Pope Francis explains name, calls for church 'for the poor'

By Laura Smith-Spark and Hada Messia, CNN

Updated 1629 GMT (0029 HKT) March 16, 2013

Before becoming Pope Francis, he was Argentinian Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio, the former archbishop of Buenos Aires. The announcement for the selection of a new pope came on Wednesday, March 13, the first full day of the cardinals&#39; conclave in the Sistine Chapel.
Before becoming Pope Francis, he was Argentinian Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio, the former archbishop of Buenos Aires. The announcement for the selection of a new pope came on Wednesday, March 13, the first full day of the cardinals' conclave in the Sistine Chapel.
Bergoglio arrives for the congregation meeting at Synod Hall in the Vatican on March 7.
Bergoglio arrives for the congregation meeting at Synod Hall in the Vatican on March 7.
Bergoglio, right, draws the cross on the forehead of a parishioner during a Mass for Ash Wednesday, which begins the 40-day period of abstinence for Christians before the Holy Week and Easter, on February 13 at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Buenos Aires.
Bergoglio, right, draws the cross on the forehead of a parishioner during a Mass for Ash Wednesday, which begins the 40-day period of abstinence for Christians before the Holy Week and Easter, on February 13 at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Buenos Aires.
Bergoglio says a Mass in honor of the late ex-President Nestor Carlos Kirchner on October 27, 2010, in Buenos Aires.
Bergoglio says a Mass in honor of the late ex-President Nestor Carlos Kirchner on October 27, 2010, in Buenos Aires.
During a Mass against trafficking in July 12, 2010, in Buenos Aires, Bergoglio speaks.
During a Mass against trafficking in July 12, 2010, in Buenos Aires, Bergoglio speaks.
Bergoglio delivers his homily at the church of St. Cajetan in Buenos Aires on August 7, 2009.
Bergoglio delivers his homily at the church of St. Cajetan in Buenos Aires on August 7, 2009.
Then-Archbishop of Buenos Aires Bergoglio is seen in Vatican City in this undated photo. He&#39;s the first non-European pope in the modern era and the first South American pope.
Then-Archbishop of Buenos Aires Bergoglio is seen in Vatican City in this undated photo. He's the first non-European pope in the modern era and the first South American pope.
Pope Benedict XVI meets Bergoglio at the Vatican in January 2007.
Pope Benedict XVI meets Bergoglio at the Vatican in January 2007.
Bergoglio, right, and Peru&#39;s Cardinal Juan Luis Cipriani Thorne attend the special &quot;pro eligendo summo pontifice&quot; (to elect supreme pontiff) Mass in Vatican City in April 2005.
Bergoglio, right, and Peru's Cardinal Juan Luis Cipriani Thorne attend the special "pro eligendo summo pontifice" (to elect supreme pontiff) Mass in Vatican City in April 2005.
Cardinal Bergoglio, center, officiates a Holy Mass for the eternal rest of Pope John Paul II on April 5, 2005, at Buenos Aires&#39; Metropolitan Cathedral.
Cardinal Bergoglio, center, officiates a Holy Mass for the eternal rest of Pope John Paul II on April 5, 2005, at Buenos Aires' Metropolitan Cathedral.
Bergoglio is shown washing the feet of a woman on Holy Thursday at the Sarda maternity hospital in Buenos Aires in 2005.
Bergoglio is shown washing the feet of a woman on Holy Thursday at the Sarda maternity hospital in Buenos Aires in 2005.
Bergoglio smiles during a news conference at the Vatican in October 2003. during celebrations marking the 25th anniversary of Pope John Paul II&#39;s election.
Bergoglio smiles during a news conference at the Vatican in October 2003. during celebrations marking the 25th anniversary of Pope John Paul II's election.
Pope John Paul II receives Cardinal Bergoglio, archbishop of Buenos Aires, Argentina, at the Vatican on February 21, 2001.
Pope John Paul II receives Cardinal Bergoglio, archbishop of Buenos Aires, Argentina, at the Vatican on February 21, 2001.
This undated photo shows Bergoglio, who was appointed a cardinal by Pope John Paul II.
This undated photo shows Bergoglio, who was appointed a cardinal by Pope John Paul II.
  • Pope Francis will deliver his first Angelus blessing on Sunday
  • Francis tells journalists he chose his name as pope to reflect a concern for the poor
  • He will meet with Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in a week, the Vatican says
  • Since his election, he has faced questions over his past in Argentina
The new pope gave an insight into his choice of the name Francis in an audience with journalists Saturday -- and said how he wished for a church that was both poor and "for the poor."
His words came in his first meeting with the media since he became the only Jesuit and first Latin American to be chosen as leader of the Roman Catholic Church three days ago.
Francis, who before he became pope was known as Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio, said a fellow cardinal from Brazil had told him "don't forget the poor" as the votes stacked up in his favor.
This thought stuck in his mind, Francis said, as it became clear that he had won the two-thirds majority that meant he was the new pontiff.
"Right away, with regard to the poor, I thought of St. Francis of Assisi, then I thought of war," he told the assembled journalists. "Francis loved peace and that is how the name came to me."
He had also thought of St. Francis of Assisi's concern for the natural environment, he said, and how he was a "poor man, a simple man, as we would like a poor church, for the poor."
St. Francis of Assisi, who gave up his own wealth and prestige, is revered among Catholics for his work with the poor.
The journalists included Vatican communications staff and several Latin American reporters, mostly from Argentina.
Francis began by thanking them all for their efforts to share with the world the momentous events for the church in the days since Benedict announced his unexpected resignation.
Pope Francis a pontiff of firsts
Blessing for all
He drew a parallel between the work of the media and that of the church, saying both worked to communicate "truth, beauty and goodness."
Argentina&#39;s dirty war
Argentina's dirty war

Replay
Hopes for young pope dashed
Hopes for young pope dashed

Replay
What&#39;s ahead: Pope Francis&#39; first days
What's ahead: Pope Francis' first days

Replay
Pope to cardinals: Pass wisdom to young
Pope to cardinals: Pass wisdom to young

Replay
The media also had an important role to play in explaining the way the church works, he said, which is made more complicated by the role played by faith rather than more worldly or political concerns.
The new pope concluded the audience -- which did not include questions -- with a blessing for all the journalists present and their families.
He acknowledged that not all those present were Catholic, saying he gave them his blessing "knowing that you are of different religions, because all of you are children of God."
5 things to know about the new pope
As a cardinal in Buenos Aires, Francis developed close relations with Argentina's Jewish community.
He wrote to the chief rabbi in Rome this week, saying he strongly hoped to "contribute to the progress of the relations that have existed between Jews and Catholics" since the Second Vatican Council in the 1960s, which redrew the church's relations with the modern world, "in a spirit of renewed collaboration."
On Sunday, Francis will celebrate Mass in Vatican City and for the first time deliver the Angelus, or noon blessing, from his papal apartment window to the crowds gathered below in St. Peter's Square.
The official Mass to inaugurate Francis as the bishop of Rome -- and leader of the world's 1.2 billion Roman Catholics -- takes place Tuesday.
Catholics: 5 ways for Francis to move forward
Reforms to come?
Francis has already struck observers with his simple and humble style since being elected to the papacy -- and prompted speculation that he may bring in wider changes.
The Vatican said Saturday that he's decided that the heads of the various Vatican offices will keep their jobs for now, but he's not making any definitive appointments.
This, writes CNN Vatican analyst John Allen, who's also a correspondent for the National Catholic Reporter, is the first clear signal that he may be serious about reform.
"It's customary for new popes to swiftly reconfirm the department heads who lose their positions when the previous pontificate ends, and then take his time about bringing in his team," said Allen.
"The fact that Francis has not followed that path may suggest that significant personnel moves will come sooner rather than later."
Francis wants "a certain period for reflection, prayer and dialogue before [making] any definitive nomination or confirmation," the Vatican statement said.
Military dictatorship
The pope's media audience came only a day after the Vatican sought to damp down reports over his conduct during Argentina's so-called Dirty War, amid accusations that he could have done more to protect two Jesuit priests who were kidnapped.
The Vatican rejected the allegations as defamatory and untrue in a news conference Friday.
"This was never a concrete or credible accusation in his regard. He was questioned by an Argentinian court as someone aware of the situation but never as a defendant. He has, in documented form, denied any accusations," said the Rev. Federico Lombardi, a Vatican spokesman.
"Instead, there have been many declarations demonstrating how much Bergoglio did to protect many persons at the time of the military dictatorship," he said.
Francis will meet with his predecessor, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, in a week, the Vatican said Saturday.
The March 23 meeting will take place at the papal summer residence, Castel Gandolfo, where Benedict has been staying since his historic resignation.
It comes amid concern in some quarters that the presence of a living former pope might lead to a conflict of interests or influence.
The Vatican has said that Benedict will not seek to interfere in the running of the church, but will focus on study and prayer.
First Latin American pope 'very exciting,' faithful say