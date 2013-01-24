No. 1 Djokovic floors Ferrer to reach fourth Australian Open final

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning the men's singles final match against Andy Murray of Great Britain at the Australian Open in Melbourne on Sunday, January 27. Djokovic won 6-7 (2), 7-6 (3), 6-3, 6-2. Hide Caption 1 of 223

Djokovic holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup on January 27.

Djokovic hits a return against Murray on January 27.

Djokovic plays a backhand on January 27.

Murray plays a backhand against Djokovic on January 27.

Djokovic serves to Murray at Melbourne Park on January 27.

Murray reacts to a point on January 27.

Murray wipes his face during his men's final match against Djokovic on January 27.

Murray receives medical attention to his foot on January 27.

Crowds cheer during the men's singles final match on January 27.

Djokovic plays a forehand on January 27.

Djokovic plays a smash forehand on January 27.

Murray plays a backhand on January 27.

Murray plays a backhand against Djokovic on January 27.

Four-time Australian Open men's singles champion Andre Agassi carries the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup before the men's final match on January 27.

Murray plays a forehand on January 27.

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus poses with the winner's trophy after defending her Australian Open title on Saturday, January 26. Azarenka defeated Na Li of China 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus celebrates winning her women's final match.

Li Na plays a forehand in her women's final match against Belarus Azarenka.

Belarus Azarenka hits a return during the women's final, which she won 4-6 6-4 6-3.

Li Na falls for the second time during her women's final match.

Benlarus Azarenka reaches for a forehand during Saturday's final.

Li Na rips a forehand Saturday. Li was also a finalist in the 2011 Australian Open.

Belarus Azarenka, who retained her world No. 1 ranking, serves in Saturday's final.

Mike Bryan, left, and his brother, Bob Bryan, of the U.S. celebrate after their victory over the Netherlands' Robin Haase and Igor Sibling during the men's doubles final January 26.

Robin Haase plays a forehand in Saturday's doubles match against the Bryan brothers.

Bob Bryan reaches for an overhead in the men's doubles final.

Nick Kyrgios of Australia serves in his junior boys' final match against Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia on January 26. Kyrgios captured the boys singles title in straight sets.

Stephane Houdet of France plays a forehand in his men's wheelchair singles final match on January 26 against Shingo Kunieda of Japan. Kunieda won 6-2 6-0.

Sabine Ellerbrock of Germany plays a backhand in her wheelchair singles final against Aniek Van Koot of the Netherlands on January 26. Van Koot took the title with a 6-1 1-6 7-5 victory.

Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic plays a forehand in her junior girls' final match against Ana Konjuh of Croatia on Saturday. Konjuh won the championship 6-4 6-4.

Andy Murray of Great Britain plays a backhand in his semifinal match against Roger Federer of Switzerland on January 25. Murray defeated Federer 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-7 (2-7), 6-2.

Ashley Barty of Australia, right, watches as compatriot Casey Dellacqua plays a return during their women's doubles final against Sara Errani and Roberta Vinci of Italy on day 12 of the Australian Open in Melbourne on Friday, January 25. The Italian pair beat Barty and Dellacqua 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.

Na Li of China pauses during a news conference on January 25.

Sara Errani and Roberta Vinci of Italy celebrate winning their final doubles match against Ashleigh Barty and Casey Dellacqua of Australia on January 25.

A supporter of Britain's Andy Murray watches during his men's singles semifinal match against Switzerland's Roger Federer on January 25.

Andy Murray of Great Britain plays a backhand on January 25.

Roger Federer of Switzerland plays a backhand on January 25.

Italy's Roberta Vinci, left, and Sara Errani pose with the winner's trophy after their victory over Australia's Ashleigh Barty and Casey Dellacqua on January 25.

Andy Murray of Great Britain takes a breather in his semifinal match against Roger Federer of Switzerland on January 25.

Andy Murray of Great Britain and Roger Federer of Switzerland play their semifinal match in Rod Laver Arena on January 25.

Roger Federer of Switzerland plays a semifinal match against Andy Murray of Great Britain on January 25.

Roger Federer hits a return on January 25.

Andy Murray of Great Britain plays a forehand on January 25.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning his semifinal match against David Ferrer of Spain during the Australian Open in Melbourne on Thursday, January 24. Djokovic won 6-2, 6-2, 6-1.

Djokovic signs autographs for fans on January 24.

Sloane Stephens of the U.S. reacts during her women's singles semifinal match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus on January 24. Azarenka won 6-1, 6-4.

Na Li of China plays a forehand in her semifinal match against Maria Sharapova of Russia on January 24. Li won 6-2, 6-2.

A tennis fan sits in the stands during Day 11 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 24.

Li plays a forehand on January 24.

Sharapova plays a return against Li on January 24.

Ferrer plays a backhand on January 24.

Stephens plays a return against Azarenka on January 24.

Djokovic reacts after a point against Ferrer on January 24.

Fans watch the men's semifinal match between Ferrer and Djokovic on January 24.

Azarenka plays a forehand against Stephens on January 24.

Brothers Bob, left, and Mike Bryan battle Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini of Italy in a doubles semifinal match on January 24. The brothers won 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.

Stephens plays a return on January 24.

Ferrer plays a backhand against Djokovic on January 24.

Djokovic plays a backhand against Ferrer on January 24.

Stephens pauses during her match against Azarenka on January 24.

Sloane Stephens of the U.S. celebrates after beating compatriot Serena Williams, who was favored to win the tournament, during their women's singles match on Day 10 of the 2013 Australian Open in Melbourne on Wednesday, January 23. Stephens won 3-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Stephens plays a backhand in her quarterfinal match against Williams on January 23.

Williams stares down the ball during her match on January 23 against Stephens.

Williams broke her racket while playing Stephens on January 23.

Williams stretches across the court on January 23.

Italy's Sara Errani plays a backhand in her women's doubles quarterfinal match with compatriot Roberta Vinci against Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina of Russia on January 23. Errani and Vinci won 6-2, 6-4.

France's Jeremy Chardy hits a return against Britain's Andy Murray during their men's singles match on January 23. Murray defeated Chardy 6-4, 6-1, 6-2.

Murray celebrates beating Chardy on January 23.

France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga scoops up a return to Switzerland's Roger Federer during their men's singles match on January 23. Federer defeated Tsonga 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-3.

Federer plays a backhand to Tsonga on January 23.

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus hits a return against Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova on January 23. Azarenka defeated Kuznetsova 7-5, 6-1.

Kuznetsova serves during her match against Azarenka on January 23.

Azarenka receives a towel during her match on January 23.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia stretches for the ball in his quarterfinal match against Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic on Tuesday, January 22. Djokovic won 6-1, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Fans watch Djokovic and Berdych play on January 22.

Berdych plays a backhand in his match against Djokovic on January 22.

Spain's David Ferrer watches the ball during his men's singles match against compatriot Nicolas Almagro on January 22. Ferrer defeated Almagro 4-6, 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Almagro reaches to smash the ball while playing Ferrer on January 22.

Na Li of China hits a return against Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland in their quarterfinal match on January 22. Li won 7-5, 6-3.

Radwanska stretches for a forehand while playing Li on January 22.

Li serves in her match against Radwanska on January 22.

Russian Maria Sharapova plays a forehand in her quarterfinal match against fellow Russian Ekaterina Makarova on January 22. Sharapova won 6-2, 6-2.

Makarova goes airborne in her match against Sharapova on January 22.

American Serena Williams hits a return against Russia's Maria Kirilenko during their women's singles match on Day Eight on Monday, January 21. Williams won 6-2, 6-0.

Kirilenko plays a backhand against Williams on January 21.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France celebrates winning his fourth-round match against fellow French player Richard Gasquet on January 21. The final score was 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

American Sloane Stephens makes a return against Bojana Jovanovski of Serbia on January 21. Stephens defeated Jovanovski 6-1, 3-6, 7-5.

Bojana Jovanovski serves to Sloane Stephens on January 21.

Roger Federer of Switzerland serves in his fourth-round match against Canadian Milos Raonic on January 21. Federer won 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-2.

Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia hits a backhand in her fourth-round match against Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark on January 21. Kuznetsova defeated Wozniacki 6-2, 2-6, 7-5.

A ball kid displays Australian Open tennis balls during a match on January 21 at Melbourne Park.

Jeremy Chardy of France serves in his fourth-round match against Italy's Andreas Seppi on January 21. Chardy defeated Seppi 5-7, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

Andreas Seppi plays a backhand against Jeremy Chardy on January 21.

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark returns a backhand in her fourth-round match against Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia on January 21. Kuznetsova won 6-2, 2-6, 7-5.

Caroline Wozniacki hits a return against Svetlana Kuznetsova on January 21.

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Caroline Wozniacki serves in her January 21 match against Svetlana Kuznetsova. Hide Caption 97 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Svetlana Kuznetsova shows off a tattoo on January 21. Hide Caption 98 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland plays a return during his men's singles match against Serbian Novak Djokovic on Sunday, January 20, Day Seven of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia. Wawrinka lost 1-6, 7-5, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 12-10. Hide Caption 99 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Photos: Australian Open – Djokovic celebrates his narrow victory January 20 against Wawrinka. Hide Caption 100 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Spain's David Ferrer hits a return against Japan's Kei Nishikori during their men's singles match on January 20. Ferrer won 6-2, 6-1, 6-4. Hide Caption 101 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Nishikori reacts during his match against Ferrer on January 20 as a ballgirl watches. Hide Caption 102 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Ferrer plays a forehand against Nishikori on January 20. Hide Caption 103 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Photos: Australian Open – Venus and Serena Williams of the U.S. are congratulated by Russian Nadia Petrova and Slovenian Katarina Srebotnik after winning their third-round doubles match on January 20. Hide Caption 104 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Maria Sharapova of Russia serves in her fourth-round match against Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium on January 20. Sharapova defeated Flipkens 6-1, 6-0. Hide Caption 105 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Photos: Australian Open – Sharapova serves in her fourth-round match against Flipkens. Hide Caption 106 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – German Julia Goerges, left, congratulates Na Li of China on winning their fourth-round match 7-6 (6), 6-1 on January 20. Hide Caption 107 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Mike Bryan of the U.S. plays a forehand in his third-round doubles match with his twin, Bob Bryan, against Jeremy Chardy of France and Lukasz Kubot of Poland on January 20. The Bryans won 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-3. Hide Caption 108 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Photos: Australian Open – Serbia's Janko Tipsarevic looks at his wrapped foot during a break in his men's singles match against Spain's Nicolas Almagro on January 20. Almagro moved on to the next round after Tipsarevic pulled out of the match in the second set because of his injury. Hide Caption 109 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Photos: Australian Open – Kevin Anderson of South Africa prepares to serve in his fourth-round match against Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic on January 20. Berdych won 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (13). Hide Caption 110 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Photos: Australian Open – Huge crowds gather at Federation Square to watch Bernard Tomic of Australia play Roger Federer of Switzerland on Saturday, January 19. Federer won 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-1. Hide Caption 111 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Gael Monfils of France twists around to return the ball in his third-round match against compatriot Gilles Simon on Saturday, January 19. Simon defeated Monfils 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 1-6, 8-6. Hide Caption 112 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Britain's Andy Murray plays a forehand in his third-round match against Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania on January 19. Hide Caption 113 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Maria Kirilenko of Russia celebrates match point in her third round match against Yanina Wickmayer of Belarus on January 19. Hide Caption 114 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Andy Murray serves in his match against Berankis. Hide Caption 115 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina rests in between points in his third-round match against Jeremy Chardy of France. Hide Caption 116 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany serves in his third round match against Milos Raonic of Canada. Hide Caption 117 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Maria Kirilenko of Russia serves in her third-round match against Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium on January 19. Hide Caption 118 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Laura Robson of Britain plays a forehand in her third-round match against Sloane Stephens of the United States on January 19. Hide Caption 119 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Serena Williams of the United States reacts in her third-round match against Ayumi Morita of Japan on January 19. Hide Caption 120 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Maria Kirilenko of Russia plays a forehand in her third-round match against Yanina Wickmayer of Belarus. Hide Caption 121 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Mansour Bahrami of Iran warms up for a doubles match on January 19. He and Wayne Ferreira of South Africa faced Australians Mark Woodforde and Todd Woodbridge. Hide Caption 122 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina serves in his third round match against Jeremy Chardy of France. Hide Caption 123 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – A ball kid throws a tennis ball in the third round match between Jeremy Chardy of France and Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina. Hide Caption 124 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Victoria Azarenka of Belarus plays a forehand in her third-round match against Jamie Hampton of the United States. Hide Caption 125 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Ayumi Morita of Japan serves in her third round match against Serena Williams of the United States, on January 19. Williams won the match 6-1, 6-3. Hide Caption 126 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Serena Williams of the United States plays a backhand in her third round match against Ayumi Morita of Japan, on January 19. Hide Caption 127 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Bojana Jovanovski of Serbia signs autographs for fans after winning her third round match against Kimiko Date-Krumm of Japan, on January 19. The final match score was 6-2, 7-6, tie-breaker 7-3. Hide Caption 128 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – The racquets of Bob Bryan of the United States and Mike Bryan of the United States cross as they compete in their men's second round doubles match against Flavio Cipolla of Italy and Andreas Seppi of Italy on Friday, January 18. The Bryan brothers won 6-3, 6-4. Hide Caption 129 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves against Radek Stepanek of the Czech Republic during their men's singles match on Day Five of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, on Friday, January 18. Djokovic won 6-4, 6-3, 7-5. Hide Caption 130 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Djokovic plays a forehand in his third-round match against Stepanek on January 18. Hide Caption 131 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic plays a backhand in his third round match against Jurgen Melzer of Austria on January 18. Berdych won 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. Hide Caption 132 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Clouds loom over the stadium in Melbourne Park as Berdych and Melzer compete in their third-round match on January 18. Hide Caption 133 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Stepanek reacts after a shot on January 18. Hide Caption 134 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Ana Ivanovic of Serbia serves in her third-round match against Jelena Jankovic of Serbia on January 18. Ivanovic won 7-5, 6-3. Hide Caption 135 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Maria Sharapova of Russia reacts after beating Venus Williams of the U.S. during their women's singles match on January 18. Sharapova won 6-1, 6-3. Hide Caption 136 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Sorana Cirstea of Romania plays a forehand in her third-round match against Na Li of China on January 18. Li won 6-4, 6-1. Hide Caption 137 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Alex Bolt of Australia plays a backhand in his third-round doubles match with Greg Jones of Australia against Daniele Bracciali of Italy and Lukas Dlouhy of Czech Republic on January 18. Bracciali and Dlouhy won 6-2, 7-6 (4). Hide Caption 138 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Sharapova serves against Williams during their women's singles match on January 18. Hide Caption 139 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Fernando Verdasco of Spain plays a forehand in his third-round match against Kevin Anderson of South Africa on January 18. Anderson won 4-6, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2. Hide Caption 140 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Stepanek hits a return against Djokovic during their men's singles match on January 18. Hide Caption 141 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Anderson serves in his third-round match against Verdasco on January 18. Hide Caption 142 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Anderson plays a forehand in his third-round match against Verdasco on January 18. Hide Caption 143 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Williams plays a backhand in her third-round match against Sharapova on January 18. Hide Caption 144 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Berdych plays a return during his men's singles match against Melzer on January 18. Hide Caption 145 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Williams hits a return against Sharapova on January 18. Hide Caption 146 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus hits a return against David Ferrer of Spain during their men's singles match on January 18. Ferrer won, 6-4, 6-2, 6-3. Hide Caption 147 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Baghdatis plays a backhand during his third-round match against Ferrer on January 18. Hide Caption 148 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Jankovic plays a backhand in her third round match against Ivanovic on January 18. Hide Caption 149 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Sorana Cirstea of Romania plays a backhand in her third-round match against Na Li of China on January 18. Hide Caption 150 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Na serves against Cirstea on January 18. Hide Caption 151 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland plays a forehand in her third-round match against Heather Watson of Great Britain on January 18. Radwanska won 6-3, 6-1. Hide Caption 152 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Watson serves in her third-round match against Radwanska on Januray 18. Hide Caption 153 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Spectators gather ahead of the start of play on the fifth day of the Australian Open on January 18. Hide Caption 154 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Germany's Angelique Kerber hits a return against Madison Keys of the United States during their women's singles match on January 18. Kerber won 6-2, 7-5. Hide Caption 155 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Keys plays a forehand in her third-round match against Kerber on January 18. Hide Caption 156 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Ball kids dry the court during a rain delay on January 18. Hide Caption 157 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – China's Zheng Jie plays a return during her women's singles match against Germany's Julia Goerges on January 18. Goerges won 6-3, 1-6, 7-5. Hide Caption 158 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Goerges plays a return during her women's singles match against Zheng on January 18. Hide Caption 159 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Serena Williams of the U.S. holds her mouth after hitting herself with her racket during her women's singles match against Garbine Muguruza Blanco of Spain during Day Four of the 2013 Australian Open on Thursday, January 17, in Melbourne, Australia. Williams won 6-2, 6-0. Hide Caption 160 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Williams plays a return during her women's singles match against Muguruza Blanco on January 17. Hide Caption 161 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Maria Kirilenko of Russia stretches for a forehand in her second-round match against Shuai Peng of China on January 17. Kirilenko won 7-5, 6-2. Hide Caption 162 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Bernard Tomic of Australia plays a forehand in his second-round match against Daniel Brands of Germany during Day Four of the 2013 Australian Open on January 17. Tomic narrowly defeated Brands 6-7 (4), 7-5, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (8). Hide Caption 163 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Tomic twists around to get a return during his men's singles match against Brands on January 17. Hide Caption 164 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark, left, shakes hands with Croatian Donna Vekic on January 17 after defeating her 6-1, 6-4. Hide Caption 165 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Spectators cheer for Croatia's Marin Cilic during his men's singles match against Rajeev Ram of the U.S. on January 17. Cilic won 7-5, 6-2, 6-4. Hide Caption 166 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Andy Murray of Britain plays a backhand in his second-round match against Joao Sousa of Portugal on January 17. Murray defeated Sousa 6-2, 6-2, 6-4. Hide Caption 167 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – A young spectator cools off by standing in front of a water vapor machine. Temperatures reached 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit). Hide Caption 168 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Victoria Azarenka of Belarus serves in her second-round match against Eleni Daniilidou of Greece on January 17. Azarenka defeated Daniilidou 6-1, 6-0. Hide Caption 169 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Spectators cheer for France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga during his men's singles match against Japan's Go Soeda on January 17. Tsonga defeated Soeda 6-3, 7-6(1), 6-3. Hide Caption 170 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a backhand in his second round match against Ryan Harrison of USA during on Wednesday, January 16. Djokovic defeated Harrison 6-1, 6-2, 6-3. Hide Caption 171 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Harrison plays a return during his men's singles match against Djokovic on January 16. Hide Caption 172 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Djokovic gestures to the crowd as he celebrates victory over Harrison on January 16. Hide Caption 173 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Serbia's Janko Tipsarevic hits a return against Slovakia's Lukas Lacko during their men's singles match on January 16. Tipsarevic won in five sets, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 7-5. Hide Caption 174 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – A ball girl catches the ball on an outside court late in the day on January 16. Hide Caption 175 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania, left, plays a forehand in her second round match against Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland on January 16. Radwanska won 6-3 6-3. Hide Caption 176 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Brian Baker of the United States covers his head after injuring his knee in his second round match against compatriot Sam Querrey on January 16. After winning the first set in a tie breaker, Baker dropped out of the match two games into the second set. Hide Caption 177 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus serves in his second round match against Tatsuma Ito of Japan on January 16. Baghdatis won 3-6 6-3 6-2 6-2. Hide Caption 178 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Tim Smyczek of the United States plays a return during his men's singles match against Spain's David Ferrer on January 16. Ferrer defeated Smyczek 6-0 7-5 4-6 6-3. Hide Caption 179 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Serbian Ana Ivanovic serves in her second round match against Yung-Jan Chan of Taipei on January 16. Ivanovic won 7-5 1-6 6-4. Hide Caption 180 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Roger Federer of Switzerland plays a backhand in his first-round match against Benoit Paire of France during Day 2 of the 2013 Australian Open in Melbourne on Tuesday, January 15. Federer defeated Paire 6-2, 6-4, 6-1. Hide Caption 181 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Germany's Sabine Lisicki plays a return during her women's singles match against Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki on January 15. Wozniacki defeated Lisicki 2-6, 6-3, 6-3. Hide Caption 182 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – The courts at Melbourne Park are lit for night play during day two of the tournament on January 15. Hide Caption 183 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – France's Gael Monfils reaches for a return during his men's singles match against Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov on January 15. Monfils defeated Dolgopolov 6-7(7), 7-6(4), 6-3, 6-3. Hide Caption 184 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Monfils, right, plays a return to Dolgopolov during their singles match on January 15. Hide Caption 185 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium celebrates winning a point in her first-round match against Jarmila Gajdosova of Australia on January 15. Wickmayer defeated Gajdosova 6-1, 7-5. Hide Caption 186 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Gajdosova of Australia struggles to get up after a play during her first-round match against Wickmayer of Belgium on January 15. Hide Caption 187 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – France's Richard Gasquet plays a return during his men's singles match against Albert Montanes of Spain on January 15. Gasquet defeated Montanes 7-5, 6-2, 6-1. Hide Caption 188 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Bernard Tomic of Australia plays a backhand in his first-round match against Leonardo Mayer of Argentina on January 15. Tomic defeated Mayer 6-3, 6-2, 6-3. Hide Caption 189 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Thailand's Luksika Kumkhum reacts after a point against Hungary's Timea Babos during their women's singles first-round match on January 15. Kumkhum defeated Babos 7-6(5), 6-4. Hide Caption 190 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Andy Murray of Great Britain serves in his first-round match against Robin Haase of the Netherlands on January 15. Murray defeated Haase 6-3, 6-1, 6-3. Hide Caption 191 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark plays a backhand in her first-round match against Sara Errani of Italy on January 15. Wozniacki defeated Lisicki 2-6, 6-3, 6-3. Hide Caption 192 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – John-Patrick Smith of Australia plays a forehand on January 15 during his first-round match against Joao Sousa of Portugal. Sousa defeated Smith 6-4, 6-1, 6-4. Hide Caption 193 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – A juggler entertains the crowd as they wait to enter the grounds at Melbourne Park for Day 2 of the Australian Open. Hide Caption 194 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – A fan gets ready for the Australian Open on January 15. Hide Caption 195 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Serena Williams of the United States falls to the court during her first-round match against Romania's Edina Gallovits-Hall on January 15. Hide Caption 196 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Serena Williams of the United States is helped off the court on January 15 after injuring her ankle. Williams defeated Gallovits-Hall 6-0, 6-0. Hide Caption 197 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Victoria Azarenka of Belarus plays a forehand in her first-round match against Monica Niculescu of Romania on January 15. Azarenka defeated Niculescu 6-1, 6-4. Hide Caption 198 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Great Britain's Andy Murray plays a forehand against Robin Haase of the Netherlands on Day 2 of the Australian Open. Murray defeated Haase 6-3, 6-1, 6-3. Murray won 6-3 6-1 6-3. Hide Caption 199 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Participants work up a sweat during a pre-match cardio workout on January 15. Hide Caption 200 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia plays a backhand in her first-round match against Ashleigh Barty of Australia during the 2013 Australian Open on Monday, January 14. Cibulkova won 3-6 6-0 6-1. Hide Caption 201 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Lleyton Hewitt of Australia plays a backhand in his first-round match against Janko Tipsarevic of Serbia on January 14. Hewitt lost 7-6(4) 7-5 6-3. Hide Caption 202 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – The crowd watches the January 14 match between Australia's Lleyton Hewitt and Serbia's Janko Tipsarevic. Hide Caption 203 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Australia's Casey Dellacqua serves against Madison Keys of the United States during their first-round match on January 14. Keys defeated Dellacqua 6-4 7-6(0).

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – A saturated spectator watches the action on Day 1 of the Australian Open. Hide Caption 205 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Spain's David Ferrer falls to the ground after playing a shot in his first-round match against Belgium's Olivier Rochus on January 14. Ferrer won 6-3 6-4 6-2. Hide Caption 206 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Samantha Stosur of Australia plays a forehand in her first-round match against Kai-Chen Chang of Taiwan on January 14. Stosur won 7-6(3) 6-3. Hide Caption 207 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – David Goffin of Belgium plays a forehand in his first-round match against Fernando Verdasco of Spain on January 14. Verdasco defeated Goffin 6-3 3-6 4-6 6-3 6-4. Hide Caption 208 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Serbia's Ana Ivanovic plays a forehand during her first-round match on January 14 against Hungary's Melinda Czink. Ivanovic won 6-2 6-1. Hide Caption 209 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Janko Tipsarevic of Serbia celebrates winning a point in his first-round match against Lleyton Hewitt of Australia on January 14. Tipsarevic won 7-6(4) 7-5 6-3. Hide Caption 210 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Serbia's Novak Djokovic signs autographs for supporters on January 14 after a victory against France's Paul-Henri Mathieu. Hide Caption 211 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Cyprus's Marcos Baghdatis hits a return against Spain's Albert Ramos on January 14. Baghdatis won 6-7(0) 7-6(4) 6-4 3-6 6-3. Hide Caption 212 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Casey Dellacqua of Australia serves in her January 14 match against Madison Keys of the United States. Keys won 6-4 7-6(0). Hide Caption 213 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Venus Williams of the United States serves against Galina Voskoboeva of Kazakhstan on January 14. Williams won 6-1 6-0. Hide Caption 214 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Maria Sharapova of Russia plays a forehand in her first-round match against Olga Puchkova of Russia on January 14. Sharapova won 6-0 6-0 in less than an hour. Hide Caption 215 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Australia's Samantha Stosur plays a return to Taiwan's Kai-Chen Chang during their women's singles match on January 14. Stosur won 7-6(3) 6-3. Hide Caption 216 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Australian tennis fans enjoy the atmosphere during the women's first-round match on January 14 between Sesil Karatantcheva of Poland and Na Li of China. Li won 6-1 6-3. Hide Caption 217 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Germany's Cedrik-Marcel Stebe plays a return to Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka during their men's singles match on January 14. Wawrinka defeated Stebe 6-2 6-4 6-3. Hide Caption 218 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Russia's Maria Sharapova plays a backhand in her first-round match against Russia's Olga Puchkova on the first day of the Australian Open. Hide Caption 219 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Japan's Kei Nishikori gestures after playing a stroke to Romania's Victor Hanescu during their men's singles match on January 14. Kei won 6-7(5) 6-3 6-1 6-3. Hide Caption 220 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Pablo Andujar of Spain prepares to serve in his first-round match on January 14 against Xavier Malisse of Belgium. Malisse defeated Andujar 6-3 6-1 6-2. Hide Caption 221 of 223

Photos: Photos: Australian Open Australian Open – Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka plays a return to Germany's Cedrik-Marcel Stebe on January 14 during their men's singles match. Wawrinka won 6-2 6-4 6-3. Hide Caption 222 of 223