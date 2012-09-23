Breaking News

    Football: Real Madrid game canceled

    September 23, 2012

    Engineers assess the damage after Real Madrid's game at Rayo Vallecano was called off on Sunday night.
    • Real Madrid's game at Rayo postponed
    • Teams hope to reschedule for Monday night
    • Mallorca continue hot-streak with Valenica victory
    • Marseille maintain perfect record with Evian win
    The lights went out on Real Madrid's hopes of closing the gap on Barcelona after its game at Rayo Vallecano was postponed amid reports of electrical cables being cut.
    Real had hoped to make up some ground on league leaders Barca having made its worst start to a league season in 11 years.
    Jose Mourinho's team is eight points off the pace after just one win in its first four games.
    Real Madrid slump to defeat at Sevilla
    But Rayo's president Raul Martin Presa revealed that cables had been cut and that play would not be possible.
    "Vandals have cut cables, we have tried to solve the problem as quickly as possible but told the stewards not to open the doors of the stadium.
    Cristiano Ronaldo: I'm better than Messi

    Ljungberg: 'I was called gay'

    Photos: Top European football transfers
    Maicon -- undisclosed fee From Inter Milan to Manchester City: The reigning English Premier League champions have snapped up right-back Maicon for an undisclosed fee to help boost their bid for domestic and European honors in 2013. The Brazilian international has been at the San Siro for the past six seasons and made 235 appearances for the club.
    &lt;strong&gt;Sao Paulo to Paris Saint-Germain&lt;/strong&gt;The $55 million paid by PSG for 19-year-old midfielder Lucas Moura broke the Brazilian transfer record for the third time this year, eclipsing the fee the French club spent on Thiago Silva and Chelsea&#39;s deal for Oscar. He will move to Paris in January, becoming the sixth Brazilian at the club.
    &lt;strong&gt;Athletic Bilbao to Bayern Munich&lt;/strong&gt;Spain midfielder Javi Martinez &lt;a href=&quot;/2012/08/29/sport/football/martinez-dembele-transfer-football/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;completed a &quot;complicated&quot; move to the Bundesliga giants&lt;/a&gt; after activating a $50 million buyout clause in his contract that left him having to foot some of the bill.
    &lt;strong&gt;Tottenham to Real Madrid&lt;/strong&gt;Luka Modric completed his long-awaited switch from English club Tottenham Hotspur to Spanish champions Real Madrid for a reported $50 million. After attempting to force a transfer ahead of the 2011-12 season, the Croatian has finally got his move away from White Hart Lane.
    &lt;strong&gt;Lille to Chelsea&lt;/strong&gt;Eyebrows may have been raised upon seeing the size of the $49.5 million transfer fee Chelsea paid for Eden Hazard, but the 21-year-old Belgium winger is one of Europe&#39;s biggest talents, having being selected for the Ligue 1 Team of the Year three times in a row.
    &lt;strong&gt;Internacional to Chelsea&lt;/strong&gt;After a protracted saga of a transfer, Chelsea finally gave in to Internacional president Giovanni Luigi&#39;s demands and paid a Brazilian transfer record $39.25 million for 20-year-old midfielder Oscar. Only time will tell if the talented young playmaker is worth the money, but with so many creative options at Roberto di Matteo&#39;s disposal he may well have to make an immediate impact or risk spending a season on the bench.
    &lt;strong&gt;Arsenal to Manchester United &lt;/strong&gt;Robin van Persie, the English Premier League&#39;s top scorer last season, stunned Arsenal fans by joining rivals United for $37 million after refusing to sign a new contract.
    &lt;strong&gt;Napoli to Paris Saint-Germain&lt;/strong&gt;Argentina international forward Ezequiel Lavezzi arrives at PSG with a $36.25 million price tag and a big reputation following his five years in Italy. He will link up with another former Serie A star in Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
    &lt;strong&gt;Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United&lt;/strong&gt;Those who cynically write off $26.25 million signing Shinji Kagawa as nothing more than a ploy to boost United shirt sales in Asia do so at their own peril -- the 23-year-old is a top-level player with excellent credentials: two Bundesliga titles, one German Cup, an Asian Cup and more than 30 appearances for Japan.
    &lt;strong&gt;Everton to Manchester City&lt;/strong&gt;Young England international Jack Rodwell was Roberto Mancini&#39;s first signing since winning Manchester City&#39;s first English league title in 43 years. At $24 million he is far from the most expensive player at the Etihad Stadium, but the highly-rated 21-year-old midfielder is seen as a long-term investment.
    &lt;strong&gt;AC Milan to Paris Saint-Germain&lt;/strong&gt;Until last season, Zlatan Ibrahimovic had won the league eight years in a row with five different clubs. The Sweden striker&#39;s $24 million move to PSG pushed him further ahead of Nicolas Anelka as the most expensive player of all time, with total transfers of more than $210 million.
    &lt;strong&gt;Arsenal to Barcelona&lt;/strong&gt;For the second year in a row, a key Arsenal player has been lured to Spain by Barcelona. Last August it was Cesc Fabregas, this time it&#39;s Cameroon midfielder Alex Song. The 25-year-old moved for $23.7 million on a five-year contract, with a release clause of $100 million.
    &lt;strong&gt;Malaga to Arsenal&lt;/strong&gt;Spain star Santi Cazorla was one of Malaga&#39;s marquee signings last season, but is the first of the troubled Spanish club&#39;s high-profile players to depart in the midst of financial problems. The winger&#39;s $23.5 million fee is similar what he cost when joining from Villarreal.
    &lt;strong&gt;Borussia Monchengladbach to Borussia Dortmund&lt;/strong&gt;Finishing fourth in both goals scored and assists last season, Marco Reus almost single-handedly pushed Borussia Monchengladbach to a fourth-place finish in Germany and Champions League football. Champions Dortmund see the 23-year-old, who cost $21 million, as the ideal replacement for Shinji Kagawa -- and if his brief appearances at Euro 2012 are anything to go by he could become much more.
    &lt;strong&gt;FC Twente to Borussia Monchengladbach&lt;/strong&gt;After much interest from all corners of Europe, FC Twente&#39;s top-scoring target man Luuk de Jong decided to join Borussia Monchengladbach in an $18. 5 million deal. The 21-year-old, who scored 25 goals in 32 appearances last season, went to Euro 2012 but did not appear for the Netherlands.
    &lt;strong&gt;Montpellier to Arsenal&lt;/strong&gt;With the eyes of the English Premier League&#39;s fans firmly set on the Robin Van Persie transfer saga, many have neglected the man coming in to replace him -- $18.5 million France international Olivier Giroud. For all the money PSG spent last season, it was Giroud and his 21 goals which spurred underdogs Montpellier to a first Ligue 1 title.
    &lt;strong&gt;Valencia to Barcelona&lt;/strong&gt;New Barca boss Tito Villanova acted quickly to fill the gap left since Eric Abidal&#39;s liver transplant, bringing in Spain&#39;s Euro 2012 surprise standout player Jordi Alba for a bargain $17 million to fill the left-back slot before the tournament had even finished.
    &lt;strong&gt;AS Roma to Liverpool&lt;/strong&gt;New Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers paid $17 million for 21-year-old striker Fabio Borini, whose nine goals in 24 appearances at Roma earned him selection for Italy&#39;s Euro 2012 squad. He returns to Britain following an earlier loan spell with Rodgers&#39; former club Swansea.
    &lt;strong&gt;FC Cologne to Arsenal&lt;/strong&gt;Lukas Podolski has left his childhood club Cologne for the second time, having struggled to make an impression at Bayern Munich following his 2006 transfer. The Germany star cost Arsenal $15.75 million after scoring 18 Bundesliga goals last season -- which was not enough for &quot;the Billy Goats&quot; to avoid relegation.
    &lt;strong&gt;Vfl Wolfsburg to Bayern Munich&lt;/strong&gt;A surprise star of Euro 2012, Mario Mandzukic scored three times in three games for Croatia to be the tournament&#39;s equal top scorer. Bayern paid Bundesliga rivals Wolfsburg $15.75 million for the 26-year-old striker&#39;s services.
    &lt;strong&gt;Ajax to Tottenham Hotspur&lt;/strong&gt;Belgium international Jan Vertonghen is already being touted by Tottenham fans as the long-term replacement for injury-plagued former captain Ledley King in the center of defense. His protracted $11.5 million transfer could prove key to the fortunes of new Spurs boss Andre-Villas Boas.
    &lt;strong&gt;Marseille to Chelsea&lt;/strong&gt;Chelsea took its spending in the current transfer window to over $100m with the signing of Spanish full back Cesar Azpilicueta from French team Marseille.
    &lt;strong&gt;Werder Bremen to Chelsea&lt;/strong&gt;Germany midfielder Marko Marin agreed his $9.5 million move to Chelsea before last season had even finished, and the 23-year-old is expected to make a big impact for the European champions with the skills that have seen him dubbed &quot;the German Messi.&quot;
    &lt;strong&gt;AC Milan to Internazionale&lt;/strong&gt;Antonio Cassano has left AC Milan to join city rivals Inter, while fellow Italy striker Giampaolo Pazzini went in the other direction. Milan had to pay a reported $8.7 million extra for Pazzini, who at 28 is two years younger than his former Sampdoria teammate. Cassano, meanwhile, recovered from heart surgery to help Italy reach the final of Euro 2012.
    &lt;strong&gt;Internazionale to Internacional&lt;/strong&gt;Diego Forlan struggled to impress in his one season in Italy after seven prolific years in Spain&#39;s top flight, but the 33-year-old Uruguay striker could prove to be a free-transfer bargain in Brazil for Internacional. He was named best player at the 2010 World Cup, where he was joint top scorer, and has led the goal charts twice in Europe.
    &lt;strong&gt;Fiorentina to AC Milan&lt;/strong&gt;Midfielder Riccardo Montolivo agreed to join Milan on a free transfer before helping Italy reach the final of Euro 2012, having spent seven years at Fiorentina.
    &lt;strong&gt;Real Madrid to Liverpool &lt;/strong&gt;Turkey midfielder Nuri Sahin failed to impress in in his one season at Real Madrid after being snapped up from German champions Borussia Dortmund, and has been given the chance to kickstart his career in the English Premier League.
    "We will leave it to the police to find out who is responsible."
    Club officials are hoping to play the game on Monday.
    Real Mallorca continued its stunning to the season with a 2-0 win over Valencia.
    Victor Casadesus fired the home side ahead before Javier Arizmendi sealed the points ten minutes after the break.
    Atletico Madrid made it five straight wins following a 2-1 victory over Real Valladolid at Vicente Calderon.
    Diego Godin put Atletico ahead on the half-hour with Radamel Falcao's 44th minute penalty giving the hosts a two-goal cushion.
    Valladolid got a goal back when Alberto Bueno's weak effort was fumbled into the net by Atletico keeper Thibaut Courtois.
    Former Newcastle striker Obafemi Martins scored a late winner as Levante snatched a 2-1 win against Real Sociedad.
    David Zurutuza had given Sociedad the lead but Jose Barkero leveled things up for Levante.
    And with the game seemingly heading for a draw, Martins capped his substitute appearance with the winning goal.
    Malaga's malady: When foreign ownership goes wrong
    Malaga remain unbeaten after being held to a goalless draw at Athletic Bilbao.
    In the German Bundesliga, Andre Schurrle missed from the penalty spot as Bayer Leverkusen was forced to settle for a 1-1 draw at home to Borussia Monchengladbach.
    Patrick Hermann's early strike gave the visitors the lead but Michal Kadlec leveled soon after.
    Schurrle had a golden opportunity to win it from 12-yards but failed to find net as Bayer were left thinking of what might have been.
    Hoffeinheim claimed its first win of the league season and climbed off the foot of the table following a 3-1 win against previously unbeaten Hannover.
    After falling behind to an own-goal from Mathieu Delpierre, Hoffenheim hit back thanks to goals from Fabian Johnson, Sejad Salihovic and Daniel Williams.
    Werder Bremen was held to a 2-2 draw by Stuttgart with both teams finishing the contest with 10-men.
    Kevin de Bruyne and Zlatko Junuzovic gave Bremen a two-goal lead before Martin Harnik and Cacau brought the visitors level.
    Harnik was shown a yellow card late on with Assani Lukimya seeing red for Bremen.
    In France, Marseille continued its 100% start to the Ligue 1 season with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Evian at the Stade Velodrome.
    Barton's English ban to apply in France
    Morgan Amalfitano netted the game's only goal 12 minutes from time to extend OM's winning run to six matches.
    Lisandro Lopez netted an 80th minute equalizer as Lyon stretched its unbeaten run to six league games with a 1-1 draw at Lille.
    Chahir Belghazouani grabbed a late leveler as Ajaccio recorded a 2-2 draw at Bordeaux.
    Henrique had given Ajaccio the lead before Yoan Gouffran and Ricardo Faty put the hosts 2-1 ahead.
    But Belghazouani's late strike meant the shares were spoiled.