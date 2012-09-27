Football: Pardew gets eight-year deal

Story highlights
When it comes to managing in the Premier League, time is a rare commodity.
For a club like Newcastle, which has had eight different men lead the club over the past six-and-a-half years, the decision to give Alan Pardew an eight-year deal comes as something of a surprise.
Pardew replaced Chris Hughton in December 2010 and signed a five-and-a-half year deal at the club, despite a number of supporters being critical of his appointment.
Nearly two years later and he can do little wrong, even the sale of former hero Andy Carroll to Liverpool for $57 million failed to dent his popularity too much.
The contract is the longest to be handed out in recent times to a manager, although Newcastle did give Kevin Keegan a 10-year deal back in 1994.
Keegan lasted just three years on that occasion but the club are hopeful Pardew can continue his good work after being voted as both the Premier League and the League Manager Association's Manager of the Year.
The 51-year-old, who led the his team to a fifth place finish in last season's Premier League, has impressed at the club following a number of shrewd signings.
Yohan Cabaye, Demba Ba and Papiss Cisse have all made a huge impact after joining the Magpies with the club now aiming to continue challenging for a place in European competition.
Owner Mike Ashley is not shy of hiring and firing with Sam Allardyce, Kevin Keegan, Joe Kinnear, Alan Shearer and Chris Hughton all given the boot since he took over the club in the summer of 2007.
Now, with a degree of stability, it looks like Newcastle are ready to invest their time and trust in Pardew and his staff.
Not only has the club given Pardew a long-term deal, but his entire coaching team have been given similar terms.
The club's managing director, Derek Llambias, makes no secret of his desire to bring a carefully planned project to fruition and follow in the footsteps of some of England's most successful clubs.
Sir Alex Ferguson remains the current longest-serving manger in the English game after taking over at Old Trafford back in November 1986.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger arrived in north London back in 1996, while David Moyes is into his 11th season at Everton.
And Llambias is keen for Newcastle to follow the blueprint set out by the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United.
He said: "If you look at clubs like Manchester United and Arsenal, Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger have shown that stability gives you the best platform to achieve success and that is the model we wish to emulate here.
"We are looking to build on the success we had last season and these new contracts are aimed at keeping the club progressing on and off the pitch, as we have done since returning to the Premier League in 2010.
"Alan has done a fantastic job over the last couple of years and has proved what a great Premier League manager he is.
"I have total respect for him in all football matters and have an excellent relationship with him which I think benefits the club enormously."