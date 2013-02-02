Mickelson misses another record but leads Phoenix Open by four

Story highlights Phil Mickelson misses out on 36-hole low-score record at Phoenix Open

Double bogey at last leaves left-hander one shot off equaling record held by Pat Perez and David Toms

Mickelson four shots clear on 17-under par; Bill Haas second after second round 64

Scot Stephen Gallacher leads Dubai Desert Classic after superb 10-under par round of 62 on Saturday

Phil Mickelson continued to dominate the Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on Friday, following up a stunning opening round 60 with a six-under par 65 to leave him four shots clear of nearest challenger Bill Haas.

After narrowly missing out on becoming only the sixth player on the PGA Tour to shoot a sub-60 round on Thursday, Mickelson had the tour's 36-hole low score record in his sights on Friday, but once again was denied at the last.

A double bogey at the 18th saw him fall one short of equaling the record of 124 strokes held David Toms (set at the 2011 Colonial Invitational) and Pat Perez (at the Bob Hope Classic in 2009).

"Unfortunately, I made a double on the last hole and didn't finish the way I wanted to. But I think it's a good example of what can happen on this course," Mickelson said, PGA Tour reported.

"You can make a lot of birdies and eagles, make up a lot of ground, but there's a lot of water and trouble there that if you misstep you can easily make bogeys and double," he added.

Several big names will be to looking to chase Mickelson down over the weekend, including Keegan Bradley, who shot a 63 on Friday, and Brandt Snedeker (66).

Both men are five shots behind Mickelson on 12-under par, with Argentina's Angel Cabrera, Charlie Wi from Korea and American Brian Gay all one shot further back on 11-under.

Mickelson, who is on course for his third success at the event (his last victory coming back in 2005) is wary of the threats and is taking the positives out of two frustrating finishes.

"You always remember kind of the last hole, the last putt," Mickelson said, PGA Tour reported.

"But I think it's very possible that's going to help me because it's got me refocused, that I cannot ease up on a single shot. I've got to be really focused. These guys are going to make a lot of birdies and I've got to get after it and cannot make those kinds of mistakes."

Meanwhile at the Dubai Desert Classic, Britain's Stephen Gallacher will take a three-stroke lead into Sunday's final round after completing a stunning 10-under par round of 62 on Saturday.

The Scot rounded off a memorable day by holing a 40-yard bunker shot for eagle at the final hole to finish on 21-under par and move a step closer to a first European Tour win since 2004.

Gallacher swaps places with overnight leader Richard Sterne from South Africa who fired a third round 66. Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen is two shots further back on 16-under while Lee Westwood, the tournament's highest ranked player, is 12-under after firing a 66 -- his best round of the week so far.