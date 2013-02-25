Tennis business: Andy Murray's five-star hotel venture

Story highlights Andy Murray to open five-star hotel near his Scottish hometown of Dunblane

Maria Sharapova has candy, the Williams sisters have fashion interests and Bjorn Borg has underwear.

Now, world No. 3 Andy Murray has joined the ranks of tennis superstars looking beyond the court to expand their multi-million dollar fortunes.

The 2012 U.S. Open champion may have racked up over $26 million in prize money during a glittering tennis career, but the Scot is hoping to swell his coffers further after acquiring the Cromlix House Hotel near his hometown of Dunblane in Scotland.

Murray, a winner of 25 career ATP World Tour titles, plans to turn the Victorian-era mansion into a 15-room five-star hotel set to open in 2014.

That opening date will allow the hotel to potentially welcome golf fans attending the Ryder Cup at the nearby Gleneagles course next year.

The project will also provide a boost to the local economy, creating 40 new jobs and providing revenue for other businesses in the area.

"I am pleased to have acquired Cromlix House and look forward to securing its future as a successful business," the 25-year-old Murray said in a statement.

"By re-establishing Cromlix as a leading luxury hotel at the heart of the Dunblane community we will be able to attract new visitors to the area, create a number of new jobs and focus on supporting other local businesses.

"I'm pleased to be able to give something back to the community I grew up in."

Cromlix House is set in 50 acres of woodland and has its very own trout loch.

The hotel has special meaning to the Murray family, with Andy's older brother Jamie, also a professional tennis player, marrying his Colombian wife Alejandra Gutierrez there in 2010.

The day-to-day running of the hotel will be handled by Inverlochy Castle Management International (ICMI), who look after eight other properties in Scotland.

"We are delighted to be working with Andy in this very exciting project to redevelop and run Cromlix House," said ICMI's managing director Norbert Lieder.

"Our team of experts has experience in every aspect of the hospitality industry and specialise in working with independent properties and transforming them into luxurious destinations.

"I am confident that, with Andy, we can create a very special hotel in his home community.

"While we aim to create a destination that attracts visitors from around the world we are also determined to ensure it remains a venue of choice for local people."