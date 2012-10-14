Ireland's Lowry wins Portugal Masters after superb closing 66

Story highlights Ireland's Shane Lowry wins Portugal Masters title

Lowry wins by a shot from England's Ross Fisher

His last round 66 includes a spectacular eagle

Former U.S. Open champion Michael Campbell finishes third

Ireland's Shane Lowry carded a superb five-under 66 to claim the Portugal Masters Sunday -- his second win on the European Tour.

Lowry had claimed his previous title -- the 2009 Irish Open -- as an amateur and he leapt into contention after an 11th hole eagle on the Oceanico Victoria course.

His seven-iron approach landed just short of the hole and rolled in for a spectacular two.

The 25-year-old led by a shot going into the final hole, but ended up with a bogey five for a 14-under total of 270.

But nearest challenger, England's Ross Fisher, also took five to end up one shot adrift.

It was a cruel end to Fisher's bid for a first title in two years as he carded a 70 for second place.

2005 US Open champion Michael Campbell of New Zealand was a shot further back in third for his best finish after a lean four years.

Overnight leader Bernd Wiesberger of Austria, took fourth, a further shot back.

Lowry was left to celebrate becoming only the second player -- Pablo Martin of Spain is the other -- to win on the European Tour as an amateur and in the paid ranks.

"I cannot believe this," he told the European Tour website.

"I can't explain how I feel really. It's a dream come true - I'm over the moon."