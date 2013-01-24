No. 1 Djokovic floors Ferrer to reach fourth Australian Open final

Australian Open – Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning the men's singles final match against Andy Murray of Great Britain at the Australian Open in Melbourne on Sunday, January 27. Djokovic won 6-7 (2), 7-6 (3), 6-3, 6-2.
Australian Open – Djokovic holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup on January 27.
Australian Open – Djokovic hits a return against Murray on January 27.
Australian Open – Djokovic plays a backhand on January 27.
Australian Open – Murray plays a backhand against Djokovic on January 27.
Australian Open – Djokovic serves to Murray at Melbourne Park on January 27.
Australian Open – Murray reacts to a point on January 27.
Australian Open – Murray wipes his face during his men's final match against Djokovic on January 27.
Australian Open – Murray receives medical attention to his foot on January 27.
Australian Open – Crowds cheer during the men's singles final match on January 27.
Australian Open – Djokovic plays a forehand on January 27.
Australian Open – Djokovic plays a smash forehand on January 27.
Australian Open – Murray plays a backhand on January 27.
Australian Open – Murray plays a backhand against Djokovic on January 27.
Australian Open – Four-time Australian Open men's singles champion Andre Agassi carries the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup before the men's final match on January 27.
Australian Open – Murray plays a forehand on January 27.
Australian Open – Victoria Azarenka of Belarus poses with the winner's trophy after defending her Australian Open title on Saturday, January 26. Azarenka defeated Na Li of China 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Photos: Australian Open – Victoria Azarenka of Belarus celebrates winning her women's final match.
Australian Open – Li Na plays a forehand in her women's final match against Belarus Azarenka.
Australian Open – Belarus Azarenka hits a return during the women's final, which she won 4-6 6-4 6-3.
Australian Open – Li Na falls for the second time during her women's final match.
Australian Open – Benlarus Azarenka reaches for a forehand during Saturday's final.
Australian Open – Li Na rips a forehand Saturday. Li was also a finalist in the 2011 Australian Open.
Australian Open – Belarus Azarenka, who retained her world No. 1 ranking, serves in Saturday's final.
Australian Open – Mike Bryan, left, and his brother, Bob Bryan, of the U.S. celebrate after their victory over the Netherlands' Robin Haase and Igor Sibling during the men's doubles final January 26.
Australian Open – Robin Haase plays a forehand in Saturday's doubles match against the Bryan brothers.
Australian Open – Bob Bryan reaches for an overhead in the men's doubles final.
Australian Open – Nick Kyrgios of Australia serves in his junior boys' final match against Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia on January 26. Kyrgios captured the boys singles title in straight sets.
Australian Open – Stephane Houdet of France plays a forehand in his men's wheelchair singles final match on January 26 against Shingo Kunieda of Japan. Kunieda won 6-2 6-0.
Australian Open – Sabine Ellerbrock of Germany plays a backhand in her wheelchair singles final against Aniek Van Koot of the Netherlands on January 26. Van Koot took the title with a 6-1 1-6 7-5 victory.
Australian Open – Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic plays a forehand in her junior girls' final match against Ana Konjuh of Croatia on Saturday. Konjuh won the championship 6-4 6-4.
Australian Open – Andy Murray of Great Britain plays a backhand in his semifinal match against Roger Federer of Switzerland on January 25. Murray defeated Federer 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-7 (2-7), 6-2.
Australian Open – Ashley Barty of Australia, right, watches as compatriot Casey Dellacqua plays a return during their women's doubles final against Sara Errani and Roberta Vinci of Italy on day 12 of the Australian Open in Melbourne on Friday, January 25. The Italian pair beat Barty and Dellacqua 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.
Australian Open – Na Li of China pauses during a news conference on January 25.
Australian Open – Sara Errani and Roberta Vinci of Italy celebrate winning their final doubles match against Ashleigh Barty and Casey Dellacqua of Australia on January 25.
Australian Open – A supporter of Britain's Andy Murray watches during his men's singles semifinal match against Switzerland's Roger Federer on January 25.
Australian Open – Andy Murray of Great Britain plays a backhand on January 25.
Australian Open – Roger Federer of Switzerland plays a backhand on January 25.
Australian Open – Italy's Roberta Vinci, left, and Sara Errani pose with the winner's trophy after their victory over Australia's Ashleigh Barty and Casey Dellacqua on January 25.
Australian Open – Andy Murray of Great Britain takes a breather in his semifinal match against Roger Federer of Switzerland on January 25.
Australian Open – Andy Murray of Great Britain and Roger Federer of Switzerland play their semifinal match in Rod Laver Arena on January 25.
Australian Open – Roger Federer of Switzerland plays a semifinal match against Andy Murray of Great Britain on January 25.
Australian Open – Roger Federer hits a return on January 25.
Australian Open – Andy Murray of Great Britain plays a forehand on January 25.
Australian Open – Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning his semifinal match against David Ferrer of Spain during the Australian Open in Melbourne on Thursday, January 24. Djokovic won 6-2, 6-2, 6-1.
Australian Open – Djokovic signs autographs for fans on January 24.
Australian Open – Sloane Stephens of the U.S. reacts during her women's singles semifinal match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus on January 24. Azarenka won 6-1, 6-4.
Australian Open – Na Li of China plays a forehand in her semifinal match against Maria Sharapova of Russia on January 24. Li won 6-2, 6-2.
Australian Open – A tennis fan sits in the stands during Day 11 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 24.
Australian Open – Li plays a forehand on January 24.
Australian Open – Sharapova plays a return against Li on January 24.
Australian Open – Ferrer plays a backhand on January 24.
Australian Open – Stephens plays a return against Azarenka on January 24.
Australian Open – Djokovic reacts after a point against Ferrer on January 24.
Australian Open – Fans watch the men's semifinal match between Ferrer and Djokovic on January 24.
Australian Open – Azarenka plays a forehand against Stephens on January 24.
Australian Open – Brothers Bob, left, and Mike Bryan battle Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini of Italy in a doubles semifinal match on January 24. The brothers won 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.
Australian Open – Stephens plays a return on January 24.
Australian Open – Ferrer plays a backhand against Djokovic on January 24.
Australian Open – Djokovic plays a backhand against Ferrer on January 24.
Australian Open – Stephens pauses during her match against Azarenka on January 24.
Australian Open – Sloane Stephens of the U.S. celebrates after beating compatriot Serena Williams, who was favored to win the tournament, during their women's singles match on Day 10 of the 2013 Australian Open in Melbourne on Wednesday, January 23. Stephens won 3-6, 7-5, 6-4.
Australian Open – Stephens plays a backhand in her quarterfinal match against Williams on January 23.
Australian Open – Williams stares down the ball during her match on January 23 against Stephens.
Australian Open – Williams broke her racket while playing Stephens on January 23.
Photos: Australian Open – Williams stretches across the court on January 23.
Photos: Australian Open – Italy's Sara Errani plays a backhand in her women's doubles quarterfinal match with compatriot Roberta Vinci against Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina of Russia on January 23. Errani and Vinci won 6-2, 6-4.
Photos: Australian Open – France's Jeremy Chardy hits a return against Britain's Andy Murray during their men's singles match on January 23. Murray defeated Chardy 6-4, 6-1, 6-2.
Photos: Australian Open – Murray celebrates beating Chardy on January 23.
Photos: Australian Open – France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga scoops up a return to Switzerland's Roger Federer during their men's singles match on January 23. Federer defeated Tsonga 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-3.
Photos: Australian Open – Federer plays a backhand to Tsonga on January 23.
Photos: Australian Open – Victoria Azarenka of Belarus hits a return against Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova on January 23. Azarenka defeated Kuznetsova 7-5, 6-1.
Photos: Australian Open – Kuznetsova serves during her match against Azarenka on January 23.
Photos: Australian Open – Azarenka receives a towel during her match on January 23.
Australian Open – Novak Djokovic of Serbia stretches for the ball in his quarterfinal match against Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic on Tuesday, January 22. Djokovic won 6-1, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.
Australian Open – Fans watch Djokovic and Berdych play on January 22.
Australian Open – Berdych plays a backhand in his match against Djokovic on January 22.
Australian Open – Spain's David Ferrer watches the ball during his men's singles match against compatriot Nicolas Almagro on January 22. Ferrer defeated Almagro 4-6, 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (4), 6-2.
Australian Open – Almagro reaches to smash the ball while playing Ferrer on January 22.
Australian Open – Na Li of China hits a return against Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland in their quarterfinal match on January 22. Li won 7-5, 6-3.
Australian Open – Radwanska stretches for a forehand while playing Li on January 22.
Australian Open – Li serves in her match against Radwanska on January 22.
Australian Open – Russian Maria Sharapova plays a forehand in her quarterfinal match against fellow Russian Ekaterina Makarova on January 22. Sharapova won 6-2, 6-2.
Australian Open – Makarova goes airborne in her match against Sharapova on January 22.
Australian Open – American Serena Williams hits a return against Russia's Maria Kirilenko during their women's singles match on Day Eight on Monday, January 21. Williams won 6-2, 6-0.
Australian Open – Kirilenko plays a backhand against Williams on January 21.
Photos: Australian Open – Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France celebrates winning his fourth-round match against fellow French player Richard Gasquet on January 21. The final score was 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Photos: Australian Open – American Sloane Stephens makes a return against Bojana Jovanovski of Serbia on January 21. Stephens defeated Jovanovski 6-1, 3-6, 7-5.
Photos: Australian Open – Bojana Jovanovski serves to Sloane Stephens on January 21.
Photos: Australian Open – Roger Federer of Switzerland serves in his fourth-round match against Canadian Milos Raonic on January 21. Federer won 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-2.
Australian Open – Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia hits a backhand in her fourth-round match against Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark on January 21. Kuznetsova defeated Wozniacki 6-2, 2-6, 7-5.
Australian Open – A ball kid displays Australian Open tennis balls during a match on January 21 at Melbourne Park.
Australian Open – Jeremy Chardy of France serves in his fourth-round match against Italy's Andreas Seppi on January 21. Chardy defeated Seppi 5-7, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.
Australian Open – Andreas Seppi plays a backhand against Jeremy Chardy on January 21.
Australian Open – Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark returns a backhand in her fourth-round match against Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia on January 21. Kuznetsova won 6-2, 2-6, 7-5.
Australian Open – Caroline Wozniacki hits a return against Svetlana Kuznetsova on January 21.
Australian Open – Caroline Wozniacki serves in her January 21 match against Svetlana Kuznetsova.
Australian Open – Svetlana Kuznetsova shows off a tattoo on January 21.
Australian Open – Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland plays a return during his men's singles match against Serbian Novak Djokovic on Sunday, January 20, Day Seven of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia. Wawrinka lost 1-6, 7-5, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 12-10.
Photos: Australian Open – Djokovic celebrates his narrow victory January 20 against Wawrinka.
Australian Open – Spain's David Ferrer hits a return against Japan's Kei Nishikori during their men's singles match on January 20. Ferrer won 6-2, 6-1, 6-4.
Australian Open – Nishikori reacts during his match against Ferrer on January 20 as a ballgirl watches.
Australian Open – Ferrer plays a forehand against Nishikori on January 20.
Photos: Australian Open – Venus and Serena Williams of the U.S. are congratulated by Russian Nadia Petrova and Slovenian Katarina Srebotnik after winning their third-round doubles match on January 20.
Australian Open – Maria Sharapova of Russia serves in her fourth-round match against Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium on January 20. Sharapova defeated Flipkens 6-1, 6-0.
Photos: Australian Open – Sharapova serves in her fourth-round match against Flipkens.
Australian Open – German Julia Goerges, left, congratulates Na Li of China on winning their fourth-round match 7-6 (6), 6-1 on January 20.
Australian Open – Mike Bryan of the U.S. plays a forehand in his third-round doubles match with his twin, Bob Bryan, against Jeremy Chardy of France and Lukasz Kubot of Poland on January 20. The Bryans won 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-3.
Photos: Australian Open – Serbia's Janko Tipsarevic looks at his wrapped foot during a break in his men's singles match against Spain's Nicolas Almagro on January 20. Almagro moved on to the next round after Tipsarevic pulled out of the match in the second set because of his injury.
Photos: Australian Open – Kevin Anderson of South Africa prepares to serve in his fourth-round match against Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic on January 20. Berdych won 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (13).
Photos: Australian Open – Huge crowds gather at Federation Square to watch Bernard Tomic of Australia play Roger Federer of Switzerland on Saturday, January 19. Federer won 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-1.
Australian Open – Gael Monfils of France twists around to return the ball in his third-round match against compatriot Gilles Simon on Saturday, January 19. Simon defeated Monfils 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 1-6, 8-6.
Australian Open – Britain's Andy Murray plays a forehand in his third-round match against Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania on January 19.
Australian Open – Maria Kirilenko of Russia celebrates match point in her third round match against Yanina Wickmayer of Belarus on January 19.
Australian Open – Andy Murray serves in his match against Berankis.
Australian Open – Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina rests in between points in his third-round match against Jeremy Chardy of France.
Australian Open – Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany serves in his third round match against Milos Raonic of Canada.
Australian Open – Maria Kirilenko of Russia serves in her third-round match against Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium on January 19.
Australian Open – Laura Robson of Britain plays a forehand in her third-round match against Sloane Stephens of the United States on January 19.
Australian Open – Serena Williams of the United States reacts in her third-round match against Ayumi Morita of Japan on January 19.
Australian Open – Maria Kirilenko of Russia plays a forehand in her third-round match against Yanina Wickmayer of Belarus.
Australian Open – Mansour Bahrami of Iran warms up for a doubles match on January 19. He and Wayne Ferreira of South Africa faced Australians Mark Woodforde and Todd Woodbridge.
Australian Open – Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina serves in his third round match against Jeremy Chardy of France.
Australian Open – A ball kid throws a tennis ball in the third round match between Jeremy Chardy of France and Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina.
Australian Open – Victoria Azarenka of Belarus plays a forehand in her third-round match against Jamie Hampton of the United States.
Australian Open – Ayumi Morita of Japan serves in her third round match against Serena Williams of the United States, on January 19. Williams won the match 6-1, 6-3.
Australian Open – Serena Williams of the United States plays a backhand in her third round match against Ayumi Morita of Japan, on January 19.
Australian Open – Bojana Jovanovski of Serbia signs autographs for fans after winning her third round match against Kimiko Date-Krumm of Japan, on January 19. The final match score was 6-2, 7-6, tie-breaker 7-3.
Australian Open – The racquets of Bob Bryan of the United States and Mike Bryan of the United States cross as they compete in their men's second round doubles match against Flavio Cipolla of Italy and Andreas Seppi of Italy on Friday, January 18. The Bryan brothers won 6-3, 6-4.
Australian Open – Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves against Radek Stepanek of the Czech Republic during their men's singles match on Day Five of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, on Friday, January 18. Djokovic won 6-4, 6-3, 7-5.
Australian Open – Djokovic plays a forehand in his third-round match against Stepanek on January 18.
Australian Open – Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic plays a backhand in his third round match against Jurgen Melzer of Austria on January 18. Berdych won 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.
Australian Open – Clouds loom over the stadium in Melbourne Park as Berdych and Melzer compete in their third-round match on January 18.
Australian Open – Stepanek reacts after a shot on January 18.
Australian Open – Ana Ivanovic of Serbia serves in her third-round match against Jelena Jankovic of Serbia on January 18. Ivanovic won 7-5, 6-3.
Australian Open – Maria Sharapova of Russia reacts after beating Venus Williams of the U.S. during their women's singles match on January 18. Sharapova won 6-1, 6-3.
Australian Open – Sorana Cirstea of Romania plays a forehand in her third-round match against Na Li of China on January 18. Li won 6-4, 6-1.
Australian Open – Alex Bolt of Australia plays a backhand in his third-round doubles match with Greg Jones of Australia against Daniele Bracciali of Italy and Lukas Dlouhy of Czech Republic on January 18. Bracciali and Dlouhy won 6-2, 7-6 (4).
Australian Open – Sharapova serves against Williams during their women's singles match on January 18.
Australian Open – Fernando Verdasco of Spain plays a forehand in his third-round match against Kevin Anderson of South Africa on January 18. Anderson won 4-6, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2.
Australian Open – Stepanek hits a return against Djokovic during their men's singles match on January 18.
Australian Open – Anderson serves in his third-round match against Verdasco on January 18.
Australian Open – Anderson plays a forehand in his third-round match against Verdasco on January 18.
Australian Open – Williams plays a backhand in her third-round match against Sharapova on January 18.
Australian Open – Berdych plays a return during his men's singles match against Melzer on January 18.
Australian Open – Williams hits a return against Sharapova on January 18.
Australian Open – Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus hits a return against David Ferrer of Spain during their men's singles match on January 18. Ferrer won, 6-4, 6-2, 6-3.
Australian Open – Baghdatis plays a backhand during his third-round match against Ferrer on January 18.
Australian Open – Jankovic plays a backhand in her third round match against Ivanovic on January 18.
Australian Open – Sorana Cirstea of Romania plays a backhand in her third-round match against Na Li of China on January 18.
Australian Open – Na serves against Cirstea on January 18.
Australian Open – Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland plays a forehand in her third-round match against Heather Watson of Great Britain on January 18. Radwanska won 6-3, 6-1.
Australian Open – Watson serves in her third-round match against Radwanska on Januray 18.
Australian Open – Spectators gather ahead of the start of play on the fifth day of the Australian Open on January 18.
Australian Open – Germany's Angelique Kerber hits a return against Madison Keys of the United States during their women's singles match on January 18. Kerber won 6-2, 7-5.
Australian Open – Keys plays a forehand in her third-round match against Kerber on January 18.
Australian Open – Ball kids dry the court during a rain delay on January 18.
Australian Open – China's Zheng Jie plays a return during her women's singles match against Germany's Julia Goerges on January 18. Goerges won 6-3, 1-6, 7-5.
Australian Open – Goerges plays a return during her women's singles match against Zheng on January 18.
Australian Open – Serena Williams of the U.S. holds her mouth after hitting herself with her racket during her women's singles match against Garbine Muguruza Blanco of Spain during Day Four of the 2013 Australian Open on Thursday, January 17, in Melbourne, Australia. Williams won 6-2, 6-0.
Australian Open – Williams plays a return during her women's singles match against Muguruza Blanco on January 17.
Australian Open – Maria Kirilenko of Russia stretches for a forehand in her second-round match against Shuai Peng of China on January 17. Kirilenko won 7-5, 6-2.
Australian Open – Bernard Tomic of Australia plays a forehand in his second-round match against Daniel Brands of Germany during Day Four of the 2013 Australian Open on January 17. Tomic narrowly defeated Brands 6-7 (4), 7-5, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (8).
Australian Open – Tomic twists around to get a return during his men's singles match against Brands on January 17.
Australian Open – Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark, left, shakes hands with Croatian Donna Vekic on January 17 after defeating her 6-1, 6-4.
Australian Open – Spectators cheer for Croatia's Marin Cilic during his men's singles match against Rajeev Ram of the U.S. on January 17. Cilic won 7-5, 6-2, 6-4.
Australian Open – Andy Murray of Britain plays a backhand in his second-round match against Joao Sousa of Portugal on January 17. Murray defeated Sousa 6-2, 6-2, 6-4.
Australian Open – A young spectator cools off by standing in front of a water vapor machine. Temperatures reached 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit).
Australian Open – Victoria Azarenka of Belarus serves in her second-round match against Eleni Daniilidou of Greece on January 17. Azarenka defeated Daniilidou 6-1, 6-0.
Australian Open – Spectators cheer for France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga during his men's singles match against Japan's Go Soeda on January 17. Tsonga defeated Soeda 6-3, 7-6(1), 6-3.
Australian Open – Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a backhand in his second round match against Ryan Harrison of USA during on Wednesday, January 16. Djokovic defeated Harrison 6-1, 6-2, 6-3.
Australian Open – Harrison plays a return during his men's singles match against Djokovic on January 16.
Australian Open – Djokovic gestures to the crowd as he celebrates victory over Harrison on January 16.
Australian Open – Serbia's Janko Tipsarevic hits a return against Slovakia's Lukas Lacko during their men's singles match on January 16. Tipsarevic won in five sets, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 7-5.
Australian Open – A ball girl catches the ball on an outside court late in the day on January 16.
Australian Open – Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania, left, plays a forehand in her second round match against Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland on January 16. Radwanska won 6-3 6-3.
Australian Open – Brian Baker of the United States covers his head after injuring his knee in his second round match against compatriot Sam Querrey on January 16. After winning the first set in a tie breaker, Baker dropped out of the match two games into the second set.
Australian Open – Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus serves in his second round match against Tatsuma Ito of Japan on January 16. Baghdatis won 3-6 6-3 6-2 6-2.
Australian Open – Tim Smyczek of the United States plays a return during his men's singles match against Spain's David Ferrer on January 16. Ferrer defeated Smyczek 6-0 7-5 4-6 6-3.
Australian Open – Serbian Ana Ivanovic serves in her second round match against Yung-Jan Chan of Taipei on January 16. Ivanovic won 7-5 1-6 6-4.
Australian Open – Roger Federer of Switzerland plays a backhand in his first-round match against Benoit Paire of France during Day 2 of the 2013 Australian Open in Melbourne on Tuesday, January 15. Federer defeated Paire 6-2, 6-4, 6-1.
Australian Open – Germany's Sabine Lisicki plays a return during her women's singles match against Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki on January 15. Wozniacki defeated Lisicki 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Australian Open – The courts at Melbourne Park are lit for night play during day two of the tournament on January 15.
Australian Open – France's Gael Monfils reaches for a return during his men's singles match against Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov on January 15. Monfils defeated Dolgopolov 6-7(7), 7-6(4), 6-3, 6-3.
Australian Open – Monfils, right, plays a return to Dolgopolov during their singles match on January 15.
Australian Open – Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium celebrates winning a point in her first-round match against Jarmila Gajdosova of Australia on January 15. Wickmayer defeated Gajdosova 6-1, 7-5.
Australian Open – Gajdosova of Australia struggles to get up after a play during her first-round match against Wickmayer of Belgium on January 15.
Australian Open – France's Richard Gasquet plays a return during his men's singles match against Albert Montanes of Spain on January 15. Gasquet defeated Montanes 7-5, 6-2, 6-1.
Australian Open – Bernard Tomic of Australia plays a backhand in his first-round match against Leonardo Mayer of Argentina on January 15. Tomic defeated Mayer 6-3, 6-2, 6-3.
Australian Open – Thailand's Luksika Kumkhum reacts after a point against Hungary's Timea Babos during their women's singles first-round match on January 15. Kumkhum defeated Babos 7-6(5), 6-4.
Australian Open – Andy Murray of Great Britain serves in his first-round match against Robin Haase of the Netherlands on January 15. Murray defeated Haase 6-3, 6-1, 6-3.
Australian Open – Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark plays a backhand in her first-round match against Sara Errani of Italy on January 15. Wozniacki defeated Lisicki 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Australian Open – John-Patrick Smith of Australia plays a forehand on January 15 during his first-round match against Joao Sousa of Portugal. Sousa defeated Smith 6-4, 6-1, 6-4.
Australian Open – A juggler entertains the crowd as they wait to enter the grounds at Melbourne Park for Day 2 of the Australian Open.
Australian Open – A fan gets ready for the Australian Open on January 15.
Australian Open – Serena Williams of the United States falls to the court during her first-round match against Romania's Edina Gallovits-Hall on January 15.
Australian Open – Serena Williams of the United States is helped off the court on January 15 after injuring her ankle. Williams defeated Gallovits-Hall 6-0, 6-0.
Australian Open – Victoria Azarenka of Belarus plays a forehand in her first-round match against Monica Niculescu of Romania on January 15. Azarenka defeated Niculescu 6-1, 6-4.
Australian Open – Great Britain's Andy Murray plays a forehand against Robin Haase of the Netherlands on Day 2 of the Australian Open. Murray defeated Haase 6-3, 6-1, 6-3. Murray won 6-3 6-1 6-3.
Australian Open – Participants work up a sweat during a pre-match cardio workout on January 15.
Australian Open – Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia plays a backhand in her first-round match against Ashleigh Barty of Australia during the 2013 Australian Open on Monday, January 14. Cibulkova won 3-6 6-0 6-1.
Australian Open – Lleyton Hewitt of Australia plays a backhand in his first-round match against Janko Tipsarevic of Serbia on January 14. Hewitt lost 7-6(4) 7-5 6-3.
Australian Open – The crowd watches the January 14 match between Australia's Lleyton Hewitt and Serbia's Janko Tipsarevic.
Australian Open – Australia's Casey Dellacqua serves against Madison Keys of the United States during their first-round match on January 14. Keys defeated Dellacqua 6-4 7-6(0).
Australian Open – A saturated spectator watches the action on Day 1 of the Australian Open.
Australian Open – Spain's David Ferrer falls to the ground after playing a shot in his first-round match against Belgium's Olivier Rochus on January 14. Ferrer won 6-3 6-4 6-2.
Australian Open – Samantha Stosur of Australia plays a forehand in her first-round match against Kai-Chen Chang of Taiwan on January 14. Stosur won 7-6(3) 6-3.
Australian Open – David Goffin of Belgium plays a forehand in his first-round match against Fernando Verdasco of Spain on January 14. Verdasco defeated Goffin 6-3 3-6 4-6 6-3 6-4.
Australian Open – Serbia's Ana Ivanovic plays a forehand during her first-round match on January 14 against Hungary's Melinda Czink. Ivanovic won 6-2 6-1.
Australian Open – Janko Tipsarevic of Serbia celebrates winning a point in his first-round match against Lleyton Hewitt of Australia on January 14. Tipsarevic won 7-6(4) 7-5 6-3.
Australian Open – Serbia's Novak Djokovic signs autographs for supporters on January 14 after a victory against France's Paul-Henri Mathieu.
Australian Open – Cyprus's Marcos Baghdatis hits a return against Spain's Albert Ramos on January 14. Baghdatis won 6-7(0) 7-6(4) 6-4 3-6 6-3.
Australian Open – Casey Dellacqua of Australia serves in her January 14 match against Madison Keys of the United States. Keys won 6-4 7-6(0).
Australian Open – Venus Williams of the United States serves against Galina Voskoboeva of Kazakhstan on January 14. Williams won 6-1 6-0.
Australian Open – Maria Sharapova of Russia plays a forehand in her first-round match against Olga Puchkova of Russia on January 14. Sharapova won 6-0 6-0 in less than an hour.
Australian Open – Australia's Samantha Stosur plays a return to Taiwan's Kai-Chen Chang during their women's singles match on January 14. Stosur won 7-6(3) 6-3.
Australian Open – Australian tennis fans enjoy the atmosphere during the women's first-round match on January 14 between Sesil Karatantcheva of Poland and Na Li of China. Li won 6-1 6-3.
Australian Open – Germany's Cedrik-Marcel Stebe plays a return to Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka during their men's singles match on January 14. Wawrinka defeated Stebe 6-2 6-4 6-3.
Australian Open – Russia's Maria Sharapova plays a backhand in her first-round match against Russia's Olga Puchkova on the first day of the Australian Open.
Australian Open – Japan's Kei Nishikori gestures after playing a stroke to Romania's Victor Hanescu during their men's singles match on January 14. Kei won 6-7(5) 6-3 6-1 6-3.
Australian Open – Pablo Andujar of Spain prepares to serve in his first-round match on January 14 against Xavier Malisse of Belgium. Malisse defeated Andujar 6-3 6-1 6-2.
Australian Open – Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka plays a return to Germany's Cedrik-Marcel Stebe on January 14 during their men's singles match. Wawrinka won 6-2 6-4 6-3.
Australian Open – Samantha Stosur of Australia plays a forehand in her first-round match against Kai-Chen Chang of Taiwan on January 14.