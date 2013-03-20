Royals head underground at Baker Street station

Breaking News

Queen Elizabeth ll, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge make an official visit to Baker Street Underground Station on March 20 in London, England.
Queen Elizabeth ll, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge make an official visit to Baker Street Underground Station on March 20 in London, England.
Baker Street Station shares the 150th anniversary of its opening on January 10, 2013 with the London Underground. The &#39;Tube&#39; is the oldest of its kind in the world and now carries approximately a quarter of a million people around its network of 249 miles of track every day.
Baker Street Station shares the 150th anniversary of its opening on January 10, 2013 with the London Underground. The 'Tube' is the oldest of its kind in the world and now carries approximately a quarter of a million people around its network of 249 miles of track every day.
Baker Street is famous for being the home of the fictional detective Sherlock Holmes, and his pipe smoking silhouette is present throughout the station. It was remodeled between 1911-13 to its present form as part of a comprehensive rebuilding project by the Metropolitan Railways. It was turned into the new company headquarters and flagship station, and quickly became known as the &#39;Gateway to Metroland&#39;.
Baker Street is famous for being the home of the fictional detective Sherlock Holmes, and his pipe smoking silhouette is present throughout the station. It was remodeled between 1911-13 to its present form as part of a comprehensive rebuilding project by the Metropolitan Railways. It was turned into the new company headquarters and flagship station, and quickly became known as the 'Gateway to Metroland'.
The station is covered in Sherlock Holmes themed tiles and it has become a popular photography spot for London tourists.
The station is covered in Sherlock Holmes themed tiles and it has become a popular photography spot for London tourists.
Sherlock Holmes famously resided at 221B Baker Street. Outside the Marylebone Road exit of Baker Street station there is even a large statue of Sir Arthur Conan Doyles&#39; fictitious detective.
Sherlock Holmes famously resided at 221B Baker Street. Outside the Marylebone Road exit of Baker Street station there is even a large statue of Sir Arthur Conan Doyles' fictitious detective.
Story highlights

  • The queen, Prince Philip and Catherine visit Baker Street station
  • Their visit is part of celebrations to mark 150 years of the London Underground
  • They will see a restored underground train carriage dating back to 1892
Queen Elizabeth II is to head below ground Wednesday with Prince Philip and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, to mark the 150th anniversary of the London Underground.
The royals are visiting central London's Baker Street station -- a stone's throw from the home of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's legendary fictional detective Sherlock Holmes at 221B Baker Street.
The queen was forced to cancel some visits last week because she was experiencing symptoms of gastroenteritis.
Once below the surface, the royal party will view a restored underground coach dating back to 1892 and talk to the people involved in bringing it back to its former glory.
They will then walk through a new S7 train, which will be officially named "Queen Elizabeth II" after the monarch. The royals will also meet the head of London Underground and other transport officials.
The London Underground celebrated 150 years in January since the first passengers traveled underground between Paddington and Farringdon on the Metropolitan Railway.
The Tube, as the Underground is known, is a big part of Londoners' life, with more than 1 billion journeys made each year on its network.
The royals will also meet with representatives of the Railway Children charity, which works to help vulnerable children who live alone and at risk on the streets.
Prince William's wife Catherine is expecting their first baby in July.