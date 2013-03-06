Messi's left foot -- yours for $5.25 million

Story highlights
The man himself will set you back a cool $335 million -- but if you're just after Lionel Messi's left foot then it could be all yours for a "bargain" $5.25 million.
A Japanese jeweler has created a 25 kilogram solid gold statue of the Barcelona player's favored foot, which has been created from a mold in Tokyo.
Messi, who was named as the best player in the world for the fourth consecutive time after picking up the prestigious Ballon d'Or in January, has also had a number of smaller creations crafted by Ginza Tanaka.
Part of the profits from Thursday's sale will go to help some of the people affected by the earthquake and tsunami which hit Japan two years ago next Monday, through the Leo Messi Foundation.
Messi broke all records on the way to scoring an unparalleled 91 goals for club and country in 2012, surpassing the previous record of 85 set by Germany's Gerd Muller in 1972.
He has scored 50 so far this season, helping Barcelona to the top of La Liga.
But the Argentina international will need to put in a 24-carat performance if Barca is to progress in the European Champions League next week.
Messi's side must overturn a two-goal first-leg deficit at Camp Nou to overcome Italian team AC Milan and reach the quarterfinals.