Breaking News

    Ireland's Lowry wins Portugal Masters after superb closing 66

    By

    Updated 1817 GMT (0217 HKT) October 14, 2012

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    Shane Lowry celebrates his superb victory in the Portugal Masters after a closing 66.
    Shane Lowry celebrates his superb victory in the Portugal Masters after a closing 66.

    Story highlights

    • Ireland's Shane Lowry wins Portugal Masters title
    • Lowry wins by a shot from England's Ross Fisher
    • His last round 66 includes a spectacular eagle
    • Former U.S. Open champion Michael Campbell finishes third
    Ireland's Shane Lowry carded a superb five-under 66 to claim the Portugal Masters Sunday -- his second win on the European Tour.
    Lowry had claimed his previous title -- the 2009 Irish Open -- as an amateur and he leapt into contention after an 11th hole eagle on the Oceanico Victoria course.
    His seven-iron approach landed just short of the hole and rolled in for a spectacular two.
    The 25-year-old led by a shot going into the final hole, but ended up with a bogey five for a 14-under total of 270.
    But nearest challenger, England's Ross Fisher, also took five to end up one shot adrift.
    It was a cruel end to Fisher's bid for a first title in two years as he carded a 70 for second place.
    2005 US Open champion Michael Campbell of New Zealand was a shot further back in third for his best finish after a lean four years.
    Overnight leader Bernd Wiesberger of Austria, took fourth, a further shot back.
    Lowry was left to celebrate becoming only the second player -- Pablo Martin of Spain is the other -- to win on the European Tour as an amateur and in the paid ranks.
    "I cannot believe this," he told the European Tour website.
    "I can't explain how I feel really. It's a dream come true - I'm over the moon."