Breaking News

    Stepanek the hero as Czech Republic seal Davis Cup glory

    By

    Updated 2008 GMT (0408 HKT) November 18, 2012

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    Radek Stepanek delivered the Czech Republic&#39;s first Davis Cup triumph since 1980 by beating Spain&#39;s Nicolas Almagro
    Radek Stepanek delivered the Czech Republic's first Davis Cup triumph since 1980 by beating Spain's Nicolas Almagro

    Story highlights

    • Radek Stepanek wins decisive fifth rubber to clinch Davis Cup for Czech Republic
    • Stepanek beats Almagro 6-4 7-6 3-6 6-3 in front of a jubilant crowd in Prague
    • David Ferrer had earlier pushed final to a fifth rubber by beating Tomas Berdych
    Radek Stepanek held his nerve to deliver the Czech Republic's first Davis Cup victory in 32 years after defeating Spain's Nicolas Almagro in a dramatic fifth rubber.
    World No. 37 Stepanek stunned Alamgro, who is ranked 16 places higher than him, during a tense clash that ended 6-4 7-6 3-6 6-3 in Prague and lasted a little under four hours.
    It capped a stellar season for the Czech Republic, whose women won the Fed Cup just two weeks ago. It was their first Davis Cup title since they split from neighboring country Slovakia in 1993.
    Stepanek sealed victory after Spain's David Ferrer had pushed the encounter to a fifth rubber by defeating Tomas Berdych in straight sets during Sunday's opening match.
    Jubilant Czechs clinch 'amazing' Fed Cup title defense
    But Almagro couldn't halt Stepanek's charge as the defending champions surrendered their crown.
    Andy Murray&#39;s summer of success
    Andy Murray's summer of success

      JUST WATCHED

      Andy Murray's summer of success

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Andy Murray's summer of success 07:13
    Djokovic beats Federer in ATP final
    Djokovic beats Federer in ATP final

      JUST WATCHED

      Djokovic beats Federer in ATP final

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Djokovic beats Federer in ATP final 02:20
    Spirit, fitness and David Ferrer
    Spirit, fitness and David Ferrer

      JUST WATCHED

      Spirit, fitness and David Ferrer

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Spirit, fitness and David Ferrer 04:29
    "It's amazing, we've written history here in our country," Stepanek said in a court side interview. "I cannot describe what I'm feeling right now.
    "I came on the court with a mindset that I have to stay calm, hungry, motivated, concentrated, and always know what I'm doing. And that's what I did."
    A relieved Berdych was ecstatic at Stepanek's performance after his 6-2 6-3 7-5 defeat to Ferrer earlier in the day.
    "There are no words to say. Indescribable. This is the best thing that can be," he said.
    Roared on by a vociferous 14,000 strong crowd Stepanek required just one break point to take the opening set 6-4.
    Finding himself 4-2 down in the second the 33-year-old rallied to take it to a tiebreak, where he secured a decisive 7-0 victory.
    Almagro stepped up a gear in the third set as the Prague crowd echoed the tension emanating from Stepanek.
    But the world no. 37 was back on song in the fourth as he obtained the breaks of serve he needed to close out the match and spark wild scenes of celebration inside the arena.