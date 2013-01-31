Breaking News

    Bye Bye Balotelli: 'Super Mario' returns to Italy with Milan

    By

    Updated 1247 GMT (2047 HKT) January 31, 2013

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    Mario Balotelli was mobbed by fans outside a restaurant as he returned home to Italy to complete his $30 million move from AC Milan to Manchester City.
    Photos: Being Balotelli: The life and times of Mario
    Home againMario Balotelli was mobbed by fans outside a restaurant as he returned home to Italy to complete his $30 million move from AC Milan to Manchester City.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 7
    His future at the English Premier League champions had been in doubt since his training ground bust-up with manager Roberto Mancini in early January, when coaching staff had to intervene to separate the pair. Mancini later downplayed the tussle, sparked by Balotelli&#39;s hostile tackle on a fellow player, as &quot;nothing unusual.&quot;
    Photos: Being Balotelli: The life and times of Mario
    Training ground fracasHis future at the English Premier League champions had been in doubt since his training ground bust-up with manager Roberto Mancini in early January, when coaching staff had to intervene to separate the pair. Mancini later downplayed the tussle, sparked by Balotelli's hostile tackle on a fellow player, as "nothing unusual."
    Hide Caption
    2 of 7
    Balotelli made his Inter Milan debut in 2007 after being signed by the club at the age of 15. He scored the first goals of his senior career in a Coppa Italia match against Reggina in December of that year.
    Photos: Being Balotelli: The life and times of Mario
    Balotelli's breakthroughBalotelli made his Inter Milan debut in 2007 after being signed by the club at the age of 15. He scored the first goals of his senior career in a Coppa Italia match against Reggina in December of that year.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 7
    Balotelli joined Manchester City from Italian club Inter Milan. His relationship with Inter coach Jose Mourinho endured numerous ups and downs. Disciplinary issues littered his time at the San Siro and the situation came to a head in March 2010, when Balotelli was left out of Inter&#39;s squad for a Champions League tie after an altercation with Mourinho.
    Photos: Being Balotelli: The life and times of Mario
    Testing the Special OneBalotelli joined Manchester City from Italian club Inter Milan. His relationship with Inter coach Jose Mourinho endured numerous ups and downs. Disciplinary issues littered his time at the San Siro and the situation came to a head in March 2010, when Balotelli was left out of Inter's squad for a Champions League tie after an altercation with Mourinho.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 7
    Mancini was Balotelli&#39;s first coach at Inter Milan and the pair were reunited in 2010 when the striker joined Manchester City. The start of Balotelli&#39;s City career was disrupted by injury, but he finally scored his first Premier League goals in a 2-0 away win at West Bromwich Albion. His joy at netting a brace was short-lived, however, as he was sent off after picking up two yellow cards.
    Photos: Being Balotelli: The life and times of Mario
    Red mistMancini was Balotelli's first coach at Inter Milan and the pair were reunited in 2010 when the striker joined Manchester City. The start of Balotelli's City career was disrupted by injury, but he finally scored his first Premier League goals in a 2-0 away win at West Bromwich Albion. His joy at netting a brace was short-lived, however, as he was sent off after picking up two yellow cards.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 7
    Balotelli became a hit with City&#39;s fans, as much for off-field antics as his goalscoring. His stock with the supporters was never higher than in October 2011, when he scored twice in City&#39;s 6-1 thumping of neighbors Manchester United at Old Trafford. After scoring the first goal in City&#39;s victory, he revealed a t-shirt stating &quot;Why always me?&quot; -- instantly creating one of the most iconic images of the Premier League era. City went to beat United to the English title on goal difference with a dramatic last-gasp victory over Queens Park Rangers on the final day of the season.
    Photos: Being Balotelli: The life and times of Mario
    'Why always me?'Balotelli became a hit with City's fans, as much for off-field antics as his goalscoring. His stock with the supporters was never higher than in October 2011, when he scored twice in City's 6-1 thumping of neighbors Manchester United at Old Trafford. After scoring the first goal in City's victory, he revealed a t-shirt stating "Why always me?" -- instantly creating one of the most iconic images of the Premier League era. City went to beat United to the English title on goal difference with a dramatic last-gasp victory over Queens Park Rangers on the final day of the season.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 7
    Balotelli reminded everyone of his undoubted talent during the 2012 European Championships. He scored three times as Italy reached the final, including both goals in the Azzurri&#39;s 2-1 semi win over Germany. Italy lost 4-0 to Spain in the final of the tournament co-hosted by Poland and Ukraine.
    Photos: Being Balotelli: The life and times of Mario
    Super MarioBalotelli reminded everyone of his undoubted talent during the 2012 European Championships. He scored three times as Italy reached the final, including both goals in the Azzurri's 2-1 semi win over Germany. Italy lost 4-0 to Spain in the final of the tournament co-hosted by Poland and Ukraine.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 7
    Balotelli blog teasebalotelli bust up 1Mario Balotelli 2008Balotelli MourinhoBalotelli red card West BromBalotelli why always meBalotelli Italy 2012

    Story highlights

    • Mario Balotelli joins AC Milan after leaving Manchester City
    • The 22-year-old signs four-and-a-half-year deal with Italian club
    • He had a troubled time in England, both on and off the pitch
    • Balotelli describes his City career as "a very good experience"
    Fireworks going off inside his own house, a car crash in his first week at Manchester City, throwing a dart at a youth team player and that iconic image of a t-shirt adorned with the words, "Why always me?"
    The English Premier League will miss the crazy antics of Mario Balotelli.
    The 22-year-old has returned to Italy after signing a four-and-a-half-year deal with AC Milan following an action-packed spell with a club he last season helped end a 44-year wait for the league title.
    'Sink or swim for 'Super Mario'?
    He has struggled to regain the form that took Italy to the final of Euro 2012, where he was the tournament's joint top scorer with three goals.
    "I didn't start the season very well with City so I am coming to Milan to revive myself and to do well," said the Italy striker, who has completed a return to Serie A in a deal said to be worth around $30 million.
    Mourinho on the enigma of Balotelli
    Mourinho on the enigma of Balotelli

      JUST WATCHED

      Mourinho on the enigma of Balotelli

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Mourinho on the enigma of Balotelli 01:35
    Balotelli&#39;s first-team debut came in December 2007 as a subsitute with Internazionale. Three days later the 17-year-old scored two goals during Inter&#39;s 4-1 Coppa Italia win against Reggina.
    Photos: The highs and lows of Mario Balotelli
    Balotelli&#39;s first-team debut came in December 2007 as a subsitute with Internazionale. Three days later the 17-year-old scored two goals during Inter&#39;s 4-1 Coppa Italia win against Reggina.
    Photos: The highs and lows of Mario Balotelli
    A promising start for Inter MilanBalotelli's first-team debut came in December 2007 as a subsitute with Internazionale. Three days later the 17-year-old scored two goals during Inter's 4-1 Coppa Italia win against Reggina.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 5
    Balotelli became the youngest Inter player to score in the Champions League in November 2008 when he netted against Cyprus&#39;s Anorthosis Famagusta. He was 18 at the time.
    Photos: The highs and lows of Mario Balotelli
    Balotelli makes Inter historyBalotelli became the youngest Inter player to score in the Champions League in November 2008 when he netted against Cyprus's Anorthosis Famagusta. He was 18 at the time.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 5
    Man City signed Balotelli from Inter for £24m in August 2010. The deal was made under manager Robert Mancini who this week hinted the player may be sold unless he reels in his controversial behavior.
    Photos: The highs and lows of Mario Balotelli
    A love/hate relationship?Man City signed Balotelli from Inter for £24m in August 2010. The deal was made under manager Robert Mancini who this week hinted the player may be sold unless he reels in his controversial behavior.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 5
    Balotelli is red-carded after a foul on Arsenal&#39;s Barcary Sagna on Sunday. Man City lost the match 1-0, with manager Robert Mancini later saying: &quot;It&#39;s clear he&#39;s created big problems, but he&#39;s scored important goals.&quot;
    Photos: The highs and lows of Mario Balotelli
    Balotelli sees red againBalotelli is red-carded after a foul on Arsenal's Barcary Sagna on Sunday. Man City lost the match 1-0, with manager Robert Mancini later saying: "It's clear he's created big problems, but he's scored important goals."
    Hide Caption
    4 of 5
    Berlotelli&#39;s off-pitch antics have taken their toll on the squad with manager Robert Mancini admitting last week he&#39;d punch the forward in the head if they were teammates. It&#39;s been a rocky year for the 21-year-old who caused severe damage when he let off fireworks in his bathroom and on Thursday crashed his Bentley in Manchester.
    Photos: The highs and lows of Mario Balotelli
    Headline maker on and off the pitch Berlotelli's off-pitch antics have taken their toll on the squad with manager Robert Mancini admitting last week he'd punch the forward in the head if they were teammates. It's been a rocky year for the 21-year-old who caused severe damage when he let off fireworks in his bathroom and on Thursday crashed his Bentley in Manchester.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 5
    &#39;El Tigre&#39; Falcao on the hunt for goals
    'El Tigre' Falcao on the hunt for goals

      JUST WATCHED

      'El Tigre' Falcao on the hunt for goals

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    'El Tigre' Falcao on the hunt for goals 04:12
    "I have wanted to play for Milan for a long time, but I was with other teams. When this chance came along I grabbed it. I hope Milan can become a big club again."
    Balotelli was welcomed to the San Siro on Thursday's transfer deadline day as Milan's website reported his arrival with the banners "Yes always you!" and "One of us."
    It published a roundup of Italian newspaper headlines, one of which read: "Mamma and Papa wanted him home" -- a reference to Balotelli's foster parents Silvia and Francesco, who adopted him from his Ghanaian immigrant family at the age of three.
    Balotelli went to Manchester from Milan's city rival Internazionale for $37.8 million in 2010, one of several big-money deals funded by the English club's Abu Dhabi owners.
    He helped City win the FA Cup that season, its first trophy since 1976, but his time there was dogged by controversy ever since he crashed his car while en-route to the training ground just days after his arrival.
    Balotelli tussles with manager Mancini
    Earlier this month, photographs emerged of him having a "training ground bust-up" with manager Roberto Mancini.
    Balotelli endured a love-hate relationship with Mancini, with whom he had previously worked at Inter Milan and who has acted as a father figure for the player.
    Balotelli said he spoke at length with the 48-year-old before farewelling his City teammates at a meal on Tuesday.
    "It was a very emotional for me," he told City's website.
    "I spoke with Roberto before I went to speak to the players. We spoke for some time about lots of things. He was sad, and I was too. But it was a good conversation.
    Tiny island makes football history
    Tiny island makes football history

      JUST WATCHED

      Tiny island makes football history

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Tiny island makes football history 03:42
    Footballing maverick on giving back
    Footballing maverick on giving back

      JUST WATCHED

      Footballing maverick on giving back

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Footballing maverick on giving back 08:29
    Balotelli settles dispute with Man City
    "I love Roberto, he has been very important for my career, and I will always thank him for having trust and faith in me.
    "Being at City was an important part of my life and career. I needed to grow up like a player and as a person and it has been a very good experience for me."
    Balotelli's first Premier League goals in November 2010 were overshadowed by a red card, the first of four he would go on to receive during his City career.
    Balotelli continued to catch attention both on and off the pitch, none more so than in October 2011 after a firework was set off in the bathroom of his home.
    Time to get tough on racism in football
    Emergency services were called to deal with that incident which occurred the day before he scored twice in City's 6-1 win at rival Manchester United and revealed that infamous t-shirt -- and days later he was bizarrely named as the public face of a fireworks safety campaign.
    He broke a 48-hour curfew to visit a curry restaurant in December 2011 before a game against Chelsea, which was quickly followed by a training-ground bust-up with teammate Micah Richards.
    Trouble continued to follow Balotelli around and he was given a four-match ban in January 2012 after appearing to stamp on the head of Tottenham's Scott Parker during a Premier League game.
    He gatecrashed an Inter Milan press conference in March 2012 when the club was preparing to unveil new manager Andrea Stramaccioni, which was followed with another red card in the game at Arsenal.
    Balotelli scored just 20 Premier League goals in two years, and his only assist in 54 top-flight appearances famously led to Sergio Aguero's title-winning strike on the final day of last season.