Woods wins 75th PGA title at Torrey Pines

Story highlights Tiger Woods claims 75th PGA tour title at Torrey Pines

World No. 2 wins Farmers Insurance Open for seventh time

Woods' tally of 75 PGA titles is only bettered by Sam Snead's 82

Tiger Woods won his 75th PGA Tour title at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines on Monday to ensure his 2013 season started in fine fashion.

After fog had taken the California tournament into a fifth day, Woods finished 14-under 274 to win the $6.1 million event by four shots.

It was the 23rd time he has won by such a margin or more on the U.S. circuit and was his record eighth victory at the course, where he also claimed the last of his 14 majors in 2008.

No other player has won more times at any venue.

It took the American to within seven victories of Sam Snead's record tally of 82.

Combined with his seven wins apiece at both Firestone Country Club and Bay Hill Club and Lodge, 22 of Woods' 75 career wins have now come at just three courses.

This represents a significant 29 percent of the 37-year-old's tally of PGA Tour wins.

"This is a nice way to start the year," Woods said after the victory. "My expectations for the year are the same -- to go out there and win every tournament I play in.

"Setting my sights on being No.1 comes as a result of winning golf tournaments and being consistent.

"That's how I got there and in order for me to get back there, that's what I have to do -- and this is a good start."

Starting the day six strokes clear, the world No. 2 carded a level-par 72 in his final round to finish ahead of defending champion Brandt Snedeker and Josh Teater, who were both 10-under.

Resuming play on Monday with 11 holes remaining, Woods had to wait until the 13th hole for his first birdie of the day but his game then dropped off as a slow finish prompted some loose strokes.

"I lost a little bit of patience out there and unfortunately it affected my play a little bit," added Woods.

Two bogeys and a double bogey between the 14th and the 17th took some of the shine off his victory and allowed Snedeker and Teater to narrow the gap.

Fellow Americans Jimmy Walker and Nick Watney finished joint fourth on 279, while Australia's Aaron Baddeley was in a group tied for sixth another shot back.

Baddeley's compatriot Jason Day was tied for ninth on 281 in a group including South Korean veteran K.J. Choi plus Canadians Graham DeLaet and Brad Fritsch.