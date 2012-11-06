Ozil rescues Real Madrid in Bernabeu; Malaga and Porto seal passage

Story highlights Real Madrid salvage 2-2 home draw against Borussia Dortmund

German champions Dortmund still lead tough Group D of Champions League

Schalke top Group B after 2-2 home draw against Arsenal

Malaga qualify from Group C with 1-1 draw at AC Milan

Mesut Ozil salvaged a 2-2 home draw for Real Madrid against Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League Tuesday with a last-gasp equalizer.

German champions Dortmund looked set for a famous win in the Bernabeu until Ozil struck, but they still lead the so-called "Group of Champions" by a point with two matches remaining.

Ajax Amsterdam kept their hopes of qualifying for the last 16 knockout stage alive with a 2-2 draw at English Premier League champions Manchester City, whose slim hopes took a further knock.

City were stunned in their Etihad Stadium as Siem de Jong took advantage of slack defending to score twice in quick succession.

The home side gave themselves renewed hope when Yaya Toure volleyed home to cut the deficit and Sergio Aguero leveled after the break.

City had an goal disallowed for offside and Mario Balotelli's penalty appeal on the final whistle was also ignored.

Manager Roberto Mancini confronted the match officials after the incident which leaves his team without a win in four games.

Dortmund, so impressive in the Etihad in a drawn match in the previous round of matches, were again on top form on the road in Madrid.

They took the lead when Marco Reus volleyed an unstoppable shot past Iker Casillas but Pepe leveled for Real with a thumping header.

Just before half time, Dortmund went ahead again as Robert Lewandowski crossed for Mario Goetze to force Alvaro Abeloa to put past his own goalkeeper.

Only a minute was remaining when German international Ozil curled in a free kick to spare Jose Mourinho's men a rare home defeat.

Schalke came from two goals behind to earn a 2-2 home draw in Gelsenkirchen with EPL side Arsenal.

England's Theo Walcott and French international Olivier Giroud put the visitors in command at the Veltins Arena with neat strikes in quick succession in the first half.

But Dutch striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar scored a crucial goal for the Royal Blues just before half time to rekindle their hopes, shortly after being denied by a superb save from Vito Mannone.

The home side pressed strongly for the equalizer in the second half and it came as no surprise when Peru striker Jefferson Farfan hammered home their second.

But Arsenal were always dangerous on the break and Walcott was left frustrated at the end as his effort was blocked by Lars Unnerstall.

"It's regrettable that we conceded a goal before the break, then missed a goal with the last chance of the game. They both had a great influence on the result," Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger told Sky Sports.

The result leaves Schalke one point clear of Group B ahead of Arsenal.

Olympiakos of Greece are third, one point further back after beating French side Montpellier 3-1 in the other match.

Champions League new boys Malaga sealed their passage to the knockout stage with a 1-1 draw at seven-time champions AC Milan in Group C.

Eliseu put the Spanish visitors ahead just before half time, but Milan stayed in second place in the section after Pato equalized in the second half.

Delighted Malaga manager Manuel Pellegrini lauded their efforts. "We didn't win, but to come to the San Siro and get a draw is an important victory for us," he told AFP.

Anderlecht moved to within a point of Milan in the battle for the second qualification spot with a 1-0 home win over Zenit St. Petersburg.

Portuguese giants Porto also clinched their qualification from Group A with a goalless draw at Dynamo Kiev in the Ukraine.

Big spending Paris St. Germain are almost certain to join them after thumping Dinamo Zagreb of Croatia 4-0 with goals from Alex, Blaise Matuidi, Jeremy Menez and Guillaume Hoarau.