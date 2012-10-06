Els proud of foundation graduate Grace as he sets Dunhill pace

Story highlights Branden Grace leads Dunhill Links Championship

Ernie Els protege Branden Grace will take a four-shot lead into the final round of the Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews as he bids for a remarkable fourth European Tour win this season.

He shot a three-under 69 at Carnoustie, the toughest of the three courses used in the tournament, to go to 20-under 196 after three rounds.

Els, who shot a 65 at St Andrews, is 12 shots adrift and believes Grace has the make of a major champion.

"He's good enough to win an Open -- he's that good," Els told the European Tour website.

"I remember winning the (2007) South African Open and he was top amateur," he added.

"He's always been a quality player and he's a world contender now."

Dane Thorbjorn Olesen is Grace's nearest challenger on 16-under, with Swedes Fredrik Andersson Hed and Alex Noren in third spot on 15-under.

Ryder Cup stars Martin Kaymer and Peter Hanson just made the cut on six and five under respectively but home hero Paul Lawrie missed out.

American Dustin Johnson, who won all three of his matches at Medinah, was on the same mark as Kaymer.