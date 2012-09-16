Roma stunned by last-gasp Bologna

Story highlights Roma surrender a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 at home against Bologna

Italian Serie A team Roma surrendered a two-goal lead at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday as Zdenek Zeman's team were beaten 3-2 by Bologna.

The home team looked to be cruising towards a second win of Zeman's second spell in charge of the club as Alessandro Florenzi and Erik Lamella put Roma 2-0 up with just 16 minutes played.

But Bologna, looking for their first point of the campaign, fought back and Italian 2006 World Cup winner Alberto Gilardino pulled a goal back with 18 minutes to go.

Italian international Alessandro Diamanti drew Bologna level before Gilardino scored a dramatic winner in the 90th minute.

The defeat means Roma are sixth in the table with four points from three games.

Defending champions Juventus maintained their 100% record at the top of the table with a battling 3-1 win over Genoa.

After falling behind to Ciro Immobile's goal on 18 minutes, Juve hit back on the hour mark through forward Emanuele Giaccherini.

A penalty from Montenegro's Mirko Vucinic put Juve ahead for the first time in the match with 12 minutes left to play, before Kwadwo Asamoah of Ghana completed the scoring.

Napoli and Lazio are second and third respectively after both teams made it three wins from three league matches.

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani got Napoli off to the perfect start in their match with Parma by scoring a penalty with just three minutes on the clock.

Macedonian Goran Pandev made it 2-0 six minutes before half time, but Marco Parolo hit back for Parma as the opening period drew to a close. Italy's Lorenzo Insigne sealed a 3-1 win for Napoli after 77 minutes.

Earlier in the day Lazio secured a 3-1 victory of their own away at Chievo.

Two goals from Brazilian midfielder Hernanes, on five and 74 minutes, either side of a strike from Germany striker Miroslav Klose ensured an impressive win for Vladimir Petkovic's team.