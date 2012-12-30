Angela Merkel Fast Facts

Breaking News

Updated 1253 GMT (2053 HKT) September 27, 2017

Angela Merkel: Germany's beloved 'Mom'

    Angela Merkel: Germany's beloved 'Mom'

(CNN)Here's a look at the life of the first female chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel.

Personal:
Birth date: July 17, 1954
Birth place: Hamburg, Germany
Birth name: Angela Dorothea Kasner
    Father: Horst Kasner, a Lutheran minister
    Mother: Herlind Kasner, an English teacher
    Marriages: Joachim Sauer (1998-present); Ulrich Merkel (1977-1982, divorced)
    Education: University of Leipzig, B.S., 1978; German Academy of Sciences, Ph.D, 1986
    Religion: Lutheran
    Other Facts:
    Former Chancellor Helmut Kohl     sometimes referred to her as "the girl."
    She is a trained physicist.
    Timeline:
    1978-1990 -     Research associate at Zentralinstitut fur physikalische Chemie in Berlin.
    1990 - Becomes Press Officer for Demokratischer Aufbruch (DA or Democratic Awakening).
    December 1990 - Is elected to the German Bundestag.
    1991 - Is named Minister of Women and Young People by Chancellor Helmut Kohl and becomes Deputy Chairperson of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU).
    1994 - Minister of the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety.
    1998 - General Secretary of the CDU.
    April 10, 2000 - Becomes the first female chairperson of the CDU.
    October 10, 2005 - Strikes a deal with Gerhard Schroeder's Social Democrats that will make her the first female Chancellor of Germany.
    November 22, 2005 - Is sworn in as the first female chancellor of Germany.
    January 13 and 16, 2006 - Meets President George W. Bush at the White House and President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin.
    April 30, 2008 - Receives the Charlemagne Prize, the "Citizens' Prize for Services to European Unity."
    June 26, 2009 - Makes first visit to the United States under President Barack Obama's administration.
    September 27, 2009 - Is re-elected chancellor of Germany.
    February 15, 2011 - Receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Obama.
    June 17, 2011 - Meets with French President Nicholas Sarkozy to discuss a potential Greek bailout plan.
    December 5, 2011 - Meets with Sarkozy to announce their proposed plan to impose fiscal discipline on members of the European Union.
    September 22, 2013 - Merkel is re-elected chancellor of Germany.
    October 25, 2013 - In the wake of reports that the US National Security Agency eavesdropped on her cell phone, an angry Merkel says, "true change is necessary," and "spying among friends is never acceptable."
    December 17, 2013 - Is sworn in for a third term as chancellor of Germany.
    June 12, 2015 - Germany's Federal Prosecutor's Office has dropped a probe into allegations by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden that the National Security Agency had bugged the phone of German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The office stated there was insufficient evidence to launch a successful prosecution.
    December 9, 2015 - Is named Person of the Year by Time magazine.
    March 17, 2017 - Makes first visit to the United States under President Donald Trump's administration.
    September 24, 2017 - Merkel wins a fourth term as German Chancellor, but her party's lead in parliament is cut to 33.5% and the country faces a surge in support for the far right. The hard-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) becomes the third-largest group in the national parliament.
    Angela Merkel is beginning her fourth term as German Chancellor, an office she&#39;s held since 2005. See more photos of her through the years.
    Angela Merkel is beginning her fourth term as German Chancellor, an office she's held since 2005. See more photos of her through the years.
    Merkel was born in Hamburg, West Germany, in 1954, but she grew up in East Germany. Her father, Horst Kasner, was a Lutheran minister and her mother, Herlind, was an English teacher.
    Merkel was born in Hamburg, West Germany, in 1954, but she grew up in East Germany. Her father, Horst Kasner, was a Lutheran minister and her mother, Herlind, was an English teacher.
    Merkel, left, attends a New Year&#39;s Eve party with friends in Berlin in 1972. In 1977, at the age of 23, she married her first husband, Ulrich Merkel. They divorced in 1982, but she kept the name.
    Merkel, left, attends a New Year's Eve party with friends in Berlin in 1972. In 1977, at the age of 23, she married her first husband, Ulrich Merkel. They divorced in 1982, but she kept the name.
    Merkel poses with her siblings, Marcus and Irene Kasner.
    Merkel poses with her siblings, Marcus and Irene Kasner.
    Merkel visits a children&#39;s home during her campaign to become a member of the Bundestag, Germany&#39;s parliament, in 1990. Before turning to politics, Merkel had trained as a physicist. She was also a spokeswoman for the &quot;Democratic Awakening,&quot; East Germany&#39;s opposition movement before reunification.
    Merkel visits a children's home during her campaign to become a member of the Bundestag, Germany's parliament, in 1990. Before turning to politics, Merkel had trained as a physicist. She was also a spokeswoman for the "Democratic Awakening," East Germany's opposition movement before reunification.
    A month after being elected to the Bundestag, Merkel was appointed to Germany&#39;s Cabinet in January 1991. Chancellor Helmut Kohl named her Minister for Women and Youth.
    A month after being elected to the Bundestag, Merkel was appointed to Germany's Cabinet in January 1991. Chancellor Helmut Kohl named her Minister for Women and Youth.
    Merkel looks at Kohl during a conference of the Christian Democratic Union, their political party, in 1991. At the time, Merkel was a deputy chairwoman for the party.
    Merkel looks at Kohl during a conference of the Christian Democratic Union, their political party, in 1991. At the time, Merkel was a deputy chairwoman for the party.
    Merkel changed Cabinet positions in 1994, becoming Minister of the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety. Here, she visits a water-control station in Bad Honnef, Germany, in 1995.
    Merkel changed Cabinet positions in 1994, becoming Minister of the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety. Here, she visits a water-control station in Bad Honnef, Germany, in 1995.
    Merkel, as the country&#39;s leader on environmental issues, irons wrapping paper to show how it can be recycled.
    Merkel, as the country's leader on environmental issues, irons wrapping paper to show how it can be recycled.
    Merkel and Health Minister Horst Seehofer attend a Cabinet meeting in 1995.
    Merkel and Health Minister Horst Seehofer attend a Cabinet meeting in 1995.
    Merkel sits in a &quot;strandkorb,&quot; or beach basket, in an undated photo. In 2000, Merkel became the Christian Democratic Union&#39;s first female chairperson. It was the opposition party at the time.
    Merkel sits in a "strandkorb," or beach basket, in an undated photo. In 2000, Merkel became the Christian Democratic Union's first female chairperson. It was the opposition party at the time.
    Merkel, left, attends the opening of the Wagner Festival, an annual music festival in Bayreuth, Germany, in 2001.
    Merkel, left, attends the opening of the Wagner Festival, an annual music festival in Bayreuth, Germany, in 2001.
    Merkel spends part of her summer in Langballig, Germany, in 2002.
    Merkel spends part of her summer in Langballig, Germany, in 2002.
    Merkel meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2002, one of many meetings they would have over the years. Merkel speaks Russian fluently, while Putin speaks German.
    Merkel meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2002, one of many meetings they would have over the years. Merkel speaks Russian fluently, while Putin speaks German.
    Merkel speaks in Nuremberg, Germany, ahead of federal elections in 2005.
    Merkel speaks in Nuremberg, Germany, ahead of federal elections in 2005.
    Merkel is sworn in as Germany&#39;s first female chancellor in November 2005.
    Merkel is sworn in as Germany's first female chancellor in November 2005.
    Merkel visits the White House in January 2006. A few days later she also visited the Kremlin in Russia.
    Merkel visits the White House in January 2006. A few days later she also visited the Kremlin in Russia.
    US President George W. Bush shows off a barrel of pickled herrings he was presented after arriving in Stralsund, Germany, in July 2006.
    US President George W. Bush shows off a barrel of pickled herrings he was presented after arriving in Stralsund, Germany, in July 2006.
    Merkel visits troops stationed in Turkey in February 2013. Later that year she was re-elected for a third term.
    Merkel visits troops stationed in Turkey in February 2013. Later that year she was re-elected for a third term.
    Merkel and her husband, Joachim Sauer, walk with US President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama before a dinner in Berlin in June 2013. Merkel and Sauer have been married since 1998.
    Merkel and her husband, Joachim Sauer, walk with US President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama before a dinner in Berlin in June 2013. Merkel and Sauer have been married since 1998.
    Merkel speaks to Obama on the sidelines of a G7 summit near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, in June 2015.
    Merkel speaks to Obama on the sidelines of a G7 summit near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, in June 2015.
    Merkel was named Time magazine&#39;s Person of the Year in 2015. Time Editor-at-Large Karl Vick described her as &quot;the de facto leader of the European Union&quot; by virtue of being leader of the EU&#39;s largest and most economically powerful member state. Twice that year, he said, the EU had faced &quot;existential crises&quot; that Merkel had taken the lead in navigating -- first the Greek debt crisis faced by the eurozone, and then the ongoing migrant crisis.
    Merkel was named Time magazine's Person of the Year in 2015. Time Editor-at-Large Karl Vick described her as "the de facto leader of the European Union" by virtue of being leader of the EU's largest and most economically powerful member state. Twice that year, he said, the EU had faced "existential crises" that Merkel had taken the lead in navigating -- first the Greek debt crisis faced by the eurozone, and then the ongoing migrant crisis.
    Merkel and Obama test a virtual-reality headset at a trade fair in Hanover, Germany, in April 2016.
    Merkel and Obama test a virtual-reality headset at a trade fair in Hanover, Germany, in April 2016.
    Merkel and US President Donald Trump hold a joint news conference at the White House in March 2017.
    Merkel and US President Donald Trump hold a joint news conference at the White House in March 2017.
    Merkel raises her glass during a toast at the Trudering Festival in Munich, Germany, in May 2017.
    Merkel raises her glass during a toast at the Trudering Festival in Munich, Germany, in May 2017.
