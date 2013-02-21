Tottenham fans attacked in France

Story highlights Tottenham Hotspur fans attacked outside a pub in the French city of Lyon

Three people sustained minor injuries

Tottenham fans in the French city for a Europa League tie with Olympique Lyonnais

Local police in France were unavailable for comment when contacted by CNN

Fans of English football club Tottenham Hotspur found themselves on the receiving end of vicious attacks for the second time in six months on Wednesday after three people were injured during an incident in the French city of Lyon.

Tottenham supporters have traveled to France for the second leg of the club's Europa League tie with Olympique Lyonnais and were confronted by a group of roughly 50 people while gathered at a pub.

"Club officials attended an incident last night in Lyon," read a statement from Tottenham, who are based in North London. "A group of around 50 people confronted fans.

"The situation was dealt with and arrests were made within the hour. Three fans sustained minor injuries and received prompt medical assistance.

"Spurs officials and stewards will be in the city throughout the day, along with matchday French police ahead of kick-off."

The Press Association reported masked attackers made Nazi salutes as they descended on approximately 150 Spurs fans outside the Smoking Dog pub.

Lyon issued a statement expressing sympathy for Tottenham's supporters while also distancing the club from the perpetrators of the attack.

"Olympique Lyonnais deeply regrets the incidents that took place last night in the neighborhood of Saint-Jean between supporters of Tottenham and so-called supporters of Lyons who absolutely do not represent the club," read the statement.

"Olympique Lyonnais apologizes to Tottenham and its fans, for these unacceptable acts that degrade the image of the city of Lyon.

"Olympique Lyonnais calls on the French justice to severely punish these reprehensible acts.

"Olympique Lyonnais wishes a warm welcome to Tottenham's fans tonight at Gerland and calls on all the fans, French and English, to support their team with respect and fairplay."

Local police in France were unavailable for comment when contacted by CNN.

Tottenham have a strong following from the Jewish community in North London where their White Hart Lane Stadium is situated.

"We can confirm the hospitalisation of a number of British nationals following an incident in Lyon," confirmed a statement from the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office. "We are providing consular assistance. "

The match will see Tottenham attempt to reach the last 16 of Europe's second-tier club competition after winning last week's first leg 2-1.