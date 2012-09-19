Spain face Canada in Davis Cup

Story highlights Spain to begin their 2013 quest for glory against Canada on February 1

Spanish hope to retain their title in next month's final against Czech Republic

U.S. drawn against Brazil with Argentina hosting Germany

2010 winners Serbia play Belgium while Italy face Croatia

Spain will face a testing tie in the opening round of the 2013 Davis Cup after being drawn against Canada.

The five-time winners, who will take on the Czech Republic in this year's final from November 16-18, defeated Canada in the only previous meeting between the two nations back in 1991.

Spain are the top seeds for the competition, but team captain Alex Corretja believes his players will need to be on their mettle against a Canada team which is set to include World No. 15 and rising star of the ATP Tour Milos Raonic.

"Canada was one of the strongest opponents we could have drawn, not only for the quality of the team led by Milos Raonic but also for the fact that we are the away team and only a week after the Australian Open," Corretja told the Spanish Tennis Federation's website.

"That means another long journey and all the effects of the change in time zone.

"It will be a tough tie but the important thing right now is to focus on the final we have to play in two months against Czech Republic."

The Czechs will begin next year's quest for glory with a tie against Switzerland, which throws up the intriguing prospect of Tomas Berdych facing 17-time grand slam winner Roger Federer.

World No.1 Federer boasts an 11-5 record against Berdych, but was beaten by the No.6 at the recent U.S. Open.

Berdych has also recorded notable victories against Federer at Wimbledon in 2010 and at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

The Czech star played a key role in his country's semifinal win over Argentina after claiming three points.

Switzerland has traditionally struggled against the Czechs having lost six of their previous eight meetings, but did secure a home victory back in 1998.

The U.S. will take on Brazil following their 2012 semifinal defeat, while Argentina hosts Germany following their failure in the last four.

Serbia, the 2010 Davis Cup winners, will play Belgium for the first time since they became an independent nation.

France will entertain Israel in captain Arnaud Clement's first match in charge, while Italy host Croatia and Kazakhstan face Austria.

The ties will be played between February 1and 3.