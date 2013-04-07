Breaking News

    Di Canio 'fascism' debate overshadows Chelsea's crucial win

    By Gary Morley, CNN

    April 7, 2013

    New Sunderland manager Paolo Di Canio talks to Alfred N'Diaye before the kickoff against Chelsea.
    The Italian's appointment last Sunday caused controversy due to his past statements about his fascist beliefs, and a "Roman salute" he gave to fans while playing for Lazio in 2005.
    The Italian's appointment last Sunday caused controversy due to his past statements about his fascist beliefs, and a "Roman salute" he gave to fans while playing for Lazio in 2005.
    Di Canio issued a statement during the week denying that he supported fascist ideology, having refused to broach the subject at his unveiling the previous day.
    Di Canio issued a statement during the week denying that he supported fascist ideology, having refused to broach the subject at his unveiling the previous day.
    The 44-year-old was again asked about his political views following Sunderland's 2-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge.
    The 44-year-old was again asked about his political views following Sunderland's 2-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge.
    "If I have to answer every comment it's difficult," Di Canio told reporters. "As a person you don't change, but you become an adult, you become a manager."
    "If I have to answer every comment it's difficult," Di Canio told reporters. "As a person you don't change, but you become an adult, you become a manager."
    "Obviously your nature never changes, but you can lead, you can guide because you know that you have to be careful sometimes when you do something," he added.
    "Obviously your nature never changes, but you can lead, you can guide because you know that you have to be careful sometimes when you do something," he added.
    Di Canio's appointment took some of the pressure off Chelsea manager Rafael Benitez, right, who is unpopular with the club's fans due to past incidents when he was at Liverpool.
    Di Canio's appointment took some of the pressure off Chelsea manager Rafael Benitez, right, who is unpopular with the club's fans due to past incidents when he was at Liverpool.
    Chelsea battled back after this own goal by Spanish defender Cesar Azpilicueta to go third in the English Premier League.
    Chelsea battled back after this own goal by Spanish defender Cesar Azpilicueta to go third in the English Premier League.
    Tottenham relinquished the position after needing a late equalizer in the 2-2 draw with sixth-placed Everton earlier on Sunday.
    Tottenham relinquished the position after needing a late equalizer in the 2-2 draw with sixth-placed Everton earlier on Sunday.
    Tottenham relinquished the position after needing a late equalizer in the 2-2 draw with sixth-placed Everton earlier on Sunday.
    Story highlights

    • Sunday's 2-1 win over Sunderland puts Chelsea third in English Premier League
    • Sunderland manager, asked about being a fascist, says "your nature never changes"
    • Paolo Di Canio also says, "I don't think you are the same person than 20 years ago"
    • Tottenham's bid for Champions League place falters with 2-2 draw against Everton
    For once it wasn't Rafael Benitez facing the hard questions. The Chelsea manager has faced a barrage of criticism from fans and media this season, but this week he has led the English club to vital victories in the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League.
    By contrast, much of the focus ahead of Sunday's home match against Sunderland was on the struggling team's controversial appointment of manager Paolo Di Canio. Is he a fascist or not? Will he talk about it?
    Was his hiring a massive misjudgment of public opinion by American owner Ellis Short in this political climate of ultra correctness, especially given Sunderland's strong commercial ties to Africa?
    It was enough to prompt the resignation of the club's vice-chairman, former British foreign secretary David Miliband, but fan associations have largely been supportive of the Italian's arrival.
    After Sunday's 2-1 defeat, which left Sunderland outside the relegation zone only on goal difference, Di Canio was questioned about his political beliefs -- but the former member of Italian club Lazio's right-wing hardcore supporters' group refused to dwell on specifics.
    Read: Di Canio - Reviled and revered
    "As a person you don't change, but you become an adult, you become a manager," he told reporters, who had been asked by Sunderland's press officer not to ask non-football questions, having released a statement earlier in the week insisting he does not support fascist ideology.
    Paolo Di Canio poses after a press conference to unveil him as the new manager of English Premier League club Sunderland.
    Paolo Di Canio poses after a press conference to unveil him as the new manager of English Premier League club Sunderland.
    He initially refused to answer questions about his political beliefs, but a day later made a statement insisting he did not support fascist ideology.
    He initially refused to answer questions about his political beliefs, but a day later made a statement insisting he did not support fascist ideology.
    A former member of Lazio's hardcore right-wing fan group, Di Canio was punished by football authorities for this "Roman salute" to the crowd when he played for the Italian club in 2005.
    A former member of Lazio's hardcore right-wing fan group, Di Canio was punished by football authorities for this "Roman salute" to the crowd when he played for the Italian club in 2005.
    Lazio's "Irriducibili" ultras have a history of racially abusing opposing players, and the club has been charged four times for such incidents in the 2012-13 season.
    Lazio's "Irriducibili" ultras have a history of racially abusing opposing players, and the club has been charged four times for such incidents in the 2012-13 season.
    Di Canio's only other managerial job was at Swindon, where he took the English club from the fourth division of English football to the third before quitting over a lack of funding to sign players.
    Di Canio's only other managerial job was at Swindon, where he took the English club from the fourth division of English football to the third before quitting over a lack of funding to sign players.
    Short tenureDi Canio's only other managerial job was at Swindon, where he took the English club from the fourth division of English football to the third before quitting over a lack of funding to sign players.
    Di Canio was appointed by Sunderland a day after the club's collaboration with the Nelson Mandela foundation was officially launched at the home match against Manchester United. Vice-chairman David Miliband promptly quit, with the former MP -- who was a key figure in the club's involvement with the "Invest in Africa" initiative -- citing Di Canio's past statements about his political beliefs.
    Di Canio was appointed by Sunderland a day after the club's collaboration with the Nelson Mandela foundation was officially launched at the home match against Manchester United. Vice-chairman David Miliband promptly quit, with the former MP -- who was a key figure in the club's involvement with the "Invest in Africa" initiative -- citing Di Canio's past statements about his political beliefs.
    Controversial Italian Paolo Di Canio has landed his second club manager's job with English Premier League side Sunderland.
    Controversial Italian Paolo Di Canio has landed his second club manager's job with English Premier League side Sunderland.
    Controversial Italian Paolo Di Canio has landed his second club manager's job with English Premier League side Sunderland.
    Di Canio caused controversy as a player after this "Roman salute" to his club Lazio's fans after a derby match against Roma in January 2005. He was later banned one match and fined for a similar gesture during a game against Livorno.
    Di Canio caused controversy as a player after this "Roman salute" to his club Lazio's fans after a derby match against Roma in January 2005. He was later banned one match and fined for a similar gesture during a game against Livorno.
    Di Canio was a member of Lazio's notorious "Irriducibili" right-wing fan group before he became a successful player. This season the Italian club has been charged four times for racially offensive behavior by its supporters.
    Di Canio was a member of Lazio's notorious "Irriducibili" right-wing fan group before he became a successful player. This season the Italian club has been charged four times for racially offensive behavior by its supporters.
    His first English club was Sheffield Wednesday, where he received an 11-match ban after pushing referee Paul Alcock to the ground when he was sent off during a Premiership match against Arsenal on September 26, 1998.
    His first English club was Sheffield Wednesday, where he received an 11-match ban after pushing referee Paul Alcock to the ground when he was sent off during a Premiership match against Arsenal on September 26, 1998.
    Although Di Canio has admitted to holding fascist beliefs and being "fascinated" by Italy's former dictator Benito Mussolini, he has always denied that he is a racist. Here he is pictured with former Sheffield Wednesday teammate Manuel Agogg in August 1997.
    Although Di Canio has admitted to holding fascist beliefs and being "fascinated" by Italy's former dictator Benito Mussolini, he has always denied that he is a racist. Here he is pictured with former Sheffield Wednesday teammate Manuel Agogg in August 1997.
    He never represented his country at senior level, but Di Canio played for top Serie A sides Juventus and AC Milan beore moving to Britain.
    He never represented his country at senior level, but Di Canio played for top Serie A sides Juventus and AC Milan beore moving to Britain.
    He was a cult hero at West Ham, where his spectacular goals and outrageous skills earned him the adulation of the fans.
    He was a cult hero at West Ham, where his spectacular goals and outrageous skills earned him the adulation of the fans.
    His arrival at Swindon in 2011 marked the departure of one of the club's sponsors in protest at his past statements about fascism, but Di Canio led the team out of England's bottom division as champions in his first season as manager. However, he dropped captain Paul Caddis (pictured) before the 2012-13 campaign started, and quit in February due to Swindon's financial problems -- and then had to break into his office to retrieve personal items after the locks were changed.
    His arrival at Swindon in 2011 marked the departure of one of the club's sponsors in protest at his past statements about fascism, but Di Canio led the team out of England's bottom division as champions in his first season as manager. However, he dropped captain Paul Caddis (pictured) before the 2012-13 campaign started, and quit in February due to Swindon's financial problems -- and then had to break into his office to retrieve personal items after the locks were changed.
    Di Canio was appointed by Sunderland a day after the club's collaboration with the Nelson Mandela foundation was officially launched at the home match against Manchester United. Vice-chairman David Miliband promptly quit, with the former MP -- who was a key figure in the club's involvement with the "Invest in Africa" initiative -- citing Di Canio's past statements about his political beliefs.
    Di Canio was appointed by Sunderland a day after the club's collaboration with the Nelson Mandela foundation was officially launched at the home match against Manchester United. Vice-chairman David Miliband promptly quit, with the former MP -- who was a key figure in the club's involvement with the "Invest in Africa" initiative -- citing Di Canio's past statements about his political beliefs.
    "You can also handle your nature because you know now you're not a footballer, now you have responsibility for many others.
    "Obviously your nature never changes, but you can lead, you can guide because you know that you have to be careful sometimes when you do something.
    "I don't think you are the same person than 20 years ago, 10 years ago. We all change. We maintain the principles of when we were growing up, but we change a bit as a man, now as a manager."
    Read: Arsenal's 'fighting spirit' gives Wenger hope
    Di Canio, renowned for his colourful gestures as a player in the EPL with West Ham and as a manager with lower league Swindon, had his full repertoire on show at Stamford Bridge.
    His team took the lead through an own-goal by Cesar Azpilicueta, then conceded their own by Matthew Kilgallon and then went down to a fortunate deflection by Branislav Ivanovic off a shot by Chelsea teammate David Luiz.
    "I am more than happy for the first half. Chelsea obviously dominate when they keep the ball, against any other side at Stamford Bridge, but we were very organized," Di Canio said.
    "The second half was difficult. In the last few days I studied the players and I know exactly what they can give in energy. The two goals came from little mistakes, and we will work to give them more energy in the next few weeks. We have a short time but we are capable."
    Benitez has a short time left in his interim Chelsea tenure, but he has many more games scheduled than Sunderland's six.
    Next Thursday's trip to Russia to face Rubin Kazan in the second-tier Europa League is the start of a run of four games in 10 days for last season's European champions, including an FA Cup semifinal against Manchester City next Sunday and then Premier League trips to Fulham and Liverpool.
    Read: Bale injury hits Spurs' Euro hopes
    The London side then have potentially the Europa League semifinals plus four final EPL games in which to secure a place in next season's Champions League.
    Benitez expects that race to go to the final day of the campaign, despite Chelsea nudging ahead of Tottenham into third place on goal difference.
    "Tottenham and Arsenal are pushing, and Everton, so we have to carry on until the end," the Spaniard said.
    "Hopefully we can do well next week in the cup competitions and after against Fulham and Liverpool. With too many games in a short period of time, it's important to keep the team winning."
    Tottenham's tendency for late-season nerves continued on Sunday, with former Chelsea manager Andre Villas-Boas' team needing a late equalizer against sixth-placed Everton.
    Emmanuel Adebayor put the home side ahead but Everton replied through veteran former England international Phil Jagielka and Greek striker Kevin Mirallas.
    Togo striker Adebayor then hit the post late on, but Gylfi Sigurdsson -- who scored the leveler in Thursday's Europa League quarterfinal first leg against Basel -- followed up to score from the rebound.
    It left Spurs level on points with Chelsea and two ahead of fifth-placed Arsenal, having played one more match than both London rivals as they fight for top-four spots.
    Seventh-placed Liverpool's hopes of European football next season appear over after a 0-0 draw with West Ham that left Brendan Rodgers' team seven points behind Arsenal, having played one more match.
    At the other end of the table, bottom team Queens Park Rangers' bid to avoid relegation suffered a big blow after conceding an injury-time equalizer against fellow strugglers Wigan.
    Big-spending QPR had striker Bobby Zamora sent off in the first half for a needless head-high lunge, but took a late lead through France forward Loic Remy's fourth goal in five games.
    However, Stephane Mbia -- who had set Remy free on goal -- conceded a free-kick and Shaun Maloney curled the set-piece through the QPR wall to put third-bottom Wigan level on points with Sunderland.
    Newcastle moved five points clear of the relegation battle with a 1-0 win at home to 10th-placed Fulham, as striker Papisse Cisse scored the only goal in time added on.