Red Bull clock quickest pit stop ever

Red Bull have left all other Formula One teams trailing in their wake in recent years, and now it would seem the reigning drivers' and constructors' champions are also the quickest in the pit lane.

In addition to taking the checkered flag, the Red Bull team say they clocked the quickest pit stop in the history of the sport.

Australian Webber's second stop at the Sepang International Circuit was timed at just 2.05 seconds, with Red Bull claiming to have broken the record on five separate occasions during the race.

Prior to 2013's second race, the record was held by McLaren, who changed the tires on Jenson Button's car in 2.31 seconds at last year's German Grand Prix.

"We went under that in Malaysia with Seb's first stop being 2.13s," read the Austrian-owned team's website. "Mark's first stop, two laps later was also 2.13s.

"The crew then lowered the new benchmark to 2.05s when Mark came in again, and his two subsequent stops were 2.21s and 2.26s.

"These times are all taken from the car data which each team uses to record the stationary times."

Red Bull went on to suggest the record could be lowered once again in the future.

"What you won't hear, however, is anyone using the word 'perfect'," said the team's website. "There's always a quicker stop out there, and it's possible this season we'll see the magical two-second barrier breached at some point.

"However, rather than chasing individual times, improving consistency is always the thing coveted by the crew: breaking records is merely the consequence of doing that well."

The 2013 season continues with the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai on April 14.