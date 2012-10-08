British coach with New York Red Bulls stabbed and killed

Story highlights New York Red Bulls youth coach Mike Jones stabbed to death in the city

The Briton, from Liverpool, was attacked in the early hours of Sunday morning

Police say Jones was stabbed in neck and torso and one of his ears had been cut off

Red Bulls say Jones was a tremendous individual and a fantastic coach

A British coach working with the New York Red Bulls has been stabbed to death, the Major League Soccer club has confirmed.

Michael Jones, originally from Tarleton in Lancashire, was found dead in a Manhattan street in the early hours of Sunday morning after being stabbed in the neck and torso.

His attacker had also cut his left ear off. Jones, who had been out with his sister and girlfriend, was taken to New York's Bellevue Hospital where he was declared dead.

Witnesses told the New York Police Department Jones had been arguing with a man, AFP reported. They said the authorities had now released surveillance footage of his suspected attacker.

Michael Jones

Jones had moved to the United States five years ago to become a soccer coach. In a statement on their website, the Red Bulls paid tribute to the 25-year-old.

"We are aware of this tragedy and on behalf of the entire organization, want to send our most heartfelt condolences to Michael's family, friends and loved ones," it read

"He was a tremendous individual, a fantastic coach who loved soccer and a terrific friend for many of us.

"This is truly a sad day for our soccer community and we will do our utmost to help authorities in their investigation of this case. Our thoughts and prayers are with Michael's family at this time."