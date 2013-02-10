Breaking News

    Six-star Barcelona enjoy all-day 'party'

    By

    Updated 2322 GMT (0722 HKT) February 10, 2013

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    Alexis Sanchez celebrates after scoring Barcelona&#39;s opening goal against Getafe on Sunday.
    Alexis Sanchez celebrates after scoring Barcelona's opening goal against Getafe on Sunday.

    Story highlights

    • Atletico Madrid's defeat to Vallecano gives Barcelona a 12-point lead in Spain
    • Catalan side thrashed Getafe 6-1 in midday kickoff as six different players score
    • Mario Balotelli's AC Milan surrender fourth place in Italy to city rivals Internazionale
    • Lyon's defeat gives PSG a six-point lead in the French title race
    Barcelona's Sunday celebrations started early with a 6-1 romp over Getafe, and ended late with a slip-up by second-placed Atletico Madrid which has all but ended the Spanish title race.
    Atletico's 2-1 defeat at Rayo Vallecano gave Barca a commanding 12-point lead with 15 matches to play, as third-placed champions Real Madrid languish another four points adrift.
    "It was an unusual time to play but we had a party in the stadium," the Catalan side's assistant coach Jordi Roura said after the midday kickoff at the Camp Nou, where more than 85,000 fans turned up.
    "The players were at an extraordinary level. They were intense from the first minute," added Roura, who is running the team while Tito Vilanova is receiving cancer treatment in New York
    Alexis Sanchez opened the scoring in the sixth minute with his first league goal this season before Lionel Messi netted for a record-extending 13th successive La Liga game before quarter of an hour had been played -- his 35th in the competition from 23 appearances.
    Read: Ronaldo fires warning to Manchester United
    Barcelona forward Lionel Messi (right) celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot in the 1-1 draw against Valencia.
    Photos: Messi and Balotelli spot on
    Barcelona forward Lionel Messi (right) celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot in the 1-1 draw against Valencia.
    Photos: Messi and Balotelli spot on
    Messi makes pointBarcelona forward Lionel Messi (right) celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot in the 1-1 draw against Valencia.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 3
    Mario Balotelli marked his return to Italy&#39;s Serie A with both goals in AC Milan&#39;s 2-1 win over Udinese, the second coming from the penalty spot deep into time added on.
    Photos: Messi and Balotelli spot on
    Super MarioMario Balotelli marked his return to Italy's Serie A with both goals in AC Milan's 2-1 win over Udinese, the second coming from the penalty spot deep into time added on.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 3
    Balotelli had opened the scoring just 25 minutes into his debut with a left-foot volley at the San Siro.
    Photos: Messi and Balotelli spot on
    Balo's backBalotelli had opened the scoring just 25 minutes into his debut with a left-foot volley at the San Siro.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 3
    messi penaltybalotelli second goalbalotelli first goal
    Nicknamed &quot;El Tigre&quot; as a boy by his friends, Radamel Falcao has torn apart defenses all over the world. Atletico paid out $53 million to take him to Spain from Porto in 2011 and he more than repaid that fee, firing 36 goals in his first season and leading the club to the victory in the Europa League.
    Photos: El Tigre: Falcao on fire
    Nicknamed &quot;El Tigre&quot; as a boy by his friends, Radamel Falcao has torn apart defenses all over the world. Atletico paid out $53 million to take him to Spain from Porto in 2011 and he more than repaid that fee, firing 36 goals in his first season and leading the club to the victory in the Europa League.
    Photos: El Tigre: Falcao on fire
    The TigerNicknamed "El Tigre" as a boy by his friends, Radamel Falcao has torn apart defenses all over the world. Atletico paid out $53 million to take him to Spain from Porto in 2011 and he more than repaid that fee, firing 36 goals in his first season and leading the club to the victory in the Europa League.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 5
    Falcao&#39;s impressive form has seen him mentioned in the same breath as Barcelona magician Lionel Messi. The Colombian scored a wonderful goal at the Camp Nou to open the scoring in December but Messi grabbed two as Barca eased to a 4-1 win.
    Photos: El Tigre: Falcao on fire
    Deadly duoFalcao's impressive form has seen him mentioned in the same breath as Barcelona magician Lionel Messi. The Colombian scored a wonderful goal at the Camp Nou to open the scoring in December but Messi grabbed two as Barca eased to a 4-1 win.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 5
    Atletico is enjoying a successful season with the club second in La Liga, through to the semifinals of the Spanish Cup and also in contention to retain its Europa League title. Falcao has been central to the team&#39;s impressive run of form, scoring 18 goals in the league so far this term.
    Photos: El Tigre: Falcao on fire
    Star manAtletico is enjoying a successful season with the club second in La Liga, through to the semifinals of the Spanish Cup and also in contention to retain its Europa League title. Falcao has been central to the team's impressive run of form, scoring 18 goals in the league so far this term.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 5
    Falcao hopes to lead the line for Colombia at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. His nation has not appeared at the finals since 1998 but holds the third of four automatic qualifying places in the South American group.
    Photos: El Tigre: Falcao on fire
    World Cup dreamFalcao hopes to lead the line for Colombia at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. His nation has not appeared at the finals since 1998 but holds the third of four automatic qualifying places in the South American group.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 5
    Falcao and his singer songwriter wife Lorelei Taron are both in the celebrity spotlight. It&#39;s a role to which the player has had to grow accustomed since becoming a worldwide phenomenon.
    Photos: El Tigre: Falcao on fire
    Celebrity statusFalcao and his singer songwriter wife Lorelei Taron are both in the celebrity spotlight. It's a role to which the player has had to grow accustomed since becoming a worldwide phenomenon.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 5
    falcao super cupFootball Messi Falcaocnnee falcaoFootball Falcao ColombiaFalcao wife
    Photos: Spain dominates football's rich list
    Photos: Spain dominates football's rich list
    Leading the way
    Hide Caption
    1 of 11
    Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has become an integral part of the club&#39;s success both on and off the pitch with the Spanish giant leading the Football Money League table for the eighth year in a row.&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Spain dominates football's rich list
    Real dealReal Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has become an integral part of the club's success both on and off the pitch with the Spanish giant leading the Football Money League table for the eighth year in a row.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 11
    Leo Messi&#39;s goals and success has been key to Barcelona&#39;s ability to draw in fans and broadcasters at will. It is the fourth year in a row that the club has finished second in the Football Money League table behind arch-rival Real Madrid.
    Photos: Spain dominates football's rich list
    Barca brandLeo Messi's goals and success has been key to Barcelona's ability to draw in fans and broadcasters at will. It is the fourth year in a row that the club has finished second in the Football Money League table behind arch-rival Real Madrid.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 11
    Robin van Persie, a $38 million summer signing, has helped Manchester United reach the top of the Premier League as it looks to wrestle the title back from rival Manchester City. United, which has recently signed a record shirt deal with General Motors, has been tipped to overhaul the top two over the coming years.
    Photos: Spain dominates football's rich list
    United on courseRobin van Persie, a $38 million summer signing, has helped Manchester United reach the top of the Premier League as it looks to wrestle the title back from rival Manchester City. United, which has recently signed a record shirt deal with General Motors, has been tipped to overhaul the top two over the coming years.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 11
    Football amended finance
    Photos: Spain dominates football's rich list
    Hide Caption
    5 of 11
    Bayern Munich, which recently appointed Pep Guardiola as its new manager for the 2013/14 season, remain in fourth position. The German giant reached the Champions League final last season where it was beaten by Chelsea.&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Spain dominates football's rich list
    Bavarian bonusBayern Munich, which recently appointed Pep Guardiola as its new manager for the 2013/14 season, remain in fourth position. The German giant reached the Champions League final last season where it was beaten by Chelsea.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 11
    Photos: Spain dominates football's rich list
    Spain dominates football's rich list
    Hide Caption
    7 of 11
    European Champions League holder Chelsea is fifth in the money list. The London club has spent big money in recent years including the $80 million purchase of Spain striker Fernando Torres.
    Photos: Spain dominates football's rich list
    Chelsea chasingEuropean Champions League holder Chelsea is fifth in the money list. The London club has spent big money in recent years including the $80 million purchase of Spain striker Fernando Torres.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 11
    Photos: Spain dominates football's rich list
    Looks who's watching
    Hide Caption
    9 of 11
    .Arsenal stays sixth in the table despite it&#39;s failure to win a single trophy since 2005. The club has also seen big name departures with Cesc Fabregas joining Barcelona and Robin van Persie moving to Manchester United
    Photos: Spain dominates football's rich list
    Arsenal up there.Arsenal stays sixth in the table despite it's failure to win a single trophy since 2005. The club has also seen big name departures with Cesc Fabregas joining Barcelona and Robin van Persie moving to Manchester United
    Hide Caption
    10 of 11
    Manchester City&#39;s Premier League title win catapulted the club up the Football Money League table and into seventh position. City&#39;s revenue grew to $452.6 million, the largest absolute and relative growth of any Money League club.
    Photos: Spain dominates football's rich list
    City slickersManchester City's Premier League title win catapulted the club up the Football Money League table and into seventh position. City's revenue grew to $452.6 million, the largest absolute and relative growth of any Money League club.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 11
    Football Money tableRonaldo 20/01Lionel Messi Barcavan persieFootball amended financeguardiola waveFootball Finance next bestFootball Chelsea Fernando TorresFootball Finance AttendanceCazorla 17/12football silva fulham
    David Beckham is a man of many talents. Not only is he one of the most famous names in sports, but he&#39;s also one heck of a model. Tommy Hilfiger has now recognized the 38-year-old former soccer player &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.tmz.com/2014/03/10/tommy-hilfiger-david-beckham-underwear-model-of-the-century/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;as the No. 1 underwear model of the century&lt;/a&gt;. It&#39;s just one of several career highs for Beckham, seen here modeling Emporio Armani underwear in a 2009-2010 ad campaign.
    Photos: David Beckham through the years
    David Beckham is a man of many talents. Not only is he one of the most famous names in sports, but he&#39;s also one heck of a model. Tommy Hilfiger has now recognized the 38-year-old former soccer player &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.tmz.com/2014/03/10/tommy-hilfiger-david-beckham-underwear-model-of-the-century/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;as the No. 1 underwear model of the century&lt;/a&gt;. It&#39;s just one of several career highs for Beckham, seen here modeling Emporio Armani underwear in a 2009-2010 ad campaign.
    Photos: David Beckham through the years
    David Beckham through the yearsDavid Beckham is a man of many talents. Not only is he one of the most famous names in sports, but he's also one heck of a model. Tommy Hilfiger has now recognized the 38-year-old former soccer player as the No. 1 underwear model of the century. It's just one of several career highs for Beckham, seen here modeling Emporio Armani underwear in a 2009-2010 ad campaign.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 23
    Beckham makes his England debut at a World Cup qualifying match against Moldova in 1996.
    Photos: David Beckham through the years
    David Beckham through the yearsBeckham makes his England debut at a World Cup qualifying match against Moldova in 1996.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 23
    Beckham celebrates his goal against Colombia in the 1998 World Cup.
    Photos: David Beckham through the years
    David Beckham through the yearsBeckham celebrates his goal against Colombia in the 1998 World Cup.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 23
    As a player on Manchester United, Beckham cools down during the FA Charity Shield match against Arsenal in 1998.
    Photos: David Beckham through the years
    David Beckham through the yearsAs a player on Manchester United, Beckham cools down during the FA Charity Shield match against Arsenal in 1998.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 23
    At the 1998 World Cup, in a second-round match against Argentina, Beckham was sent off for kicking out at Diego Simeone. England lost the match on penalties and was eliminated, with Beckham becoming a hate figure for some fans.
    Photos: David Beckham through the years
    David Beckham through the yearsAt the 1998 World Cup, in a second-round match against Argentina, Beckham was sent off for kicking out at Diego Simeone. England lost the match on penalties and was eliminated, with Beckham becoming a hate figure for some fans.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 23
    Beckham poses after a news conference in Awaji-shima Island, Japan, in 2002.
    Photos: David Beckham through the years
    David Beckham through the yearsBeckham poses after a news conference in Awaji-shima Island, Japan, in 2002.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 23
    Beckham poses with Beyonce, left, and Jennifer Lopez in Madrid during a presentation of the new Pepsi &quot;Samourai&quot; in 2004.
    Photos: David Beckham through the years
    David Beckham through the yearsBeckham poses with Beyonce, left, and Jennifer Lopez in Madrid during a presentation of the new Pepsi "Samourai" in 2004.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 23
    Beckham acts as England&#39;s captain during the 2004 European Championships in Portugal.
    Photos: David Beckham through the years
    A name brandBeckham acts as England's captain during the 2004 European Championships in Portugal.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 23
    Beckham waves after a La Liga match between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna in 2007.
    Photos: David Beckham through the years
    David Beckham through the yearsBeckham waves after a La Liga match between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna in 2007.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 23
    The midfielder celebrates with his sons in 2007 after Real Madrid won the Spanish League title by beating Mallorca.
    Photos: David Beckham through the years
    David Beckham through the yearsThe midfielder celebrates with his sons in 2007 after Real Madrid won the Spanish League title by beating Mallorca.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 23
    Beckham makes an appearance to promote his fragrance &quot;David Beckham Intimately Night&quot; in Sydney in 2007.
    Photos: David Beckham through the years
    David Beckham through the yearsBeckham makes an appearance to promote his fragrance "David Beckham Intimately Night" in Sydney in 2007.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 23
    Beckham reveals his new No. 32 jersey after his loan move to AC Milan in 2008.
    Photos: David Beckham through the years
    David Beckham through the yearsBeckham reveals his new No. 32 jersey after his loan move to AC Milan in 2008.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 23
    Beckham controls the ball during a 2010 World Cup qualifier.
    Photos: David Beckham through the years
    David Beckham through the yearsBeckham controls the ball during a 2010 World Cup qualifier.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 23
    Beckham, during his time with the Los Angeles Galaxy, walks toward the line judge to have a chat during Game 1 of the MLS Western Conference semifinals in 2009.
    Photos: David Beckham through the years
    David Beckham through the yearsBeckham, during his time with the Los Angeles Galaxy, walks toward the line judge to have a chat during Game 1 of the MLS Western Conference semifinals in 2009.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 23
    Beckham arrives at Sydney International Airport in 2010.
    Photos: David Beckham through the years
    David Beckham through the yearsBeckham arrives at Sydney International Airport in 2010.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 23
    David and his wife, Victoria, arrive at the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey in 2011.
    Photos: David Beckham through the years
    David Beckham through the yearsDavid and his wife, Victoria, arrive at the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey in 2011.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 23
    The Beckhams attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in West Hollywood, California, in 2012.
    Photos: David Beckham through the years
    David Beckham through the yearsThe Beckhams attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in West Hollywood, California, in 2012.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 23
    Beckham celebrated his second MLS Cup in December 2012 when he decided to leave with a year left on his contract and seek one final challenge in Europe.
    Photos: David Beckham through the years
    David Beckham through the yearsBeckham celebrated his second MLS Cup in December 2012 when he decided to leave with a year left on his contract and seek one final challenge in Europe.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 23
    Beckham passes under London&#39;s Tower Bridge in a speedboat carrying the Olympic Torch in 2012.
    Photos: David Beckham through the years
    David Beckham through the yearsBeckham passes under London's Tower Bridge in a speedboat carrying the Olympic Torch in 2012.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 23
    Beckham poses with Paris Saint-Germain President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, left, and PSG sports director Leonardo during a news conference announcing his new gig in January 2013.
    Photos: David Beckham through the years
    David Beckham through the yearsBeckham poses with Paris Saint-Germain President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, left, and PSG sports director Leonardo during a news conference announcing his new gig in January 2013.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 23
    Beckham waves after PSG played Brest in&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/05/18/sport/football/football-psg-beckham-farewell-game/index.html?hpt=hp_t2&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; his final home match&lt;/a&gt; in May. Beckham had &lt;a href=&quot;http://news.blogs.cnn.com/2013/01/31/beckham-to-join-paris-saint-germain-club-says/&quot;&gt;signed on with the team&lt;/a&gt; just a few months prior to his &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/05/16/sport/football/david-beckham-retires-football/index.html?hpt=hp_t2&quot;&gt;retirement.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: David Beckham through the years
    David Beckham through the yearsBeckham waves after PSG played Brest in his final home match in May. Beckham had signed on with the team just a few months prior to his retirement.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 23
    Beckham and his daughter, Harper, make their way through a crowd in New York in February. Harper, Beckham&#39;s fourth child, was born in 2011.
    Photos: David Beckham through the years
    David Beckham through the yearsBeckham and his daughter, Harper, make their way through a crowd in New York in February. Harper, Beckham's fourth child, was born in 2011.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 23
    Since retiring from soccer, Beckham has tried his hand at acting. It was announced in March that &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-26613554&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;he will appear in a special edition of the UK classic sitcom, &quot;Only Fools and Horses,&lt;/a&gt;&quot; to raise money for a good cause.
    Photos: David Beckham through the years
    David Beckham through the yearsSince retiring from soccer, Beckham has tried his hand at acting. It was announced in March that he will appear in a special edition of the UK classic sitcom, "Only Fools and Horses," to raise money for a good cause.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 23
    David Beckham gallery 06David Beckham gallery 11David Beckham gallery 12David Beckham gallery 13Beckham 1998 red cardDavid Beckham gallery 17David Beckham gallery 16David Beckham gallery 18David Beckham gallery 08David Beckham gallery 09David Beckham gallery 03David Beckham gallery 07David Beckham gallery 02David Beckham gallery 01David Beckham gallery 04David Beckham gallery 14David Beckham gallery 10david beckham 11/04/12David Beckham gallery 15David Beckham gallery 19david beckham retiresDavid Beckham Harper February 2014ENTt1 David Beckham 02052014
    David Villa and substitute Cristian Tello scored in the second half before Getafe hit back through striker Alvaro Vazquez, but then Andres Iniesta and defender Gerard Pique netted in time added on.
    "We felt great on the pitch, a lot of people were able to make it to the stadium and the atmosphere was fantastic," Pique said.
    "It wouldn't be an inconvenience if we had to play at the same time in the future."
    Read: Messi signs new Barca contract
    Atletico striker Radamel Falcao scored his 19th league goal this season, putting him third in the Pichichi standings behind Real's Cristiano Ronaldo -- who took his tally to 24 with a hat-trick in Saturday's 4-1 win over Sevilla.
    However, it came far too late -- the last kick of the match -- as Vallecano moved up to fifth place on goal difference above Valencia thanks to first-half goals from Guinean striker Alhassane Bangoura and Brazilian forward Leo Baptistao.
    Real Sociedad moved up to eighth with a 2-1 win at Zaragoza, while Barcelona's city rivals Espanyol eased relegation worries with a 4-0 win at Athletic Bilbao.
    Italy
    Mario Balotelli scored his second successive penalty for AC Milan to rescue a 1-1 draw at Cagliari, but his team surrendered fourth place in Serie A to city rivals Internazionale.
    Balotelli took his tally to three goals in two games since signing for $30 million from English champions Manchester City with an 82nd-minute spot-kick, but the Italy striker also missed a late chance to snatch victory.
    Inter won 3-1 at home to Chievo to move within a point of third-placed Lazio, as striker Antonio Cassano scored in the second minute then defender Andrea Ranocchia restored the lead with a header after Luca Rigoni's equalizer, and Diego Milito added the third in the second half.
    Germany
    Freiburg moved up to fifth in the Bundesliga following Sunday's 1-0 win at home to lowly Fortuna Dusseldorf.
    An 87th-minute goal from Czech player Pavel Krmas put Freiburg above Mainz and Hamburg on goal difference.
    Mainz drew 1-1 at second-bottom Augsburg, while Hamburg crushed second-placed defending champions Borussia Dortmund 4-1 on Saturday.
    France
    Lyon's title hopes suffered a blow in Sunday's 3-1 home defeat by Lille, which meant Paris Saint-Germain ended the weekend with a six-point lead.
    Third-placed Marseille also dropped points, drawing 1-1 at Evian -- who moved out of the bottom three on goal difference.
    PSG beat Bastia 3-1 on Friday, with star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic scoring a penalty for his leading 21st goal this season.