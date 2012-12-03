Mourinho: 'No story' in Real Madrid exit rumors

Story highlights Jose Mourinho says he has a good relationship with Real Madrid's president

Coach rejects rumors that he is planning to leave the Santiago Bernabeu

His team has struggled in La Liga but is through to next round in Europe

Mourinho shrugs off praise from his friend, Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson

Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho has rejected reports that he is planning to quit the Spanish champions at the end of this season.

The 49-year-old has struggled to regain the heights of last season, with Real 11 points behind Barcelona after only 14 games in La Liga.

Los Blancos go into Tuesday's Champions League clash with Ajax already qualified for the last 16 of a competition that Mourinho has won twice before -- but that his club has not triumphed in since its record ninth success in 2002.

The former Porto, Chelsea and Inter Milan boss dismissed suggestions he wants to join another top European club at his Monday prematch press conference.

"My future is that tomorrow I'll have my 101st Champions League match, and UEFA will confirm that," he said.

"Neither I nor I think the president will say a word about it. I have nothing to say about what we talked about. My relationship with him is very good and I will not be giving any substance to this situation. You have no story."

Mourinho has been linked with a move to big-spending French club Paris Saint-Germain, where one of his Chelsea successors -- Carlo Ancelotti -- is coach.

"About PSG I will say that one of my assistants will go to watch the match tomorrow because they are a potential opponent," he said.

"They're playing against Porto and both of them could be drawn against us. That's the only thing that I am bothered about in Paris."

Mourinho was recently praised by his former English Premier League rival Alex Ferguson, who said the Portuguese has the credentials to one day succeed him as Manchester United's manager.

"That is what friends are like, they always speak nicely about each other," Mourinho said.

"Some people think that there is room for betrayal in friendship and others have a deep respect. His succession is a long way off and it will be 10 years away because he is stronger every year. What would he want to retire for?"

Mourinho has been booed by his club's own fans this season, and he said that was the reason he went out onto the pitch before Saturday's Madrid derby win at home to second-placed Atletico.

"I was watching Casillas and the other goalkeepers warming up. I went out early because I was expecting lots of whistles and some sort of animosity towards me," he said.

"I preferred that it happened before the match and was addressed personally towards me so that during the match they would support the team and have positive feelings and help their players and their team."

Eight teams playing in the Champions League on Tuesday have already qualified for the knockout stage, but first and second places have yet to be decided in two of the four groups in action.

Porto and PSG are fighting for top spot in Group A, while Schalke has a one-point lead over Arsenal in Group B.

Malaga will go through top of Group C ahead of AC Milan, while Real will finish second behind Borussia Dortmund in Group D.

Three places in the last 16 will be decided in Wednesday's matches, in which Barcelona's Lionel Messi has the chance to match Gerd Muller's record of 85 goals in a calendar year.

In Monday's La Liga action, Real Valladolid climbed to seventh place with a 2-1 win at 10-man Sevilla.

Patrick Ebert and Oscar Gonzalez scored in the first 12 minutes for Valladolid, but Manucho put through his own net soon after halftime before teammate Gary Medel was sent off for a second booking on 63.

In England, Newcastle moved up to 14th place in the Premier League with a 3-0 win over struggling Wigan, who had defender Maynor Figueroa sent off after only 12 minutes.

Figueroa was red-carded alter fouling Papiss Cisse, and the Senegal international's strike partner Demba Ba scored from the resulting penalty.

Ba then took his league tally to 10 this season, matching the leading totals of Michu, Robin van Persie and Luis Suarez, before Gael Bigirimana sealed the result in the second half to end a run of four defeats.