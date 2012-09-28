Schalke held as Lille crash to defeat

Story highlights Schalke led 2-0 at the break through Huntelaar and Matip

Schalke wasted a glorious opportunity to close the gap at the top of the Bundesliga after frittering away a two-goal lead at Fortuna Dusseldorf.

The visitors, who led 2-0 at the break, were pegged back by Dani Schahin's double as Dusseldorf fought back to take a point.

Schalke had hoped to move to within two points of league leaders Bayern Munich and made the perfect start when Klaas-Jan Huntelaar fired them ahead after 13 minutes.

Joel Matip doubled Schalke's lead soon after to leave Dusseldorf's unbeaten start to the season in peril.

But the home side roared back after the interval with Dani Schahin's brace enough to maintain its impressive start to the campaign.

Schalke now sit third in the table, three points off the top having played a game more.

In Ligue 1, Rennes recorded its second victory of the season with a 2-0 win over Lille.

Julien Feret and Romain Alessandrini were both on target in the second-half for the home side.

Those three points lift Rennes out of the relegation zone and into 12th, one place above Lille.

In the Portuguese Liga, Benfica claimed a 2-1 win at Pacos de Ferreira courtesy of two goals from Lima.