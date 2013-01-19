Silva brace keeps Man City in title hunt

Story highlights David Silva nets twice to move Manchester City to within four points of league leaders United

Liverpool thrash Norwich City 5-0 at Anfield; Swansea City extend unbeaten league run to six

Newcastle United's slide closer to relegation mire with 2-1 defeat to Reading

Manchester City moved to within four points of neighbors and English Premier League leaders Manchester United on Saturday with a comfortable 2-0 win over Fulham at the Etihad Stadium.

City made light work of Martin Jol's side with David Silva scoring in each half. The Spanish midfielder opened City's account after only 95 seconds pouncing on a loose ball after Fulham keeper Mark Schwarzer could only parry Edin Dzeko's long-range effort.

Silva's second came midway through the second half, this time meeting a pass from Gael Clichy before lifting the ball over Schwarzer.

Alex Ferguson's side can restore their seven-point lead if they beat Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane on Sunday.

Liverpool hit five past Norwich City at Anfield to climb to seventh in the table.

Luiz Suarez scored his 15th league goal of the season to put Liverpool 2-0 up at halftime following Jordan Henderson's 26th-minute opener.

Daniel Sturridge scored his third goal in as many games in Liverpool colors in the 59th minute with Steven Gerrard adding a fourth seven minutes later.

Norwich's miserable day on Merseyside was completed by a Ryan Bennett own-goal 15 minutes before the end.

Liverpool are now level with Arsenal on 34 points, but the Gunners have two games in hand -- one of which is against Chelsea on Sunday.

Swansea City extended their unbeaten league run to six games with a 3-1 against Stoke City.

Two goals from Jonathan de Guzman and one from Ben Davies sealed victory for Michael Laudrup's side before Michael Owen scored a consolation header in injury time.

Newcastle United's dismal league form continued with a 2-1 defeat to Reading at St James Park.

Alan Pardew's side have collected just seven points from their last ten games and now sit two places above the relegation zone on 21 points. Reading's second consecutive win lifts them to 18th with 19 points.

Aston Villa let slip a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at West Bromwich Albion. The point lifts Paul Lambert's men to 17th in the table.

Fellow strugglers Wigan are now second-from-bottom after a 3-2 defeat at home to Sunderland, while Queen's Park Rangers remain rooted to the foot of the table after a 1-1 draw at West Ham United.