Quagliarella nets treble as Juve hit six

Last weekend's setback is looking like a mere blip for Juventus.

Denied a 50th successive league match undefeated, the Italian champions bounced back with a 4-0 romp against Nordsjaelland in European competition and on Saturday crushed Pescara 6-1 to move four points clear in Serie A.

Inter Milan had closed the gap to one with that 3-1 win seven days ago, but the pressure is back on for Sunday's trip to mid-table Atalanta.

Juve striker Fabio Quagliarella followed up his midweek goal against the Danish side with a hat-trick, while Sebastian Giovinco was also again on target.

Arturo Vidal, who scored against both Inter and Nordsjaelland, opened proceedings to score for his fourth successive match while Kwadwo Asamoah netted an overhead kick in a first half that featured six goals -- one of them to Pescara's Emmanuel Cascione.

In Saturday's other Serie A match, Catania moved up to seventh after a 0-0 draw at 10th-placed Cagliari.

Bayern Munich stayed seven points clear in the German Bundesliga following Saturday's 2-0 win at home to third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt.

France star Franck Ribery netted the opener just before halftime and Austria midfielder David Alaba added a penalty as the Bavarian side followed up the midweek Champions League thrashing of Lille.

Schalke stayed second after a 2-1 win over Werder Bremen, while two-time defending champions Borussia Dortmund won 3-1 at Augsburg to remain fourth as Poland striker Robert Lewandowski netted twice.

In Spain, Malaga missed the chance to move above third-placed Real Madrid, losing 2-1 at home to Real Sociedad.

The Andalucian side qualified for the last 16 of the Champions league in midweek, but twice went behind against a team that had been hovering above the relegation zone before Saturday's game.

Real Zaragoza beat Deportivo La Coruna 5-3, sealed by two late goals from Portugal forward Helder Postiga, to leave the visitors third from bottom.

Celta Vigo remained above Deportivo on goal difference alone after a 3-2 defeat at Rayo Vallecano that pushed the home side up to seventh.

Osasuna stayed at the foot of the table despite winning 3-0 at second-bottom Espanyol.

Spanish leaders Barcelona travel to Mallorca on Sunday, while Real Madrid visit levante and second-placed city rivals Atletico host Getafe.