakes hands at the net with Alex Bogomolov Jr. after winning his men's singles first-round match.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – American Melanie Oudin returns a shot during her women's singles first-round match against Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Florian Mayer of Germany serves to American Jack Sock.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Belgium's Kim Clijsters moves to return a shot during her women's singles first-round match against American Victoria Duval.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – A spectator in a kangeroo costume cheers from the stands during the match between Tatsuma Ito of Japan and Matthew Ebden of Australia.
2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Maria Sharapova of Russia returns a shot to Melinda Czink of Hungary.