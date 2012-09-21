Woods and Rose share first round lead

Story highlights Tiger Woods has a share of the lead after PGA Championship first round

Former world No. 1 Tiger Woods is in contention for a 75th PGA Tour title after a four-under par opening round of 66 left the 14-time major winner with a share of the lead at the PGA Tour Championship.

Woods, whose last win came at July's AT & T National, is top of the leaderboard alongside world No. 9 Justin Rose.

"Nice week, huh?" a satisfied Woods told the Tour's official website. "I probably could have gotten a couple more out of it. But I was probably right on my number."

The 36-year-old will be hoping for a third FedEx Cup title and a $10 million winner's check.

Any member of the 30-man field can still win the lucrative prize, providing results go their way.

The current top five in the FedEx Cup standings, Woods, world No. 1 Rory McIroy, Phil Mickelson, Nick Watney and Brandt Snedeker, will all win the top prize with victory at the East Lake Golf Club -- regardless of how their rivals fare.

One stroke behind Woods and Briton Rose is a quartet of Americans -- Bo van Pelt, Steve Stricker, Matt Kuchar and Scott Piercy.

While Americans dominate the leaderboard, Australia's Adam Scott, who came desperately close to winning this year's British Open, is part of a quintet on two under.

World No. 1 Rory McIlroy, a winner in three of his last four events, is still in the hunt after carding a 69.

"Wish I could have shot a couple shots better," said the Northern Irishman. "But I'm in a good position going into Friday."

McIlroy is level on one under with Ryder Cup teammate Sergio Garcia, five-time major winner Phil Mickelson and Masters champion Bubba Watson.

The 2011 PGA Championship winner Keegan Bradley, his fellow American Jason Dufner and 2010 British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen are tied on level par.