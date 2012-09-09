Champion Djokovic to meet Murray in U.S. Open final

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates his 2-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 win over David Ferrer of Spain in the men's singles semifinal match at the 2012 U.S. Open on Sunday, September 9. The tournament, the last grand slam event of the year, continues through Monday in Queens, New York. Hide Caption 1 of 175

Djokovic serves to Ferrer as their match resumes Sunday after being delayed Saturday because of inclement weather. Hide Caption 2 of 175

Ferrer returns a shot to Djokovic on Sunday. Hide Caption 3 of 175

Djokovic reacts to winning a point against Ferrer during the match Sunday. Hide Caption 4 of 175

Ferrer, the No. 4 seed, serves to Djokovic, the No. 2 seed, Sunday. Hide Caption 5 of 175

Djokovic returns a shot against against Ferrer during their men's singles semifinal match of the 2012 US Open on Saturday, September 8. The match was stopped in the middle of the first set due to approaching severe weather and resumed on Sunday. Hide Caption 6 of 175

Ferrer follows through his shot against Djokovic on Saturday. Hide Caption 7 of 175

Djokovic comes down on the ball while playing Ferrer on Saturday. Hide Caption 8 of 175

Spectators evacuate the Arthur Ashe Stadium during Ferrer and Djokovic's match as severe weather approached on Saturday. Hide Caption 9 of 175

British Andy Murray returns a shot against Czech Tomas Berdych during his men's singles semifinal match in the 2012 U.S. Open on Saturday, September 8. Hide Caption 10 of 175

Murray of Great Britain argues with the chair umpire Pascal Maria and Berdych on Saturday after the wind blew his hat off during their match. Hide Caption 11 of 175

Berdych slams the ball onto Murray's side of the court on Saturday. Hide Caption 12 of 175

Murray celebrates after winning a point against Berdych on Saturday. Hide Caption 13 of 175

Rain falls on center court in Arthur Ashe stadium, causing officials to suspend play on day 13 of the 2012 U.S. Open on Saturday, September 8. Hide Caption 14 of 175

Grounds crew workers clear water during a rain delay on Saturday. Hide Caption 15 of 175

Belarus' Victoria Azarenka stares down the ball during her women's singles semifinals match against Russia's Maria Sharapova during the U.S. Open on Friday, September 7. Hide Caption 16 of 175

Sharapova returns a shot against Azarenka on Friday. Hide Caption 17 of 175

Stefan 'Redfoo' Gordy of the American electro duo LMFAO attends the women's singles semifinal match between Azarenka and Sharapova on Friday. Hide Caption 18 of 175

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus celebrates match point against Sharapova on Friday. Hide Caption 19 of 175

Sarah Errani of Italy serves in her match against Serena Williams of the United States during a women's singles semifinal match Friday. Hide Caption 20 of 175

Williams makes a return in her match against Errani. Hide Caption 21 of 175

Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan of the United States pose with their trophy after their men's doubles final match against Leander Paes of India and Radek Stepanek of the Czech Republic on Friday. Hide Caption 22 of 175

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates match point during his men's singles quarterfinal match against Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina on Thursday, September 6. Hide Caption 23 of 175

Juan Martin del Potro returns a shot against Novak Djokovic on Thursday. Hide Caption 24 of 175

Djokovic returns a shot. Hide Caption 25 of 175

Juan Martin del Potro reacts at the net on Thursday. Hide Caption 26 of 175

Djokovic lunges to make a return. Hide Caption 27 of 175

Spain's David Ferrer celebrates his men's singles quarterfinal victory over Serbia's Janko Tipsarevic on Thursday. Hide Caption 28 of 175

Ferrer returns a shot against Tipsarevic during their quarterfinal match. Hide Caption 29 of 175

Tipsarevic makes a backhand return to Ferrer. Hide Caption 30 of 175

Tipsarevic slips on the court while attempting a return shot. Hide Caption 31 of 175

Ekaterina Makarova of Russia and Bruno Soares of Brazil celebrate after defeating Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic and Marcin Matkowski of Poland to win their mixed doubles final match on Thursday. Hide Caption 32 of 175

Eugenie Bouchard of Canada returns a shot against Victoria Duval of the U.S. on Thursday. Hide Caption 33 of 175

Ipek Soylu of Turkey wipes her face during a break against American Chalena Scholl during their girl's juniors singles match on Thursday. Hide Caption 34 of 175

Andy Roddick of the United States salutes the crowd after losing his final career match to Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina in their men's singles fourth-round match at the 2012 U.S. Open on Wednesday, September 5. Hide Caption 35 of 175

Coach Larry Stefanki, left trainer Doug Spreen, wife Brooklyn Decker and agent Graham Cross watch Roddick in his final match on Wednesday. Hide Caption 36 of 175

Del Potro plays returns a backhand to Roddick on Wednesday. Hide Caption 37 of 175

Roddick chases down the ball during his match against del Potro on Wednesday. Roddick announced he would retire after this Grand Slam. Hide Caption 38 of 175

Russian Maria Sharapova serves to France's Marion Bartoli during their women's singles quarterfinal match on Wednesday. Hide Caption 39 of 175

Bartoli returns a shot against Sharapova on Wednesday. Hide Caption 40 of 175

NBA basketball player Tyson Chandler and his daughter Sacha-Marie attend the U.S. Open on Wednesday. Hide Caption 41 of 175

Serbia's Novak Djokovic pulls back to return a shot to Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland during his men's singles fourth-round match on Wednesday. Hide Caption 42 of 175

Wawrinka carries his broken racquet off the court during his match on Wednesday against Djokovic. Hide Caption 43 of 175

Italian Sara Errani returns a shot against countrywoman Roberta Vinci during Wednesday's women's singles quarterfinal match. Hide Caption 44 of 175

Vinci serves to fellow Italian Errani on Wednesday. Hide Caption 45 of 175

Serbian Janko Tipsarevic clenches his fist after a play against German Philipp Kohlschreiber on Wednesday. Hide Caption 46 of 175

France's Marion Bartoli reacts to a point against Maria Sharapova of Russia on Wednesday. Hide Caption 47 of 175

Attendants get the court ready for Wednesday's match between Bartoli and Sharapova. Hide Caption 48 of 175

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus celebrates after defeating Samantha Stosur of Australia to win their women's singles quarterfinals match on Tuesday, September 4. Hide Caption 49 of 175

David Ferrer of Spain returns a shot against Richard Gasquet of France during their men's singles fourth-round match on Tuesday. Hide Caption 50 of 175

Samantha Stosur of Australia returns a shot against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus on Tuesday. Hide Caption 51 of 175

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus reacts against Samantha Stosur of Australia on Tuesday. Hide Caption 52 of 175

Spectators shelter under umbrellas as rain delays play during the women's singles quarterfinal match between Maria Sharapova of Russia and Marion Bartoli of France on Tuesday. Hide Caption 53 of 175

Samantha Stosur of Australia makes a return shot in her women's singles match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus. Hide Caption 54 of 175

Roberta Vinci serves as she and Italian teammate Sara Errani play a women's doubles quarterfinals match on Tuesday. Hide Caption 55 of 175

The braids of Victoria Azarenka of Belarus swing with her follow-through during her match on Tuesday. Hide Caption 56 of 175

A grounds crew dries the court Tuesday after rain suspended play. Hide Caption 57 of 175

Julia Goerges, left, of Germany and Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic react after a point against Sara Errani and Roberta Vinci of Italy on Tuesday. Hide Caption 58 of 175

American Serena Williams returns a shot Monday. Hide Caption 59 of 175

Mike Bryan, right, and Bob Bryan of the United States bump chests in celebration during their doubles match against Santiago Gonzalez of Mexico and Scott Lipsky of the United States on Monday. Hide Caption 60 of 175

Sara Errani of Italy hits a return to Angelique Kerber of Germany during their women's singles match on Monday. Hide Caption 61 of 175

Marion Bartoli of France serves against Maria Sharapova of Russia on Tuesday. Hide Caption 62 of 175

Martin Klizan of Slovakia takes a tumble Monday. Hide Caption 63 of 175

Taylor Townsend of the United States serves during her doubles match on Monday. Hide Caption 64 of 175

Canadian player Milos Raonic of Canada prepares to serve on Monday. Hide Caption 65 of 175

Andy Roddick of the United States celebrates after defeating Fabio Fognini of Italy on Sunday, September 2. Hide Caption 66 of 175

Fognini wipes his face with a towel during his men's singles third-round match against Roddick. Hide Caption 67 of 175

Roddick returns a shot to Fognini. Hide Caption 68 of 175

Russia's Maria Sharapova returns a shot to Nadia Petrova of Russia and wins Sunday's match to move on to the quarterfinals. Hide Caption 69 of 175

Leonardo Mayer of Argentina hits a return to Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina during their men's singles third-round match Sunday. Hide Caption 70 of 175

Anna Tatishvili of Georgia celebrates a point during her women's singles fourth-round match Sunday against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus. Hide Caption 71 of 175

Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany returns a shot to John Isner of the United States on Sunday. Hide Caption 72 of 175

Novak Djokovic of Serbia waves to the crowd Sunday after winning his men's singles third-round match against Julien Benneteau of France. Hide Caption 73 of 175

Benneteau returns a shot to Djokovic. Hide Caption 74 of 175

Djokovic serves to Benneteau. Hide Caption 75 of 175

Lleyton Hewitt of Australia hits a return to David Ferrer of Spain during their men's singles match Sunday. Hide Caption 76 of 175

Fernando Verdasco of Spain returns a shot to top-ranked Roger Federer of Switzerland during their men's singles match at the U.S. Open on Saturday, September 1. Hide Caption 77 of 175

Switzerland's Roger Federer returns a shot to Spain's Fernando Verdasco. Hide Caption 78 of 175

Maria Kirilenko of Russia tapes her racquet handle during a break in her match against Czech Andrea Hlavackova. Hide Caption 79 of 175

Hlavackova returns a shot against Kirilenko. Hide Caption 80 of 175

Frenchman Jeremy Chardy stretches to make a return against Slovakia's Martin Klizan. Hide Caption 81 of 175

Serbian Jelena Jankovic serves against Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska. Hide Caption 82 of 175

Ana Ivanovic of Serbia plays a shot against American Sloane Stephens. Hide Caption 83 of 175

Spain's Nicolas Almagro returns a shot to Jack Sock of the United States. Hide Caption 84 of 175

Venus Williams of the United States watches a match. Hide Caption 85 of 175

Serena Williams of the United States returns a shot against Russia's Ekaterina Makarova

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Spain's Feliciano Lopez of Spain hits a return to Andy Murray of Great Britain. Hide Caption 87 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Murray reacts after defeating Lopez. Hide Caption 88 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Milos Raonic of Canada serves in his match against James Blake of the United States. Hide Caption 89 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Roberta Vinci of Italy serves against Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia during a women's singles third-round match. Hide Caption 90 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Kei Nishikori of Japan serves the ball to Marin Cilic of Croatia during a men's singles match. Hide Caption 91 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Australia's Lleyton Hewitt returns a shot to Luxembourg 's Gilles Muller in a men's singles second-round match. Hide Caption 92 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Spectators inside a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium watch the second-round match between American Andy Roddick and Australia's Bernard Tomic. Hide Caption 93 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Roddick celebrates a point during his men's singles second round match Tomic. Roddick, 30, who has announced he will retire after the U.S. Open, won in three sets. Hide Caption 94 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Maria Sharapova of Russia returns a shot against Mallory Burdette of the United States during their women's singles third-round match. Hide Caption 95 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Ryan Harrison of the United States reacts after a point against Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina in a second- round singles match. Del Potro won in four sets. Hide Caption 96 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Czech Lucie Safarova serves to Russian Nadia Petrova of Russia during their third round match. Hide Caption 97 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Jarkko Nieminen of Finland serves against John Isner of the United States. Hide Caption 98 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – American Steve Johnson returns a shot against Latvian Ernests Gulbis. Hide Caption 99 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Samantha Stosur of Australia serves the ball against Varvara Lepchenko of the United States during their third-round match. Hide Caption 100 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – David Ferrer of Spain serves against Igor Sijsling of the Netherlands. Hide Caption 101 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Varvara Lepchenko of the United States returns against Samantha Stosur of Australia. Hide Caption 102 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Samantha Stosur of Australia serves against Varvara Lepchenko of the United States during a women's singles third round match. Hide Caption 103 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Angelique Kerber of Germany celebrates match point after her women's second round match against Venus Williams of the United States on Day Four of the 2012 US Open on Thursday, August 30. Hide Caption 104 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Venus Williams of the United States reacts during her women's second round match against Angelique Kerber of Germany. Hide Caption 105 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Ana Ivanovic of Serbia returns a shot against Sofia Arvidsson of Sweden during their women's singles second-round match. Hide Caption 106 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – A ball boy stands by during the match between Kei Nishikori of Japan and Tim Smyczek of the United States. Hide Caption 107 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Maria Kirilenko of Russia serves against Greta Arn of Hungary. Hide Caption 108 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Pablo Andujar of Spain serves against Feliciano Lopez of Spain during their men's singles second-round match. Hide Caption 109 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France jumps over the net while trying to return a shot against Martin Klizan of Slovakia. Hide Caption 110 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Andy Murray of Great Britain plays a backhand during a practice session. Hide Caption 111 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Nicolas Almagro of Spain lies on the court as he celebrates match point after his men's singles second-round match against Philipp Petzschner of Germany. Hide Caption 112 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Philipp Petzschner of Germany reacts during his men's singles second round-match against Nicolas Almagro of Spain. Hide Caption 113 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Philipp Petzschner of Germany slides during his men's singles second-round match against Nicolas Almagro of Spain. Hide Caption 114 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Mardy Fish of the United States celebrates after defeating Nikolay Davydenko of Russia. Hide Caption 115 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Tatjana Malek of Germany returns a shot during her women's singles second-round match against Sloane Stephens of the United States. Hide Caption 116 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Sloane Stephens of the United States returns a shot during her women's singles second-round match against Tatjana Malek of Germany. Hide Caption 117 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Sloane Stephens of the United States reacts during her women's singles second-round match against Tatjana Malek of Germany. Hide Caption 118 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Kim Clijsters of Belgium reacts during her second round match loss to Laura Robson of Great Britain. Hide Caption 119 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Italian Andreas Seppi hits a backhand during his men's singles first-round match against Spaniard Tommy Robredo. Hide Caption 120 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Serbian Janko Tipsarevic serves against Guillaume Rufin of France. Hide Caption 121 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Sisters and doubles partners Venus Williams, left, and Serena Williams of the U.S. take on U.S. players Mallory Burdette and Nicole Gibbs during their women's doubles first-round match. Hide Caption 122 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – France's Alize Cornet returns a shot during her women's singles second-round match against Czech Petra Kvitova. Hide Caption 123 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Mikhail Youzhny of Russia reacts during his match against Gilles Muller of Luxembourg. Hide Caption 124 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – U.S. players Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan chest bump after winning match point in their men's doubles first-round match against Belgian players David Goffin and Steve Darcis. Hide Caption 125 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina serves against Florent Serra of France. Hide Caption 126 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Spain's Tommy Robredo poaches the ball during his men's singles first-round match against Italian Andreas Seppi. Hide Caption 127 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – The water fountain under the iconic unisphere produces a rainbow at the grounds of the National Tennis Center. Hide Caption 128 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov serves to France's Benoit Paire. Hide Caption 129 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Australian Samantha Stosur returns a shot during her women's singles second-round match against Romanian Edina Gallovits-Hall. Hide Caption 130 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Benoit Paire of France wipes his face during his men's singles first-round match against Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov. Hide Caption 131 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Luxembourg fans cheer on Mandy Minella during her women's singles second-round match against Czech Kristyna Pliskova. Hide Caption 132 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Australian Lleyton Hewitt tosses his racquet during his men's singles first-round match against German Tobias Kamke. Hide Caption 133 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Spain's David Ferrer returns a shot against South African Kevin Anderson. Hide Caption 134 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Belgian Kim Clijsters, left, congratulates Britain's Laura Robson after their match. Hide Caption 135 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Latvian Ernests Gulbis stretches for the fall during his men's singles first-round match against German Tommy Haas. Hide Caption 136 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Venus Williams, left, and Serena Williams tap hands during their women's doubles first-round match. Hide Caption 137 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Australian Casey Dellacqua serves against China's Na Li during their second-round match. Hide Caption 138 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Britain's Johanna Konta serves to Hungarian Timea Babos during their women's singles first-round match on Day Two of the 2012 U.S. Open. Hide Caption 139 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Serbia's Ana Ivanovic serves to Ukraine's Elina Svitolina during their women's singles first-round match. Hide Caption 140 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Serbian Novak Djokovic looks on against Italian Paolo Lorenzi during their men's single first-round match. Hide Caption 141 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – France's Edouard Roger-Vasselin serves the ball against Italian Fabio Fognini of Italy. Hide Caption 142 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Anne Keothavong of Great Britain returns a shot during her first-round match against Angelique Kerber of Germany. Hide Caption 143 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos us open 0828 update 05 – France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga serves the ball against Karol Beck of Slovakia. Hide Caption 144 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – American Venus Williams returns to Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States. Hide Caption 145 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Andrea Hlavackova of the Czech Republic celebrates after defeating Klara Zakopalova, also of the Czech Republic, in the first round. Hide Caption 146 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Italy's Roberta Vinci returns a shot against Poland's Urszula Radwanska. Hide Caption 147 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – A worker climbs a ladder to adjust the board displaying the women's draw. Hide Caption 148 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Slovakia's Karol Beck stretches to return a backhanded shot against France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. Hide Caption 149 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Fans wait for an autograph from U.S. player Andy Roddick after he defeated U.S. player Rhyne Williams. Hide Caption 150 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – American Andy Roddick hits the ball against countryman Rhyne Williams during their first-round 2012 U.S. Open match in New York on Tuesday, August 28. Hide Caption 151 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Roddick wears patriotic shoes for his match against Williams. Hide Caption 152 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Golfer Sergio Garcia of Spain signs an autograph for a fan as James Blake of the United States and Lukas Lacko of Slovakia compete. Hide Caption 153 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France serves against Karol Beck of Slovakia during their first-round match on day two. Hide Caption 154 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland selects tennis balls during a match against Nina Bratchikova of Russia. Hide Caption 155 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic hits against David Goffin of Belguim during their men's first-round match. Hide Caption 156 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Roberta Vinci of Italy celebrates a shot against Urszula Radwanska of Poland. Hide Caption 157 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Agnieszka Radwanska returns to Bratchikova. Hide Caption 158 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Angelique Kerber of Germany returns a shot during her women's singles first-round match against Anne Keothavong of Great Britain. Hide Caption 159 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Fireworks expload over Arthur Ashe Stadium during the opening ceremonies of the 2012 U.S. Open on Monday, August 27. Hide Caption 160 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Fans watch fireworks as actress/singer Jordin Sparks performs the national anthem during the opening ceremonies. Hide Caption 161 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Switzerland's Roger Federer serves to American Donald Young during their men's singles first-round match. Hide Caption 162 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Donald Young reacts during his match against Roger Federer. Hide Caption 163 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Roger Federer returns a shot to Donald Young. Hide Caption 164 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Alec Baldwin, center, and his wife, Hilaria Thomas, right, watch the first day of action Monday at the U.S. Open. Hide Caption 165 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – A downpour interrupts play Monday at Flushing Meadows. Hide Caption 166 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – France's Marion Bartoli serves during her women's singles first-round match against American Jamie Hampton. Hide Caption 167 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – American James Blake celebrates a point during his men's singles first-round match against Lukas Lacko of Slovakia. Hide Caption 168 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Russian Alex Bogomolov Jr. stretches to play a backhand against Andy Murray of Great Britain during their men's singles first-round match. Hide Caption 169 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Andy Murray shakes hands at the net with Alex Bogomolov Jr. after winning his men's singles first-round match. Hide Caption 170 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – American Melanie Oudin returns a shot during her women's singles first-round match against Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic. Hide Caption 171 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Florian Mayer of Germany serves to American Jack Sock. Hide Caption 172 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – Belgium's Kim Clijsters moves to return a shot during her women's singles first-round match against American Victoria Duval. Hide Caption 173 of 175

Photos: 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos 2012 U.S. Open: The best photos – A spectator in a kangeroo costume cheers from the stands during the match between Tatsuma Ito of Japan and Matthew Ebden of Australia. Hide Caption 174 of 175