Woods extends lead to close in on WGC title

Story highlights Tiger Woods four shots clear at WGC at Doral after third round 67

World No.2 18-under par and on course for seventh win in event

Graeme McDowell in second place after third round 69

Phil Mickelson and Steve Stricker tied for third on 13-under par

Tiger Woods remains on course to win the World Golf Championship tournament at Doral's Blue Monster course in Florida after a five-under par round of 67 on Saturday.

The world No.2 produced another composed display which included seven birdies and two bogeys to leave him on 18-under par and with a four-shot cushion heading into Sunday's final round where he will again be paired with Graeme McDowell.

The Northern Irishman had a day of highs and lows opening his round with an eagle before backing it up with birdies at three and six.

But his chances of challenging on Sunday looked to have disappeared when he bogeyed the 11th and followed it with a double bogey at the par-four 14th.

But an eagle at the 372-yard par four 16th brought him right back into contention and helped him to a three-under par round of 69.

Phil Mickelson recovered from a double-bogey six at the third hole to also post a 69, leaving him one shot adrift of McDowell and tied for third with compatriot Steve Stricker (69).

Woods has now fired 24 birdies in 54 holes but isn't expecting an easy ride in the final round.

"Tomorrow is supposed to be tougher. The wind is supposed to be tougher. And these greens are baked out. It's hard to hold them," Woods said.

Spain's Sergio Garcia is one of four players tied for fifth place on 11-under par. The Spaniard is joined by South Africa's Charl Schwartzel and America's Keegan Bradley and Michael Thompson.

Bubba Watson is one shot further back, with Jason Dufner and Dustin Johnson tied for 11th on nine-under par.

Australia's Adam Scott and England's Justin Rose and Ian Poulter are tied for 19th place on six-under par along with America's Hunter Mahan and Webb Simpson.

World No.1 Rory McIlroy is currently tied for 30th on three-under par with England's Lee Westwood. Both men posted one-under par rounds of 71.