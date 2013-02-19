Breaking News

    Azarenka out of Dubai Open

    By

    Updated 2037 GMT (0437 HKT) February 19, 2013

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    Victoria Azarenka is overcome with emotion after defeating Serena Williams at the final of the Qatar Open.
    Victoria Azarenka is overcome with emotion after defeating Serena Williams at the final of the Qatar Open.

    Story highlights

    • Victoria Azarenka has withdrawn from the Dubai Open with injury
    • The Qatar Open winner has been suffering with a heel problem
    • Serena Williams the overwhelming favorite to win $2 million tournament
    Victoria Azarenka has been forced to withdraw from the Dubai Open for the second successive year after suffering an injured heel.
    Azarenka, who surrendered the World No.1 spot Monday to Serena Williams, was hoping to build on her title win at the Qatar Open where she defeated the U.S. star.
    The Belorussian would have regained the No.1 ranking had she won the tournament, but Williams is set to remain at the summit until the Indian Wells tournament next month.
    Read: Azarenka ends time at the top on a high
    "I'm very disappointed, but I have to listen to my body," Azarenka told reporters.
    "The injury happened last week when I played a lot of tennis, so going on to a new tournament is just too much. The heel kept getting worse, and I needed to re-evaluate.
    Eleven-time grand slam winner Rafael Nadal made a winning return to singles action on Wednesday, beating Argentine Federico Delbonis.
    Photos: Rafael Nadal returns in Chile
    Eleven-time grand slam winner Rafael Nadal made a winning return to singles action on Wednesday, beating Argentine Federico Delbonis.
    Photos: Rafael Nadal returns in Chile
    Rafael Nadal returns in ChileEleven-time grand slam winner Rafael Nadal made a winning return to singles action on Wednesday, beating Argentine Federico Delbonis.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 7
    Nadal made his comeback after seven months away from the ATP World Tour with a doubles win on Tuesday.
    Photos: Rafael Nadal returns in Chile
    Winning returnNadal made his comeback after seven months away from the ATP World Tour with a doubles win on Tuesday.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 7
    Nadal teamed up with his friend Juan Monaco to win their doubles match against Czech Republic&#39;s Frantisek Cermank and Lukas Dlouhy in a Chilean claycourt event.
    Photos: Rafael Nadal returns in Chile
    Second seeds beatenNadal teamed up with his friend Juan Monaco to win their doubles match against Czech Republic's Frantisek Cermank and Lukas Dlouhy in a Chilean claycourt event.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 7
    Nadal has had problems with his knees for much of his career. His latest absence was caused by an injury to the left one, which required surgery.
    Photos: Rafael Nadal returns in Chile
    Knee problemsNadal has had problems with his knees for much of his career. His latest absence was caused by an injury to the left one, which required surgery.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 7
    He told reporters before the tournament that he expects it will take him several weeks to regain match fitness.
    Photos: Rafael Nadal returns in Chile
    Low expectationsHe told reporters before the tournament that he expects it will take him several weeks to regain match fitness.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 7
    Nadal arrives at La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago on February 1.
    Photos: Rafael Nadal returns in Chile
    Important meetingNadal arrives at La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago on February 1.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 7
    He was received by Chilean president Sebastian Pinera ahead of his debut appearance at the Vina del Mar Open.
    Photos: Rafael Nadal returns in Chile
    President PineraHe was received by Chilean president Sebastian Pinera ahead of his debut appearance at the Vina del Mar Open.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 7
    rafael nadal chilenadal doubles chilenadal monaconadal knee strappedrafael nadal presser chilenadal chile presidentnadal chile president
    Esther Vergeer wipes away a tear after announcing her retirement from wheelchair tennis at a press conference in Rotterdam, where she is a director of an able-bodied men&#39;s tournament.
    Photos: Wheelchair tennis ace retires
    Esther Vergeer wipes away a tear after announcing her retirement from wheelchair tennis at a press conference in Rotterdam, where she is a director of an able-bodied men&#39;s tournament.
    Photos: Wheelchair tennis ace retires
    End of an eraEsther Vergeer wipes away a tear after announcing her retirement from wheelchair tennis at a press conference in Rotterdam, where she is a director of an able-bodied men's tournament.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 8
    Vergeer with the Dutch tournament&#39;s defending champion Roger Federer at the opening ceremony on February 11, marking its 40th anniversary
    Photos: Wheelchair tennis ace retires
    Rotterdam retirementVergeer with the Dutch tournament's defending champion Roger Federer at the opening ceremony on February 11, marking its 40th anniversary
    Hide Caption
    2 of 8
    Vergeer retired undefeated in the past 10 years, having won 470 consecutive matches.
    Photos: Wheelchair tennis ace retires
    Wheelchair tennis queenVergeer retired undefeated in the past 10 years, having won 470 consecutive matches.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 8
    She won four successive gold medals in the Paralympics singles tournament, 21 grand slams and 13 world titles.
    Photos: Wheelchair tennis ace retires
    Glittering careerShe won four successive gold medals in the Paralympics singles tournament, 21 grand slams and 13 world titles.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 8
    However, she fell short of the record 555 successive wins set between 1981-86 by Pakistani squash legend Jahangir Khan, pictured left in an exhibition against his former rival Jansher Khan in 2005.
    Photos: Wheelchair tennis ace retires
    Jahangir's recordHowever, she fell short of the record 555 successive wins set between 1981-86 by Pakistani squash legend Jahangir Khan, pictured left in an exhibition against his former rival Jansher Khan in 2005.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 8
    Australian squash player Heather McKay suffered only two defeats in her career before going undefeated from 1962-1981, but there are no exact records of her match statistics.
    Photos: Wheelchair tennis ace retires
    Unbeatable AussieAustralian squash player Heather McKay suffered only two defeats in her career before going undefeated from 1962-1981, but there are no exact records of her match statistics.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 8
    Martina Navratilova holds the Open-era able-bodied tennis record of 74 consecutive wins, set in 1984.
    Photos: Wheelchair tennis ace retires
    Czech championMartina Navratilova holds the Open-era able-bodied tennis record of 74 consecutive wins, set in 1984.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 8
    Argentina&#39;s Guillermo Vilas holds the men&#39;s record of 46 successive wins, set in 1977 when he won seven tournaments in a row as he reached No. 2 in the world rankings
    Photos: Wheelchair tennis ace retires
    Clay specialistArgentina's Guillermo Vilas holds the men's record of 46 successive wins, set in 1977 when he won seven tournaments in a row as he reached No. 2 in the world rankings
    Hide Caption
    8 of 8
    esther vergeer tearsvergeer federerVergeer singlesEsther Vergeerjahangir khanheather mckay squash playernavratilovaguillermo vilas
    Novak Djokovic has become the world&#39;s top tennis player since overhauling his diet in 2010. &quot;I observed him playing in the Australian Open,&quot; says the Serbian&#39;s former nutritionist Dr. Igor Cetojevic. &quot;The commentator repeatedly referred to &#39;his asthma&#39; and the problems he had breathing.&quot;
    Photos: How to supercharge your body
    Novak Djokovic has become the world&#39;s top tennis player since overhauling his diet in 2010. &quot;I observed him playing in the Australian Open,&quot; says the Serbian&#39;s former nutritionist Dr. Igor Cetojevic. &quot;The commentator repeatedly referred to &#39;his asthma&#39; and the problems he had breathing.&quot;
    Photos: How to supercharge your body
    Super NovakNovak Djokovic has become the world's top tennis player since overhauling his diet in 2010. "I observed him playing in the Australian Open," says the Serbian's former nutritionist Dr. Igor Cetojevic. "The commentator repeatedly referred to 'his asthma' and the problems he had breathing."
    Hide Caption
    1 of 11
    However, Cetojevic said the problem was Djokovic&#39;s intolerance to gluten -- which is found in grains such as wheat and their byproducts -- so he had to eliminate it from his diet and add more fruit, rice, vegetables and fish protein. The Serbian has now won a record three successive Australian Open titles.
    Photos: How to supercharge your body
    Go gluten, goHowever, Cetojevic said the problem was Djokovic's intolerance to gluten -- which is found in grains such as wheat and their byproducts -- so he had to eliminate it from his diet and add more fruit, rice, vegetables and fish protein. The Serbian has now won a record three successive Australian Open titles.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 11
    This image, provided by Australian naturopathic physician Hamish Everard, shows what blood looks like before going on a gluten-free diet. The cells are clumped closely together.
    Photos: How to supercharge your body
    BeforeThis image, provided by Australian naturopathic physician Hamish Everard, shows what blood looks like before going on a gluten-free diet. The cells are clumped closely together.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 11
    This image, taken after the subject went on a gluten-free diet, shows the blood cells are able to flow more freely -- allowing better transportation of oxygen around the body.
    Photos: How to supercharge your body
    AfterThis image, taken after the subject went on a gluten-free diet, shows the blood cells are able to flow more freely -- allowing better transportation of oxygen around the body.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 11
    &quot;After eliminating grains from the patients&#39; diet, all of their symptoms began to resolve within only a few days,&quot; says Everard. &quot;Not only did their gastrointestinal symptoms disappear, but so too did other metabolic symptoms such as chronic and general fatigue, diabetes (high and low blood sugar), high cholesterol, decrease in inflammatory markers, soft tissue injuries, joint pain and stiffness, improved cognition (concentration), less anxiety, decreased depression, increase in bone density in osteoporosis patients, eczema, psoriasis and a decrease in acidity levels.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: How to supercharge your body
    Immediate benefits"After eliminating grains from the patients' diet, all of their symptoms began to resolve within only a few days," says Everard. "Not only did their gastrointestinal symptoms disappear, but so too did other metabolic symptoms such as chronic and general fatigue, diabetes (high and low blood sugar), high cholesterol, decrease in inflammatory markers, soft tissue injuries, joint pain and stiffness, improved cognition (concentration), less anxiety, decreased depression, increase in bone density in osteoporosis patients, eczema, psoriasis and a decrease in acidity levels."
    Hide Caption
    5 of 11
    Experts say many health problems stem from changes in food production. &quot;The hybridization of the native European wheat with a shorter, hardier strain from South America in the 1940s produced the particular gluten protein that triggers the sensitivity in people&#39;s digestive system,&quot; says Cetojevic. &quot;For thousands of years people ate and digested wheat without adverse effects, but we haven&#39;t yet adapted to the new protein in the hybrid variety that is now widely grown and marketed for its convenience and higher yield. People are better off eating the older strains such as spelt and kamut.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: How to supercharge your body
    The price of 'progress'Experts say many health problems stem from changes in food production. "The hybridization of the native European wheat with a shorter, hardier strain from South America in the 1940s produced the particular gluten protein that triggers the sensitivity in people's digestive system," says Cetojevic. "For thousands of years people ate and digested wheat without adverse effects, but we haven't yet adapted to the new protein in the hybrid variety that is now widely grown and marketed for its convenience and higher yield. People are better off eating the older strains such as spelt and kamut."
    Hide Caption
    6 of 11
    Pasta is another staple food for many athletes. &quot;Educating people on long-term dietary habits often depends upon how bad they felt before,&quot; says Everard. &quot;The worse you were, the more willing you are to make the change. Athletes are disciplined and often do whatever is required of them to improve physically, mentally and emotionally for their sport. I try to teach the 80/20 principle: 80% good 20% bad. Once the underlying causes of gluten intolerance has been corrected, most patients can consume it again in some form or another.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: How to supercharge your body
    Learning to changePasta is another staple food for many athletes. "Educating people on long-term dietary habits often depends upon how bad they felt before," says Everard. "The worse you were, the more willing you are to make the change. Athletes are disciplined and often do whatever is required of them to improve physically, mentally and emotionally for their sport. I try to teach the 80/20 principle: 80% good 20% bad. Once the underlying causes of gluten intolerance has been corrected, most patients can consume it again in some form or another."
    Hide Caption
    7 of 11
    People who are gluten intolerant suffer damage to their intestinal microvilli. &quot;We have seen a definite link in gluten intolerant patients as far as a decrease in beneficial stomach bacteria, an increase in acidity and a decrease in both gastric digestive enzymes and pancreatic enzymes,&quot; says Everard.
    Photos: How to supercharge your body
    Enemy insidePeople who are gluten intolerant suffer damage to their intestinal microvilli. "We have seen a definite link in gluten intolerant patients as far as a decrease in beneficial stomach bacteria, an increase in acidity and a decrease in both gastric digestive enzymes and pancreatic enzymes," says Everard.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 11
    Probiotics are used to repair the chronic inflammation caused by leaky gut. &quot;We monitored our patients and found that when they did extensive exercise 82% showed symptoms of gut discomfort, reduced tolerance to the heat or a decrease in immune function,&quot; says Everard. &quot;Probiotics (good bacteria) protect the gut and decrease this leaky gut/intestinal permeability, therefore improving athletes&#39; performance, stamina, immunity, electrolyte balance and digestion of proteins (especially gluten and dairy).&quot;&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: How to supercharge your body
    Restoring the floraProbiotics are used to repair the chronic inflammation caused by leaky gut. "We monitored our patients and found that when they did extensive exercise 82% showed symptoms of gut discomfort, reduced tolerance to the heat or a decrease in immune function," says Everard. "Probiotics (good bacteria) protect the gut and decrease this leaky gut/intestinal permeability, therefore improving athletes' performance, stamina, immunity, electrolyte balance and digestion of proteins (especially gluten and dairy)."
    Hide Caption
    9 of 11
    Like his childhood friend Djokovic, U.S. Open champion Andy Murray has also gone gluten-free. This cake he received for his 25th birthday, even if made without wheat, could still be problematic for his diet as an elite performer due to any processed sugars and dairy in the ingredients. &quot;Hamish&#39;s protocols basically remove sugar and the gluten from your diet, sometimes the dairy, to help cleanse and restore the hormonal system and the digestive system,&quot; says tennis coach Pete McCraw. &quot;It&#39;s the gut flora that the sugar plays havoc with, it changes the bacteria levels in the stomach, which for some athletes, means they digest food inefficiently.&quot;
    Photos: How to supercharge your body
    Hidden dangersLike his childhood friend Djokovic, U.S. Open champion Andy Murray has also gone gluten-free. This cake he received for his 25th birthday, even if made without wheat, could still be problematic for his diet as an elite performer due to any processed sugars and dairy in the ingredients. "Hamish's protocols basically remove sugar and the gluten from your diet, sometimes the dairy, to help cleanse and restore the hormonal system and the digestive system," says tennis coach Pete McCraw. "It's the gut flora that the sugar plays havoc with, it changes the bacteria levels in the stomach, which for some athletes, means they digest food inefficiently."
    Hide Caption
    10 of 11
    Cetojevic believes the trend towards gluten-free diets is growing. &quot;In 2011 I saw that most of the players&#39; lounges on the tennis circuit offered gluten-free options, which was not the case in 2010,&quot; he says. &quot;I observed that some of the top players have slimmed down and are faster on the court.&quot;
    Photos: How to supercharge your body
    Changing timesCetojevic believes the trend towards gluten-free diets is growing. "In 2011 I saw that most of the players' lounges on the tennis circuit offered gluten-free options, which was not the case in 2010," he says. "I observed that some of the top players have slimmed down and are faster on the court."
    Hide Caption
    11 of 11
    gluten novak teasegluten djokovic eatinggluten blood beforegluten blood aftergluten breadgluten wheatgluten pasta plategluten instestine damagaegluten leaky gutgluten andy murray birthday cakegluten women playes eat sushi
    "Sometimes the schedule is just too difficult. Unfortunately you can't know when you plan it in November what will happen in February.
    "I didn't want to continue taking painkillers because sometimes it's better to feel the pain. so that you can control the injury. Otherwise it can cause something which is much worse.
    "This is just a warning that I have to take care of myself."
    Azarenka, who has a 14-0 record this year, revealed that the physical demands of the schedule has become a growing concern since she won the Australian Open last month.
    "I never realised before just how much it takes out of you," she said. "Physically and mentally it just drains you out - and then you realise."
    Read: Serena back on top of the world
    Meanwhile, Williams, who is the oldest woman to ever hold top spot in the rankings, is the big favorite for the $2 million tournament.
    And the 31-year-old says she's feeling in rude health going into the competition.
    She told reporters: "I was really, really, really, really sick last week and physically I just wasn't at my best, considering I couldn't train, and I didn't practice.
    "I practised only one or two days before playing because I had the ankle problems.
    "But I didn't want to not show up and not play. So at least if I could show up and play my way into shape I would be able to compete and that's what I did.
    "I feel so much better this week already. I feel like a completely different athlete, and a completely different person, compared with last week."