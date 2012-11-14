Cech wants 'racism' saga sorted

Story highlights Petr Cech calls for end to the saga between Chelsea and referee Mark Clattenburg.

Chelsea goalkeeper told CNN: "I hope that this story will be finished as soon as possible."

Cech urges better communication between referees, players and fans.

Cech: "There should be better communication from the side of the referee towards the public."

Petr Cech has told CNN that he wants a swift conclusion to the 'racism' saga surrounding Chelsea and referee Mark Clattenburg.

The Metropolitan Police dropped the investigation into alleged comments by Clattenburg towards Chelsea's John Obi Mikel and Juan Mata on Tuesday.

Clattenburg has denied allegations that he used "inappropriate language" towards either player and the Football Association will conclude its investigation into the matter on Friday.

And the Chelsea goalkeeper hopes the whole episode will be brought to an end sooner rather than later.

"For me it is difficult to comment on something that I didn't hear or was not even involved or even close," Cech told CNN.

"I believe that if you come with something like that, you need to have a really good case to say it because if not it would waste time of everybody and again it wouldn't be good for football.

"If there was a case it is not because Chelsea want to do something, it is just because and again, I hope that this story will be finished as soon as possible."

Away from the investigation, Cech believes referees should be made to explain their decisions in a bid to improve their relationship with both fans and players.

"I think there should be better communication from the side of the referee towards the public as well," he added.

"I think it would help. You have so many projects of respects for the referees and I think that would help as well.

"They are more open because like I said, the players come and say fair enough I made mistake, it was completely wrong, I shouldn't have dived, I shouldn't have done this, and you get the credit for that.

"And I think you'll get respect from the people and I think this is what can sometimes happen with the referees.

"Their job is very hard anyway and we all know that but I think the communication could be better."