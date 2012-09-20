Topless Kate photos hit stands in more countries

Photos: William and Kate visit Far East
William and Kate visit Far East – Local participants watch as the duke and duchess conclude the portion of their trip in Tuvalu on Wednesday.
William and Kate visit Far East – Prince William plays a local game called Te Ano on Tuesday, September 18, in Tuvalu.
William and Kate visit Far East – Prince William opens a coconut with a machete as Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, watches on Tuesday in Tulavu.
William and Kate visit Far East – The duke and duchess visit the University of the South Pacific in Tuvalu on Tuesday.
William and Kate visit Far East – Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visits Nauti Primary School on Tuesday in Tuvalu.
William and Kate visit Far East – The royal couple are carried from their plane to a welcoming ceremony in Tuvalu on Tuesday.
William and Kate visit Far East – The duke and duchess dance with ladies at the Vaiku Falekaupule ceremony for an entertainment program on Tuesday in Tuvalu.
William and Kate visit Far East – Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, prepares to dance at the Vaiku Falekaupule ceremony on Tuesday.
William and Kate visit Far East – The couple enjoy a traditional dinner at Tausoa Lima Falekaupule on Tuesday in Tuvalu.
William and Kate visit Far East – Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, waves goodbye to onlookers as she and Prince William board a plane to leave the Solomon Islands from Honiara on Tuesday, September 18.
William and Kate visit Far East – Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, are carried from a boat to their plane Tuesday in Honiara, Guadalcanal Island in the Solomon Islands as they continue their tour of the Far East.
William and Kate visit Far East – Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William speak with traditional weavers during a visit to a village in the Solomon Islands on Monday, September 17.
William and Kate visit Far East – Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, meet young well-wishers during a visit to the Coast Watcher and Solomon Scouts Memorial on Day Seven of their Diamond Jubilee Tour in Honiara, Solomon Islands, on Monday.
William and Kate visit Far East – Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William travel in a traditional canoe during a visit to Tuvanipupu Island in the Solomon Islands on Monday.
William and Kate visit Far East – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are greeted by dancers as they visit Tuvanipupu Island in Honiara on Monday.
William and Kate visit Far East – The royal couple visits Tuvanipupu Island in Honiara on Monday.
William and Kate visit Far East – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge learn more about poverty and village life in the Solomon Islands.
William and Kate visit Far East – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Burns Creek, a troubled community on the outskirts of Honiara, the capital of the Solomon Islands.
William and Kate visit Far East – Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, inspects an honor guard as he arrives at Honiara International Airport in the Solomon Islands on Sunday, September 16.
William and Kate visit Far East – Britain's Prince William and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, wave to Solomon Islanders as they leave the airport aboard a truck decorated as a canoe in Honiara on Sunday.
William and Kate visit Far East – Britain's Prince William and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, are greeted by Solomon Islanders on Sunday.
William and Kate visit Far East – Prince William makes a speech at the Government House in Honiara on Sunday.
William and Kate visit Far East – Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, visit Assyakirin Mosque in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Friday, September 14, Day Four of the royal couple's tour of the Far East.
William and Kate visit Far East – The royal couple visits Assyakirin Mosque in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Friday.
William and Kate visit Far East – The royal couple put their shoes on after visiting the KLCC Mosque in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.
William and Kate visit Far East – A crowd takes photos of Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, as they walk in the KLCC gardens in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.
William and Kate visit Far East – Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visits Assyakirin Mosque on Friday.
William and Kate visit Far East – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend an official dinner hosted by Malaysia's Head of State Sultan Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah of Kedah at the Istana Negara on Thursday in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The duchess' evening gown, by Alexander McQueen, features the Malaysian flower, hibiscus, in gold detail.
William and Kate visit Far East – Catherine talks to Sultanah Tuanku Haminah binti Hamidun, the Raja Permaisuri Agong of Malaysia, during an official dinner hosted by Malaysia's sultan.
William and Kate visit Far East – Britain's Prince William speaks with Linges Warry Apparad, a 14-year-old with leukemia, at Hospis Malaysia Thursday in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
William and Kate visit Far East – Catherine meets leukemia sufferer Zakwan Anuar, 15, at Hospis Malaysia on September 13, 2012.
William and Kate visit Far East – Britain's Prince William and his wife, Catherine, meet Richard Robless, council member of Hospis Malaysia, in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.
William and Kate visit Far East – Schoolchildren wave Malaysia national flags as Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, arrive at the Hospis Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur on September 13, 2012.
William and Kate visit Far East – Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, visit Kranji War Cemetery Thursday in Singapore.
William and Kate visit Far East – Britain's Prince William and his wife, Catherine, lay a wreath to pay their respects to WWII dead at the Kranji War Cemetery in Singapore Thursday.
William and Kate visit Far East – Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, glances back at war graves as she leaves Kranji Commonwealth War Cemetery on the third day of her Diamond Jubilee Tour of the Far East with husband Prince William on Thursday, September 13 in Singapore.
William and Kate visit Far East – Catherine signs the visitors' book at Eden Hall on Wednesday.
William and Kate visit Far East – The signatures of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (not pictured) mark their visit on Wednesday.
William and Kate visit Far East – The royal couple visit Gardens by the Bay on Wednesday.
William and Kate visit Far East – The couple look out over a balcony at Gardens by the Bay on Wednesday.
William and Kate visit Far East – The duke and duchess pose for a picture with children as they visit The Rainbow Centre in Singapore.
William and Kate visit Far East – Prince William and Catherine pose with 4-year-old Maeve Low as they tour the Rolls-Royce Seletar Campus during the Diamond Jubilee tour at Seletar Aerospace Park on Wednesday, September 12, the second day of their Diamond Jubilee tour in Singapore.
will n kate 10 – The duke and duchess applaud as they visit The Rainbow Centre.
William and Kate visit Far East – Bystanders crane for photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during their visit to Strathmore Green, a precinct in Queenstown, a residential district of Singapore on Wednesday.
William and Kate visit Far East – Catherine and Prince William watch demonstrations as they attend a cultural event in Queenstown on Wednesday.
William and Kate visit Far East – A young girl gives flowers to Catherine on Wednesday.
William and Kate visit Far East – Catherine and Prince William watch a performance by the Sunda Pajajaran group on Wednesday.
William and Kate visit Far East – Prince William speaks to a child in the crowd on Wednesday.
William and Kate visit Far East – Prince William, right, and wife Catherine are welcomed by a lion dance performance on Wednesday.
William and Kate visit Far East – Prince William and Catherine tour the Rolls Royce plant on Wednesday.
William and Kate visit Far East – Prince William and Catherine visit Gardens by the Bay on Wednesday.
William and Kate visit Far East – Catherine greets a child during a visit to The Rainbow Centre, a children's learning center, on Wednesday.
William and Kate visit Far East – Catherine, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, meets children at Gardens by the Bay on day two of her Asia visit with husband, Prince William, Wednesday in Singapore.
William and Kate visit Far East – Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, meets children at Gardens by the Bay Wednesday in Singapore.
William and Kate visit Far East – Catherine, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, arrives at Gardens by the Bay Wednesday in Singapore.
William and Kate visit Far East – The royal couple is greeted at the airport on Tuesday.
William and Kate visit Far East – After their arrival Tuesday Catherine and her husband, Prince William, visit the Singapore Botanic Gardens.
William and Kate visit Far East – Catherine leaves Singapore Botanic Gardens after visiting on Tuesday.
William and Kate visit Far East – William stops to speak to an honor guard on arrival at the Istana, home of Singapore's president and working office of the prime minister, during the Diamond Jubilee tour on Tuesday.
