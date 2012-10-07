Manchester United jump to second in EPL with convincing win at Newcastle

Story highlights Manchester United score convincing 3-0 win at Newcastle

Victory moves them to second in EPL behind Chelsea

Spurs secure fourth straight win to beat Aston Villa 2-0

Juventus extend unbeaten run to lead Serie A

Manchester United moved into second spot in the English Premier League with a convincing 3-0 win at Newcastle Sunday.

United have moved above local rivals Manchester City on goal difference, but both trail pacesetters Chelsea by four points after seven games.

Alex Ferguson's men responded to their shock 3-2 home defeat last weekend to Tottenham Hotspur with a fine performance against north-east hopefuls Newcastle.

Early goals from defenders Jonny Evans and Patrice Evra put them firmly in command before young England international Tom Cleverley wrapped up the three points with a brilliant strike after the break.

It was his first English Premier League goal.

Wayne Rooney, who set up the two opening goals from corners and was named man of the match, said United were delighted with their display.

"It was a great result, everyone knows this is one of the hardest games of the season and we came away and defended brilliantly," he told Sky Sports.

Tottenham, improving fast under new manager Andre Villas-Boas, built on their success at Old Trafford with a 2-0 home win over struggling Aston Villa.

Villas-Boas ended American goalkeeper Brad Freidel's run of 310 straight league games by selecting French international signing Hugo Lloris.

A mistake by Lloris nearly let in Villa for the opener in the second half but shortly afterwards Steven Caulker deflected home a Jermain Defoe shot.

Aaron Lennon sealed a win which lifts Tottenham to fifth, five points adrift of Chelsea, with a surging run and shot on 67 minutes.

Elsewhere, Liverpool's disappointing start to the season continued as they were held goalless at Anfield by Stoke, while Southampton and Fulham drew 2-2.

In Serie A, Juventus extended their unbeaten run to 47 games with a 2-1 away win at Siena.

The Turin side were boosted by the news Friday that their coach Antonio Conte could return to their bench in December and the victory kept them ahead of Napoli, later 2-1 winners at home to Udinese, on goal difference.

Andre Pirlo put them ahead after 14 minutes but Emanuele Calaio equalized after the break for the home side.

Midfielder Claudio Marchisio volleyed a superb winner in the 85th minute for Juve.

A third minute goal for Inter's Walter Samuel settled the Milan derby in the San Siro as they beat Milan 1-0.

Lazio also stayed in early title contention as Miroslav Klose scord twice in a 3-0 win over Pescara.

Reigning Bundesliga champions Borussia Dortmund lost more ground on runaway leaders Bayern Munich when they were held 1-1 at Hanover after Robert Lewandowski had given them a 26th minute lead.

Second placed Eintracht Frankfurt suffered their first defeat of the season, beaten 2-0 at Borussia Moenchengladbach.