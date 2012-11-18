Inter miss chance to haul in Juventus

Story highlights Inter Milan miss the opportunity to close the gap on Serie A leaders Juventus

Inter can only manage a 2-2 draw with Cagliari after Juve were held by Lazio

Lyon leapfrog PSG at the top of Ligue 1 by beating Reims 3-0

Werder Bremen beat Fortuna Düsseldorf 2-1 in the German Bundesliga

Inter Milan spurned the chance to close the gap on Italian league leaders Juventus after they had to rely on a late own goal to salvage a point at home to Cagliari.

Andrea Stramaccioni's side could have pulled to within three points of the Serie A champions had they beaten Cagliari but despite taking the lead they were thankful to Davide Astori for putting through his own net with eight minutes remaining.

Rodrigo Palacio had given Inter the lead after just ten minutes when he nodded home a cross from Antonio Cassano.

But just before halftime Italian striker Marco Sau grabbed the first of his two goals when he fired Andrea Cossu's cross into the bottom corner.

Inter's Argentinean forward Diego Miltio squandered a glorious chance to restore Inter's lead when he hit Yuto Nagatomo's pass over the bar from six yards with the goal gaping.

It was to prove a costly miss as Sau got his second on 66 minutes, turning home the loose ball after Mauricio Pinilla's overhead kick cannoned back off the upright.

JUST WATCHED A day in the life of Cristiano Ronaldo Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH A day in the life of Cristiano Ronaldo 00:58

JUST WATCHED Mourinho on the enigma of Balotelli Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Mourinho on the enigma of Balotelli 01:35

JUST WATCHED Del Piero's Juventus love affair Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Del Piero's Juventus love affair 03:56

JUST WATCHED José Mourinho on managing star players Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH José Mourinho on managing star players 05:06

JUST WATCHED Peter Cech: Refs need to be more open Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Peter Cech: Refs need to be more open 01:19

But Cagliari couldn't hold on for their first league win at the San Siro since 1995 as Astori fired into his own net when attempting to clear a cross.

Stramaccioni was sent to the stands for his complaints after the referee turned down a penalty appeal as Andrea Ranocchia was fouled but despite intense pressure in the closing minutes Inter couldn't find a winner.

Elsewhere, two goals from Alberto Aquilani helped Fiorentina to a 4-1 victory over Atalanta as they moved into third while Udinese and Parma drew 2-2.

Francesco Valiani's goal helped Siena beat US Pescara 1-0, Bologna thrashed Palermo 3-0 and Catania beat Chievo Verona 3-1.

Sunderland grabbed only their second victory of the season in the English Premier League as they got the better of 10-man Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The match turned on the first half dismissal of Fulham's Norwegian defender Brede Hangeland who was shown a straight red for a lunging tackle on Lee Cattermole.

Sunderland, who had scored just seven goals in their opening ten games took the lead through Scotland striker Steven Fletcher after he ran on to a pinpoint ball from former Manchester City winger Adam Johnson.

Fulham drew level when substitute Mladen Petric fired home from close range but Carlos Cuellar restored Sunderland's lead almost immediately, before Stephane Sessegnon completed the scoring with a superb shot from range.

In Spain, 10-man Atletico Madrid beat lowly Granada 1-0 to go second in the table behind leaders Barcelona. Turkish international Arda Turan got the winner before Mario Suarez was sent off.

Levante moved up to fourth after a 2-0 away win at Deportivo La Coruna despite having Pedro Lopez sent off.

Sevilla thrashed Real Betis 5-1 in their derby clash as Jose Antonio Reyes and Federico Fazio both grabbed two goals. Celta Vigo drew 1-1 with Mallorca while Getafe beat Valladolid 2-1.

In Germany, Werder Bremen moved up to seventh in the Bundesliga with a 2-1 victory over Fortuna Dusseldorf, Kevin De Bruyne grabbing the winner eight minutes from time.

Wolfsburg moved away from the relegation zone and above opponents TSG Hoffenheim as they won 3-1 thanks to goals from Makoto Hasebe, Bas Dost and Naldo.

Meanwhile Lyon moved top of Ligue 1 in France, capitalizing on Paris Saint-Germain's shock defeat to Rennes on Saturday, as they defeated Reims.

Anthony Weber's own goal set them on their way before second half goals from Bafetimbi Gomis and Lisandro Lopez added gloss.

Bordeaux moved up to second after Yoann Gouffran's winner helped them beat Marseille 1-0. Dario Cvitanich's goal secured a 1-0 win for Nice in their mid-table clash with Toulouse.