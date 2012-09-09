Breaking News

    Champion Djokovic to meet Murray in U.S. Open final

    By

    Updated 1909 GMT (0309 HKT) September 9, 2012

    Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates his 2-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 win over David Ferrer of Spain in the men&#39;s singles semifinal match at the 2012 U.S. Open on Sunday, September 9. The tournament, the last grand slam event of the year, continues through Monday in Queens, New York.
    Djokovic serves to Ferrer as their match resumes Sunday after being delayed Saturday because of inclement weather.
    Ferrer returns a shot to Djokovic on Sunday.
    Djokovic reacts to winning a point against Ferrer during the match Sunday.
    Ferrer, the No. 4 seed, serves to Djokovic, the No. 2 seed, Sunday.
    Djokovic returns a shot against against Ferrer during their men&#39;s singles semifinal match of the 2012 US Open on Saturday, September 8. The match was stopped in the middle of the first set due to approaching severe weather and resumed on Sunday.
    Ferrer follows through his shot against Djokovic on Saturday.
    Djokovic comes down on the ball while playing Ferrer on Saturday.
    Spectators evacuate the Arthur Ashe Stadium during Ferrer and Djokovic&#39;s match as severe weather approached on Saturday.
    British Andy Murray returns a shot against Czech Tomas Berdych during his men&#39;s singles semifinal match in the 2012 U.S. Open on Saturday, September 8.
    Murray of Great Britain argues with the chair umpire Pascal Maria and Berdych on Saturday after the wind blew his hat off during their match.
    Berdych slams the ball onto Murray&#39;s side of the court on Saturday.
    Murray celebrates after winning a point against Berdych on Saturday.
    Rain falls on center court in Arthur Ashe stadium, causing officials to suspend play on day 13 of the 2012 U.S. Open on Saturday, September 8.
    Grounds crew workers clear water during a rain delay on Saturday.
    Belarus&#39; Victoria Azarenka stares down the ball during her women&#39;s singles semifinals match against Russia&#39;s Maria Sharapova during the U.S. Open on Friday, September 7.
    Sharapova returns a shot against Azarenka on Friday.
    Stefan &#39;Redfoo&#39; Gordy of the American electro duo LMFAO attends the women&#39;s singles semifinal match between Azarenka and Sharapova on Friday.
    Victoria Azarenka of Belarus celebrates match point against Sharapova on Friday.
    Sarah Errani of Italy serves in her match against Serena Williams of the United States during a women&#39;s singles semifinal match Friday.
    Williams makes a return in her match against Errani.
    Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan of the United States pose with their trophy after their men&#39;s doubles final match against Leander Paes of India and Radek Stepanek of the Czech Republic on Friday.
    Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates match point during his men&#39;s singles quarterfinal match against Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina on Thursday, September 6.
    Juan Martin del Potro returns a shot against Novak Djokovic on Thursday.
    Djokovic returns a shot.
    Juan Martin del Potro reacts at the net on Thursday.
    Djokovic lunges to make a return.
    Spain&#39;s David Ferrer celebrates his men&#39;s singles quarterfinal victory over Serbia&#39;s Janko Tipsarevic on Thursday.
    Ferrer returns a shot against Tipsarevic during their quarterfinal match.
    Tipsarevic makes a backhand return to Ferrer.
    Tipsarevic slips on the court while attempting a return shot.
    Ekaterina Makarova of Russia and Bruno Soares of Brazil celebrate after defeating Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic and Marcin Matkowski of Poland to win their mixed doubles final match on Thursday.
    Eugenie Bouchard of Canada returns a shot against Victoria Duval of the U.S. on Thursday.
    Ipek Soylu of Turkey wipes her face during a break against American Chalena Scholl during their girl&#39;s juniors singles match on Thursday.
    Andy Roddick of the United States salutes the crowd after losing his final career match to Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina in their men&#39;s singles fourth-round match at the 2012 U.S. Open on Wednesday, September 5.
    Coach Larry Stefanki, left trainer Doug Spreen, wife Brooklyn Decker and agent Graham Cross watch Roddick in his final match on Wednesday.
    Del Potro plays returns a backhand to Roddick on Wednesday.
    Roddick chases down the ball during his match against del Potro on Wednesday. Roddick announced he would retire after this Grand Slam.
    Russian Maria Sharapova serves to France&#39;s Marion Bartoli during their women&#39;s singles quarterfinal match on Wednesday.
    Bartoli returns a shot against Sharapova on Wednesday.
    NBA basketball player Tyson Chandler and his daughter Sacha-Marie attend the U.S. Open on Wednesday.
    Serbia&#39;s Novak Djokovic pulls back to return a shot to Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland during his men&#39;s singles fourth-round match on Wednesday.
    Wawrinka carries his broken racquet off the court during his match on Wednesday against Djokovic.
    Italian Sara Errani returns a shot against countrywoman Roberta Vinci during Wednesday&#39;s women&#39;s singles quarterfinal match.
    Vinci serves to fellow Italian Errani on Wednesday.
    Serbian Janko Tipsarevic clenches his fist after a play against German Philipp Kohlschreiber on Wednesday.
    France&#39;s Marion Bartoli reacts to a point against Maria Sharapova of Russia on Wednesday.
    Attendants get the court ready for Wednesday&#39;s match between Bartoli and Sharapova.
    Victoria Azarenka of Belarus celebrates after defeating Samantha Stosur of Australia to win their women&#39;s singles quarterfinals match on Tuesday, September 4.
    David Ferrer of Spain returns a shot against Richard Gasquet of France during their men&#39;s singles fourth-round match on Tuesday.
    Samantha Stosur of Australia returns a shot against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus on Tuesday.
    Victoria Azarenka of Belarus reacts against Samantha Stosur of Australia on Tuesday.
    Spectators shelter under umbrellas as rain delays play during the women&#39;s singles quarterfinal match between Maria Sharapova of Russia and Marion Bartoli of France on Tuesday.
    Samantha Stosur of Australia makes a return shot in her women&#39;s singles match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus.
    Roberta Vinci serves as she and Italian teammate Sara Errani play a women&#39;s doubles quarterfinals match on Tuesday.
    The braids of Victoria Azarenka of Belarus swing with her follow-through during her match on Tuesday.
    A grounds crew dries the court Tuesday after rain suspended play.
    Julia Goerges, left, of Germany and Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic react after a point against Sara Errani and Roberta Vinci of Italy on Tuesday.
    American Serena Williams returns a shot Monday.
    Mike Bryan, right, and Bob Bryan of the United States bump chests in celebration during their doubles match against Santiago Gonzalez of Mexico and Scott Lipsky of the United States on Monday.
    Sara Errani of Italy hits a return to Angelique Kerber of Germany during their women&#39;s singles match on Monday.
    Marion Bartoli of France serves against Maria Sharapova of Russia on Tuesday.
    Martin Klizan of Slovakia takes a tumble Monday.
    Taylor Townsend of the United States serves during her doubles match on Monday.
    Canadian player Milos Raonic of Canada prepares to serve on Monday.
    Andy Roddick of the United States celebrates after defeating Fabio Fognini of Italy on Sunday, September 2.
    Fognini wipes his face with a towel during his men&#39;s singles third-round match against Roddick.
    Roddick returns a shot to Fognini.
    Russia&#39;s Maria Sharapova returns a shot to Nadia Petrova of Russia and wins Sunday&#39;s match to move on to the quarterfinals.
    Leonardo Mayer of Argentina hits a return to Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina during their men&#39;s singles third-round match Sunday.
    Anna Tatishvili of Georgia celebrates a point during her women&#39;s singles fourth-round match Sunday against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus.
    Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany returns a shot to John Isner of the United States on Sunday.
    Novak Djokovic of Serbia waves to the crowd Sunday after winning his men&#39;s singles third-round match against Julien Benneteau of France.
    Benneteau returns a shot to Djokovic.
    Djokovic serves to Benneteau.
    Lleyton Hewitt of Australia hits a return to David Ferrer of Spain during their men&#39;s singles match Sunday.
    Fernando Verdasco of Spain returns a shot to top-ranked Roger Federer of Switzerland during their men&#39;s singles match at the U.S. Open on Saturday, September 1.
    Switzerland&#39;s Roger Federer returns a shot to Spain&#39;s Fernando Verdasco.
    Maria Kirilenko of Russia tapes her racquet handle during a break in her match against Czech Andrea Hlavackova.
    Hlavackova returns a shot against Kirilenko.
    Frenchman Jeremy Chardy stretches to make a return against Slovakia&#39;s Martin Klizan.
    Serbian Jelena Jankovic serves against Poland&#39;s Agnieszka Radwanska.
    Ana Ivanovic of Serbia plays a shot against American Sloane Stephens.
    Spain&#39;s Nicolas Almagro returns a shot to Jack Sock of the United States.
    Venus Williams of the United States watches a match.
    Serena Williams of the United States returns a shot against Russia&#39;s Ekaterina Makarova in their third-round singles match.
    Spain&#39;s Feliciano Lopez of Spain hits a return to Andy Murray of Great Britain.
    Murray reacts after defeating Lopez.
    Milos Raonic of Canada serves in his match against James Blake of the United States.
    Roberta Vinci of Italy serves against Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia during a women&#39;s singles third-round match.
    Kei Nishikori of Japan serves the ball to Marin Cilic of Croatia during a men&#39;s singles match.
    Australia&#39;s Lleyton Hewitt returns a shot to Luxembourg &#39;s Gilles Muller in a men&#39;s singles second-round match.
    Spectators inside a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium watch the second-round match between American Andy Roddick and Australia&#39;s Bernard Tomic.
    Roddick celebrates a point during his men&#39;s singles second round match Tomic. Roddick, 30, who has announced he will retire after the U.S. Open, won in three sets.
    Maria Sharapova of Russia returns a shot against Mallory Burdette of the United States during their women&#39;s singles third-round match.
    Ryan Harrison of the United States reacts after a point against Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina in a second- round singles match. Del Potro won in four sets.
    Czech Lucie Safarova serves to Russian Nadia Petrova of Russia during their third round match.
    Jarkko Nieminen of Finland serves against John Isner of the United States.
    American Steve Johnson returns a shot against Latvian Ernests Gulbis.
    Samantha Stosur of Australia serves the ball against Varvara Lepchenko of the United States during their third-round match.
    David Ferrer of Spain serves against Igor Sijsling of the Netherlands.
    Varvara Lepchenko of the United States returns against Samantha Stosur of Australia.
    Samantha Stosur of Australia serves against Varvara Lepchenko of the United States during a women&#39;s singles third round match.
    Angelique Kerber of Germany celebrates match point after her women&#39;s second round match against Venus Williams of the United States on Day Four of the 2012 US Open on Thursday, August 30.
    Venus Williams of the United States reacts during her women&#39;s second round match against Angelique Kerber of Germany.
    Ana Ivanovic of Serbia returns a shot against Sofia Arvidsson of Sweden during their women&#39;s singles second-round match.
    A ball boy stands by during the match between Kei Nishikori of Japan and Tim Smyczek of the United States.
    Maria Kirilenko of Russia serves against Greta Arn of Hungary.
    Pablo Andujar of Spain serves against Feliciano Lopez of Spain during their men&#39;s singles second-round match.
    Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France jumps over the net while trying to return a shot against Martin Klizan of Slovakia.
    Andy Murray of Great Britain plays a backhand during a practice session.
    Nicolas Almagro of Spain lies on the court as he celebrates match point after his men&#39;s singles second-round match against Philipp Petzschner of Germany.
    Philipp Petzschner of Germany reacts during his men&#39;s singles second round-match against Nicolas Almagro of Spain.
    Philipp Petzschner of Germany slides during his men&#39;s singles second-round match against Nicolas Almagro of Spain.
    Mardy Fish of the United States celebrates after defeating Nikolay Davydenko of Russia.
    Tatjana Malek of Germany returns a shot during her women&#39;s singles second-round match against Sloane Stephens of the United States.
    Sloane Stephens of the United States returns a shot during her women&#39;s singles second-round match against Tatjana Malek of Germany.
    Sloane Stephens of the United States reacts during her women&#39;s singles second-round match against Tatjana Malek of Germany.
    Kim Clijsters of Belgium reacts during her second round match loss to Laura Robson of Great Britain.
    Italian Andreas Seppi hits a backhand during his men&#39;s singles first-round match against Spaniard Tommy Robredo.
    Serbian Janko Tipsarevic serves against Guillaume Rufin of France.
    Sisters and doubles partners Venus Williams, left, and Serena Williams of the U.S. take on U.S. players Mallory Burdette and Nicole Gibbs during their women&#39;s doubles first-round match.
    France&#39;s Alize Cornet returns a shot during her women&#39;s singles second-round match against Czech Petra Kvitova.
    Mikhail Youzhny of Russia reacts during his match against Gilles Muller of Luxembourg.
    U.S. players Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan chest bump after winning match point in their men&#39;s doubles first-round match against Belgian players David Goffin and Steve Darcis.
    Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina serves against Florent Serra of France.
    Spain&#39;s Tommy Robredo poaches the ball during his men&#39;s singles first-round match against Italian Andreas Seppi.
    The water fountain under the iconic unisphere produces a rainbow at the grounds of the National Tennis Center.
    Bulgaria&#39;s Grigor Dimitrov serves to France&#39;s Benoit Paire.
    Australian Samantha Stosur returns a shot during her women&#39;s singles second-round match against Romanian Edina Gallovits-Hall.
    Benoit Paire of France wipes his face during his men&#39;s singles first-round match against Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov.
    Luxembourg fans cheer on Mandy Minella during her women&#39;s singles second-round match against Czech Kristyna Pliskova.
    Australian Lleyton Hewitt tosses his racquet during his men&#39;s singles first-round match against German Tobias Kamke.
    Spain&#39;s David Ferrer returns a shot against South African Kevin Anderson.
    Belgian Kim Clijsters, left, congratulates Britain&#39;s Laura Robson after their match.
    Latvian Ernests Gulbis stretches for the fall during his men&#39;s singles first-round match against German Tommy Haas.
    Venus Williams, left, and Serena Williams tap hands during their women&#39;s doubles first-round match.
    Australian Casey Dellacqua serves against China&#39;s Na Li during their second-round match.
    Britain&#39;s Johanna Konta serves to Hungarian Timea Babos during their women&#39;s singles first-round match on Day Two of the 2012 U.S. Open.
    Serbia&#39;s Ana Ivanovic serves to Ukraine&#39;s Elina Svitolina during their women&#39;s singles first-round match.
    Serbian Novak Djokovic looks on against Italian Paolo Lorenzi during their men&#39;s single first-round match.
    France&#39;s Edouard Roger-Vasselin serves the ball against Italian Fabio Fognini of Italy.
    Anne Keothavong of Great Britain returns a shot during her first-round match against Angelique Kerber of Germany.
    France&#39;s Jo-Wilfried Tsonga serves the ball against Karol Beck of Slovakia.
    American Venus Williams returns to Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States.
    Andrea Hlavackova of the Czech Republic celebrates after defeating Klara Zakopalova, also of the Czech Republic, in the first round.
    Italy&#39;s Roberta Vinci returns a shot against Poland&#39;s Urszula Radwanska.
    A worker climbs a ladder to adjust the board displaying the women&#39;s draw.
    Slovakia&#39;s Karol Beck stretches to return a backhanded shot against France&#39;s Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.
    Fans wait for an autograph from U.S. player Andy Roddick after he defeated U.S. player Rhyne Williams.
    American Andy Roddick hits the ball against countryman Rhyne Williams during their first-round 2012 U.S. Open match in New York on Tuesday, August 28.
    Roddick wears patriotic shoes for his match against Williams.
    Golfer Sergio Garcia of Spain signs an autograph for a fan as James Blake of the United States and Lukas Lacko of Slovakia compete.
    Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France serves against Karol Beck of Slovakia during their first-round match on day two.
    Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland selects tennis balls during a match against Nina Bratchikova of Russia.
    Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic hits against David Goffin of Belguim during their men&#39;s first-round match.
    Roberta Vinci of Italy celebrates a shot against Urszula Radwanska of Poland.
    Agnieszka Radwanska returns to Bratchikova.
    Angelique Kerber of Germany returns a shot during her women&#39;s singles first-round match against Anne Keothavong of Great Britain.
    Fireworks expload over Arthur Ashe Stadium during the opening ceremonies of the 2012 U.S. Open on Monday, August 27.
    Fans watch fireworks as actress/singer Jordin Sparks performs the national anthem during the opening ceremonies.
    Switzerland&#39;s Roger Federer serves to American Donald Young during their men&#39;s singles first-round match.
    Donald Young reacts during his match against Roger Federer.
    Roger Federer returns a shot to Donald Young.
    Alec Baldwin, center, and his wife, Hilaria Thomas, right, watch the first day of action Monday at the U.S. Open.
    A downpour interrupts play Monday at Flushing Meadows.
    France&#39;s Marion Bartoli serves during her women&#39;s singles first-round match against American Jamie Hampton.
    American James Blake celebrates a point during his men&#39;s singles first-round match against Lukas Lacko of Slovakia.
    Russian Alex Bogomolov Jr. stretches to play a backhand against Andy Murray of Great Britain during their men&#39;s singles first-round match.
    Andy Murray shakes hands at the net with Alex Bogomolov Jr. after winning his men&#39;s singles first-round match.
    American Melanie Oudin returns a shot during her women&#39;s singles first-round match against Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic.
    Florian Mayer of Germany serves to American Jack Sock.
    Belgium&#39;s Kim Clijsters moves to return a shot during her women&#39;s singles first-round match against American Victoria Duval.
    A spectator in a kangeroo costume cheers from the stands during the match between Tatsuma Ito of Japan and Matthew Ebden of Australia.
    Maria Sharapova of Russia returns a shot to Melinda Czink of Hungary.
    Story highlights

    • Second seed Novak Djokovic wins through to U.S. Open final for third year in a row
    • Serbian will continue his title defense against world No. 4 Andy Murray on Monday
    • He bounces back from dropping his first set of the tournament in New York
    • Djokovic ends hopes of David Ferrer, still seeking to reach his first grand slam final
    Novak Djokovic has already denied Andy Murray his first grand slam title once, and the world No. 2 will again stand in the Olympic gold medalist's way in Monday's U.S. Open final.
    Djokovic kept his title defense alive with a commanding performance against David Ferrer on Sunday, rebounding after dropping his first set of the tournament to win their delayed semifinal 2-6 6-1 6-4 6-2.
    The Serbian had struggled in Saturday's strong winds and trailed 5-2 when play was halted, but he was unstoppable in more benign conditions as he reached the final for the third year in a row.
    "It's a huge relief to get through this match. David's a great competitor, he's one of the fittest guys on tour and he never gives up," Djokovic told reporters after a match lasting two and a half hours -- 90 minutes less than Murray's win over Tomas Berdych on Saturday.
    "We were all praying for less wind today. He handled the wind much better than I did but I came in today as a different player and I'm just really happy to get to another grand slam final."
    U.S. Open latest scores
    Djokovic lost his first grand slam final at the 2007 U.S. Open but was able to quickly bounce back with his breakthrough win in Australia just months later.
    Novak Djokovic will be defending his U.S. Open title in Flushing Meadows as he bids for his second grand slam of the 2012 season.
    Former world No. 1 Jim Courier, now captain of the American Davis Cup team, won four grand slam titles but missed out at his home event -- losing the 1991 U.S. Open final to Stefan Edberg.
    Courier told CNN that Andy Murray is now one of the &quot;big four&quot; after beating Wimbledon champion Roger Federer in the Olympics final at London 2012, while bronze medalist and 2009 U.S. Open champion Juan Martin Del Potro is an outside threat.
    Courier said Wimbledon and Olympic champion Serena Williams is a clear favorite to win her fourth U.S. Open title and first since 2008.
    CNN&#39;s Open Court show visited Rafael Nadal at his home island of Mallorca, where he was interviewed by Pedro Pinto.
    Pinto also talked to Nadal&#39;s uncle Toni, who has coached the Spaniard since he was a young boy.
    Despite his global appeal, Nadal says he&#39;s still trying to lose his shy side in front of the cameras.
    Unlike many sports stars, Nadal has stayed close to his roots and not uprooted to more glamorous locales after becoming successful.
    The tranquility of Mallorca is just one of the reasons that Rafa has stayed on the island, according to his uncle.
    Toni Nadal is confident Rafa will bounce back after missing the Olympics and U.S. Open due to his ongoing knee problems.
    Murray, however, lost the 2008 New York final, in Melbourne in 2010 and 2011 -- the first of those against Djokovic -- and then at Wimbledon this year.
    However, he beat Djokovic and Roger Federer on the way to victory at London 2012 and is now seeking to end a run that has seen that duo and Rafael Nadal win 29 of the past 30 majors.
    "I don't think there is any clear favorite," said Djokovic, who has an 8-5 edge over Murray in their career meetings.
    "He's looking for his first title, I'm sure he's going to be very motivated. I hope we can come up with the best tennis for this crowd."
    Murray has the backing of high-profile fellow Scots Sean Connery and Alex Ferguson.
    "That's the first time I've met Sir Alex and first time I met Sir Sean, as well," Murray said after the James Bond actor and Manchester United football manager gatecrashed his post-match press conference on Saturday.
    "So that's obviously nice to have their support. Hopefully they'll be back for the final, as well."
    Ferrer is still waiting to play in his first grand slam final after 40 attempts.
    The Spanish fourth seed, who also reached the semis at Flushing Meadows in 2007, served out for the first set on Sunday but then lost five games in a row.
    Djokovic won the first four games of the fourth set against the French Open semifinalist as he won through to his ninth grand slam final.
    The 25-year-old will be looking to cap a season in which he won the opening major but then failed to become the first player since Rod Laver in 1969 to hold all four grand slam titles when he lost to Rafael Nadal in the French Open final.
    Djokovic then surrendered his No. 1 ranking when he lost in the semifinals at Wimbledon and Roger Federer won a seventh title on the hallowed grass courts of the All England Club to match Pete Sampras' Open era record and afterwards surpass the American's landmark number of 286 weeks at the top of the rankings.
    Djokovic cannot return to No. 1 even if he retains his title, despite Federer's quarterfinal exit against Berdych -- his earliest at the hard-court tournament since 2004.
    He will be looking for revenge against Murray after failing to win a medal at London 2012, losing to Juan Martin del Potro in the bronze playoff, and is in strong form on his favored surface after last month winning the Toronto title and reaching the final in Cincinnati.