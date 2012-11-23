McIlroy and Donald lead in Dubai

Story highlights Rory McIlroy and Luke Donald lead the way after second day in Dubai

Scotland's 189th ranked Marc Warren also level with leaders on 11-under

Sergio Garcia equals course record of 64 following round of eight-under

South African duo Louis Oosthuizen and Branden Grace a shot off the lead

Rory McIlroy and Luke Donald look set to fight it out for the $8million prize at the World Tour Championship after finishing level at the top of the leaderboard Friday.

The pair, who are joined on 11-under by Scotland's world No.189 Marc Warren, are in pole position after another impressive day on the Earth course.

World no.1 McIlroy, who revealed that he had been suffering with the extreme heat, looked in top form with tennis ace girlfriend Caroline Wozniacki smiling on from the gallery.

"I didn't feel great last night, but I felt much better this morning and felt nearly 100 % on the golf course," McIlroy told reporters.

"I guess it's just us Irish and the skin just not used to this sort of sun. That's my excuse anyway.

"I played well. I continued to drive the ball really well and gave myself plenty of opportunities. It was a solid round and obviously, puts me in a good position going into the weekend.

"I am as motivated as I have been the whole year and I am not going to let it drop just for this week."

It was another successful day for Englishman Donald, who hit a bogey-free round of 68 with two birdies on either half of the course.

"I haven't dropped a shot in 36 holes, so that feels really good," he said.

"But it wasn't quite as good on the greens today...I had some opportunities on a few holes that I just misread."

While the world's top two have dominated, the emergence of Warren has come of something of a surprise, not least to the man himself.

"It was nice to be the Scot in that pack with the Englishman and the Northern Irishman," said Warren, who is ranked 55th in the Race to Dubai.

"It's great to be in contention with guys like that. I just looked at the leaderboard and kind of enjoyed it really.

"At the same time, I am just trying to stay patient and keep doing what I am doing. I am really looking forward to the weekend."

While the top three stole the headlines, it was Spain's Sergio Garcia who carded the round of the day after equalling the course record of eight-under 64.

Elsewhere, South African pair Louis Oosthuizen (67) and Branden Grace (65) sit a shot off the lead with Masters champion Charl Schwartzel (67) and Scotsman Richie Ramsay (68) tied for sixth at nine-under par.