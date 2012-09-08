Hamilton storms to Monza pole as McLaren dominate qualifying

Story highlights The 2008 world champion takes pole at qualifying for Sunday's Italian Grand Prix

Britain's Lewis Hamilton stormed to his fourth pole of the season at qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix at Monza on Saturday.

The 27-year-old, who clocked a time of one minute 24.010 seconds, was joined on the front row of the grid by his teammate and winner last weekend, Jenson Button as the McLaren team dominated the final European race of the season.

"I'm happy for the team because they have been doing a fantastic job. To have us both up here is what they deserve," Hamilton said.

"It's a beautiful track, and the more you drive it you respect it more and more. Also the fans here are fantastic, great people who love motor racing. It's great to see," the Briton added.

Ferrari's Felipe Massa will start Sunday's race in third place, with Mercedes' Michael Schumacher a place behind the Brazilian.

Force India's Paul di Resta finished qualifying in fourth but was penalized five grid places for changing his gearbox.

Massa's teammate and world championship leader by 24 points, Fernando Alonso will start down in 10th.

The Spaniard had been quickest in the first and second qualifying sessions, but was unable to carry his early speed into the final session.

Defending world champion, Sebastian Vettel finished fifth in qualifying while his compatriot, Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg is sixth.

The Red Bull driver is currently lying second in this year's championship table and will look to heap further pressure on Alonso with a good race on Sunday.

Vettel made up 18 points last weekend at Spa when the Spaniard crashed out in the dramatic pile-up at the first corner

Mark Webber's title ambitions also took a dent. The Red Bull driver is currently third in the drivers' championship but failed to make the final qualifying session and will start Sunday's race in 11th.

Lotus' Kimi Raikkonen and Sauber driver Kamui Kobayashi complete the top ten line up, finishing seventh and eighth respectively.